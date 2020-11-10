Investors who bought MACOM on the dip are enjoying strong returns after the month-long rally.

The mild semiconductor stock correction in the last few months created an entry point for cool-headed investors. Micron (MU) had fallen in late summer while MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) traded in the low $30s by September. The stock peaked at almost $45 in July. In the last month, MTSI found support at the 20- and 50-day moving average at $35. It rose to ~17% in the last month.

Should investors buy this semiconductor stock on the way up or wait for profit-taking to create a better entry price?

MACOM Posts Strong Growth

In the fourth quarter, MACOM posted non-GAAP EPS of 40 cents. This is the highest EPS performance in 12 quarters. Revenue grew by 31.2% year-on-year to $147.2 million. For the full-year 2020, MTSI generated over $150 million in free cash flow. Secular trends in its three core end-markets lifted results. Datacenter, telecommunications, and industrial and defense will continue to give it significant growth opportunities. It estimates SAM, or serviceable available market, at around $5 billion.

6-month performance:

Data by YCharts

Investors who want exposure to a supplier of radio frequency, high-speed analog solutions, and lightwave may look at MTSI stock. Conversely, followers could hold both NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) and Lumentum (LITE) for similar exposure.

Opportunity

MTSI’s new products are its source for accelerating growth. It is introducing newer products at a brisker pace. The stock already responded in the last week by rising 17% and on strong trading volume. Furthermore, the stock bottomed at around $15 in March but formed an unbroken uptrend since then.

MTSI’s 5G that uses RF, high-speed analog, and Lightwave solutions is a starting point. And after expanding its 5G network, growing product content for its antenna systems will increase its addressable market and revenue. CEO Steve Daly pointed out MACOM is still “only delivering a fraction of our potential, and we believe our best-performing products for some of these applications will come to market over the next six to 12 months.”

In the data center, the company is working with cloud service providers to align their future demands. For example, MTSI will be ready if 100G, 200G, or 400G systems upgrades accelerate. Conversely, a company like Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) failed to anticipate customer needs. It also relied too heavily on a few big customers for its growth.

The company listed market share growth in lasers and photodetectors as a priority. It has the newest laser and APD products within the data center and 5G telecom systems to win customers. So, as engineering and sales uniquely work collaboratively to deliver on the product roadmap, MTSI is set to increase its growth rate.

Growth in Defence Sector

Just as defence and aerospace companies like Raytheon (RTX), L3Harris (LHX), and Rada Electronics (RADA) are poised for growth, MACOM is, too. The company posted a 20% sequential increase in the Industrial and Defense segment. CEO Daly said that its U.S. defense business is still improving. It has a healthy backlog. Its products are targeting the ground-based and airborne radar market along with mobile radios. In fiscal 2021, it is positioned for posting strong results. And in fiscal 2022, it will win new business.

Below: 1-year performance

Data by YCharts

Given MTSI scores an A+ on growth, investors may model a fair value with the same outlook. Below, the company has a high EBITDA growth score on Y/Y and FWD:

Source: SA Premium

MTSI does not have a strong value score, which is typical for a growing company in the cyclical semiconductor business:

In the following model below, assume accelerating revenue growth throughout the next five years:

Model from finbox

If revenue grows and EBITDA as a percentage of revenue rises, then MTSI stock is worth $68.00.

Fiscal Years Ending 19-Sep 20-Sep 21-Sep 22-Sep 23-Sep 24-Sep Revenue 500 529 608 718 897 1,166 % Growth -12.40% 5.80% 15.00% 18.00% 25.00% 30.00% EBITDA 9 125 213 323 359 369 % of Revenue 1.70% 23.60% 35.00% 45.00% 40.00% 31.60%

Note: readers may click on the finbox link above to change the input and come up with another fair value.

Momentum investors could buy MACOM stock from here and ride the stock higher. Investors looking for a discount should wait for a dip before starting a position.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on companies trading at fire sale prices. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Click "real-time" alert to get exclusive content. Invest in yourself today! Join DIY investing.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.