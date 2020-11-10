That has changed, and the stock is now in a position to grow its dividends once again.

Some stocks are high-maintenance. You have to constantly keep up with the complex projects and wild leverage that they employ. At the other end are those that deliver steady results and make you check if it actually is a stock or a bond. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF) falls in the latter category. A company that delivers such predictable results that it would have no objections from us if it called itself a bond. We take a look at this one today and tell how this renewable energy investment can provide you with steady dividends.

The Company

TransAlta Renewables does get the bulk of its revenues from renewables, but it is not completely about green energy.

(Source: TransAlta Renewables Q3-2020 Presentation)

While wind, hydro and solar make up 57% of the total cash flow, natural gas does make up the rest. TRSWF sells the story by telling you that natural gas is significantly cleaner than coal and oil, and it is correct about that. The company is now actively making investments only in the pure renewable space, and over time, natural gas percentages should shrink.

One other key thing to notice here is that TRSWF engages in business in three countries: the US, Canada and Australia. That diversification further adds to its appeal.

Contracts For As Far As The Eye Can See

The company has long-term contracts for its facilities, with a weighted contract life of 11 years.

(Source: TransAlta Renewables Q3-2020 Presentation)

This is the first step in ensuring predictable results quarter after quarter. We see TRSWF's assets getting more valuable over time with proper maintenance as countries emphasize getting energy from renewable resources.

Growth Prospects

TRSWF, for all of its steady nature, did come with a slight drawback. It really has had a tough time producing growth. But 2020 seems to be changing that. The company grew revenues as its 2019 and early 2020 investments started paying off.

(Source: TransAlta Renewables Q3-2020 Press Release)

Granted, the growth is not something that you would get extremely excited about, but it is a big plus when you add it to the company's large dividend yield. It also comes after three years of flattish cash available for distribution, or CAFD, so investors must be delighted after that prolonged wait.

(Source: TransAlta Renewables Q3-2020 Presentation)

Dividends

TRSWF started off its career with some big dividend hikes. Since then, the growth has fizzled. That is about in line with what we have seen for its cash flow.

(Source: TransAlta Renewables Q3-2020 Presentation)

The key issue for TransAlta in the past has been that its cost of equity was prohibitively expensive. The cheap stock was an investor's delight, but did not do much when it came to powering growth. TRSWF also has the lowest leverage among utilities we follow, and the company has had no desire to change that. The combination meant that growth would be extremely slow. The good part is that the market has now given it some respect, and at this multiple, investments should actually became far more accretive to cash flow per share.

Investors are also interested in understanding how well the dividends are covered. TRSWF provides the adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, metric, which takes into account the maintenance capital expenditures to keep facilities in ship shape. CAFD is a slightly more constricting metric and also looks at principal repayments. In other words, if you remove principal repayments from AFFO, you get CAFD. Both metrics cover the dividends comfortably (payout ratio under 80%), and considering the contracted nature of its facilities, we see this as one of the lowest-risk candidates for a dividend cut. TRSWF currently enjoys the best dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

The Future

The company has significant growth projects already funded, and these will add to AFFO and CAFD in the next couple of years.

(Source: TransAlta Renewables Q3-2020 Presentation)

With TRSWF's cost of equity decreasing and the company showing a willingness to raise more project-level debt, we believe that it could power 4-5% growth annually in 2021 and 2022. The current dividend plus that growth could make for decent, if not pulse-pounding, returns.

Data by YCharts

Key Risk

TRSWF is controlled by its parent, TransAlta Corporation (TAC), which has been a cause of some discussion. It was rumored that TAC would be forced to dump the shares in the market at unfavorable prices to help its own situation. TAC did lose its investment grade rating, and it was at that time that this rumor took a life of its own. From our perspective, TAC, while not holding on to an investment grade rating, is doing really fine by itself. We see zero cause for concern, and TAC's ability to generate free cash flow even in the worst of price environments should put that company on investors' watch lists as well.

Conclusion

We like this one, although we liked it more when it had a beaten-down multiple. The cat is out of the bag now, but the stock still has appeal in this low interest rate environment. Investors who like this stock can consider selling the $16 Cash Secured Puts on the TSX for a nice entry point. If it does not get there, well, you got paid to wait at least.

