Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at team BAD BEAT Investing

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) is a name we have traded a few times. Discount names have been COVID-19 winners, but OLLI has sold off for the last few months. The main concern is whether this seen in the last few quarters performance can continue going forward. What we mean is that we have some concerns over performance dipping once the economy is fully reopened. Ollie's discount pricing has worked and it has diligently fought for market share. It is a bit of a niche retailer. It is one of the best discount retailers out there. It competes with both the big-box stores and lower end dollar stores with overstock merchandise. Honestly, as a personal anecdote, there are some good deals to be had on discontinued items and other marked down products. Ollies sort of fits somewhere in between a big box store and dollar store in our estimation. While it is certainly not a dollar store, it's not really a big-box store either.

Regardless of how anyone classifies the retailer, it is growing comparable sales, revenues are up, and earnings performance is solid. The Q3 quarter will be reported in a few weeks and we wanted to take a look at the key metrics you should be looking for. We will look to the strong Q2 as a guide. The market has sold the stock off because the blistering pace of growth in the last few quarters is likely to slow. Let us touch on the highlights of Q2, which you should be watching for in Q3.

A good Q2 but Q3 may see reduced growth

The company had been seeing mixed performance before COVID and the market really did not have any confidence in its operations as the pandemic selloff landed, decimating share prices. This was common to a lot of discount retailers. As the market corrected itself, it bid up OLLI.

The market was correct, because it had delivered incredibly on sales and earnings. COVID-19 drove extra business and continues to do so. We have seen OLLI work the last few quarters on inventory clearing, being very promotional, and getting aggressive with property management. The shift in consumer spending habits the last few months was the biggest boost for the company.

This discount retailer proved it was a survivor, though we question if the momentum can continue as economies reopen. The market does too, which is why the stock is down 25% from highs. While Q1 was strong, Q2 was solid. In fact the company put out another much-better-than expected result.

OLLI saw net income that increased 294.8% to $99.4 million and net income per diluted share increased 294.7% to $1.50. This was a strong beat of $0.14 versus consensus.

This was driven by much better-than-expected sales, and these sales spiked from a year ago. Sales in Q2 registered $529.3 million and surpassed consensus estimates. Net sales actually rose 58.5% year-over-year. Before COVID, we had been seeing sales moving at a much slower pace, so these results are stellar and follow the great Q1. So, what about the all-important comparable store sales figure? These were up massively.

The increase in net sales was driven by a comparable store sales increase of 43.3% and strong new store performance. OLLI experienced solid comparable store sales growth throughout Q2, driven by higher traffic levels and a significantly larger average basket. OLLI also benefited from consumer spending in response to federal stimulus funds for the COVID-19 pandemic and having its stores open during the quarter while several other retailers were closed for a portion of the period. However, as the economy opens back up, OLLI will face stiffer competition.

Q3 numbers will be strong but may slow

Due to the uncertainty related to COVID-19, management did not offer guidance for the second half of fiscal 2020. While management "remain[s] confident" that OLLI is very well-positioned to benefit from the continued disruption in the marketplace thanks to COVID, we credit the niche business model. However the growth may be slowing. The CEO stated:

"We continue to be pleased with customer response to our great deals, with comparable store sales trends currently tracking in the high teens. However, we fully expect sales growth to continue to slow as we progress through the second half of the year."

While the immense pace of growth cannot go on forever, we do see comps being up at least 20% over last year as strength continues from COVID. However, more stores are opening back up, including independently owned operators that will compete with OLLI, which management has said before they did better by being opened while many others were closed. Does this mean the stock will keep going down? No, but we think if growth is slowing and returns to a more normalized price, then it is overvalued right now. However they have a strong financial position and long-term growth opportunities.

Balance sheet

OLLI is expanding slowly, and there are may communities where the company can spread too, though the growth will likely come after COVID. That said, OLLI still has a strong balance sheet. OLLI's cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $305.1 million compared with $78.5 million as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019. OLLI had no borrowings outstanding under its $100 million revolving credit facility and $92.0 million of availability under the facility as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020. OLLI ended the period with total borrowings, consisting solely of finance lease obligations, of $0.9 million compared with total borrowings of $0.8 million as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019. That is hardly any debt. Still at $85 shares are pricey if we factor in slowing growth.

Valuation and final thoughts

Growth will slow but we do not know by how much. OLLI does not pay a dividend so there is no value there. While the outlook for the year is unclear due to COVID, shares are still drastically expensive, trading at a little under 28 times forward earnings estimates. This is expensive because unless the company delivers some real meaningful growth, early estimates for next year show earnings could be flat. Thus, this is simply not an attractive proposition. Should the company surprise and deliver growth, we may miss out, but frankly we would want to wait until shares are around 22-24X FWD EPS to take on that risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.