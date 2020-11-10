Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

For the last few weeks we have been imploring traders to buy regional banks. Well, now they are moving sizably higher. Our contrarian advice worked to generate rapid returns. One name that some of our traders were mixed on is The First Bancorp (FNLC). Right now, we think it is still going higher for growth at a reasonable price here. With the prospects of a COVID vaccine, banks stand to do very, very well. First Bancorp just reported Q3 earnings and we want to discuss the key metrics you should be aware of on this name. The stock is rallying hard. Although we are mildly bullish here, we think you should selectively enter the name as the market allows. Overall, it is a good regional bank parent company, with a solid dividend, that can generate solid returns for your portfolio as the economy reopens.

Top and bottom line movement

Like many other names we have covered, the bank's operational results shared similarities in the trends we have seen with other banks.

The bank's EPS gained on the back of continued loan growth and deposit strength, but notably the bank saw revenues continue to improve.

With Q3 2020 revenues of $19.6 million, the bank registered a solid 16.6% increase in this metric year over year. This was driven by great loan and deposit growth which we will discuss. Some banks and bank holding companies like this one saw a benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program. We saw a respectable performance on earnings and it needs to be stated. We were pleased to see revenues grow which helped fuel earnings power. Net income for Q3 2020 set a new record.

Net income was $7.1 million or $0.65 per share. This compares to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.58 per share, for the same period in 2019. What about so far in 2020 year to date?

Well, we know that performance got hit earlier this year as COVID ravaged the economy, but things are improving. Year to date, we are higher than 2019 in the first nine months. Year to date, we are higher versus 2019. Net income was $20.2 million, or $1.84 per share, compared to net income of $18.9 million, or $1.73 per share for the same period in 2019. We think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks, and now with a possible COVID vaccine, we see rates moving. That bodes well for banks.

Book value improved

We would really like the stock if it gave back some of the gains seen this week before entering the stock so that you can get a great price again relative to book value. Investors should wait, in our opinion. The bank's stock is somewhat expensive at $24.75 relative to the book value per share at Sept. 30, 2020. Book value per share as of Sept. 30, 2020, was $20.05, compared with $19.13 and $19.50 as of Sept. 30, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively. Tangible book value also improved to $17.32, up 1% from last quarter. We think that if you get shares under $21 in the near future, perhaps if the market gets nervous again, that's a very attractive price, even if it is at a premium to book. Much of the book value move came from movement in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits grow

It does not matter what bank we cover, the fact remains that growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. That's how you make money as a traditional bank. We say it all the time. A traditional bank brings in deposits at a low interest rate, and lends at a higher one. It collects the spread. That is called net interest margin. Those margins have been squeezed the last few quarters as rates have been crushed. Thus, bank stocks rise when rates rise because the idea is that they should make more money. First Bancorp's total assets at September 30, 2020, were $2.3 billion, up $29.5 million in the third quarter and up $263.4 million from a year ago. What went into this?

Well, earning assets increased $31.5 million during the quarter and have increased $258.8 million year over year. That is a key strength. Loan balances fell $15.0 million in the third quarter, while investments increased $18.6 million, a bag of mixed news. What we found interesting was that commercial real estate and construction loans increased $14.8 million during the period. Overall loan growth excluding PPP has totaled $42.2 million, or 3.26%, year to date, and $75.8 million, or 6.0%, year over year. We will point out that the Paycheck Protection Program loans totaled $97.3 million at the end of the third quarter. As for deposits, they grew. Total deposits at September 30, 2020 were, $1.8 billion, up $22.9 million during the quarter, and up $139.8 million or 8.6% from September 30, 2019. As we know, lower interest rates have impacted the net interest margin and return on asset quality is what every investor should look at.

Asset quality

Every time you look at a bank you should look at asset health. The provision for loan losses totaled $1.8 million in the quarter, compared with $250,000 for the same period in 2019. We expected to see such a rise. It is worth noting this is a touch of an increase from earlier this year. Despite stable non-performing asset levels we believe management is being conservative with this level of provisions. That is our opinion on this. The allowance for loan losses stood at 1.07% of total loans as of September 30, 2020, up from the 0.97% of total loans at June 30, 2020, and 0.93% of loans at September 30, 2019.

Digging a bit deeper, we see that as of September 30, 2020, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.43%, up slightly from 0.41% at June 30, 2020, but this actually improved from 0.84% at September 30, 2019. That is a positive. Net charge-offs were reasonable for the quarter at an annualized 0.15% of total loans. However, past due loans were 0.89% of total loans as of September 30, 2020, up modestly from 0.66% of total loans at June 30, 2020, and 0.78% as of September 30, 2019. That is a metric to watch as we head into the winter and see COVID cases exploding higher.

Final thoughts here

This was a solid quarter for The First Bancorp and the stock is getting a big boost on the back of positive prospects for a COVID vaccine. We believe that if rates improve, earnings will improve, and the stock will sustain gains. That said, the trends in key metrics were similar to other banks we follow. Book value is improving but the stock is still expensive. With a dividend yield of nearly 6%, and mixed asset quality trending in the right direction, we think you can buy on a pullback.

