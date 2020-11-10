I rate Facebook a strong buy at the present valuation and view it as the Microsoft of the 1990s.

Most notably, Facebook's Virtual Labs and Facebook Financial demonstrate to me that Facebook's vision is well beyond that of a modest 2.7B person social network.

In this note, I highlight the five primary factors that have converged to lead me to this conclusion.

A series of clues have aligned in such a way that I believe Facebook's grand vision is to create a virtual reality predicated on its flagship social network, Facebook.

Introduction To The Introduction

My overarching perception of Facebook (FB) is that it is a reasonably valued version of Microsoft (MSFT) in the late 1990s. That is, for the past four years, Facebook has been the United States' whipping boy; the company to whom all the United States' ails are attributed if you will. It is spearheaded by a young, visionary, and talented software-oriented CEO in Mark Zuckerberg in the same way that Microsoft was spearheaded by a young and visionary Bill Gates once upon a time.

As further evidence of the two being uniquely similar, there's a constant chorus of pundits, politicians, and pedestrian people pillorying the company's monopolistic status (which, if we survey the social media landscape, isn't all that monopolistic) and its abuse of its position as the most dominant social network on earth, which, admittedly, it is, just as Microsoft was and still is the most dominant computer operating system on earth.

Perhaps we could view Facebook as the most dominant social media operating system on earth, and therefore, further strengthen the analogizing between Facebook of today and Microsoft of the late 1990s.

In further doing so, I believe that Facebook has spent the last 16 or so years building out its social media operating system, on top of which we will see a bevy of new verticals being constructed, just as Microsoft spent a couple decades building out the most dominant computer operating system on earth, on top of which it began building out verticals, such as Office 365, Internet Explorer, Bing, and most recently Teams.

Facebook's coming decades will be spent building out new verticals atop its dominant social media platform, and in today's note, I will specifically highlight what may be the most important vertical Mr. Zuckerberg and co. construct. Perhaps it won't be a vertical at all. Perhaps it will be an entire foundation.

Perhaps Facebook will create the first wide-scale adopted virtual reality, the first parallel dimension if you will.

Now, if that sounds overly fantastical to you, bear with me here for a second. In today's note, I will share precisely why I believe Facebook's ambitions lie far beyond being a 2D social network.

Now, some of you may be wondering, "What does Mark Zuckerberg's creation of his own little parallel dimension do for my portfolio?"

To which I would share with you one of the fundamental ideas of my investing operations,

Good investing is about identifying what a company could become, instead of what it is.

And to that end, let's explore what Facebook may become, and how Mr. Zuckerberg may one day become President Zuckerberg.

Introduction

While the idea of Mark Zuckerberg manufacturing a virtual reality that rivals the reality in which we all presently exist might create consternation in the hearts and minds of many of our community members, I am here today to share the projects underway at Facebook, which lead me to conclude that this is indeed one of their primary long-term visions, if not the primary long-term vision for the company.

To that end, it looks very likely that Mark Zuckerberg could indeed be the undemocratically elected, de facto president of the first wide-scale adopted virtual reality. In many ways, he already is this, though it's not completely apparent that Facebook is some rudimentary form of a virtual reality in its current form.

To put it concisely, the factors that I see converging to create a wide-scale adopted Facebook virtual reality are as follows:

Facebook has the largest captive audience willing to adopt such a technology (I understand some of you may loathe its product, and that's fine. Nevertheless, the company operates the most dominant social media platform on earth.) and the financial wherewithal to undertake such a costly and resource-intensive project. Facebook recently created Facebook Financial, which I believe will serve as the financial infrastructure, or banking system, that supports its virtual reality. Within this segment of Facebook is housed Calibra and Libra, the latter of which is a digital currency that would be necessary for the proper functioning of virtual reality. Facebook Labs is a new wing of the Facebook apparatus, which is focusing on the development of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies. Facebook is developing brain-machine interfaces. Their near term goal is to allow humans to communicate with machines without speaking or physically interacting with said machine. I envision this technology being the primary conduit through which humans toggle between this reality and another parallel virtual reality, such as the one Facebook plans to manufacture. Massive, "hyper-scale" data centers and lots of them.

And most of these facets of Facebook's business have started to materialize over just the last 2 to 5 years or so.

Because I believe Facebook will actually be able to manufacture these virtual realities successfully and monetize them, I remain very bullish on Facebook, as I see it having many levers for growth over the coming decades.

Closer Than We Realize

I believe virtual realities are significantly closer than many of us realize, and it appears Facebook believes that to be the case as well. While major hurdles remain for a wide-scale adopted virtual reality platform, I believe the contents of this note provide unequivocal evidence for the notion that immersive rudimentary, 3D virtual realities are indeed within our grasp over the next 5, 10, and 20 years.

Before we get into the exact divisions within Facebook that are building out the company's future wide-scale adopted virtual reality platform, let's check out Facebook's new Horizon product, which gives us a glimpse into what Facebook plans to create.

Facebook presently has a 2.7B person captive audience, many of whom would likely be inclined to enter into an even more expansive virtual reality, such as the one presented above.

Alright, so now that I have your attention, let's delve into each of the six points, the evidence if you will, listed earlier in this note.

What It Takes To Run A Society

Virtual realities will be no different than the realities we presently experience in most senses. They will require a judicial system, a banking system, law and order, and elected leaders (well, not if your reality is run by a public corporation spearheaded by Mr. Zuckerberg).

It appears that the first wide-scale adopted virtual realities will be owned by public corporations, such that they will operate as dictatorships (similar to the way in which social media platforms operate today). To that end, robust, stable democracy within virtual realities may not materialize for a very long time in the same way that it's taken mankind a very long time to create stable, peaceful democracies, many of which were preceded by authoritarian, patriarchal, or monarchical rules.

With all of this being said, let's check out what will come to serve as the banking system for Mark Zuckerberg's parallel dimension.

Facebook Financial: Every Government Needs A Banking System

Facebook recently introduced a new arm of its business known as Facebook Financial. According to Bloomberg, this new arm is supposed to "pursue payments and commerce opportunities."

Now, the new division will unequivocally service the needs of individuals who need to send money internationally via WhatsApp or Facebook, or the new division will service its growing e-commerce business on its platform; however, in my eyes, the creation of its payments division, as well as its digital currency, are key components to the creation of its wide-scale adopted virtual reality ambitions.

In order to successfully run a virtual reality economy, there must be a digital currency in which the participants of the virtual economy place trust. This is no different than the reality in which we all exist now: there needs to be a currency in which we all place trust in order for our society to function.

While governments balk at the idea of a digital currency such as Libra, Facebook will continue about on its path to creating a virtual reality, in which this digital currency will be housed and utilized.

Granted Facebook does not face fierce government intervention (it probably will, though such intervention will likely abate at some point as the next controversial technology materializes), the company will likely become a financial services provider, with the intention specifically to serve those within its virtual reality ecosystem.

Alright, so we have 1) 2.7B users willing to adopt a social virtual reality, 2) the financial resources to create such an environment on a global scale, and 3) a sovereign banking system and currency.

Next, let's check out what the company is doing in terms of further accelerating the creation of virtual realities as we see them in pop-culture and in movies.

Facebook Reality Labs: As If We Needed More Clues

Facebook recently introduced a new division to its offering, Facebook Reality Labs.

Before today, we lacked a unified brand identity from which to tell the story of how we're building the future of VR and AR. With the Facebook Reality Labs name, we're making clear where these technologies are coming from. We hope you'll come along for the ride. In the meantime, we'll be working in the lab.

Facebook has been, shall we say, progressing in its ability to replicate superficial expressions of life in a virtual context.

This article highlights Facebook's progress very well.

While the video does not paint a unified vision of Facebook's grand plan to create a wide-scale adopted virtual reality, it certainly highlights the utility of such a product.

It highlights that consumers would be strongly inclined to adopt a virtual reality environment whereby they could be with loved ones wherever they are on earth, and in the future, in space.

Furthermore, the business utility of wide-scale adopted virtual realities cannot be overstated. The future for virtual realities, especially in 2020, has never been brighter.

Next, we will cover an oft-cited criticism of the present state of virtual reality technology. That is, the devices we use to immerse ourselves in virtual realities are presently bulky and certainly not a long-term solution.

But don't worry, Facebook is already building the solution!

Facebook's Brain-Machine Interfaces

With all of this being said, let's not kid ourselves: the headgear will never be able to create the fully immersive experience that generates real parallel dimensions. Humans' interactions with virtual realities will occur through brain-machine interfaces in the future.

In the future, we will be able to toggle from our present reality to another reality by mere thought. Instead of placing a bulky, cumbersome device on our heads, we will have a biological mechanical augmentation that allows us to experience digital/virtual environments in a way that's somewhat unimaginable to humans as of today (though not completely unimaginable as Facebook is currently creating very rudimentary versions of the technology).

Facebook's Hyperscale Data Centers

To be sure, mass adopted virtual realities will not come to fruition without enormous compute power. Luckily for Facebook, the rise of cloud computing, graphical processing units, and a bevy of other powerful technologies related to the transmission of massive quantities of data have laid fertile ground in which Facebook can plant the seeds of its vision.

As can be seen above, Facebook's data center footprint is robust and expected to continue to grow, likely for decades to come. These data centers will serve as the strata upon which virtual realities will be built.

Facebook Valuation

With all of this in mind, it's still important that we purchase Facebook at a reasonable valuation, and luckily, Facebook is currently experiencing the "election discount", as I like to call it.

To value Facebook, we will use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Notable Assumptions

Assumption Value Free cash flow margin long term 35% Shares outstanding 2.88B 2020 full year revenue $80B

Concluding Remarks

Virtual realities are an inevitable facet of human life. In fact, I see virtual realities as one of the fundamental underpinnings of this existence. Moreover, once the first very robust virtual reality is introduced, which is nearly imperceptible from real life, I believe that more virtual realities will be built within those virtual realities.

Mankind could find itself in an endless expanse of "parallel dimensions" if you will, all just as real as the one we're presently experiencing.

In the same way that Tesla is ushering in a new era of energy production and storage, Facebook will usher in a new era of human experience, in which humans spend a large quantity of their lives in social virtual realities.

In many ways, as I type to you now, we're experiencing a virtual reality through the internet, but these are the stone ages of virtual reality.

If my predictions are correct, Facebook's platform will look much different in the 2030s than it does today. It will be significantly more robust, such that Mark Zuckerberg may need to adopt a new moniker: President Mark Zuckerberg.

As always, thanks for reading, and happy investing!

