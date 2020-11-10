Of the 19 competitors to KLA, 16 competitors have less than a 5% share.

In 2019, KLA was one of only five companies out of 19 competitors that increased share in the sector.

KLA's market share in the semiconductor metrology/inspection sector has been above 50% for more than 20 years.

KLA Corp. (KLAC) was a beneficiary of equipment pull-ins from China in anticipation by Chinese semiconductor manufacturers of an embargo of equipment placed by the U.S. Commerce Department. The import of metrology/inspection equipment into China from KLAC and peers was up 15% YoY in 3Q 2020, including a 72% YoY increase in September 2020. China sales grew to 32% of total in its FQ1 2020 (ending September), up from 26% in the previous quarter.

KLAC has dominated the metrology/inspection sector ever since the merger of KLA with Tencor in 1997 to form KLA-Tencor, which was then changed to KLA in 2019. KLAC’s market share is so dominant that its share has been more than four times that of its closest competitor Applied Materials (AMAT) and greater than the total of all its competitors for the past 20 years.

The small share of KLA’s competitors suggests that in order to survive, they need to grow by merger or acquisition. The last major merger in the sector was between two third-tier companies Nanometrics and Rudolph Technologies in 2019 to form Onto Innovation (ONTO). Before that, ASML (ASML) acquired e-beam inspection company Hermes Microsystems in 2016.

KLA's dominance in the market and strong cash position jeopardize the viability of most competitors, as the company continues to make acquisitions.

In addition to its 2019 acquisition of Orbotech, KLA also made four acquisitions in 2019 in the metrology/inspection sector, including Capres A/S, Qoniac, Filmetrics, and MicroSense, aimed at increasing share beyond organic growth.

3-Quarter Revenue Growth

In Chart 1, I’ve plotted three-quarter (nine months) revenue growth for four publicly-traded companies for 2020/2019 (pink bars) and 2019/2018 (green bars). Revenue growth includes only metrology/inspection systems and excludes service, spare parts, and other businesses.

KLAC was the only company that grew in both periods - 1.0% for three quarters in 2019/2018 and 5.4% for 2020/2019.

Conversely, ONTO was the only company that exhibited negative growth in both years: -17.6% in 2019/2018 and -10.8% in 2020/2019. Data for 2019 combine revenues of the two companies, Rudolph and Nanometrics, prior to the merger to form ONTO.

Nova Measuring (NVMI) exhibited systems revenues of -17.1% in 2019, but revenues recovered to +20.4% in 2020. ASML fared better, +23.6% following a -12.3% growth in 2019.

Chart 1

2019/2018 Revenue Growth Illustrate Competitors' Headwinds

Chart 2 shows revenue growth for all metrology/inspection companies. Of the 20 competitors of KLAC, only four exhibited positive YoY growth. This illustrates the problem these smaller companies face in competing against KLAC. In fact, the number of companies in the metrology/inspection sector dropped from 38 in 2001 to 20 in 2020.

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

KLAC consistently outperforms peers in the metrology/inspection market. Fortunately for them, the company doesn’t compete in all 25 sectors, but it doesn’t mean that will always be the case. In 2019, for example, the company made five acquisitions to expand its dominance.

Therefore, competitors need to consider alternate routes through M&A, but that’s not a given, as demonstrated by the mediocre performance of ONTO following the merger of Rudolph Technology and Nanometrics.

Of the 19 competitors to KLA, 16 competitors have less than a 5% share. With such a small share, and the ability of KLAC to grow organically and through acquisitions, these companies are in jeopardy despite growth and stock performance.

As semiconductor manufacturers continue to introduce chips with smaller dimensions (10nm/7nm/5nm), the metrology/inspection market will benefit, regardless of whether the lithography system used to produce the chips is DUV or EUV. Additional tailwinds for the sector are improved foundry capex and memory spend, and potential improvements in China 2021 spending with the removal of sanctions for shipping equipment into the country.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.