Demand for Ross products is likely to remain stable due to its defensive nature, however rising export prices and potential tariffs may cause margins to decline.

While it has maintained strong growth and financial health for two decades, there are few places left for the company to safely expand its store count.

Ross Stores has benefited tremendously from a decline in competition, as well as a growing number of people who make an event out of discount hunting.

(Pexels)

Over the past decade, most retail outlets have seen considerable sales declines due to the rise of E-commerce. Many like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and J.C. Penny (OTCPK:JCPNQ) have gone bankrupt, and for a time, it seemed E-commerce would take all of brick-and-mortar's market share. However, the few who have survived the "retail apocalypse", like Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX), have thrived, with both companies' stocks rising by multiples over the past decade.

Ross Stores is particularly interesting considering it is a discount retailer, which gives it defensive value. The company has an avid following of consumers who enjoy bargain hunting at their stores. The typical target demographic is a female (70-75% of Ross's customers) who is shopping for herself or for other family members. Like Target (TGT), the company sells clothing as well as home products and accessories. While Amazon (AMZN) may have slightly better deals, Ross enables consumers to make an event out of their shopping experience.

Importantly, Ross Stores also owns dd's Discounts, which operates under a similar growth strategy to Ross. The major difference between Ross and dd's is that dd's focuses on lower-to-moderate income range households with even lower prices than are seen at Ross. This brand delivers lower profit margins than does Ross's core store brand, but a greater defensive value which is key in times of poor economic environments like that of today.

Ross has grown at a relatively rapid pace over the past decade, with annual revenue growth often around 10%. Ross Stores has posted stable profit margins and has maintained a very healthy balance sheet despite significant share buybacks. Fundamentally, it is a very strong company. COVID-19 caused its sales to decline significantly, but the recent Pfizer vaccine announcement caused its share price to skyrocket 15% on Monday. This signals a possible recovery that may attract significant bullish investor attention. That said, the company's valuation is high and its growth strategy may be running its course. Let's take a closer look.

Is There A Limit To Ross's Growth Strategy?

Unlike many of its competitors' die-off, Ross has thrived and has continually grown its store count as well as sales per store. The company has reinvested most of its profits into new stores and into share buybacks. This has led to stellar returns. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Ross has successfully followed this growth strategy over the past two decades. Annual share price reduction, revenue growth, earnings growth, and even share price growth have all been relatively constant for two decades. Quite frankly, this is among the most stable growth trajectories I've seen among the hundreds of companies I've researched.

On the surface, it would seem Ross's management has found the secret sauce to running a successful discount retail chain. That said, there may be a limit to its overall growth potential. The company now owns around 1600 Ross Stores and over 250 dd's stores, with a footprint that covers 78% of U.S. states. The company has over 320 stores in California alone. Continued growth in such regions will likely result in Ross stores competing with each other. Overall, it is very likely that the company will see less revenue growth over the coming years than it has over the past decade. That said, growth in the Northeastern United States remains an untapped opportunity.

Supply Chain Margin Risks Should Be Considered

Most of the analyst debate regarding Ross this year has surrounded the impact of COVID-19 on the company. Indeed, Ross had to temporarily close stores, which resulted in extreme revenue declines and a collapse of its earnings. That said, the company's cash levels have not seen extreme losses, and it is very likely that its sales will return to pre-COVID-19 levels by 2021. A decline in consumer sentiment regarding retail spending may cause Ross's sales per customer level to decline (as consumers forgo shopping sprees); however, that may be offset by greater customer levels as consumers overall look to reduce spending.

In my opinion, the most significant risk to Ross is not changes to demand, but changes to supply. The vast majority of its products come from overseas locations like China. This makes the company's products subject to significant tariff risk, as apparel is a major area of trade contention. Many expect Biden to look to reduce tariffs and trade tensions. However, his top trade adviser, Tony Blinken, has stated Biden "will not rule out new tariffs". In my opinion, there is significant uncertainty surrounding the future of trade policy, but I would venture a return to laissez-faire trade is generally unlikely given the tremendous bipartisan rise of populism.

Regardless of tariffs, China and other Asian nations' export prices have jumped significantly this year on the back of COVID-19, but have remained at higher levels. As you can see below, this has resulted in a significant decline to both Ross and its peer TJX Companies' gross margins and inventory turnover:

Data by YCharts

In all likelihood, there will be a boost to margins over the coming quarters as sales recover. That said, Ross and other discount retailers have thin profit margins, so a continued increase in international export prices could cause a significant decline in the company's bottom line, particularly if it is unable to fully push the increased costs onto consumers. The U.S. dollar (UUP) has declined in value recently, which increases this risk.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about Ross Stores. However, it appears that the company is unlikely to continue along with its historical growth level over the coming years. While it is a financially healthy and defensive company, there are few places where it can continue to grow, and it is very possible the company will struggle with rising good costs over the coming years.

Additionally, Ross's valuation has been running far above historically normal levels over the past few years. See below:

Data by YCharts

With ROST likely to be a strong COVID-19 recovery trade, it is not yet a short opportunity and may continue to rise at a rapid pace over the coming months. However, I believe investors would be wise to take profits on the company, as I do not believe it will maintain such sky-high valuations over the coming years. If Ross's revenue growth outlook declines toward zero, the stock could decline by around 50%, which would bring its valuation back to historically normal levels. Due to these factors, I have a long-term bearish outlook for ROST.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.