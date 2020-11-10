Goodrich may be able to increase production by 25% and reduce its net debt by 25% in 2021.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) is poised to grow production significantly in 2021 while also substantially reducing its debt. Based on its preliminary guidance, it may be able to grow production by 25% in 2021 while also reducing its net debt by 25% at current strip prices.

This would leave Goodrich with a relatively modest amount of leverage and in good financial shape even if natural gas prices settled in the mid-$2 range in the longer term.

2021 Outlook With Increased Production

Goodrich is aiming to increase production substantially in 2021 with natural gas price expectations looking strong for the year. It is currently guiding for approximately 170,000 Mcfe per day in production in 2021. This would represent around 25% production growth compared to 2020 average production and around 19% production growth compared to Q4 2020 average production.

This scenario would result in Goodrich generating around $171 million in oil and gas revenue in 2021 at $2.90 NYMEX natural gas (along with a negative $0.20 natural gas differential. Goodrich's hedges have $9 million in negative value at $2.90 NYMEX natural gas.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 120,000 $40.00 $5 Natural Gas [MCF] 61,330,000 $2.70 $166 Hedge Value -$9 Total $162

To grow production to 170,000 Mcfe per day, Goodrich anticipates that it will need a capital expenditure budget of $75 million to $85 million. This is a relatively conservative estimate that bakes in a 15% increase in service costs in anticipation of increased industry activity.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $14 Production and Other Taxes $5 Transportation and Processing $20 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest $4 CapEx $80 Total Expenses $137

Goodrich is projected to generate $25 million in positive cash flow in 2021, while growing production by around 25% compared to its 2020 average production.

Debt And Valuation

Goodrich Petroleum had $108 million in net debt at the end of Q3 2020. It may end up with approximately $75 million in net debt at the end of 2021 based on current projections. This would be a healthy 0.7x EBITDAX and well under Goodrich's $120 million credit facility borrowing base.

Goodrich's value is estimated at around $11.50 per share based on a long-term NYMEX natural gas price of $2.60 (along with a negative $0.20 differential). This assumes production at 2021 guidance levels, and a 2.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple. It also accounts for Goodrich's working capital deficit.

A 3.0x multiple instead would improve Goodrich's value by close to $4 per share. However, I am using a more conservative multiple for now since Goodrich has often traded at a relatively low multiple.

A $0.25 change in long-term realized natural gas prices would affect Goodrich's value by around $2.85 per share, assuming a 2.5x EV/EBITDA multiple.

Hedges And Effect On Cash Flow

Goodrich has approximately 55% of its projected natural gas production for 2021 hedged. This should allow it to achieve positive cash flow in 2021 even if natural gas prices fall significantly. At $2.25 NYMEX natural gas ($0.65 below current strip), Goodrich would be expected to generate $5 million in positive cash flow after hedges.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

At $3.50 NYMEX natural gas ($0.60 above current strip), Goodrich would be expected to deliver $45 million in positive cash flow after hedges. This assumes no changes to service costs or differentials from what was budgeted.

There is some exposure to the fluctuation in natural gas differentials, although that shouldn't make a huge difference as Haynesville doesn't see the massive differential swings that Permian gas sometimes encounters. Goodrich's cash flow would be affected by $6 million per $0.10 change in differentials.

Remaining Inventory

Goodrich is planning on completing 9 net wells in 2021. It has around 96 net wells of inventory left, so it has a bit over 10 years of inventory based on 2021 development levels.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

There are 63 net locations in the Bethany-Longstreet area, which is Goodrich's core area. It also has 31 net locations in the Greenwood-Waskom area. Goodrich estimates that area may do around 85% to 90% of the EURs that its Bethany-Longstreet wells do. That performance would still allow Goodrich to generate approximately 65% to 75% IRRs at $2.50 NYMEX natural gas.

Conclusion

Goodrich looks capable of growing production by 25% in 2021 while also reducing its net debt by 25% due to the expectations for favorable natural gas prices during the year. Natural gas prices are likely to be more in the mid-$2 range in the longer term, but Goodrich's well-level returns should still be excellent at those prices, even for its slightly less productive Greenwood-Waskom assets.

Goodrich's estimated value is around $11.50 per share with $2.60 NYMEX natural gas (and 2021 production levels) and it may have some further upside as it continues to expand production and reduce its debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.