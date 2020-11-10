In terms of comparable valuation, AMZN is balanced against the market right now.

The growth of Amazon's capitalization occurs synchronously with the growth of its earnings.

Source: goodfon

#1 Price vs. Growth

First of all, I want to draw your attention to the analysts' forecasts regarding Amazon's (AMZN) revenue and EPS, or rather, their dynamics.

Throughout the current fiscal year, the company's revenue forecast increased after the publication of each quarterly report. This is a rather unusual case for the current year:

In the case of EPS, there was a drop in the second quarter, which was offset later. In general, it should be noted once again that the coronavirus and the desire of people to isolate themselves positively affect the company's business.

Going further. If we look at Amazon, assuming that its capitalization is a function in which the independent variable is the company’s revenue, we get a fairly high-quality (R2=0.93) linear model which has been forecasting the balanced level of the company’s capitalization rather well over a 10-year period of time:

As you can see, AMZN's current capitalization is slightly above the balanced level within the bounds of this model. But there is nothing critical here, especially when you consider that the company's business efficiency has been showing an upward trend since 2014:

Data by YCharts

Now let's consider the model in which Amazon's capitalization is determined by its EPS:

In this case, we get that the company is fairly valued. Moreover, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q2 '21, Amazon's EPS TTM will be around $40, and in the model, this means that the company's stock price will approach $3,700.

Now, let's look at how the growth rates of Amazon's key financial indicators correspond to the core multiples of the company. I highlight two key models here, both of which show that Amazon is now balanced.

1) The EV/EBITDA multiple vs EBITDA growth rate:

2) The EV/OpFCF multiple vs OpFCF growth rate:

So, within the bounds of the described relationships Amazon is at least not overvalued. This means that the growth of the company's capitalization occurs synchronously with the growth of its earnings.

#2 Comparable Valuation

At the moment, I single out only one multiple, which makes it possible to compare Amazon with other companies - this is the Forward P/E multiple adjusted by the expected EPS growth rate in the next FY:

Judging by this multiple, Amazon stock price is now nearly balanced.

By the way, there is another multiple that has served as a good marker of Amazon's balanced price in the past - the EV/OpFCF to Growth (CAGR 4 years). And judging by this multiple, Amazon is now heavily undervalued. But personally, I don't really trust historical-priced multiples:

So, in terms of comparable valuation, I think Amazon is balanced against the market right now.

#3 DCF Valuation

Amazon is actually three almost separate companies: North America e-commerce, International e-commerce, and Amazon Web Services. Therefore, in my DCF model, I use three separate forecasts for both revenue and margin. But I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the final forecast of Amazon's revenue and profit for the next decade is generally comparable to the average expectations of analysts:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Some explanations:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (5.23%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (0.91%). The final indicator amounted to 6.14%.

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 divided by the debt value for the same years.

When building the model, I used the following key assumptions:

The relative size of CAPEX will increase from the current level (5.5%) to 6%. In my opinion, this reflects the dynamics of changes in this indicator in recent years.

The average tax rate will gradually increase to 25%.

And, here's the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Amazon's shares is $3,620 offering 15% upside.

Bottom Line

I want to pay attention to three points:

The development of IT technology outstrips human habits. But, the coronavirus epidemic has accelerated the transition of people from offline to online shopping. And this is an irreversible process. Of course, this accelerated the growth of the company's core business. In terms of valuation, Amazon is now balanced. Which is good, at a time when everything is overvalued. But the main thing is that there are no signs yet that the qualitative or quantitative limit of Amazon's growth potential is approaching. And Amazon's advertising business is able to maintain the current growth rate of the company's profits even if AWS profitability decreases in the near future due to increased competition. This is the main guarantee that the company's capitalization will also continue to grow. It would be nice if Amazon split the stock. This would help stabilize capitalization growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.