Equinox Gold (EQX) released its Q3 2020 financial results. Unfortunately, the release date coincided with a steep gold price decline, which pushed Equinox's shares 8% lower, although the reported numbers are not so bad.

The company's Q3 gold production declined slightly, to 124,867 toz. It means a 1.7% decline compared to the previous quarter. However, in comparison to the same period of last year, gold production increased by 99.3%. The quarterly production decline is attributable especially to the Mesquite mine that produced 39,687 toz gold in Q2, but only 31,024 toz gold in Q3. The decline was caused by the transition to non-oxide ore that has a longer leach cycle and lower recoveries. On the other hand, at Aurizona, production grew from 27,460 toz gold to 33,248 toz gold. At Los Filos, RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar, production remained more or less unchanged.

Although production volumes remained almost unchanged, production costs increased notably. Cash costs grew from $776/toz in Q2 to $866/toz in Q3, and AISC increased from $950 in Q2 to $1,035/toz in Q3. It is important to note that Equinox also adjusted its Q1 and Q2 AISC. As stated in the MD&A:

As at September 30, 2020, the Company adjusted the fair values of heap leach inventory, mineral properties, plant and equipment and deferred tax liabilities in the Leagold purchase price allocation to reflect an updated estimate of conversion costs for heap leach inventory and useful lives of certain plant and equipment at Los Filos as of the acquisition date. The Company has updated financial results for the periods impacted. Net loss for Q2 2020 increased by $8.2 million and net income for Q1 2020 decreased by $0.4 million from previously reported figures. AISC per oz sold in Q2 2020 and Q1 2020 increased by $50 and $26, respectively, from previously reported figures.

Gold sales equaled 128,437 toz gold, which is 2% more than in Q2. Also, average realized gold price increased, from $1,712/toz to $1,899/toz. As a result, revenues grew by 13.5%, to $244.5 million. However, despite the growth in revenues, operating cash flow declined by 26.8%, to $61.3 million. Net income improved significantly to $11.8 million, and EPS improved to $0.05. Adjusted net income climbed to $39.3 million, which compares favorably to the adjusted net income of $26.6 million recorded in Q2.

Equinox's cash position worsened. The company held $494.1 million as of the end of Q2, but only $310.7 million as of the end of Q3. However, the cash was used to repay debt. Total debt declined by nearly $200 million, to $564.8 million. As a result, net debt declined slightly, from $266.8 million to $254.1 million.

Although the results remain strong, Equinox share price declined during Q3. Therefore, the valuation metrics (presented in the chart below on a TTM basis) declined too. The price-to-operating cash flow ratio declined to 14.81, and price-to-revenues ratio declined to 3.6. As TTM operating cash flow increased, while net debt decreased, the operating cash flow-to-net debt ratio improved to 0.68. Equinox is valued in line with its peers. However, the company has very strong growth prospects, which makes its current valuation relatively attractive. Especially after it manages to solve the problems at Los Filos.

Probably the most positive Q3 event was the completion of the construction of the Castle Mountain mine phase 1. Castle Mountain has already produced first gold. On October 15, 727 toz gold was poured. The feasibility study for Castle Mountain phase 2 should be completed in Q1 2021.

Some disappointing news came from Mexico. At Los Filos, Equinox's biggest mine, operations were temporarily suspended in early September due to a community blockade. Due to the blockade, the company withdrew also its 2020 guidance for Los Filos. According to Equinox:

Mining activities were suspended in early September due to a blockade by members of one of the three communities from which the mine draws much of its workforce. The Company has been meeting with the community to understand and discuss their concerns and will continue to seek a resolution to the blockade so Los Filos can resume normal operations.

It stated that the community alleges non-compliance with the community social collaboration agreement signed in 2019. Unfortunately, no more information was provided by the company.

After the end of Q3, the company announced significant growth in the Mesquite mine reserves and resources. Reserves increased by 28% to 658,000 toz gold, and measured and indicated resources increased by 94% to 837,000 toz gold. Inferred resources increased as well, by 38% to 703,000 toz gold.

Only today, Equinox announced commencement of the Santa Luz mine construction. The mine should cost $103 million to build, and it should be able to produce 95,000 toz gold at an AISC of $877/toz on average, over an initial 9.5-year mine life. Production is expected to start in Q1 2022.

The technical picture doesn't look good. After Friday's market close, it seemed like Equinox found a bottom around $10.6 and that another leg up has started. However, today's more than 5% share price drop pushed the share price back to support in the $10.5-10.6 area. If this support doesn't hold, there are no other noteworthy supports in sight. Moreover, the RSI is only at 40, and it has quite a lot of space to go before it reaches oversold levels. The coming days will be very important for the short-to-mid-term development of the company's share price.

What I like about Equinox's Q3:

Net debt decreased slightly.

The Castle Mountain mine is up and running.

The Santa Luz mine is under construction now (although the construction started only in Q4 - November).

The Mesquite mine reserves and resources were expanded substantially (although the update was released only in Q4 - October).

What I don't like about the company's Q3:

Cash costs and AISC increased.

Operating cash flow decreased.

The blockade at Los Filos is definitely bad news, and it is not known how long it will last.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EQX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.