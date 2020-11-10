Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

In much of our recent financial sector coverage, we have stated how low rates have weighed and pressure on bond yields has kept these stocks down. Well, things seem to have changed today with the announcement of positive COVID vaccine trial data from Pfizer (PFE). Banks are catching a bid. One name that some of our members had asked about ahead of the election was Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), which at the time we viewed as an undervalued bank that should be bought. Today shares rose over 25% at the time of this writing and we think it is heading over $100. Loan loss provisions are a concern, given the economic woes and the potential inability of borrowers to repay their loans. Our position had been to take a contrarian view and start to build positions in beaten-down names like regional banks. The interesting thing about SBNY is that when it reported earnings performance was heavily mixed, but the valuation was attractive. What this and all other regional banks needed was a boost in rates, and that move has begun with the vaccine news. We think at $95 a share, the stock is still a buy for a hold through 2021. Let us discuss the key metrics you should be looking for here.

Revenue strength

Signature Bank had been hit pretty hard because it is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with exposure throughout the metropolitan New York area, including Connecticut as well as in California and North Carolina. Commercial real estate has been obliterated. But we are contrarian, and felt this was an opportunity, and it still is.

With the present quarter's revenues of $412.9 million, the company registered a 21% increase in this metric year over year, though that was slightly below consensus estimates. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year so the growth was welcome, even if lower than expected.

Earnings performance

The bump in revenues year over year but a higher-than-expected loan loss provision led to a decline in earnings. Signature Bank reported net income of $138.6 million, or $2.62 per share, which was a decrease of $0.12 or 4%, from the same quarter of 2019. This may spook some investors but it is important to note that the outlook is improving. The headline numbers were poor though, without question. What investors need to decide is if there will be an improvement from here or not. The market was pricing the stock as if it is skeptical, but celebrated the potential reopening of the economy and post-COVID world that would be a huge benefit. We thought it was mispriced but because we think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks, and with the potential for COVID to be battled next year and defeated, we think you can still buy. The company has managed expenses well, but what we are seeing on earnings is all about preparation for potential loan losses.

Book value suggests fair value here

The stock's value proposition was attractive when we considered the equity price was well below book value. Currently shares are priced around book value. The bank's stock is fairly valued at $95 relative to the book value per share at September 30, 2020. It came in then at $93.03. While this is of course not as great of a value as we saw just last week when there was a sizable discount, given the prospects for fundamental improvement, we think it is still attractive. Much of the book value move came from movement in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans grow

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $1.01 billion, or 2.2%, during the third quarter of 2020 to $46.21 billion, compared with $45.20 billion at June 30, 2020. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $45.42 billion in the 2020 third quarter, growing $2.69 billion, or 6.3%, from the 2020 second quarter and $7.59 billion, or 20.1%, from the 2019 third quarter.

For the eighth consecutive quarter, the increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans, led by capital call facilities to private equity funds.

Asset quality matters

Loan growth is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. What do we mean? Well, risky loans may offer a higher return but not if the debt cannot be repaid and turns to toxic debts. This quarter saw the loan loss provision increase from a year ago, as expected. The bank's provision increased significantly from a year ago, but improved from last year which was great to see. However, the provisions were quite large. The Bank’s provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $52.7 million, compared with $93.0 million for the 2020 second quarter and $1.2 million for the 2019 third quarter. The Bank’s elevated provision for credit losses for the third quarter was predominantly attributable to effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy.

Net charge-offs were $10.5 million, or 0.09% of average loans, on an annualized basis, versus $4.6 million, or 0.04 percent, for the 2020 second quarter. That was a mixed result overall because non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets had been improving for some time. Still, we saw non-accrual loans spike as well. At September 30, 2020, non-accrual loans were $81.3 million, which was 0.18% of total loans and 0.13% of total assets, compared with non-accrual loans of $46.9 million, or 0.10% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. That was problematic, but again, this bank focuses commercially and explains in large part why it lagged rebounds that other banks saw. However, it is also why the stock exploded higher today, because COVID has slammed this bank. Despite all the issues, the efficiency ratio continues to impress us as well. The best banks have efficiency ratios under 60%. We aim for a textbook 50% on this measure. Signature's efficiency ratio was even better than our target, coming in at a very strong 38.9%. We will monitor this going forward.

Takehome

This was a mixed quarter but was a contrarian buy in our opinion. Even though the stock has gotten a major boost, we think it is a buy at fair value for a hold through 2021. Loan loss provisions and crimped margins are the major metrics hitting earnings right now. The locations of operations and commercial exposure have been painful. That said, loans are growing and efficiency is strong. We see shares as a good buy here for a run over $100.

