This year has seen one problem after another, it makes it difficult to see the company through the smokescreen.

Investment Thesis

I am currently "neutral" on Portland General Electric (POR) as its attractive history and dividend are counteracted by the issues faced in 2020.

Company Summary

Portland General Electric (known as PGE throughout) is an electricity distributor based in Portland, Oregon. It was founded in 1888 as Willamette Falls Electric Company and spent a few years as a subsidiary of Enron.

The stock has performed well over the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Total return of PGE vs. the SPY

Until 2020 and the COVID-19 crisis, PGE was outperforming the S&P 500 in terms of total return by greater than 50%. Since then the company has fallen by 28% YTD. In this article, I intend to analyse the company and determine if this is a great opportunity or a trap.

Qualitative Strengths

PGE distributes energy to approximately 44% of the citizens of Oregon. This provides it with an enormous reach across the state. This reach and the longevity of PGE's position in the electric market have allowed the company to develop strong customer, legislative and supplier relations. This can provide it with extra breathing room in all aspects of the business.

PGE generates approximately 70% of the power that it distributes from either wholly-owned or jointly owned ventures. The other 30% comes from energy trading, which when conducted correctly can lead to strong market-beating results. Recently, this has been a detriment to PGE and will be discussed later. Of the electricity mix, 9% came from wind power and 14% came from hydroelectric sources. This totals 25% of the electricity mix. The rest of the produced energy comes from coal and natural gas-fired generation.

The diverse asset base of electricity generation provides resilience to changes in legislation, public sentiment and fuel (coal, gas, wind or water) scarcity.

PGE has developed an excellent workforce; in 2017, its training was recognised as one of the top 20 in the world, due to the Power Pathway program. This program has also supported veterans by retraining them for engineering within the utility industry.

The company has also been heavily investing in automation and Smart Grids which will provide it with a competitive advantage in the future.

Weaknesses

The company has suffered three major body blows to the stock price and the company recently. This has caused the stock price to deteriorate further as the rest of the utility sector has recovered.

Data by YCharts

Figure 2 - PGE vs. the rest of the utility sector

The first blow was common throughout the stock market and that was the COVID-19 crisis. Whilst enough has been said about this, in April this caused PGE to cut forecast earnings for 2020 to $2.20-2.50 from its previous outlook of $2.50-2.65. This led to a 6% sell-off from its post liquidity stock recovery.

The second blow came from a $128m loss from its energy trading on the wholesale market. This was blamed on "rogue" trades. Oregon Live reported CEO Maria Pope as saying (emailing):

Certain personnel entered into a number of energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the company.”

This led to a further 14.4% decline in the stock and, once PGE had fully extracted itself from the positions, a decline in earnings to $1.40-1.60/share.

The third hit was the power cuts and fires in Oregon. There have been accusations that Oregon equipment may have started the fire and the time that the customers were off for and the amount of them will impact earnings (either through off time or regulatory reprisals). This was a small impact on the stock considering that 500k people were unconnected to the grid. However, fires in these areas are not unexpected.

The long-term power demand on electrical utility networks is frightening. They are filled with old technology that is not prepared for the influx of demand stemming from EVs and Heat Pumps. This is an issue that all Electric Utility companies are facing.

Opportunities

The Wheatridge Renewable Energy facility is North America’s first major renewable energy facility combining wind, solar and battery storage in one location. It is a joint venture with NextEra Energy (NEE) and will eventually supply up to 50% of PGE's customers with energy from renewable sources.

Figure 3 - Wheatridge Energy factsheet

PGE is the minority shareholder with ownership of 100MW in 30-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). This is still an exciting growth opportunity and may provide PGE with the opportunity to either shut down its less efficient or dirtier forms of generation such as coal, or it can sell this power to other utilities.

Electric Utilities make money through demand for their products. Therefore, it is closely tied to the GDP of a region. GDP increases with prosperity and the size of the population. Oregon's population has been growing consistently and they have an average income that is $4,000 greater than the average in the US. This should lead to slow and steady growth in PGE's demand, revenue and earnings.

I have written quite a few times on how EVs and Heat Pumps will impact demand on utilities. Essentially, as batteries replace oil in cars the demand for that power will fall on utilities to supply. Also, as people shift from gas-fired heat sources to electric, demand will also increase. Below is an excerpt from my recent article on Renewables Infrastructure (OTC:RWFRF).

Grid-connected energy demand is expected to spike in coming years with the mass adoption of Electric Vehicles and Heat Pumps expected to grow at CAGR of over 19% and about 8%, respectively. Considering that people are making the transition to these technologies to be more environmentally-friendly, it is unlikely that they would use fossil fuels to supply that power.

Threats

The company is highly reliant upon regulation within the state of Oregon. If this were to change for the worse, then the company would be deeply affected by this as it has no other operations to diminish the effect of it.

The COVID-19 crisis is still evolving, if the economy were to suffer further declines then the power demand from both homes businesses and industry will decline.

Technological advancements by more innovative companies or companies that have a larger scale could cause PGE to be outperformed. For example, utilities require large amounts of CapEx for new projects to improve their systems. Larger companies have a greater room to leverage their balance sheet to achieve better rates and a larger investment. This could cause PGE to be left behind.

Currently, fossil fuel prices are depressed due to the pandemic glut. However, I expect both supply and demand to be inconsistent for the foreseeable future. This could lead to inconsistent profits due to the fluctuating commodity price. The Energy Trading division may be able to help counter this; however, I currently have little confidence in its abilities.

Quantitative

PGE is on a 14-year dividend growth streak and is currently offering a 4% yield. This is expected to grow at an approximately 6% clip until 2022. The 4-year average yield is 3%; therefore, now might be a good time to enter. Although the payout ratio currently sits at 104%, this is due to the torrid year's earnings. If the 2020 forecast earnings of $2.50 had been recognised, then the payout ratio would have been approximately 60% which is typical for the industry. The dividend is safe and will likely grow at the expected rate.

The company is financially stable with strong debt ratings. Moody's recently downgraded it to BBB+ negative outlook; however, this is still investment grade.

Figure 4 - PGE debt ratings - PGE factsheet

Current debt/EBITDA is 4.39, which implies a significant debt load. This debt has only been increasing which is not a positive sign. The current ratio stands at 0.78, implying that the company will have to take on further debt to pay off its current liabilities. Currently, all its margins are suppressed. Typically, the operating margin, EBITDA margin and net income margin are all slightly better than the rest of the industry, which enable it to stomach this debt load.

Debt on the balance sheet looks bad. However, that debt has helped to fuel earnings growth of approximately 3.6% per year whilst paying out a sizeable dividend. This is below the industry average of 4.1% which does not reflect well on the company. Also, with such low rates, it makes sense to take the opportunity for Capex. I see the debt as manageable but would prefer sizable steps forward in this area.

Analysts are expecting this growth to continue and to quickly bounce back to normal next year. I would hope to see the growth increase to be closer to the industry average.

I have only looked at a few financial metrics here because I feel a lot of them have been warped by the financial issues that PGE has faced recently.

Valuation

The current forward P/E ratio of 25x reflects a very poor year for earnings and is a premium to the 5-year average of 20x. If these earnings were to normalise in 2021 and meet analyst expectations of $2.59, then this current price would represent a 2021 P/E of 16x. At the current stock price of $41.88, this would represent an upside of 24% to a stock price of $51.80.

Figure 5 - Author DCF using SA values

This DCF using a required rate of return of 8% finds a fair value of $36.28. This is a downside from the already depressed levels. I think this is likely inaccurate as it requires using cash flows which have been largely negative due to constant debt issuance.

Conclusion

PGE is a good company and has provided excellent shareholder returns since its IPO 14 years ago. It has had a dreadful 2020 and is likely undervalued at this point. However, I am struggling to correctly value the stock and therefore must remain neutral until further clarity emerges.

I would really appreciate it if you would take some time and post in the comments any suggestions that you have for improving this article so that I can improve in the future.

Stay safe - Tom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.