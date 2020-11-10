The people being invested in are investors. Don't be one of them.

Little to nothing has changed in the 11 years since John Hempton first called it out. This isn't a serious attempt to find oil.

I'm actually surprised that Zion Oil & Gas still has a stock market quote - although it only just does, having moved off Nasdaq just recently.

That Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) even still exists is a triumph for something - perhaps the ability of stock markets to cater to those who wish to invest for non-financial reasons. But it's not a triumph for the standard investment process.

As we can see, there's the occasional spike as some matter of public interest arises. Perhaps hiring a drilling rig from Romania, something like that.

The thing is, though, that there's nothing here except a good story. Even then, the story is going to be appealing only to a pretty specialist crowd. That story is, stripped of the details, that good Christians could and should invest in finding oil in Israel. That there might not be oil in Israel, or perhaps where the drilling is being done, isn't the point. Nor that the people doing the drilling seem not to know much about doing it.

I get the impression, and of course this is me going over the top with the rhetoric, that if they drilled through a gas station tank, they'd still miss the hydrocarbons.

Buying stock so as to enable the drilling for oil in Israel is the thing to be done. Yes, I'm a cynic, but I have others on my side.

For example

There is the earlier Seeking Alpha piece from three years ago:

Zion Oil & Gas sports the impressive resume of having a history of 17 years of Oil & Gas Exploration and having never generated any Oil Revenue. It is our opinion that they are completely inept oil & gas men/women, they aren’t really trying, or both. We will show it’s both and then you’ll be selling Zion Oil & Gas stock too. We would also like to point out that this stock is listed on Nasdaq and thus has a liquid options market available.

Their conclusion is that it manages to fill out just about every position on the short sellers' bingo card.

We can also go back 11 years to John Hempton (disclosure, I know him, just a little bit and vaguely) and his warnings about the company:

I will refrain from again making a case for naked shorting because I can't see any real social benefit in aggressive hedge fund managers sharing when Hal Lindsey fleeces his flock. We can keep the losses in the fundamentalist family without any major social detriment.



And on this - I pity the SEC. If the promoters hold the belief in oil in Israel as true religious belief it will be very hard for the SEC to go after them. Even if this is as transparent a scam as Mother Jones thinks it will be hard to prove. Did the Founding Fathers mean to constitutionally protect stock fraud?

He's not pulling his punches there.

There's also this from FT Alphaville that follows those two:

To put this chart into context - as of the end of the 2016 financial year, Zion Oil insiders had paid themselves $22m, 17 per cent of all capital raised since the IPO. During that time the company generated no revenue, no profit, and left behind a trail of investor losses.



Mr Brown took home $4m worth of compensation over the past decade alone, not including proceeds from sales of stock. His stake has fallen from 33 per cent at the time of IPO, to just 0.8 per cent today.

Hmm, well, yes. That's back when the stock was in the dollar digits too, rather than the cent ones now.

That likely being what has caused this:

Zion Oil & Gas (ZN -25.5%) says it is de-listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market and will have its shares quoted for trading on the OTCQX.



Nasdaq had told Zion it would have until Sept. 8 to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 closing bid price.

Zion has, of course, said that the OTCQX listing will be sufficient - at lower cost - to handle the current liquidity in the stock. Although it does also mean that put options will be very difficult to organise, not being on Nasdaq any more.

The accounts

If we look a little more deeply into the accounts, we can see this:

(Zion P&L from Zion Gas and Oil)

And there's also this line:

(Zion, part of balance sheet, from Zion Oil & Gas)

Reading that through quickly, the company is issuing more stock, which is then spent on drilling where no one really thinks there is any oil. Plus, the salaries to keep the management going. Zion is doing this at millions a quarter. And it's been doing this for 20 years and with well over $200 million. As the Financial Times pointed out a few years back.

Like all good games, this does come to an end at some point. In the financial world, such games come to an end when no one is willing to put more capital into that search that isn't going to work. Zion has reached this point.

My view

It's a dog, it always was a dog and it's not going to stop being one either. Yes, the company's got another Romanian rig out there trying to drill the one last well, but really. It's possible to take that Biblical injunction to have faith too far.

This is possibly, probably in fact, unkind of me given my entire lack of belief in this particular religion:

I assume that we're all investing in order to try and increase the money that we have available to us. If that's the aim of the company, as they say it is, that's unlikely to work for us. There might be political and even moral advantages to Israel's economic and political independence, but they're not things that are going to increase our bank balances.

I don't even think they're attempting to invest to benefit us, that is.

The investor view

Because there are - still - people who invest upon faith rather than rational thought, it's possible for the stock price to continue to bounce around a bit. But now it's OTC, it's going to be difficult to do anything in any volume.

Any rational investor should leave this alone in its entirety. If you've any money left in it, then get it out. And don't put any more in.

This is an opinion, of course it is, but unless there really is divine intervention on this last well - or the Robinhood guys load up as a joke - then having already exhausted the wallets of the faithful, this stock is heading to zero.

