Thesis Summary

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) provides testing systems and services for the semi industry. We feel the company offers qualitatively superior products and services to competitors. Operationally, its profitability has been hurt by a merger in 2018 and a global slowdown in the semi industry in 2019. However, we feel that the company is well-positioned to sustain double-digit growth in the coming years, and should recover previous levels of profitability too.

Company Overview

Cohu is in the business of providing testing and inspection systems for the semiconductor industry. The company is most known for its micro-electro-mechanical system test modules (MEMS) and also automated test equipment (ATE). Cohu can be considered a small-cap, having a total market capitalization of just under $1 billion. The company recently reported data for the last quarter, so let’s look at how it fared.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Cohu surprised both investors and management in the last quarter. Revenue has surpassed guidance by $6.6 million. Furthermore, profitability was at the top of the expected range, coming in at 44% gross margin. The company has seen strength in Mobility and recurring revenues (more details on this later). YoY, revenues are down around 5%, following a stellar 2019, where revenues grew by over 50%.

Looking at the balance sheet, there are no immediate liquidity threats. The company has around $330 million in long-term debt, which is more than serviceable, and interest expense is 2.72% of revenues.

At first glance, Cohu seems financially secure, with good growth, and cheaply valued, trading at around 2 times P/B. This warrants a further look into the company’s growth prospects and potential threats.

There’s a lot to like about Cohu

Starting with the good stuff, there are a few compelling reasons to believe in the company’s growth story. First and foremost, Cohu seems to have a somewhat unique value proposition. What it does is offer testing cells and “systems”. What we must understand is that the company offers both a product and a service. Test cells are used, as the name suggests, to test semiconductor components before integrating and launching the final product. Cohu has shown superiority to its competition in what it measures as yield/OEE.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

OEE stands for Overall Equipment Effectiveness. OEE helps you see and measure a problem so you can fix it, and provides a standardized method of benchmarking progress. Meanwhile, the yield can be seen as effective parts that are created. The basic idea is that Cohu’s system speeds up the testing phase and makes it more effective, which means reducing the number of “ineffective” components. Cohu offers a complete service, which few players in the industry do.

Moving on to growth, we expect the company to continue to thrive, thanks to secular tailwinds. 5G is, of course, an important part of the equation. The company has seen high growth in RF (Radio Frequency) testing. The thing about 5G is that its devices require a very different set of tools to connect to this type of network. This translates into more business for Cohu. But there is also one more growth driver we expect to see in the next few years, which is demand from the auto segment and, more specifically, EVs. Demand for EVs will increase, and evidence of this lies in the fact that EV stocks have been skyrocketing in the last few weeks. EVs will grow at a fast pace, and the country where they are projected to grow the most is China, which leads me to my next point.

(Source: 10-Q)

Cohu’s revenues are very well-diversified in terms of segment, customers, and geography. The company has almost the same number of sales in China and the United States. Furthermore, in the last quarter, no single customer accounted for more than 10% of revenues, giving Cohu a robust client portfolio. Also, the company classifies 50% of revenues as “recurring”, which are stable and have higher margins.

Profitability hypothesis

The thing about Cohu is that it has seen its profitability decreased in recent years. This has been in part due to the merger with Xcerra Corp. back in October 2018. This merger increased the size of the balance sheet but hurt profitability in the short run.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As we can see, EBIT margin sat at over 10% before the merger but fell into negative territory throughout 2018. There have been substantial impairment charges from the acquisition in 2019. However, the last few quarters are evidence that Cohu is turning things around operationally. We are seeing the profitability increase by most measures. The company is now seeing the benefit of synergies and will enjoy higher turnover as growth resumes. We hypothesize that we will see a return to profitability levels achieved in 2017, as well as a return to the levels of asset turnover of that year. This is also in line with the view expressed by management in the latest earnings call.

Valuation

We have estimated the potential cash return for Cohu common stock using our valuation method, which is further described in this post.

Until 2017, and despite fluctuation, the level of investment in long-term assets and R&D was overall fairly flat. After 2017, at the peak of profitability and asset turnover, based on our calculations, there were the heavy investments that we already discussed in 2018, bringing profitability and asset turnover levels right down.

Net asset turnover improved slightly in 2019, and we expect it to continue to do so until it reaches similar levels to before 2018. We have also explained earlier how we believe operating income margin can improve.

Our hypothesis assumes flat levels of the operating balance sheet and R&D expense for the next 5 years, including 2019, while asset turnover improvement drives revenue up and the business maintains a similar operating margin (excluding R&D) to that of 2017.

Considering all these assumptions, we have estimated a potential 10.82% cash return for common stock at $23.35 per share. Note that for the purpose of analysis, we assume there is no dilution of shares in the future. You can see our estimated forecast and expected return on the tables below, with items in millions of USD except percentages and per share.

(Source: Author's work)

Risks

Overall, we feel that the semi industry is going to experience high growth in the next few years. Cohu can benefit from this, and the extra growth that we will see overseas, but this also poses a geopolitical threat if tensions were to escalate. There are also other challenges the firm may experience regarding certain sub-segments of the semi market. The consumer and industrial segment, specifically, could drive down revenue growth in the short term. Industrial revenues could still be limited by the pandemic. Also, geopolitical tension could work against the company here. Meanwhile, the consumer segment is the most affected by economic downturns. However, we feel that overall revenues should be higher, thanks to the tailwinds mentioned above.

Takeaway

Cohu offers, in our opinion, a superior product and service to its competitors. The current price does not reflect the potential the company has for growth and profitability. We feel that given the valuation, Cohu could be set to outperform the semi industry in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.