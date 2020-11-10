In this article, I propose one way in which the ProShares UltraPro Dow 30 could be used to boost exposure to the Dow without selling tech stocks.

The very early innings of an economic recovery, a resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic and relatively low valuations favor the Dow.

This could be the "inflection point" after which the Dow Jones finally outperforms growth and tech over the next several months.

If there is a good time to use the phrase "inflection point," this might be it.

On Monday, November 9, we woke up to what seemed to be a very different world. Not only had then-candidate Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump in the race to the White House over the weekend, Pfizer (PFE) announced very encouraging news about its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The end-result was a spike in the market value of cyclical and small cap stocks - the latter of which I covered only a few days ago, when I stated that "I could not think of a better time for small cap's outperformance to kick in."

Today, I look at how an investor could use the ProShares UltraPro Dow 30 ETF (UDOW) to benefit from what might be a rebound in cyclical and old-economy stocks over the next few months.

Is the rebound likely?

Before getting into specifics about any particular portfolio strategy, let's look at whether cyclical stock, well-represented by the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), might finally see better days ahead.

The graph below shows that the Dow has only now surpassed the February all-time highs. At the same time, since the pre-pandemic days, the tech-rich Nasdaq (QQQ) has climbed nearly 25% - although, curiously, it remains below the early September peak.

A look at the composition of the Dow and the Nasdaq helps to explain what has been happening. Nearly one-third of the former is allocated to sectors that can be considered losers in a stay-at-home economy and low interest rate environment: industrials, financials, energy and materials. On the other hand, these same sectors add up to only about 2% of the Nasdaq - some are not even represented at all.

Data by YCharts

Tech and growth have clearly outperformed "old economy" and value so far this year, and by quite a bit. But to be clear, the trend is nothing new. Instead, it has only picked up steam due to the COVID-19 crisis. The graph below illustrates the point by showing a simple, long-short portfolio: long QQQ, short DIA. Notice a few interesting moves in the value of one index over the other.

Starting with the late 1990s, the outperformance of tech over old economy shot to the moon. The distortion (i.e. tech bubble) was fixed through the first few years of the new century, as the Dow dropped from its peak by "only" around 30% during the dot-com bubble burst.

After years of catching up, one could reasonably argue that the Nasdaq is now as expensive as it once was, some 20 years ago. Notice that the 2019-2020 spike depicted below brought the value of the hypothetical long-short portfolio back to 2000 levels.

To be fair, I do not quite subscribe to the notion that tech and growth stocks are in a bubble that is poised to pop catastrophically - although I have raised this question before. At the same time, in the very early innings of an economic recovery and resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic, I find it much more likely that old-economy stocks will outperform growth and tech, causing the line below to start heading progressively lower over the next several months.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Sell tech and growth?

Should an investor believe in the narrative above, he or she would probably want to shift portfolio exposure towards the Dow. The easiest way to do it would be to sell tech and growth and buy into cyclical stocks.

But I have two problems with this approach. First, I continue to believe that FAAMG names, which represent about 50% of the Nasdaq, are some of the best companies to invest in over a multi-year period. Selling out of stocks like Amazon (AMZN) or Microsoft (MSFT) could very well work in the short term, but probably not as well in the long term.

Second, regardless of how much conviction an investor might have on a certain investment approach, he or she can always be wrong. What if the Nasdaq continues to climb over the next six to twelve months, but cyclical stocks fail to follow along? Would the investor be comfortable missing out on another leg of the tech rally?

One way to use UDOW

Therefore, my preferred approach would be one that adds exposure to cyclical stocks without giving up exposure to tech and growth. This is where UDOW comes into play.

Suppose a simple portfolio split into three thirds, each allocated equally to the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500. Let's now take a small five percentage points of the DIA allocation and buy shares of UDOW - a leveraged ETF that seeks three times the daily returns of the Dow index. Doing so allows the portfolio to be effectively exposed to the Dow at an allocation of 43% rather than 33%, without giving up any exposure to the Nasdaq or S&P 500. See graphs below.

Source: DM Martins Research

Notice that the move would increase the portfolio's exposure to stocks to about 110% in total. Therefore, be aware that even small shifts to UDOW would increase the overall risk of the portfolio. Yet, the goal of seeking further exposure to the Dow without scaling back on exposure to the Nasdaq and S&P 500 would be achieved.

There is one problem: because UDOW targets daily leveraged returns, the ETF does not guarantee that the long-term return of the fund will equal three times the long-term return of the Dow Jones. Due to the effects of volatility drag, one-third UDOW tends to deliver less than 100% DIA over long periods.

However, history shows that the difference in performance does not tend to deviate much. The chart below shows the performance of DIA over the past decade (red line) vs. the performance of one-third UDOW, two-thirds cash rebalanced quarterly (blue line). Notice that the difference in annual returns have been only 88 bps, much of which is explained by UDOW's higher management fee of 95 bps.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The other thing to keep in mind is that the strategy of using UDOW in small doses to play the possible rebound in cyclical stocks would likely only last a few months, maybe a couple of years at a maximum - until the growth and value factors approach a point of historical balance once again. Over this fairly short period of time, I would expect the drag to returns caused by the leveraged ETF to be small.

In a worst-case scenario, in the example given above, only 5% of a portfolio would be exposed to an unlikely total loss from an investment in UDOW - a number that can be dialed up or down, based on an investor's risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.