While capital losses on paper are painful, that is offset by the power of compounding long term if you believe in the company's improvement.

We believe the dividend will be raised by a penny per quarter to $0.53 (or $2.12 annualized) for 2021.

From the long-term perspective, there have been few years when we have seen excitement in AT&T (T). The telecommunications and media giant has long been a recommendation from our firm. As 2020 is winding down, we have another prediction. We believe the dividend will be raised by a penny per quarter to $0.53 (or $2.12 annualized) for 2021. In this column, we discuss why we see this raise as more than likely, and then talk about several metrics which you need to be aware of as they relate to this great source of income.

We discuss the cash flows and the dividend payout ratio, and focus on the moves the company is making as evidence that backs up these projections. With a yield of 7%, the yield is still attractive for compounding. It is our opinion that every investor needs a stock like AT&T in their long-term holdings, and a dividend raise is coming.

A dividend raise approaches

It is rather easy for us to make a prediction of a dividend hike, not just because the data suggest that the company can increasingly afford it, but because AT&T raises its dividend like clockwork.

You see AT&T is a true dividend-growth stock. Year after year, regardless of what is happening in the broader market, or with acquisitions, or with debt, it all comes back to how great of a dividend machine this stock truly is. And while the yield fluctuates with the share price at the time of the dividend payment, the one true constant has been the reliable payment. You buy the stock, and those dividend checks come in every quarter.

Also, let us remind you, that unlike in some professions, with this you get a raise every single year. Sure, on paper, the capital losses have mounted, but if you are compounding the name, then your dividend reinvestments have picked up in the last year. High quality problem if you ask us. The dividend has been raised every single year in recent history. We see no reason why the dividend will not be raised again, and we believe it will indeed be raised by another $0.04 annualized. We would love to be wrong, and see it higher, but this figure seems right.

Why not get paid?

A stock like AT&T works for everyone. Sure, older investors may opt to be paid the dividend and pocket the cash. Nothing wrong with that at all. Why not get paid? But what if you are younger?

In this case, we strongly argue that, for younger investors with a multi-decade outlook, the best play is to reinvest your dividends in order to acquire more and more shares as mentioned above. No, you do not put all your money here. It should be one of many diversified positions. By reinvesting the dividends, your position will grow increasingly larger. This can occur with other holdings in your portfolio as well. It is a winning long-term approach.

With this reality, moves higher in shares will help recoup those on-paper losses, and at the same time the total dividends paid increase every single year. AT&T is displaying growth through its acquisitions while also working to grow its legacy businesses organically, and these moves have led to serious dividend protection.

The dividend is safe

When the company reported its Q3 results, we were projecting weaker cash from operations. Depending on the revenue result, operational cash was expected around $11.1 to $11.7 billion by our firm.

Well, operating cash flow came in well above this estimate. We were slightly pleasantly surprised at these results this quarter once we saw the revenue figure. Operational cash that was generated was $12.1 billion, above our expectations. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing around $5.75-$6.0 billion, considering capex spending of $5.5-6.0 billion and operational cash of $11.1-11.7 billion. Well, when we saw revenues, and then operational cash, we knew free cash flow would be solid. It exceeded our expectations dramatically, hitting $8.3 billion.

Right now, this dividend is about as secure as you can find as far as high yield is concerned. Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio.

For Q3, we knew there would be about $3.8 billion in dividends paid. If our expectations for free cash flow of $6 billion came in, running the numbers, we would have seen a payout ratio in the 63% range.

The company crushed this expectation, coming in at 45%. The dividend is safe. Repeat. The dividend is safe.

We fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow, even with the pain from COVID-19.

So what can this mean? While dividend hikes have a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in around $26 billion for the year, then we project the payout ratio will be 58-59% for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past. This is very safe. It would take free cash flow to be cut in half year over year to not cover the dividend. This is not going to happen.

While our dividend growth projection might be minimal, investors can rest easy knowing that the payout ratios are very low. Using the annualized dividend of $2.08 and with us looking for 2020 EPS of $3.15-$3.25, the earnings payout ratio is 63-67%. This gives AT&T plenty of room to continue to offer dividend hikes going forward, especially when we factor in the sources of growing revenues.

Take home

While we did not touch on debt, that too is being paid off and leverage is coming down. For an in-depth look at the debt, please see this piece. We do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again, and it is more than covered by free cash flow. While dividend hikes have a negative impact on the payout ratio in and of themselves, if free cash flow comes in at $26 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past. The company is healthier than it has been in several years, and we think it is only a matter of time before shares start to perk up as the balance sheet slowly improves. Expect a hike.

