Today we take a deeper look on a name that was really hit by the Covid-19 lockdowns and whose stock has had a roller-coaster ride here in 2020. The shares have seen some insider buying recently and the company appears well-positioned as the economic restart gains traction. A full investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Based in Richmond, Virginia, CarMax, Inc. (KMX) is America’s leading retailer of used automobiles, selling 832,640 vehicles at its ~220 physical locations during its fiscal year (FY) ending February 29, 2020. It also boasts a sizable auction unit that was responsible for FY20 vehicle sales of 466,177 and a financing division, which services over a million accounts. The company was formed in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, which offered shares to the public as a tracking stock in 1997, with its opening trade executed at $11.00. It was completely spun out of its parent in 2002 and has proven a sound investment with shares of KMX trading near $98.00 with a market cap of approximately $15.5 billion.

Business Segments:

The company has two reportable segments: Sales Operations and Auto Finance.

Sales Operations consists of CarMax buying vehicles from customers through its appraisal process as well as local, regional, and online auctions. As such, the company is also the largest buyer of used vehicles in the U.S., appraising over 6 million autos annually. Once purchased, cars that are 0 to 10 years old and have less than 100,000 miles are reconditioned and offered at its retail locations and online at no-haggle pricing (usually between $11,000 and $36,000) with a 7-day, money-back guarantee and a 90-day/4,000-mile limited warranty.

The company generally has an inventory of ~80,000 vehicles at its retail locations which can be viewed on its website and, upon customer request, transferred to a retail location nearest the buyer. The balance of its inventory is sold to licensed dealers at wholesale auctions that are conducted at ~74 of its physical locations and (since Covid-19) online. The company realizes an average auction sales rate of 95%.

Auto Finance provides financing solely to customers buying retail vehicles from CarMax. Nearly 43% of all cars sold by its retail operation in FY20 were financed by the company. Its loan portfolio of managed receivables was $13.4 billion as of August 31, 2020.

Industry Dynamics:

The used car industry is highly fragmented with ~18,000 franchised dealers in the U.S. They were responsible for selling the majority of the ~41 million vehicles that exchanged hands at retail in 2019. Approximately 23 million of those used autos sold were 0 to 10 years old. As such, CarMax sold 3.5% of all 0 to 10-year-old used vehicles in calendar 2019, or 4.7% of those in markets in which it had a physical location. Additionally, another ~20 million vehicles were sold at auction and other channels in the same period, meaning the company commands ~2% of that market – a highly concentrated one with Manheim, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, and KAR Auction Services (KAR) controlling ~70% of the North American auction market.

The used car market has been disrupted by the likes of Carvana (CVNA), whose dealership-less model for both buying and selling cars has experienced triple-digit top line growth every year since 2015. It should be noted that part of its growth has come from undercutting its competition – like CarMax – on price. As such, it generated calendar 2019 revenue of $3.9 billion but operating income of negative $365 million. Carvana will likely attain profitability in 2022 with double-digit revenue growth. Irrespective, its model has upset the apple cart, forcing CarMax to modify its approach to include a dealer-less option, which began in its Atlanta test market beginning in 2018.

Covid-19 Response:

This modification has been accelerated by the company’s reaction to restrictions imposed by Covid-19. Management’s initial moves included furloughing ~15,500 of its employees (57% of total), instituting a hiring freeze, reducing inventory levels, ceasing store expansions and remodels, slashing c-suite salaries, drawing ~$125 million from its revolving credit facility, and suspending its share repurchase program as more than 80% of days in 1QFY21 (ending May 31, 2020) were impacted by retail store closings, or limited to appointment-only, curbside pickup, or home delivery services.

The curbside pickup option was launched at most of its open stores in April. The company then completed its omni-channel offering in September 2020, allowing consumers to purchase vehicles online, in the physical store, or some combination thereof. By permitting consumers to customize their car-buying experiences, CarMax now boasts the largest addressable market in the used car industry.

2QFY21 Earnings:

Even more encouraging to CarMax is the sharp rebound in car-buying activity off the March/April lows. This turnaround was reflected in the company’s 2QFY21 results, which were announced on September 24, 2020. After delivering -42% comps in 1QFY21, CarMax reported record earnings of $1.79 a share (GAAP) on revenue of $5.4 billion, as compared to $1.40 a share (GAAP) on revenue of $5.2 billion in 2QFY20, representing 28% and 3% improvements, respectively. Unit sales in comparable stores increased 1% as did used vehicle gross profit per unit (to $2,214) while total wholesale units rose 5%, aided by a record appraisal buy rate that boosted wholesale gross profit per unit by 17% to $1,086.

Auto Finance income soared 29% to $147.2 million as interest margin spread improved to 6.0% from 5.7% in the prior year period due to cheaper funding rates. More notably, these results considerably outstripped Street consensus by $0.73 a share and $290 million and were accomplished with high negative single-digit comps in the month of June – the first month of the quarter.

In addition to completing its omni-channel initiative, CarMax recalled all its furloughed employees by the end of July, rebuilt its inventory level back to normal by September, and resumed its store expansion activity with eight to ten physical locations slated to open in FY22 after opening 14 properties over the prior twelve months – even with the suspension. It will also increase its marketing spend to increase customer awareness of its omni-channel platform. Management is usually averse to making projections but did say that September continued the strong trend of July and August. In late October, the company announced it would hire some 3,500 employees by the end of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Subsequent to the close of 2QFY21, the company paid off the entirety of its $575.8 million revolving credit facility from cash on hand, leaving it with $800 million of debt unrelated to its Auto Financing portfolio or retail location obligations, which totaled $13.9 billion. Cash, after accounting for paying off its revolver, stands at ~$135 million. Also, in September 2020, management announced the resumption of its share repurchase program, whose authorization has $1.5 billion remaining.

The Street is overwhelmingly bullish on CarMax, featuring nine Buy or Outperform ratings against one Sell rating since August. Their median twelve-month price target is approximately $120 a share, although it should be noted that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas raised his price target on shares of KMX from $116 to $180 on October 2, 2020.

Board member Mark O’Neil is also sanguine on the company’s prospects as evidenced by his recent 2,700-share purchase at $93.40, marking only the third insider purchase (above an odd lot) in the past four and a half years.

Verdict

With consumer discretionary spending utterly uncertain at the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, CarMax stock collapsed over 60% from an all-time high of over $100 a share on February 20, 2020 to below $40 (intraday) on March 18, 2020. It has completely recovered all its losses, setting new all-time highs during August and early September. The company then became a victim of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ after reporting an excellent 2QFY21, selling off ~$11 a share in short order, half of which it has recaptured.

With the economy awash in capital between the government going into shock another $2.2 trillion through the Cares Act and the Fed expanding its balance sheet by ~$3 trillion in response to Covid-19, there is a significant amount of money floating around – even without another Covid-19 relief bill.

Consumers are still going to have to buy cars and with its omni-channel platform in place, CarMax is in a solid position to capture additional market share. I think this name is worth following the insider and using the recent weakness in shares of KMX as a decent entry point. I don't see enough upside to merit a potential large stake in one's portfolio at this time as the stock has fully recovered from its Covid-19 sell-off, but I personally have established a small holding in this name recently via by covered call orders.

