When it comes to regional banks, People's United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is a dividend investor's holy grail with some of the most consistently improving fundamentals in the market. If your goal is to build a bulletproof income portfolio, a mid-size bank with approximately $60 billion in assets and long operating history, like PBCT, could provide additional diversification complementing solid dividend payors in other industries. I personally would only recommend the stock for risk-averse investors looking for income that historically have been provided by bonds. That being said, I'll dive into some of PBCT's most important qualities to help you decide for yourself.

Simplicity

PBCT is a very traditional bank in that the vast majority of its earnings are derived from writing loans and collecting interest, compared to the more complicated banks with trading divisions, wealth management, IPO underwriting etc. Rather than chasing growth outside their core area of expertise, PBCT has focused on being one of the best at what it does. The company significantly improved its efficiency ratio, bringing it under 54% from over 61% at the end of 2015, and management suggested that there is further room for improvement going forward.

For anyone not familiar with the term, or is used to the term in a different industry, the efficiency ratio for banks is non-interest expenses / revenue, so a lower number is better. Their past acquisitions and divestitures have kept the company as straightforward to operate as possible. This includes the sale of the People's United Insurance Agency for $120 million in cash. This business had $32 million in revenue and $4-6 million in net income, and the sale took the opportunity to remove a non-core asset at a premium valuation.

Because banking is such a heavily regulated industry, remaining in a single operational lane results in minimal compliance costs and reduces risks of fines or violations because operations are easy to track relative to a bank with many independently operating divisions across a wide regulatory space. Overall, this helps provide investors with a degree of safety and reliability that can be hard to get with a bigger bank.

Consistent Growth

Simplicity hasn't stopped growth, either organic, or through acquisitions. The acquisitions have allowed for faster growth in the core business, and they've been profitable acquisitions most clearly reflected in the improved 3% efficiency ratio over the last year as they've realized some of the expected synergistic effects of those purchases.

At the end of each of the following years, PBCT reported:

Net Income Total Loans Total Deposits 2019 $520M $43.6B $43.6B 2018 $468M $35.2B $36.2B 2017 $337M $32.6B $33.0B 2016 $281M $29.7B $29.9B 2015 $260M $28.4B $28.4B

While 2020 has been different in so many regards, in a display of extraordinary consistency, PBCT's trend in these three important metrics has remained intact year over year:

Net Income Total Loans Total Deposits 3Q 2020 $145M $44.9B $49.5B 3Q 2019 $135M $38.3B $38.7B

The growth in deposits has been particularly beneficial as customers move deposits from accounts with higher interest payments to accounts where PBCT pays little or no interest:

Source: 2020 Q3 Earnings Presentation

Just because PBCT has elected to remain in the loan business, doesn't mean it can't expand geographically as we've seen in recent years.

Source: 2020 Q3 Earnings Presentation

With a stable core in the northeast US, the company has plenty of room to expand while keeping its focus on being the best in its operational lane.

Disciplined Lending

When you're investing for a stable dividend, you generally want to be invested in a stable company, and stability comes with discipline. At the end of Q3, PBCT had $1.6 billion in deferred loans of a total $44.9 billion or 3.5%, significantly down from 15.8% of total loans at the end of June. As the economy went into liquidity crisis mode, companies asked for deferrals whether they needed them or not. As the situation improved, stable businesses continued to make their loan payments. PBCT's management spoke to the stability of one of their most heavily impacted loan portfolios:

Our $3.5 billion CRE retail portfolio has seen deferrals improved from $1.5 billion at the end of the second quarter to $138 million at the close of September. As a reminder, this portfolio does not have material exposure to enclosed malls and essential tenants such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and big box home improvement locations comprise roughly half of the portfolio.

We can see further evidence of the company's discipline compared to peers looking at charge-offs taken by the rest of the sector:

Source: 2020 Q3 Earnings Presentation

The stability of the dividend is clearly important to management, and I believe their conservative loan writing practices underscore that fact.

Dependence on a Healthy Economy in the Northeast US

While PBCT's share price has underperformed the banking sector since the start of the pandemic, banking has lagged the broader market too. This suggests that weakness in PBCT stock has a lot to do with the current economic environment in the US, which could be challenging for a while. The leading edge of Gen Z is graduating into a difficult economy, and as we saw with Millennials in '08, this affected earnings potential and housing formation rates, that never fully recovered before being hit again.

The fed has pledged to keep rates low, and mortgage rates have hit historic lows, but first time homeowners simply can't get into the housing market without stable jobs. It is unlikely that the owners of restaurants and small retail shops forced into bankruptcy, will be rushing to take out loans (if they still qualify) to start from scratch, only to potentially lose it all again in the future. Over 40% of loan dollars being deferred can be found in PBCT's Hospitality/Entertainment portfolio, so parts of the economy the company relies on are still struggling. Deposits seen in lower interest rate accounts are evidence of the public's preference for liquidity, and PBCT's CEO did comment on the current lending environment.

I would say loan spreads have improved, especially in the third quarter, part of that is, I mean, the bad news in that is we’re just not doing enough loans.

It's an interesting comment because it implies that offering slightly lower rates would not be enough to create demand for loans, which is a challenging environment to be in, and a risk going forward. On the bright side, it further suggests that the bank is not willing to sacrifice the quality of its lending, which speaks to the disciplined approach described earlier.

Difficult to Compare ACL/NPLs Ratio

The ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) over Non-performing Loans (NPLs) tells us how much debt PBCT is unlikely to recover vs. likely losses from loans that are significantly (generally 90 days or more) delinquent.

It's unavoidable that some loans won't be paid back, so banks typically take a statistical approach to determining ACL. This is a simplistic way to look at it, but as long as the estimate (ACL) is greater than the actual (NPLs), the ratio will be over 100% and there won't be any surprise charge-offs. PBCT is technically fine at the moment, and the total is a relatively healthy 138%, but some categories are close to the 100% line. When asked why some categories like Commercial and Industrial (C&I) were so close to 100% when a number of their peers were significantly above that, CEO Jack Barnes stated:

they (peer banks) may be adequately reserved at those higher levels, but we would say we're adequately reserved at our levels

Referencing the Net Charge-offs / Average Loans earlier in the article, I'd have to agree given the historically lower charge-offs of PBCT relative to peers. While it's a little unsettling as an investor, and definite risk, to see some categories, so close to 100%, it's very plausible that the bank just has a more accurate understanding of the failure rates on its loans.

How Does PBCT Stack Up Against Alternate Investments?

The biggest knock against a bullish investment thesis for PBCT is the abundant availability of safe, high dividend-paying companies competing for investment dollars.

Net Income PBCT SBNY CMA ZION 2019 $520M $589M $1191M $782M 2018 $468M $505M $1227M $850M 2017 $337M $387M $738M $550M 2016 $281M $396M $473M $411M 2015 $260M $373M $515M $247M

While PBCT may win the award for most consistent growth, all of its peers have grown in a similar fashion, with loans and deposits following similar trends. If I had to invest in just one of these regional banks, I would still choose PBCT because its share price has suffered disproportionately and reflects a deeper value at current levels.

The bigger issue lies in the availability of blue-chip names like AT&T (NYSE:T), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) to name a few. All three pay exceptional dividends, are trading well off their 52-week highs, and could likely weather an economic downturn better than PBCT. I personally have been adding to all three as they sink, but with PBCT at lows not seen in over a decade, it's getting too cheap to ignore, even among some great alternatives.

PBCT's Place in a Portfolio

PBCT is a dividend investor's dream with a predictably increasing dividend, a falling payout ratio, backed up by a rising tangible book value/share.

Dividend/Share Payout Ratio Tangible Book/Share 2019 0.7075 54.3% 10.12 2018 0.6975 53.7% 9.23 2017 0.6875 70.6% 8.87 2016 0.6775 73.7% 8.99 2015 0.6675 77.3% 8.73

At the height of the Covid pandemic in the northeast US, the dramatic fear-based sell-off was understandable, but the subsequent return to growth when compared to a pre-Covid era should have provided the confidence to fuel a rally in the share price that has yet to materialize. Normally, investors have to purchase shares prior to good news being announced in order to benefit, but with PBCT, would-be investors have been given a lucky break.

There are a number of great dividend-paying value stocks available today, but I believe in diversification, and for an investor that does not have any regional bank exposure, PBCT could be a great addition. PBCT should provide a great return over the next five years at current levels, and I intend to add it to my portfolio if a sell-off pushes it back into the single digits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, IBM, C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.