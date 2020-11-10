Cardinal Health (CAH) is a leading pharmacy and medical products distributor in the U.S. After years of sagging performance from competitive pressures, two catalysts for change over the past week could ignite a rally from its depressed valuation level. The company manufactured/sourced more than 2.5 billion healthcare products last year, spanning medical, surgical, pharmaceutical, lab, specialty, and nuclear. It serves 90% of all U.S. hospitals, and manages an impressive logistics chain of assets and employees.

The first big news event for Cardinal shareholders occurred last week with the announcement of a tentative settlement of opioid addiction lawsuits with states, counties and cities. Tens of billions of dollars in potential losses for the drug/wholesale pharmacy industry can now be quantified, including Cardinal, eliminating a major overhang of uncertainty. The company booked an additional $1 billion charge to liabilities on the announcement, on top of $5.6 billion already expected and accounted for in its financial reports during fiscal year 2020. The good news is the actual amounts paid will vary annually, and will be paid over an 18-year-period. In this regard, the sum will not be a game-ender for the enterprise.

The second positive development came with the election results. Basically, fears of an oversized Democrat sweep of both chambers of Congress and the Presidency have been put to rest. The progressive wing of the Democrat party was hoping to completely overhaul our health care system, eliminating middle men and slashing profits for the sector with a primary government role in the administration of services. Cardinal was in the crosshairs of change, but may escape with only minor adjustments to its business model. At best, Democrats will have to share power in the Senate, either as the minority party or holding seats far below the 60 filibuster-proof number. And Republicans shockingly took net seats in the House of Representatives, increasing their ranks to stop a government takeover of healthcare. The addition of another conservative on the Supreme Court in late October also means government control of pharmacy and prescription drugs is unlikely in future years.

Free Cash Flow Machine

The part of the investment equation I find most attractive in Cardinal shares is the level of cash generation vs. the stock quote. It is basically the cheapest of the large pharmacy distributors using this metric, including McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC). Below you can review a 12-month chart of the incredible 15% free cash flow yield available to investors. Free cash flow yield is the strongest of the peer group of pharmacy delivering companies, including CVS Health (CVS), Cigna (CI) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). I also added Medtronic (MDT), one of the largest medical equipment manufacturers for contrasting various data points.

The good news is $500 million or so in extra yearly expense from the opioid settlement can easily be passed along to end customers with a gargantuan $154 billion in revenue generated the past four quarters of operation. $2.2 billion in trailing annual free cash flow is another number to contemplate in the resolution of the opioid epidemic situation.

Price to trailing sales reached a modern all-time low for the business in 2020, leaving plenty of room for stock price appreciation when investors return to this out-of-favor stock.

Debt and liability levels are manageable, and lower than competitors'. Cash flow to debt over the last five years is pictured below against the peer group.

Again, cash flow to capital expenditures is in a happy place for shareholders, which should keep free cash flow numbers high in the immediate future.

Overall, operating income results are available for investment near a 10-year low today, against the price you pay for each share. Price to trailing operating cash flow is also incredibly attractive right now.

The company’s updated 2021 fiscal year outlook (ending June) for business execution was released last week, and includes upgrades on many fronts.

Dividend Income Story

The next strongest argument for Cardinal Health ownership is its rich dividend yield. The 3.5% cash distribution annually is the highest of the peer group, outside of the completely beaten-up Walgreens setup. This yield is double the S&P 500 equivalent of 1.7% available today, and well above risk-free Treasury rates under 2%. This terrific cash yield represents just 25% of free cash flow generation the past 12 months. Cardinal can easily cover the payment. In fact, it may raise the dividend after the two positive catalysts have cleared much uncertainty about future prospects.

Technical Momentum

Before November, I did not have much interest in Cardinal Health shares. Too many operating variables could go wrong, and the technical trading picture in the stock was hazy. No real direction or conviction either way would be my explanation to pass on ownership.

Yet, Monday’s trading action, in conjunction with the buying day-after-day in early November, could pinpoint a change of trend into a bullish imbalance of buyers vs. sellers has arrived. Below I have marked with a red circle, the Negative Volume Index is nearing a crossover above its 1-year (255 day) exponential moving average on a 2-year chart. Notice how the strong improvement in this indicator is similar to the August 2019 moving average changeover. This indicator only counts falling volume days vs. the previous session. It is one way to identify a lack of overhead supply in stock trading. When a string of days with solid price updrafts are accompanied by low volume, often it can signal further price gains are coming in the intermediate term.

The Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume reading are in a decent long-term position to support further gains also. Below you can review all three indicators over the past 5 years. Notice price has steadily fallen for years, creating the undervaluation condition of today.

Final Thoughts

Cardinal Health may be primed and loaded for a strong multi-year upmove. The company is an important player in the critical health care industry. It has received not one, but two good news catalysts in recent days. And the stock’s valuation on sales, free cash flow, operating earnings and the dividend is at bargain basement levels. At today’s record Wall Street valuation for equities generally, using price to trailing sales and GDP output, why not look for a financially-strong company, oversold for years and forgotten by many investors.

I am looking to accumulate shares on weakness into the low-$50s. Will we get the chance to buy at better quotes in coming weeks? Perhaps, perhaps not. It may be a smart idea to purchase a small initial position, then add to your holdings over a period of months. An investor can reduce the odds of missing out on a straight up price gain, while trying to patiently build an advantageous long-term cost position.

