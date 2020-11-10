BlackLine is being valued at less than 15x forward sales, which in the land of SaaS stocks, is very attractive valued.

BlackLine ticks along steadily on the top line, while being a strong free cash flow machine on the bottom line.

Investment Thesis

BlackLine (BL) is quietly growing its top-line at close to 20% growth rates, with very high gross profit margins, consistently hovering around 83%. The CFO’s priority list accounting SaaS platform is attractively priced at just 15x its 2021 revenues. This stock is worthwhile considering.

Revenue Growth Rates are Highly Stable

Blackline provides financial accounting close services. It assists accounting departments with the financial close (end of the month or end of the quarter reporting) and with account reconciliations.

Source: Q3 2020

As you would suspect, once a company adopts this software, the likelihood of a customer churning out would be really quite low. To that end, we can see that BlackLine consistently reports a pleasing dollar-based net revenue retention rate of approximately 109%. This is not as high as other SaaS companies, but investors have to bear in mind that they are not paying a meaningful valuation compared to other SaaS stocks either.

Source: Q3 2020

However, BlackLine delivers a very high ROI for its customers and is a recognized Gartner Leader. Indeed, you can imagine how many low-value man-hours of labor get cut down by having a financial platform doing all the back-end automation for what previously would have been countless numbers of reconciliations per month, particularly for medium-sized enterprises.

Moving on, we can see that BlackLine is consistently reporting close to 20% y/y growth rates.:

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

You will note that its guidance for Q4 2020, its revenue guidance dips to 15% compared with close to double that rate in the same period a year ago. To that end, BlackLine is quite open that the economy is playing a role here.

Furthermore, given BlackLine's partnership with SAP (SAP) and how that company has lately hit a stumbling block, there's likely to be some level of conservatism by BlackLine's management translated into its guidance for the quarter ahead of just 15% revenue growth rates.

Additional Positives Worth Thinking About

CEO and Founder Therese Tucker holds more than 9% of the stock, and together with the rest of management, they hold more than 13% of the outstanding stock.

For many investors, this is not a material insight, but I know from experience that this builds a margin of safety for the long-term investor, as management is very well incentivized to drive long-term shareholder value.

Accordingly, even with Tucker moving on from her present role, she will be very keen to ensure a smooth transition.

A Keen Eye On Profitability

Next, even if BlackLine is not growing particularly fast on the top-line, BlackLine more than makes up for its middle of the road revenue growth rate with impressive non-GAAP gross profit margins of 83.5% for Q3 2020.

Furthermore, this percolated into solid free cash flow for its trailing 9 months, at $27 million compared with just $14 million for the same period a year ago. In other words, despite having to navigate a rocky 2020, its free cash flow practically doubled y/y, which shareholders should not be too displeased about.

Valuation -- Attractive Upside Potential

Admittedly, BlackLine is not an overly hyped household name, and unless one uses the platforms themselves, they won't have heard of this company before. Nevertheless, it continues to tick along at somewhere between 15% to 20% growth rates.

Assuming a similar growth rate into next year, which should be possible once Rimilia starts to become integrated, this should put BlackLine's 2021 revenues at somewhere around $411 million, implying that the stock is being priced for less than 15x forward sales.

Presently, in the land of cloud-based SaaS, readers will be hard-pressed to find many companies with mid-10% to 20% growth rates still being priced at less than 20x forward sales.

The Bottom Line

BlackLine is a dark horse, despite not being a household name, it does an impressive job of consistently growing its top-line, with an eye towards its free cash flow generation.

Even though its growth rates are not eye-popping, its valuation more than compensates for this already at less than 15x forward sales.

