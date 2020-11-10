Areas the company will struggle in during the months ahead, and why they're out of its control.

Even with the one-off good earnings report, the near-term performance of the company will remain under significant pressure.

COVID-19 is a negative catalyst that isn't going to go away anytime soon for Fox.

The recent earnings report for Fox Corporation (FOX) was a good one, but one that must be considered an outlier that isn't going to be repeated in the near future.

A number of factors combined to push up some of its numbers, but those catalysts were one-offs that won't have an impact on the quarters ahead. Among those are the inevitable plunge in political ad spend, uncertainty concerning various sporting events, and the payment it received from Disney (DIS) concerning "reimbursement of the Company's prepayment of its share of the tax liabilities."

While revenue is going to drop, as will its earnings per share, some of that will be offset by lower costs associated with sports and original content.

In this article, we'll take a look at the various catalysts that will have an impact on Fox in the months ahead, and why it's going to struggle to obtain a positive growth trajectory until the effects of the pandemic are significantly reduced.

Latest earnings

In the reporting period, Fox generated $2.72 billion in revenue, up 2 percent bump over last year's $2.67 billion in revenue during the same reporting period.

Breaking it down, affiliate revenue jumped 10 percent, while advertising revenue dropped 7 percent for the quarter. In the Other category, the company also reported a 7 percent decline, primarily from lower sublicensing revenues. As a result of the consolidation of Credible Labs Inc. at the Other, it was able to partially offset the decline in sublicensing revenues. That won't be a factor going forward, which means sublicensing revenue will probably be more of a drag on revenue in the current quarter.

Even though advertising revenues was partially offset by political spend, other than October, it won't be as much of a factor in the next earnings report.

Net income in the quarter soared from $513 million generated last year to $1.12 billion in the last quarter. That was primarily from the one-time benefit coming from the aforementioned reimbursement from Disney in the Other segment.

Lower production costs came from a lower amount of scripted programming and a number of live sporting events that were postponed in relationship to the pandemic, as well as lower programming rights amortization.

Pandemic pain will continue

Contrary to a lot of hype in the media concerning a soon-to-be-released vaccine for COVID-19, it's highly unlikely that is how it'll play out because of the time it usually takes for the successful development of safe and effective vaccines that help reduce the spread and impact of viruses.

No investor should make long-term investing decisions based upon an alleged imminent vaccine. That would be beneficial for day and swing traders, but to take a position because of press releases that are reiterated by the media is not a good idea.

With that in mind, Fox has a much higher probability of being negatively impacted from the pandemic for a significant period of time. Much of its business is, and will continually be, disrupted by the virus. The nature of its business in relationship to ad revenue and live sports guarantees this. With the loss of much of ad spend from the political market, and ongoing disruptions in its live sports coverage, it points to revenue and earnings pressure until the effects of the pandemic on its business largely subsides.

Many of its advertisers will cut back on ad spend because they are also under pressure concerning sales and the bottom line. Some of that may be temporarily mitigated by the next stimulus payout, but that is only a short-term fix that doesn't have the political will to be repeated in the months ahead. Businesses probably aren't going to boost ad spending much because of anticipated consumption by consumers; they'll have to wisely manage expenditures in light of a weak economy.

As for live sporting events, the pandemic will continue to disrupt that revenue source because of consistent reporting of outbreaks among the athletes. There is nothing to suggest that will change in the near future.

Another factor on the consumer side is that many will without a doubt start to cancel subscriptions, which will not only cause a decline in that revenue stream, but also have an impact on affiliate fees and advertising revenue as well.

Also on the sports side of the business, that was already under pressure from the social unrest that resulted in many players speaking and taking actions that highly offended the core customer base, bringing about a decline in subscriptions. Add to that the inconsistency of live sporting events, and it doesn't bode well for future growth in that segment.

With appointment TV being on the decline for some time, live events have been the one area that has retained sustainable viewership. If sports schedules continue to be disrupted as they have been, it is probable Fox will struggle to attract viewers and advertisers. Nothing gets people more disgruntled than missing out on their favorite game, even if it's tentatively scheduled in the near future.

Fox had this to say:

To the extent the pandemic further negatively impacts the Company's ability to air sports events, particularly NFL and college sports, it could result in a significantly greater adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations than the Company has experienced thus far.

Conclusion

Fox has enjoyed some good catalysts because of the election season, attracting many more eyeballs to its news shows, as well as political ad spend. That isn't going to have much of an impact in the quarters ahead, and outside of the month of October in the current quarter, that boost in ad revenue is over for now.

Add to that the struggles associated with the pandemic mentioned above, and I'm not that positive on the near-term performance of Fox. The company is doing okay with the circumstances handed to it, but there is little, if anything, Fox can do to mitigate much of the risk it now faces. I don't see that changing for some time.

With sports viewership plummeting outside of the impact of the pandemic, and live events being postponed, and possibly cancelled going forward, the quarters ahead are probably going to underperform expectations of some investors.

For these reasons, I'm not very optimistic about Fox over the next year or so. If an announcement is made concerning a reliable vaccine that is trusted by the public, it could change things. But even under that best-case scenario, it would take time to roll it out.

It is far more likely that Fox will have more downward pressure under the current economic and social environment it now operates in than an upward growth trajectory.

