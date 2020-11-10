Tata Global Beverages Ltd ADR (TTAEY) CEO Sunil D'Souza on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tata Global Beverages Ltd ADR (OTC:TTAEY) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Sunil D'Souza - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

L. KrishnaKumar - Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer

Ajit KrishnaKumar - Chief Operating Officer

Rakesh Sony - Global Head, Strategy and M&A

Arnab Mitra - Credit Suisse

Percy Panthaki - IIFL SECURITIES

Sumant Kumar - Motilal Oswal

Tejas Shah - Spark Capital

Devika Jain - Ratnabali Investments

Viraj Kacharia - Securities Investment Management

The management is represented by Mr. Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. L. KrishnaKumar, Executive Director and Group CFO; Mr. Ajit KrishnaKumar, COO and Mr. Rakesh Sony, Global Head, Strategy and M&A.

Over to Rakesh for the proceedings, please.

Rakesh Sony

Yeah, hi, thank you very much Manoj. And I welcome you all for this call for this second quarter performance of TCPL. Without any further ado, I will now hand over the presentation to Sunil, over to you Sunil.

Sunil D'Souza

Okay, so thank you Rakesh. And thanks, everyone for joining us for this call. And go to Slide number three, which is the agenda covering executive summary, a quick integration update, business performance for India, business performance international, financials and outlook.

This is a slide which you've seen earlier where Tata Consumer Products is the largest salt brand in India with Tata Salt, the second largest tea brand in India with Tata Tea, fourth tea brand in the UK and the leader in Canada, Eight O'Clock Coffee the fourth largest roasted ground brand in the USA, Tata Sampann, which is the leading national brand in pulses in India, also moving into spices and mixes, Himalayan, which is the number one natural mineral water brand in India.

We are an integrated food and beverage company with a heritage of Tata's, moving into the SMCE world, the number two branded player in tea globally, INR9600 crores consolidated revenue in fiscal '20, with a market cap of about INR45000 crores, reach of almost 200 million households in India and distribution up to 2.2 million retail outlets now, among the top 10 F&B companies in India with 20 to 50 plus employees worldwide.

If I now move to the executive summary for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020, our India business grew strongly while there was demand normalization in international markets. You would remember that in quarter one, as the COVID pandemic had started off, we had seen a bit of what I would call panic buying and therefore pantry stocking, especially in the developed markets, that is starting to unwind and we're starting to see normalization.

Consolidated revenue grew 19% to INR2781 crores, driven by strong growth in the India business, consolidated EBITDA of INR402 crores up by 26% despite significant inflation in raw tea prices. Overall, our India business has grown 25% led by Packaged Beverages growing at 29 driven by both volume and pricing, India Foods up by 14%, sequential improvement in NourishCo's performance with September growing versus last year. The branded international business grew 11% and consolidated profit before tax for the quarter is up by 31% at INR345 crores.

The critical point that I would like to make here is that while we have gained market share, and I would underline that we have gained market share in tea and salt. Moving forward navigating the unprecedented inflation in raw tea prices will be critical. You've got to balance both margins as well as volume trajectory. We are well positioned for the future because the integration of the India Foods business with India Beverage business is progressing ahead. And I would say probably slightly ahead of plan.

The reworking of the S&D system, we finished two out of three phases, which we had planned is showing results. We've already seen even though it is very early stages, we have seen an expansion in outlet reach of about 1% and a significant increase in e-com contribution. In fact, e-com contribution from where it started from the beginning of quarter one to where we ended quarter two is roughly 2x of where it was.

If I move to the next slide, which is a key business snapshot, India Beverages with revenue of INR1120 crores was up by 11% in volume and 32% in revenue growth. There was a significant impact of tea cost inflation and therefore pricing and that's why you'll see the differential between the volume and the revenue. On the foods business INR580 crores, 6% volume, 13% revenue, this is with growth in salt and significant growth in value added salt, which is up almost 100% versus last year same period and a significant increase in mix with pulses and spices.

On the US Coffee business, we've seen country destocking and that's why we've seen volume growth of negative three, constant currency growth of four and revenue growth overall of 11%. Same thing of pantry destocking in the other International Tea businesses where we've had I would say a very decent performance with volume coming in almost flat compared to the huge stock up that we had last quarter, constant currency growth of one and revenue growth of International Tea business coming in at INR444 crores.

Foodservice International continues to face headwinds, negative 19% volume growth. This is our businesses in the UK and Australia primarily - sorry, US and Australia primarily, revenue growth constant currency of minus 29 and minus 23 all-in, INR56 crores was the top line. Tata Coffee, which includes the new Vietnam plant was up by 8% in volume, 15% in constant currency and 17% revenue all in all consolidated INR2781 crores, 16% up in constant currency and 19% in total.

If I look at the group performance at a glance, our revenue was up by INR2781 crores, EBITDA was up 26 at INR402 crores, PBT before exceptionals up by 31 at 345, group net profit up by 31 at 273. And we've ended the quarter at INR1439 crores in net cash. We've seen margin expansion across, 14.4% expansion EBITDA, 12.4 PBT and 9.8 in group net profit, expansion of 9120 at 100 basis points on EBITDA, PBT and net profit. EPS up by 2.79 up 33%, but more importantly, our cash EPS which is all-in is at 4.08 which is up by 30%.

Now, to talk briefly about the macro and commodity overview, we have seen a decent sharp recovery in economic activity post the weakness in Q1 all the major markets in which we operate which is India, UK, US, all of them have started to show recovery, albeit all of them are still in the negative territory. The critical piece is I will point out to you the tea prices. If you look at the dark blue line which is the center, tea prices in India this quarter were roughly INR120 rupees, which is roughly about 80% above where they were in the same quarter last year. That is the North Indian prices. And it had robust effect on the South Indian prices.

North India was impacted by initially the lockdowns and therefore the tuning that they had to do. And then they had a double whammy in the form of bad weather and flooding, which happened in the months of July and August. As a result of that, we've seen unprecedented inflation which we had to tackle in our India business. But on the other side, Kenya had a record crop and we've seen almost flat prices on tea, and that had a favorable impact on our other international businesses. In terms of coffee, while, Arabica prices have seen an uptick, Robusta coffee prices have remained almost stable year-on-year.

Coming to quarterly category performance, firstly, the dark blue shades, which you'll see, which is regular black tea, after showing a very strong growth in quarter one as I mentioned with pantry stalking et cetera happening in the developed markets have now come to low single digit figures. That said we are seeing still positive traction across. Non-black tea, which was always outpacing black tea, we continue to see strong momentum across albeit again compared to quarter one the growth rates have reduced but by any stretch of imagination, they're still in healthy territory in the low to mid-teens.

The Indian market which was negative in the first quarter, negative roughly 6% is now up by 6% with sequential improvement month-on-month. But that said we are still seeing volatile demand situations, some ups and downs and we hope to see stability very quickly. US Coffee continues to grow with strong promotional activity.

I will now move on to the integration update and handover to Ajit.

Ajit KrishnaKumar

Thanks Sunil. I'm on Page 12. As you will remember, we had provided a brief high-level overview of the integration activities last time. This time, we wanted to give a little bit more detail and walk you through three or four major points. As you would see on this page, I think were the highlights that the integration activity is fairly extensive, which is not just integration with businesses is also a transformation, upgradation of businesses as required. This is across many facets of the business, number one.

Number two, the critical piece to or the other critical message to take away is that most of these activities will be completed by the end of this calendar year with some extending to Q4 next year. So that by this fiscal year, the integration of the two businesses will be substantially complete. The third significant point is that the synergies that we had talked about have begun to flow through. We will see some of this in Q3, but it will continue to flow through and build at or slightly above expectations.

However, just to flag that while our plans have been going as we anticipated, there would be in Q3 some onetime costs and some small disruptions caused by for example, the integration of the S&D system in India. However, by and large, this is going very well of the S&P system, this is a separate call out, two to three phases of the consolidation is done, phase one being the elimination of the consignment layer, one of the layers. Phase two being a single distributor point for most of the country, these two are successfully complete.

The third phase, which is essentially the larger rural and other consolidation is currently underway and will be complete by this year. We're already seeing, I think Sunil made a reference to it, we're already seeing some of the benefits of it, but the substantial benefits will flow through later this year. We're already seeing, as you'd see on the page, we've already seen some increase in outlet reach. We hope to be and as we promised last time, we expect to see a doubling of our direct reach. We are on track to achieve that.

With that, I'll hand it back to Sunil and LK to go through the numbers.

Sunil D'Souza

Thanks Ajit. So I am on Slide number 14. And I talk about India Packaged Beverages. So we add 12% volume growth and 29% revenue growth. I would say commendable performance driven both by higher volume as well as price realization. The critical thing that I would want to mention is we've narrowed our gap versus - in share of handlers, as well as increased a bit of distribution. And that has resulted in market share gains both in volume and value terms. Our margins have been stable, despite year-on-year inflation, unprecedented inflation as I would call it in raw tea prices. And this is been possible through dynamic P&L management.

The critical thing going forward will be balancing the volume and margin and making sure we walk the tightrope to continue the momentum as we move ahead. So other critical pieces is we've started our activity on upping the ante for our brands. We tied in with Chennai Super Kings for Chakra Gold, leveraging Tamil heritage. We won multiple awards on Tata Tea Premium, Economic Times awards. We've launched affordable Chakra Gold poly-packs in Tamil Nadu, activated festivals and evoke local culture with the Deshkakulhad campaign during August.

On the Foods business within 6% volume, 13% revenue, salt grew by 10% along with market shares gains, but the critical piece as I mentioned earlier, in our line with premiumization value added salt portfolio has grown by 100 and in line with our drive to expand our portfolio. Our pulses have continued to deliver robust growth and they're up by 33%. Our new launches under the Sampann brand name of Poha and nutria-mixes are showing strong traction and consumer optics. Tata Salt has already been the most trusted brand in India. And we run various campaigns the most important being, the picture on the left is we were the co-sponsor for KBC 2020 in our drive to activate our brands.

If I move to Slide number 16, which is NourishCo, NourishCo has shown sequential recovery in sales, both volume and value. We are now at 86% of pre-COVID revenue levels improving month-on-month and like I said September, we have seen NourishCo grow over the same period last year. Overall, for the quarter INR37 crores, but that said this quarter is normally a slow quarter for the out of home beverage business anyways. And we do expect that we will see sequential improvement from here on.

We've achieved the highest ever volume increases for Tata Water Plus in September 2020. And in Himalayan we've faced some headwinds, but we're seeing recovery. The critical thing is we focused on the future, our geographic expansion and our portfolio expansion plans are on track and underway. And most importantly, during this quarter, we've transitioned Himalayan to our own distribution network from being outsourced to water and beverages earlier.

If I move to Slide number 17 for Tata Coffee, 11%, extractions growth, 6% plantation and 17% revenue growth led primarily by Vietnam. The plantation business has grown by 26% in value. We've seen significant growth in pepper volumes albeit pepper prices have been a bit soft, and that has impacted the overall profitability. The other piece is that the profits have been impacted by an uncertainty around the MEIS, which is the export incentive of the Indian government. But the good news is that the Vietnam plant is now operating at a 90% plus capacity.

Starbucks, which was the business which is probably the most impacted because of COVID and lockdowns. If I first point you towards the graph on the left, we moved from almost a total closure in the month of April to about a 71% index to last year in terms of revenue. We are now in 12 cities with 196 stores. Just as a perspective this was the picture at the end of September quarter. As of now we have opened 200 store in Amritsar and we have entered a new city of Kochi, 86% of our stores are reopened. We've launched a dedicated store for Starbucks merchandise on Flipkart.

The critical thing is consumer loyalty is going from strength to strength with Starbucks. My Starbucks rewards numbers is up by 20% year-on-year, and roughly 30% of our tender now comes from the loyalty consumers. We've launched a mobile order and pay feature and we're now present across all home delivery platforms. Starbucks has launched multiple innovations, including one liter fresh brewed, which has done very well from an index perspective for innovation. We've launched a GiftAStarbucks campaign. And most importantly, we've now been recognized by three different platforms as India's top hundred companies to work for women, by Great Places to Work, Working Mothers and Avtar 2020.

I now come to the international businesses starting with UK, UK we've seen 4% revenue growth and we continue to maintain a very strong 20.4 for value market share in everyday black. The discounter channel continues to be the biggest growth driver, but as I mentioned, out of home and wholesale channel continue to face headwinds, more relevant in the UK especially because we've got our super premium brand TeaPigs, which is - which has a very high consumption percentage in out of home. Our GoodEarth Tea and Kombucha, which we launched in quarter one are performing well and share as per expectations in our limited launch geographies. Cold Infusions which is the other great innovation which is there is under a bit of pressure due to the slowdown in out of home consumption.

If I move to the US, US we've seen 4% growth in coffee. We continue to maintain close to a five share in the coffee bag market. Empirical business which is out of home business, foodservice business in the US continues to be under pressure. But despite that– and if I exclude that, we've seen revenue growth of 11% with the volume growth at 8% which is a pretty good standing for us in the US. We've launched Good Earth Sensorial Blends, it's seeing good traction and it is up 63% year-on-year.

Canada, we are now number one in specialty tea in value terms in Canada. We will already leaders in black, so this is a new achievement for the Canada business. That said Canada like the other developed markets has also seen a marginal downtick post the initial pantry stocking. Revenue growth was 1% against volume decline of seven, primarily driven by mix. We've discontinued some of our ethnic brands. That has to be factored into this piece and we've seen improved profitability because of rationalization of overheads. Pictures on the right, show you the strong launches that they are doing and the strong trust that we're making behind specialty's and herbal, which is the growth area for us in Canada.

On brand campaigns, we launched a campaign under Tetley Mango, both local promotions as well as digital. We've had activation of the Tetley UK on this new herbal range with a Need a Me movement. We have activated our Sampann portfolio across media, television, as well as digital and social media. We've activated coffee on social media. And Canada launched Infusions with an ad in which we've got an Olympic swimmer who's endorsing the brand.

We won several awards and recognitions. I did mention that Tata Salt was recognized as the most trusted brand for 2022. This is the third time in a row. Tata Tea Premium won award in six categories in Economic Times Brand Equity awards. Starbucks, I mentioned the Great Places to Work for women. Great Taste Award, Tetley UK won six Great Taste Awards for 2020. Our Sampla and Pullivasal Packeting Centers in India won awarded Silver prize in the sixth edition of India Green Manufacturing Challenge and in terms of packaging Himalayan Sparkling and Tata Tea Tulsi Green won the India Star Award for Excellence for packaging from Indian Institute of Packaging.

We continue to be responsible business partners. Our focus on Trustea and a partnership with UNICEF continues. We activated campaigns for the Rainforest Alliance with the Tetley Follow the Frog campaign and the Deshkakulhad supported local artisans during the Independent Day week in India. Planet, we continue to be focused on the planet with climate, water, circular economy for plastics, as well as decoupling emissions from growth.

With that I hand over to Mr. L. KrishnaKumar to walk you through the financials.

L. KrishnaKumar

Thanks Sunil and good evening to all of you. I'll start with highlights on Page 28. It's been a strong quarter with good revenue and profit growth. On a standalone basis our revenues grew from INR1427 crores to INR1736 crores, a 22% increase. Our operating profit's EBITDA was higher from 205 to 254, an increase or 24% in line with the increase in revenue. Consolidated revenues grew from INR2347 to INR781 crores, an increase of 19% and 16% growth and underlying currency. Operating profits 317 to 402, an increase of 26%.

The growth in revenue was driven by all parts of the business. India Beverages grew by 32%, of which we had 12% volume growth. India Foods higher by 13%. Salt grew by close to 7%. International Businesses grew by 11%, 2% in constant currency terms. There was a challenge in outperform food service business in the US, but barring that other parts of the business did well and the key markets of Canada, US and UK performed very well. Tata Coffee performance was driven by strong sales in Vietnam, which is operating almost to full capacity.

In terms of profitability, overall profit improvement is reflective of the gross internal work and control over expenditure. However, in the case of India we've had extraordinary increase in input costs. Tea cost escalation has been in the range of 65% to 80% depending on the type of tea. We have taken up prices. There is some impact on the operating margins in the Indian business as we continue to manage escalating tea cost.

Moving on to Slide number 29, financials on a standalone basis, I'm just going to talk through quarter - the current quarter. Revenues grew by 22%. Operating profit as we saw earlier went up by 24%. Looking at the line items below, we have exceptional items of INR19 crores in this quarter, which primarily represents integration costs and redundancies rising out a restructuring of the business. So overall, after allowing for the exceptional items, profit after tax grew by 9% for the quarter.

Moving on to Slide number 30, which is consolidated results, we've seen revenue growth of 19% 2347 to 2781 and EBITDA growth of 26%. Talking through the other lines, we have exceptional items again of INR24 crores representing primarily the items we talked of earlier. Coming to group net profit, you would see that in the federal publication, you will see the share of profit from JVs and Associates is INR39 crores and higher than the previous quarter, driven by improved performance in our plantation businesses in North India and also some of our joint ventures outside India.

Moving on to Slide number 31, segment wise performance; India Beverages saw 32% growth in revenues with a commensurate growth in profit. India Foods, 13% growth in revenues and a strong profit growth of 36% driven by cost initiatives and also some amount of rephrasing of A&P spend. International Beverages, 7% top line growth and 36% growth in operating profit, good management of commodity costs and good control over expenditure apart from revenue growth helped us to deliver these profits.

Non branded business profitability impacted directly to growth internal work because of lower prices of Robusta Coffee and also an element of lower crop in some of the plantation businesses. If you look at the right-hand side, the breakup of business, 45% of the revenues came from India, India Beverages, 23% Foods. So 67% came from India and about a third came from international beverages.

Moving on to Slide number 32, which is the consolidated balance sheet. No major changes except that working capital is slightly higher. And we talked about higher tea cost, which is driving the working capital increase. Operating cash flow was strong, primarily INR578 crores compared to INR300 crores in the same period in the previous year. ROCE excluding goodwill and amortizable - and brand with indefinite life is an almost 20%. So it was a strong quarter relative to a 14.5% ROCE you saw in the same period in the previous year.

So over - back to Sunil to talk about our growth comparatives for the business.

Sunil D'Souza

Thanks LK. In terms of the outlook, macros, I think all of you are aware of this. The second wave is hitting in Europe and we're seeing multiple lockdowns across different parts of Europe. Parts of the US are experiencing high case rates, while in India the case rate is on a decline for now. The Indian economy seems to be on a recovery path albeit the path of recovery - phase of recovery will depend on further stimulus measures. We are seeing several measures of consumer sentiment having registered a sharp decline. But we are also seeing some green shoots visible in rural consumption. I would say primarily because of three factors; A, agricultural dependent economy having a good monsoon, second is the migrant moment back to the villages and the number three is the government stimulus, which seems to be bearing fruit out there in the rural areas.

On the business front, I think we talked about it enough. The inflation in India remains a headwind in the short-term and we need to balance our growth ambition with margin delivery. I think we pulled it off quite well in quarter two. The challenge will be to continue that pace in quarter three. Distribution expansion is in progress, and new product launches are now gathering momentum. And I think I had mentioned to you last quarter saying that we have taken a pause on new product launches as we're getting our distribution system in order. Now, we will start launching our new products given the fact that as Ajit mentioned we've finished two out of three phases of the distribution integration. So the growth momentum in India Foods is expected to continue.

The out of home business in India is recovering well. You've seen the month-on-month recovery in Starbucks. And as I mentioned, the same thing holds for the NourishCo business, with the NourishCo business now moving past 100 index marks for the same period last year. However, the food service business and international markets continues to be a bit under pressure and face headwinds. As Ajit already alluded to this, the integration of the Foods and Beverages business is on track. And the synergy businesses have started to flow. And the most important thing I would highlight is it is ahead of estimates for now.

We remained focused on our strategic priorities or strategic pillars, which we had laid out right in the beginning of the year, which is, continue to build on our core business, continue to build our brands and our market share in tea, salt, build on coffee and our Sampann portfolio of pulses, spices and mixes, drive digital and innovation as we seek to transform the company and make it future ready, with the integration unlock synergies and deliver the numbers which have been committed, create a future ready organization with capabilities and the talent with those capabilities as we move ahead. We will continue to explore new opportunities, both organic as well as inorganic, while making sure that we care for our society and the environment in which we operate.

With this, I hand over back to Rakesh.

Rakesh Sony

Yeah, thanks. Thanks Sunil. So I'll go back to Manoj and Aniruddha and we can now take some questions. Thank you.

Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question is from the line of Arnab Mitra from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Arnab Mitra

Yeah. Hi, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on a very strong quarter. Just on the first point on tea price inflation and your comments on managing volume and margin both. Given that tea prices are now coming off, is it - would you look to focus on market share volumes in this space, even if it means that margins go down further in the short-term, because we do have visibility of the prices coming off? Or would you continue to try to dynamically manage it quarter-to-quarter, even if it means a bit of impact on market share, just wanted to know the priorities on that, especially given the commodity or product selecting already?

Sunil D'Souza

So let me take that question. So A, our focus on market share will continue to be laser focused. That's number one. Number two, while you did mention that tea prices are coming down, I would just like to highlight that while there were roughly 80% above last year when we exited the quarter, they are now coming down. But they are still significantly higher than where they were last year. We are seeing a trend which is downwards and probably settling down, but we're still not very sure because we've seen that movement up and down. So the critical point exactly like you mentioned is I think staying close to the ground, making sure that we are in sync with the costs going up and down. And we measure the - we make sure that we manage pricing and margins dynamically.

I wouldn't hazard a guess as to where the prices are going because overall, we're still seeing a projection of a shortfall in tea production for the full year. Given that even if I take a marginal decrease in consumption, there is still going to be pressure on inventory. So therefore, given all these factors, I would say playing it by the year, while remaining laser focused on market share will be critical. The one thing I would want to highlight is that we have made a statement and we remain committed saying that - and we made it last quarter saying that we are aiming to double our direct reach over the next 12 months, given the fact that our share of handlers is almost equal to in some places better than competition. We do believe that as we expand our reach that will be critical in driving volumes as well as market share.

Arnab Mitra

Thanks Sunil. And my other question is the second and the last question was on the launch of Poha and the Nutrimixes, which I assume you're talking about the dosa mix, idli mix and those kind of mixes launched. So any sense of what is the current market size of these three mixes? And would it be a small initial fail that your go-to-market will be more ecommerce and modern trade or do you see that this category is ready for a pretty fast expansion into a mainstream player like Tata tries to expand the category?

Sunil D'Souza

Okay, so let me answer it in two ways. Number one, I would split this into two different pieces. One is the Poha and one is the Nutrimixes. Poha is the mainstream category and I don't think it will be restricted to ecommerce alone. It is going to be a mass category and it's a category of today. It's not a category of tomorrow, Nutrimixes, we are trying to be early on the bandwagon and as consumer trends move more towards convenience, and I think the COVID situation is only accelerating trends out there, we are making sure we are up front and center with the consumer. Now given where we were and our distribution systems in the past, we were largely focused on ecommerce. But as we put our integrated distributors together with our ability to expand direct reach and execute better in every single outlet with significant increase in feet on street, we do believe that we can carry Nutrimixes into mainstream and make traction of that. That said Nutrimixes will always be a relatively smaller category today. But we are playing this for the future.

Arnab Mitra

Thanks for and just any quantification on the market size, that's the last question for me, I think.

Sunil D'Souza

I would have to get back to you. I think Rakesh can get back to you specifically on that.

Arnab Mitra

Thanks.

Rakesh Sony

Arnab if you see Nutrimixes as a category, as we're saying that there is a huge disruption we're seeing. So if I have to quantify it the brand side of the Nutrimixes will be couple of thousand crores today, but growing at almost 25% to 30% year-on-year. So that's the market that we see currently.

Arnab Mitra

Okay, thanks and all the best.

Rakesh Sony

Thank you, Arnab.

Thank you very much. Next question is from the line of Percy Panthaki from IIFL SECURITIES. Please go ahead.

Percy Panthaki

Hi, team. Good evening, and congrats on a good set of numbers. So my first question is on the international tea business, as we derive at deducting the console minus standalone and stuff like that. And I'm sure it must be matching with your numbers as well. So the EBITDA margins there are quite robust and on the higher side. So any idea what is driving that?

Sunil D'Souza

So I think and I'll ask LK to jump in here. I think there are two, three critical pieces which are contributing to the EBITDA margins. Number one is an increase in gross margin with both slightly lower commodity costs, I did allude to the fact that Kenya has a record crop and you're seeing prices, which are almost flat versus last year. So that is flowing in. Second thing is a better mix as we push towards premiumization of our portfolio, including cold infusions, et cetera, et cetera. And the third piece is tight control on discretionary and other costs in the middle of the P&L, which has dropped into the bottom line.

Percy Panthaki

So most of these are sustainable, assuming that the tea cost remains where it is, right.

Sunil D'Souza

We do believe that it is sustainable. But that said, Percy I think the critical piece for us is we have growth ambitions. So we will continue to make sure that we put in the right investments to balance profitability and growth in India, definitely, but also in our key international markets of UK, Canada and the US. LK if you want to add something more.

L. KrishnaKumar

The only other comment I'd make is we had strong performance in some markets like Canada on our specialty range, which are also higher gross margins. So we are focusing, as we said, always to more of black to more of non-black, right. So that is also helping in certain markets. We're not there yet, but it is a contributor in some of the key markets.

Percy Panthaki

Right, understood. Secondly, I just wanted to ask you, regarding your margins, the synergy benefits, you had mentioned earlier that you're targeting about, I think 200 to 300 basis points of margins through synergies. So just wanted to know where we are on that journey, how much of that 250 basis points are sort of implicit in the Q2 results and therefore how much more we can expect going ahead?

Sunil D'Souza

So Percy, you're absolutely right. We have put out a guidance of about 2% to 3% of total synergies, but that was total including revenue as well as cost synergies, right. Roughly half of it coming from costs half of it coming from revenue. The thing is, right now we're focused on the cost synergies and making sure that our systems are structured properly, and we make sure that we leverage both the systems to pull out as much of cost as possible. So like Ajit alluded, A, we have taken out layers in our system both in terms of our own internal organization as well as in the distribution structure. Second piece is we've created consolidated distributors. We are in the middle of our journey on our consolidated warehousing slash logistics roadmap. And next stage we are moving to a consolidated rural distribution system. So on the cost aspects I think we are more or less in line with what we slated to deliver. There is a small inflow which has happened during the last quarter. But as now, we move on, I think you will see acceleration on those synergies flowing. We remain pretty confident that we will be - we said 18 to 24 months delivery for the synergies. We remain confident of two aspects. One is I think we will be ahead of the estimates. And second thing, we will probably deliver them ahead of time also.

Percy Panthaki

So sorry if I understand correctly, what you're saying is that the cost synergies, whatever was possible to achieve you've already achieved that and going ahead, it will be mainly focused on top line synergies is that understanding correct?

Sunil D'Souza

No, Percy, what I said is we put the structure in place to derive the cost synergies. I don't think the cost synergies have flowed in yet to the bottom line, because remember, this quarter has been a whole bunch of juggling on putting the structure there. Now, the structure that has been put in place will start delivering the cost synergies as we move forward, whether it is distribution, whether it is network, whether it is logistics, whether it is as simple as leveraging common costs for packaging, right, as simple as that. Things are being put in place and therefore we remain pretty confident that they will start to flow through on the P&L. Have they started to flow through? Yes, a small piece, but that is because of timing because a lot of the stuff was completed towards the end of the quarter. Going forward now, it should start flowing in full blocks at the P&L.

L. KrishnaKumar

So Percy, the initiatives are being completed for contracts that we are sure that they will happen. The run rate will improve progressively,

Percy Panthaki

Right sir and last question, if I may be permitted, basically, if I look at your gross margins, it's the interplay between the price increases and the cost increases and the cost increases we see on spot are not integrated because your consumption cost may be different. So as we go into Q3, how do these play out and at the gross margin level for the India Tea business Q3 should be worse than Q2 because there will be a delayed cost inflation for you. Is that the right way to look at it?

L. KrishnaKumar

Yeah, I think we'll have to manage Q3. I'm not going to comment on the specific number. Like we said, we managed - Sunil made the statement, we managed Q2 well. Q3 is a challenge. And we are focused, like Sunil said on share. But having said that, we are employing all leavers to see how we can manage the cost inflation.

Percy Panthaki

Thank you. That's all from me.

Thank you very much. Next question is from the line of Manoj Menon. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, team. I have one question on salt business and the other one on Sampann. On salt first, if I've heard correctly the commentary, the growth was 7%. Just one comment, which I heard Sunil reference - addressing Percy's question earlier was you're talking about the structures in place, et cetera. So are there some one off in the salt performance specifically as we speak currently,

L. KrishnaKumar

I didn't - we didn't fully understand your question, right. There are no one off.

Sunil D'Souza

I think the 7% is the volume growth, value growth is 10%, so just to correct the number right. What was the next question, Manoj?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay understood. Secondly, do we observed in the market that there is a 5% price increase which you have taken in salt from October 1, just trying to understand if it is feasible to comment on that? The underlying thought behind this price increase.

Sunil D'Souza

So, we will take increases in salt depending on our input cost increases given the factors that we've seen in Gujarat, and especially with the monsoon COVID lockdowns, labor issues, transportation issues, we've seen cost increases and we've taken price increases in line with the cost.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. The second question on salt was when I think about the salt business over the next maybe 5, 10 years, probably 30 odd percent market share is it is correct to think that this - I mean, Tata Salt can be 60%, 70% market share because one template I have in mind is let's say Parachute. You are the category creator. Is it realistic to think if yes - yeah, just want your comment on this?

Sunil D'Souza

So let me leave you with - we've got strong ambitions and it is not only like I said, just a simple share volume driven increase, we are also looking at how do we premiumize? How would we expand the portfolio in salt and how do we give a greater variety to consumers, which is a win-win game both from a consumer perspective as well as from a margin perspective for us?

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Second question on the Sampann part of the business. While I completely understand that these are times which Nielsen and none of those scientific methods are not necessarily available, but still any qualitative color on household penetration increase?

Sunil D'Souza

We have actually not gone into the detail on because Sampann is right now still I would say at a nascent stage, though it is growing very fast. I would say we're still not gone deep detail into the household penetration. The objective being to continue to increase penetration at some point of time, we will get on to the details and start working on household consumption data.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sure. Thank you. All the best.

Thank you very much. Next question is from the line of Sumant Kumar from Motilal Oswal. Please go ahead.

Sumant Kumar

Yeah, so my question is related to market share again. So this market share - will gain market share in volume term or value term? And is it - we have gained market from the unorganized place?

Sunil D'Souza

So I presume the question is on the market share. So if that is the case.

Sumant Kumar

Yes.

Sunil D'Souza

We have gained both volume and value market share. And we are gaining share both from organized as well as on unorganized.

Sumant Kumar

In your previous call you have discussed, you are going to launch new products in November. So can you discuss more about the new product launches and you are exploring the new opportunities. So can you discuss in detail?

Sunil D'Souza

Yeah. So we have product launches lined up across tea. We are doing multiple launches as we speak. We have launches in coffee, which include the reformulation and re–launch of our entire Tata Coffee range in the south. We have an entire range of new Nutrimixes, which we are launching as we speak. And as we go into December and January, you will see the tempo of innovation and new launches going up. Like I said, the reason why we had delayed our launches was to make sure that our sales and distribution execution is up to par, to make sure that we get the full benefit of new innovation launches. Now that we are confident that we have it in place, we have started to launch, but that said we're phasing it to make sure that there is enough focus on each and every launch as we go forward.

Sumant Kumar

Thank you so much.

Thank you very much. Next question is from the line of Tejas Shah from Spark Capital. Please go ahead.

Tejas Shah

Hi, thanks for the opportunity. Sunil you spoke about direct reach and as you mentioned we are on track to achieve our number of doubling the count there, so two questions on that. As an outsider of how should we track the benefits of direct reach in the initial stage of that expansion, let's say one year or two years down the line. And second question is, is the INR10 lakh number an interim target and you may up the target after a pause in near term or you would like to consolidate on this number for a while?

Sunil D'Souza

So let me answer it in two different ways. Number one, first of all, I said our share of handlers is equal to and in some geographies higher than our nearest competitor. So as we expand our numeric reach and rapport weighted reach, if you multiply that by share of handlers, automatically, the total market share should go up. So A, the expansion of direct reach, I think you should see an impact straight on the market share. That's number one. Number two, are we expanding direct reach or not? I think that it's crystal clear in Nielson when they start looking at numeric reach. Like I mentioned, as of September end we've already seen an increase of 12% in our total reach per se. I would attribute a small portion of that to direct reach.

Now, why do we think we can get to the direct reach number? It is because we have mapped out city-by-city, state-by-state the total number of outlets, work backwards on the number of salesmen required and therefore work backwards on the number of distributors required and profitable distributors. And that is the structure that they put in place and therefore we remain confident that we're on track to double the direct reach over the next 12 months. Again, like I said, the number of million outlets we put out for the next 12 months as and when reach that - listen, obviously, there are much more outlets beyond that, once we get to the one million number, that is when we will re-index our ambition and start looking at profitable expansion of direct reach beyond the one million.

Tejas Shah

And just one follow up on distribution integration. So if you see both the businesses tea and salt, they had different line of distributors and they both have handled different volume-to-value ratio in past, so now when you're integrating, how are they going about it because salt distributor might find it easier to integrate into tea business, but the tea guy might find it very - not that lucrative to handle salt, so any insight on that?

Sunil D'Souza

So let me throw some light on the way we've gone about it. Number one is we've gone about it in a very analytical manner in every city and every place where we've integrated distributors. We've looked at the beverage distributor, we looked at the food distributor, we looked at ability to invest, ability to bring in infrastructure, commercial acumen and ambition for the future. There are places where we've gone with the beverage distributor. There are places where we've gone with the salt distributor. There are places where we've gone with neither, we looked at a completely new distributor, because the critical pieces, we're looking at street-on-street, we're looking at logistics ability, and we're looking at the ability to invest for the future. So once that is in place, then we are looked at ability to execute and then selected the best in class distributor. So it is not going to a beverage distributor or a push distributor. We've gone in for the best distributor that we think we could have in a place.

Tejas Shah

Very helpful, that's all my side and all the best.

Operator

Rakesh Sony

Yeah, can we take a couple of question from the webcast please? So there's question Thanmay and the question is with the new lockdowns in Europe, do you think that in-house consumption may revise routes back in the tea business in Q3 due to fresh pantry loading? That is one question.

Sunil D'Souza

We hope that will - it will give us a fresh bump. But I think consumers are broadly I think, sort of getting used to this on off lockdown principles. So while there are geographical lock downs, especially in Western Europe, in specific places, we are seeing an uptick. But I would not say a bump in pantry stocking.

Rakesh Sony

Thanks Sunil. There was one question from Himanshu and his question is could you give us an idea of the extent of price hikes taken salt and tea during the H1 and the pricing also going forward?

Sunil D'Souza

So as I mentioned, we have taken up prices in line with input cost. So as the prices have gone up, we have taken up pricing going forward. Similar thing with salt, as we've seen, our cost escalation, we've taken pricing up. We will continue to walk the fine tightrope between price and volume traction to make sure that we are balancing volume and margin on a constant basis.

Rakesh Sony

So we'll go back to the Chorus Call and we will basically take last few questions. For all the questions that has been asked on the start, I think we have more or less answered all the questions because a lot of reputation was there. However any more questions can be - you can reach out to us and we will reply that. So over to you Aniruddha.

Thank you. Next question is from the line of Devika Jain from Ratnabali Investments. Please go ahead.

Devika Jain

Hi. So I basically wanted to know how the shift loose to packet is happening across all the segments in your Indian business, both in modern as well as in traditional retail.

Sunil D'Souza

So I don't think the short-term you will - I can make a comment, but in the longer term you will see a trend of people moving from loose to package. Roughly half the industry in India in tea is still in the loose format and to see that trend continuing. Right now as prices are going up, we do see some players coming under pressure and therefore probably slightly accelerated shift happening. But your guess is as good as mine as to how long this shift continues to be in accelerated the format. That said as mentioned we remain focused on market share and market share both from loose and unorganized as well as organized players.

Devika Jain

And similar traction for salt and pulses?

Sunil D'Souza

It's the same thing, I mean, pulses it's largely unorganized. We are the only organized player in the country. You've seen growth of 33% happening in Sampann. I'm sure the pulses category is not growing 33%. So we're gaining share. Right now, I don't think we've got Nielsen data to give you that share number. Salt, we are seeing a share gain. We are seeing a significant uptick. And we hope to continue that momentum.

Devika Jain

Okay and one last question. So how do you see the change in your SKU mix because of premiumization that is happening in salt? Like I have seen that the prices are ranging from 17 to approximately 35 per kg. So what is the mix like now, because there is a huge increase in value added salt, the volume, so what would be the mix now, if you could throw some numbers on that?

Sunil D'Souza

Correct, so I gave you the - the thing, right, salt grew in high single digits for us last quarter. Value added salt has grown almost at 100% rate. Obviously, value added salt means there is a benefit for the consumer, whether it is lower sodium or it is fortified or it has got some herbal ingredients et cetera. So we're focused on driving that because both from a value perspective as s well as from a margin perspective, A, from the consumer perspective, it is much more beneficial for obviously from a company profit and bottom-line perspective also, it is a win-win proposition.

Devika Jain

Okay, thank you. Thank you so much.

Thank you very much. Next question is from the line of Viraj from Securities Investment Management. Please go ahead.

Viraj Kacharia

Yeah, thanks for the opportunity. I just have one question. On the international business, in the past, we've kind of talked about restructuring some of the smaller markets. If at all, we were also open to looking at exiting some of those markets. So are we buying that through that condition or portfolio rationalization? Or you see - you think we still ask some more room for that?

Sunil D'Souza

So I think we maintain the stand that the portfolio in international is something we will keep looking at from time to time and make the proper decisions. We have exited China, Russia and January of this year, we've exceeded Czech. And we continue to look at whether the businesses are performing as per plan, as per expectation or not. That said, we also look at opportunities. For example, in Poland, we have just moved from our company direct operation into a distributor operation, which in our mind will be a much more financially beneficial performance. It has - at least in the short-term, we've seen good results, and we continue to hope that we will continue this momentum going forward. So each and every business we will evaluate for its merits, keep looking at it. If you find that something is not delivering as for expectation or does not fit into the portfolio for some reason. I've maintained that we will take tough decisions and continue to clean it up.

Viraj Kacharia

Okay and just one last question. The cash position keeps on building up and you see have a strong healthy found raising and overall business position every quarter, every half year it keeps on moving up. Have you also talked about us having a very strong organic product pipeline and focusing on launching those products? So in a way near to medium term say next two, three years, at least focus largely on launch new opening or the pipeline products which we have and killing them or you'll be also open to kind of looking at other inorganic opportunities?

Sunil D'Souza

So we have always maintained that. When we say explore new growth opportunities, we're looking at both organic as well as inorganic. We do believe that we've got quite a lot of opportunities in the portfolio that you're playing in, whether it is in tea, salt, coffee or most importantly in Sampann where it's a in the kitchen brand and therefore, there is significant room for us to expand the portfolio. So you will see organic growth coming through and investments happening. I did mention that we were investing on brand. We were investing on innovation, and we were investing on distribution. But apart from that as and when we find the right opportunities for inorganic, we will make investments. Again I will repeat what I've said in the past when we make inorganic investments very clearly the investments have to pass through to very clear lenses. It has to be a strategic fit in our whole portfolio and for the future, but most importantly, it has to pass the financial metrics and make sure that it is incremental value to stakeholders.

Viraj Kacharia

And it would largely be in the domestic market, right?

Sunil D'Souza

I would not rule out or I would not restrict myself to saying domestic or international. If we see opportunities we will expand whenever we see opportunities. Again, like I said, it has to be a strategic as well as financial fit, you will probably find more opportunities in the domestic versus international, but I wouldn't rule out one or the other.

Viraj Kacharia

Okay, thank you very much and good luck.

Thank you very much. Next question is from the line of Arun from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I have one question which is - I feel that the competition in salt segment for you is increasing. Even ITC with their Aashirvaad brand has entered into salt business. And whereas the food segment ready to eat business already has established brands like MTR. So do you feel the heat, the competition or any loss of market share that you expect in the coming future for salt business?

Sunil D'Souza

So I cannot forecast about the future in as much detail as I can tell you about the past. Like I said, in the salt segment, A, we have had competitors for a long time. Competitors that you mentioned, there are other competitors which have been playing, large multinationals have tried to play. But despite that last quarter, I specifically said that we've gained share in salt. And we will continue to focus on growing distribution and valuation and make sure that we're continuing to gain momentum. On the ready to eat segment, I think Rakesh did allude to it. The ready to eat segment is relatively small in India today, but poised for healthy growth. I think it would be wrong for us to calculate shares today and project far into the future because the category is going to evolve in many ways. I think they are poised - I mean we've positioned very rightly and poised in a category which is slated for growth. With a focus that we have put behind the brand, we remain confident that we will emerge as one of the strong if not leading players in that category.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Best of luck.

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, that will be the last question for today. I will now hand the conference over to the management for closing remarks.

Sunil D'Souza

Yeah, thanks. Thanks, everybody. Thanks, Isaac, for hosting us for this quarter results and everybody who logged into the call. And we look forward to interact with you again with our Q3 results. Thank you very much. Have a great weekend. See you soon. Bye.

Thank you very much.