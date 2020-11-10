Cannabis: Beyond The Tipping Point (Podcast Transcript)

We discuss the value of real estate, how NewLake differs from IIPR and why we'll continue to see single state operators get bought by MSOs.

Anthony, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really happy to have you on the show, thank you so much for joining us.

Anthony Coniglio: Thank you very much for having me. I'm looking forward to it.

RS: Awesome. So what a momentous day to talk to you on, a lot of people feeling a lot of things I would imagine giving that we're talking on election day in the U.S. Before we get to any of those topics, I'd love to hear your journey and what has brought you to the cannabis field today.

AC: Sure, well, first, let me start by saying thank you for having me. As I said at the outset, I'm excited for this conversation. It is quite a momentous day here on Election Day. My journey to the cannabis industry, well, I've been in business for over 30 years. And I've spent most of that 30 year career in financial services.

I started my career at PriceWaterHouse auditing banks and asset managers, was hired by a client CIBC, a Canadian bank in New York, on their operations side. And then moved over on to the structured finance world, was hired into Chase, to start a business for Chase within structured finance, had a few leadership roles within structured finance there. And then with the merger of JP Morgan, found myself as Investment Banker at JP Morgan until 2011, when I left and I started a residential mortgage company.

And at that company, we acquired a platform in the Southeast and we scaled it up to get that business to a national platform $2 billion of originations, we got it profitable. And we ended up selling it to a portfolio company of Blackstone. And so I found myself in 2018, trying to figure out what I want to be when I grow up.

And a friend of mine who's been a very successful entrepreneur in his own right, through one of his businesses, which is a reap, where they have a lending business, they had seen significant demand over the course of '16, '17 and into 2018, for real estate loans to companies operating within the cannabis sector.

And in that dialogue, he explained that they had made a few of those loans, and realized that there was a real opportunity to provide institutional style capital to the sector, because there yet wasn't but for one or two other platforms out there providing institutional style capital to these companies. And the belief is that the business was going to grow significantly during the ensuing five to 10 years. And there was a real opportunity to be one of the early movers in the sector.

And so, in late 2018, we joined forces, and we decided we would launch what is today NewLake Capital Partners, and really try to be that reliable source of real estate capital for the industry. And so, that's how I went full circle from financial services all the way to cannabis.

RS: Yeah, it's a good route. Tell me when you said that you were wondering what you wanted to be when you grew up? Do you find like your role at NewLake and starting NewLake Capital, do you feel like that has answered some of those questions? Or do you feel like this is the next path on your journey?

AC: Well, I feel that it's actually both. I would say, I have the opportunity to take my 30 plus years of experience in running businesses, providing capital, institutional style capital and working at large financial institutions like JP Morgan, where I arranged billions of dollars of debt and equity financings for dozens and dozens and dozens of clients that we served, and ran an investment banking business there.

And so, I have the opportunity to take all of that knowledge and really apply it to this industry. And when you think about analyzing a company's balance sheet, their cash flows, their income statement, while each industry has some nuances, there are some fundamental underpinnings of corporate finance that ring true from industry to industry to industry.

So the ability to bring that to the table has been really helpful in growing NewLake to what it is today. And I should mention NewLake today, we own 20 properties across eight states with four tenants. We've raised over a $100 million and we still have some money left to deploy, and we continue to raise capital. And so, in scaling our business, I really have leaned on a lot of that institutionally oriented experience that I've had.

What's been exciting is the opportunity to learn an entirely new industry and an entirely new business around cannabis and so, the last two years, have just been drinking from the fire holes with respect to understanding this industry, understanding the players and understanding their underlying businesses and their real estate. So it's been a lot of fun. It's scratched both its itches, so to speak.

RS: Right, it's nice to get into something where you're using your expertise, but also pushing your knowledge forward. I guess, as adults moving forward in life that's, those are good things to ask for.

AC: For sure, if you're not as an individual, maybe we're getting a little off topic. If you're not as an individual growing, then what are you doing with your career? And so, one of the things we seek to do is to figure out how can we grow? How can we get better? And how can we do more for our clients or our tenants in this situation?

RS: Absolutely. Absolutely. So speaking about institutional capital, I mean, those are real -- that's really like the theme of these past few months, I would say since this summer, news of institutional capital coming in. Just this week, we saw institutional capital coming into GTI (OTCQX:GTBIF) to the tune of $79 million, I believe.

AC: Right.

RS: And everybody is saying, and I would be one of them saying how this validates the industry in terms of that type of capital coming in and shoring up so many businesses. I'm interested in how NewLake when you guys were starting how you guys raised capital?

AC: Well, the first thing we did at NewLake is once we recognized that there was a significant opportunity set, and that the industry really needed these products and services in the capital oriented towards real estate, we very quickly realized, we needed more than just real estate knowledge. And when we think about being successful in this business, we realized that you need three core skill sets.

Number one, you obviously need real estate, because it's the underpinnings of our business. But more importantly, or just as importantly, you need a cannabis experience. This is not regular way industrial real estate. This is not regular way retail real estate. Given all of the nuances across states and even into the municipalities, it was critical at the outset that we had cannabis experience on our team.

And one of the people that we brought in very early on that was a friend of one of our co-founders was Pete Cadence. And Pete having been in on the ground floor green thumb since you mentioned GTI, and was CEO of GTI, until he took it public and then retired in 2018. He has so much information and so much knowledge about the industry that he was able to share with us and educate our team over the last two years on the industry.

It was just critically important to us to be able to get up to speed and be able to serve our tenants and structure transactions in a way that met the needs -- their particular needs. Because there are nuances as everybody knows, around these businesses. We jokingly said, it would be great to have somebody on the team that understood cannabis real estate now having real estate and having cannabis.

And we have another gentleman on our team who is in on the ground floor at IIPR, and was their CFO at the time of the IPO. And so having Rob on our team, where he really did some of the first cannabis sale leaseback transactions, again, really enabled us from the outset, to have a deep understanding of what the needs of the industry are, what the nuances are in these transactions.

Our team has significant capital markets experience because as a REIT, you need to raise capital all the time to continually provide capital to your tenants and to grow your business. And so, as we pulled together that team, what we realized is the team was a group of very successful entrepreneurs and business people from other ventures. And we all brought to the table our own networks.

And so, we were able to raise over $100 million within our networks, and be able to tap into that capital. And over time, we are expanding our network. And in fact, we've raised nearly $10 million in the last 90 days. And that's I think, a testament to the reach of our team. But I think it's also a testament to the quality of the portfolio that our team has been able to pull together and also the awareness of the industry and the strategy going forward in the return opportunity.

And so, we were able to source all of that capital through our combined networks. And going forward, we certainly want to go deeper into the institutional capital network and we are very encouraged to hear stories like GTI and others and a lot of capital has been raised for the public company over the last three weeks. So, we're very excited about the opportunity for the industry and then NewLake specifically to raise capital over the coming months.

RS: I think anybody raising capital during these times is showing that they have something that they can stand behind. And something I like to talk about a lot on the podcast is looking at management that has the kind of expertise and background to do it. And just looking at your board members, as you talked about a few of them, really impressive backgrounds, you're talking about GTI, IIPR.

Those are two Vanguards of the industry. Was it having that expertise on board and bringing together that kind of chorus of different expert voices that you guys landed on a plan to? For instance, like you focus on companies with Limited License market -- in Limited License markets. Was that something you guys talked about at the outset or looking for companies that are nearing or at being cash flow positive? Were those are the kinds of things that you guys settled on at the beginning?

AC: Yes, yes. It's a great question. Because once we started pulling together the team and talking about strategy more broadly or we talked about strategy broadly. But then, once the team was together, we started talking about it more specific, how will you go out and execute the strategy? What were the specifics of the strategy, and through that dialogue, a few things became clear.

Number one, it became clear that this individual state infrastructure would persist for quite a long period of time. And so therefore, companies that had scale, companies that had the ability to manage complex businesses, highly regulated businesses, either in a single state or multi states would have a competitive advantage versus other companies that didn't quite have the management expertise to operate in those highly regulated environments, or to be able to operate businesses with individual ecosystems across state lines.

It really does take a lot of management experience; we're able to focus on that. The next thing we focused on was the value of the real estate. And when we looked at real estate transactions in some of the let's call it older, more mature markets like California, like an Oregon or Washington or Colorado, what we saw were real estates that had -- real estate deals that had gone bad.

And the reason they did is because there was little value to the licenses or to the real estate. And so, when we started focusing on the Limited License states, what became very clear to us very quickly, and again, through Pete's experience, and others in the industry who were participating in these dialogues, it was very apparent, very clear -- very quickly, that we were able to identify significant value for the licenses in the Limited License states.

And that transfers to the property. So let's take an example, if you go into Pennsylvania, when you apply for your license, you have to identify the property when you apply for the license. So they secure the property. And in the states where liquor can't be sold in a supermarket, where you have to go to a liquor store to purchase it, we think that the state will continue for as long as the eye can see, to require you to grow into to sell in a licensed location.

Now, once that license is attached to a location or locations attached to the license becomes very difficult to separate the two. Not impossible, but very difficult to separate the two. So now we've got some intrinsic value in the license, because there, you can't just write in and get a new license. They're very limited, and they have to be purchased. And we've seen many, many sales that demonstrate that there's significant value in the license alone.

And so, if you think about how do you carry that through to somebody paying rent on your property? Well, if an operator is having difficulty operating their business out of your location, they have a choice. They can either throw the keys to you and say, I'm done, I couldn't make it sorry, I got to go, or they can tap into the intrinsic value in that license. And they can seek to sell that license and regain the value of the license for their shareholders.

And we've seen that now over the last couple of years' time. And again, where companies who are struggling in Limited License states will choose to monetize the property, sell the license to an acquirer, whether acquirer steps into the lease, and then operates the business. And so, for those reasons, we found that Limited License states were very attractive to be in.

And then the last key element of our business strategy was diversification. We did think at the outset, do we try to align ourselves with an operator and take all of their properties or significant number of their properties and then try to build the business beyond it. But when you think about the tenants of good portfolio construction and the tenants of growing in asset management business or assets happened to be real estate, the key or the cornerstone is diversification.

And so therefore, we focused on diversifying our portfolio by tenant, by geography, but also by use type, right? It's not all cultivation facilities are not all retail facilities. And we think by having eight states 16 dispensaries, four cultivation facilities, so far for tenants, with more tenants and facilities on the way that we can diversify our risk, and provide our investors with a better risk return opportunity than they may otherwise be able to find in the cannabis sector.

RS: And that diversification that extends itself, you guys are believers in both the single state and the multi-state model.

AC: Very much so, we've observed that there have been successful multi states as we know, but also some very successful single states. And we've actually executed transactions with both. Now, interestingly, one of our transactions in Pennsylvania, which was a phenomenally run, single state operator was recently acquired by an MSO. And I think we'll see that happen over and over again, and we're very comfortable with that.

But whether it be in Pennsylvania, or even some states out west, we find operators like you do in any industry, where maybe they're more focused, or they have a more narrow focus for their business plan could be retail, could be cultivation, and some folks are unbelievably profitable in their small sleeve of focus. And I applaud that, I think there's great opportunities.

RS: When you look at, just because you mentioned Pennsylvania as a market, and I was reading that Pennsylvania might kind of put pressure on the market by keeping it, government controlling it. And so the companies that are licensed in Pennsylvania will end up just selling wholesale to the government. Are things like, do you guys look at things like that? Like I mean, as we're talking on and the day of elections, do you -- how closely do you follow regulations? Or do you leave that up to the individual companies to kind of suss those things out?

AC: We follow it very closely. And when we're having diligence with new potential tenants, we talk about aspects like that, because we want to understand how much the management teams are paying attention, and how ready their business plans are to evolve with this ever changing landscape that cannabis operators have to live in. So we pay attention to it very, very closely, because we want to understand how the evolution of those changes will impact the value of the properties that were acquired.

RS: So what do you look at, on a day like today, where we're in the midst of a certainly unknowable future for the next however long it takes? How much time do you spend on figuring out whether there's going to be a Democrat or Republican, if that matters in the White House, and how much a likely democratically controlled Senate or House will affect things? Or are you guys going on a more granular state by state approach in terms of focusing on those things?

AC: What I would say is we focus on it, but we don't obsess over it. And having lived my life for most of my career in highly regulated businesses, particularly those that are often influenced by changes in administration's or changes in regulatory authorities, what I've learned is that change is slow.

And so let's just take today's elections, a lot of people are focused on if Biden wins and what that means for the cannabis industry, if Trump in wins what does that mean for the cannabis industry? What we've actually been focusing on for months, is less about the presidential election and more for our business around the Senate, because we do expect that Congress will stake democrat controlled and regardless of who's in the White House, if legislation can get through the Senate, we think either person in the White House is likely to sign some form of legislation.

And so for us, the key is what happens in the Senate. Now, even if the senate does flip to democrat and you have the blue wave that some people are projecting. And there are some in the industry that say, Anthony, we will see cannabis legislation race through and we're going to see legalization happen in 2021. I think that that will be my personal opinion. But I think that will be met with the realities of an agenda of a democratically controlled government that has other priorities beyond cannabis legalization.

And I think that, what I've learned in life is that everything is harder than you think, it takes longer than you think, and it costs more money than you think. And I just don't see legalization at the federal level happening anytime soon. And I'll give you one other example. A lot of people also talk about the safe banking bill. And they believe that when safe banking passes, whether it's in the context of a COVID relief bill as it is today, on a standalone basis. When that happens, everyone thinks banks will open up.

But if you actually read the Safe Banking bill, you will see that there's a provision in there that provides for federal banking regulators to write the rules for the banks and gives them six months to write those rules. Like I can tell you having been in banking for decades, it will take longer than six months for the federal regulators to write the rules because not just one regulator or multiple regulators that have to participate in that.

I can also tell you that most banks will not move until the rules are set, no one would want to move, find out that they tripped up the rule and risk sanctions or fines from the federal regulators. And so the banks will sit on the sidelines until the rules are written. Once the rules are written, yes, then banks will step in, let's focus on the industry. What is the typical bank customer? Typical bank customers, someone who's had profitability and cash flow free cash flow, and has a track record of that.

That isn't the general nature of this industry. And even if you can check those boxes, Kudu banks like to lend to, they like to lend to companies that have hard assets. And when you look at real estate, they will focus more on the alternative use value, rather, the market value, and they will have difficulty providing a lending capacity on the enhancements to these properties the way we do.

And so for instance, in a cultivation facility, we often provide capital for enhancements in the roof and the HVAC, increased power supply, increased your water for irrigation systems, and other improvements that are specific to the cannabis industry. And so, we may find ourselves invested in a property two or three times what the market value is, and banks just won't go there. And so, it's a probably going on now.

It's a long winded way to say that my experience says that everyone thinks regulatory change is going to happen overnight. But I think we're going to be still having this conversation in the first, second and third quarter of next year, as a democratically controlled government, if that's what happens, focuses first on healthcare, and other democratic priorities.

RS: No, I appreciate your realistic assessment. I've been hosting this podcast for more than a year and a half. And I would say all the bullish prognostications are exactly what you say. They take longer, they cost more, they end up being released in slightly, and sometimes not so slightly, different variations. So I feel like listeners following along with the industry know that that these things are true. And that headlines and promises and and all these things typically do not, do not end up the way that they're promised to be at the beginning.

So I appreciate the realistic assessment going forward. Talking about NewLake Capital, I think it would strike any listener or follower of the industry, that it's a lot like IIPR, which is a REIT that has had fantastic success this year, and is doing really well. And I would say the model is pretty much similar to what you're doing at NewLake Capital.

Is there anything that you would tell me or tell listeners that it's different than IIPR, how you guys are modeled is, what the differences are? And also, if I can just add to that, a lot of what you're saying about these regulations may be not safe banking and the more act 280E, like, even if we do get favorable legislation, how long it takes to enact that a lot of detractors for companies like IIPR, will point to the fact that, the cannabis industry is such an unknowable entity, and with so much not legal yet, how do you navigate that?

And people that are scared to take on that risk. So I guess I would ask the similarity between IIPR and what you would say to investors or prospective investors that have that line of thinking, what would you say to them?

AC: So I lost you on the on the back end. I think I caught most of your question. So let me start and if I do miss something, please come back and ask me to add it on it - there was a slight connection issue. So I admire the job that Alan Gold and the team at IIPR have done over the last few years. I think they've done a terrific job of providing capital to the industry.

We did things a little bit differently. We saw an opportunity we think they may have missed and that is around the retail assets. As I had said earlier, we own 16 dispensary properties today in addition to for cultivation facilities, we like have -- we very much like having the balance of retail and cultivation.

And again, particularly in the Limited License states, where it's difficult for you to purchase beer or alcohol outside of a liquor store or package store is sometimes they're called, we think that cannabis will again as far as our eyes can see, we will continue to be sold out of a licensed location. And so we like the durability of the retail assets as well as the industrial assets.

Our business has been focused on building long term relationships, and knowing that as we're building relationships with operators, they continue to scale their business. We can be there to grow with them, to raise our own capital provide the capital to them and allow them to scale their business without raising dilutive capital from their own shareholders.

And when I think about sale leaseback transactions for this industry, I often get asked the question, you know, is this really a transaction that cannabis operators have to do? And I actually say, No, this is a core component of what I would call good Capital Management for any company.

So take as an example, Starbucks, Walgreens, FedEx, Home Depot, any other large scale mainstream company that has a need for large distributed retail, excuse me -- real estate footprint, they all execute sale leaseback transactions, because what they realize is it's not a good use of their investors capital, to put that capital into a hard asset, like real estate.

What they realize, and I think a lot of the cannabis companies are realizing today is that it's better to take that capital out of the real estate, not have it tied up into that asset and use that capital to grow their business, to develop products, to grow EBITDA, to grow profitability, because that will provide a multiplier effect on the valuation for their investors.

How much return can they really get on owning a piece of property? So, what they realize is that the property is better served being financed by an organization whose investors are focused on a real estate oriented return, like NewLake's investors, or like other REITs that service Home Depot and Walgreens and the other mainstream businesses.

And so, when we think about that evolution, we do expect that this will be the regular way for the cannabis operators to raise capital as their real estate footprint needs expand. Now, we were interrupted a little from the connection, please let me know if I missed a piece of your question that I can address.

RS: No, no, I think that was good. I think that was good. I guess the only part that I would say remains is in terms of investors saying the cannabis, as it stands now, the cannabis industry is too unknowable in terms of the illegality still facing it. So it gives investors pause to invest in a company that's invested in the cannabis industry. What do you say to investors that have that line of thinking?

AC: Yes, that was so it's another great question. That was a bridge we had to cross as individuals, as well. Right. How do we get into this? I am convinced that we are beyond the tipping point from a legalization perspective. So it is not a matter of if it's a matter of when and here's why I'm convinced.

Again, when I look at what's happening both at the federal level, as well as at the state level, there are numerous examples where federal regulators and state regulators have besieged people to be involved in the industry. So take Congress as an example, Congress has passed in a bipartisan way, the Safe Banking bill, and that's showing me that there is federal support for the industry because if the federal government didn't want cannabis in the country, they would do more to confront the states that have legalized.

But instead, the federal government is trying to implement legislation that would be supportive of those individual, those individual states. There is broad bipartisan support based on our understanding for the state's Act, which again would provide protection for the individual states to legalize and operate legal cannabis businesses without fear for federal prosecution.

When you look at New York State Department of Financial Services as an example, and in fact, New York State DFS, as they're known, has joined with other State Department of Financial Services. These are regulators that govern banks that operate in those states. So a state like California and like New York, very, very powerful banking regulators.

They have had open letters to the banking industry, asking the banking industry to bank the cannabis industry. And so, again, at the state government level, there is broad support by the FDA approved epidiolex right, so the first time that the FDA is getting in and approving an entirely cannabis derived medicine.

And so, I could give you other examples at the federal level and at the state level for support, not to mention, if you look at all of the polling on cannabis, this is actually its quite amazing. Again, here we are on Election Day, what do we as a country really agree most on maybe we'd all agree that we now have a lot of acrimony in our politics. Maybe there we'll get a majority of the country to agree to that.

When you actually look at cannabis legalization, a majority of Americans support cannabis legalization. What other topics really do we have? Do we have a unified voice on? And so I again, look at look at all of those markers and say it's inevitable. And the last thing I'd point you to is understanding where our Controlled Substances Act is. It's important to understanding the legalization effort. Our Controlled Substances Act is our implementing legislation of an international treaty that we signed in the late 60s, early 70s, called the single convention.

And the single convention is where the scheduling comes from. And the single convention is governed by the WHO and the scheduling is controlled by the WHO and the WHO has had conferences over the last two years about how to reschedule cannabis. And so, we do see action happening at the UN. We do see action happening at the federal government level and we see action happening at the state level. And so when we put all that together, we just think it's inevitable that that legalization will occur. It'll take longer than anybody wants. But it will occur.

RS: Yeah, I think that's right. And look to get in, even if it's relatively early to into any industry takes a little vision, it's not going to be no risk or reward. To get the reward, you need to take on a little risk. But yeah, I would say the train has definitely left the station. And as you said there are all those reasons and more, I think to as evidenced.

Speaking of moving forward and what the future holds, I've seen you talk about NewLake going public in the future, that that may be something that you guys choose to do. Talk to me about that kind of thought process and what it would take for you guys to go public?

AC: The conversation about going public is entirely about how do we gather enough capital fast enough to serve the needs of the industry. And we can continue raising capital in the private markets, but it's slower, and you can't get there and scalp.

And so what we recognize is that if we do want to keep pace, and we do want to be that trusted advisor and trusted provider of real estate capital to our tenants today and future tenants, we need to be able to gain that more robust and deeper pool of capital that you find in the public markets. And so for that reason, we're actively evaluating what our opportunities are, talking to broker dealers about looking to execute a transaction at some point in the near future.

RS: Okay, very interesting. And you also mentioned your focus on retail. I'm interested like in this post COVID, even though we're still in COVID. But in this post COVID reality that we're in, understanding how retail is changing, what's your take on it? I guess, as a company and also as an individual, like, what's your take on the future of cannabis retail? Because surely it will change in some way I would imagine.

AC: Yes, I think it'll change. I think there's a couple of aspects that will come and go over the next 10 years that will drive continued need for retail real estate in the cannabis industry. So if you look at the data that came out of the more mature cannabis markets like a California during COVID, during the beginning part of COVID into the springtime, and into the early summer, that data will tell you that you had delivery increasing its share of wallet, but then as COVID is delivery diminished and gave back some of that share.

Now we retained some of its share gains, but it didn't entirely replace the in-person retail experience. The other element so what I think that tells us is I think it tells us that even though delivery may occur across the country and the other markets as those markets mature, there's still a place for in person retail.

Number two, when you think about how the company's pivoted during COVID, which I think they did a phenomenal job, by the way, as an industry pivoting and being a great member of their local communities and providing the medicine that so many people needed. But they pivoted, they went to curbside, but it's still operated out of that same dispensary, it's just people didn't get out of their car when they got to the parking lot.

Whereas, beforehand, they did get out of their cars, I look at that is as the same category. And I think another phase that will come to play as this industry seeks to expand from its current customer base and find new customers.

I think what you'll find is that they'll be of a strong need for the consultative sale process, as some of those new kind of curious as people call them, or new cannabis consumers, as they learn what it is that they need to either address the medical condition they have, or to have the experience they're looking for on the recreational or adult use side, I think most of those newer individuals will need to have that consultative dialogue.

And again, that will be happening not in an online environment to a large degree, I think it'll be happening in the large degree inside the stores until people know and so, you know, again, for the next five to 10 years, I think you will see significant foot traffic through retail location for these businesses.

RS: Interesting. And is it something that you talked about in terms of focusing on like, what public consumption, what public society looks like going forward in terms of, you feel like that the brick and mortar will stay relevant. Do you talk about how like, when people come back in full force, like let's say if there's a vaccine in the next year, or if lockdowns are imposed, are those things that go into business planning, or are those kinds of the unknowables of running things?

AC: But for sure, all of that goes into our business planning. And in thinking about where we make our investments with our capital. What I would tell you is, the farther out you go on the topic or the impact in terms of time, the less obsessed we get by it, because this industry changes so much worrying about something around retail that may happen five or seven years from now.

Well, we have to have awareness of that, being able to truly predict five and seven years out in this industry is difficult, because it does change so much. But we very much do focus on what all these changes could mean COVID or not, for the companies that are in our portfolio and the companies we're looking to do business with.

RS: And when you look at those companies that you partner with and do business with, so much of as you say, being in the cannabis industry is being able to pivot successfully, because there are so many changes and challenges and hurdles. Is that something like what are the top things you look at in terms of looking who to partner with? I know we mentioned like the strong financials. But in terms of being able to pivot like, how much do you see that when you meet with people and when you meet with management of companies?

AC: Yeah, and so now you're making me miss the days when I could physically meet with people, right? I can't wait to going back to doing things in person. So beyond the financial health of the company, we do look for their ability to manage through change, and we look to their background. We also were able to tell that typically through the conversation, what do you think about the evolution of this? What do you think it would?

What would you do if the state did this, those type of dialogues, really getting an understanding of people's ability to have some foresight and some preparation for the changes that may come their way? But there's also another key important element that we look for, is we try to make an assessment of a company's ability to raise capital. So if you think about all the cannabis company I shouldn't speak in complete.

So not all, but most cannabis companies have an actual voracious appetite for capital, companies are expanding, they need more square footage to increase their canopy space, or they need to expand the store. So cannabis companies are constantly raising capital. And so, the ability for a cannabis company to raise capital is critically important for their long term success.

And through my career, and through some of our partner's careers, we've been intimately involved in raising literally billions of dollars for hundreds of companies. And we have a pretty good sense for people's ability to raise capital on an institutional level, right. The rounds where you pulled together $1 million, $2 million, $5 million $8 million dollars, they acquire the license or they won the license, they scaled up the business.

But the capital needs going forward are really significant. And they require institutional investment into the business. So making an assessment of a company's ability to attract institutional capital is important because we need to know that that company can continue to meet financial obligations, or what we're seeing now where people took on debt over the last couple of years, the ability to refinance that debt.

And there's a real intangible there, and we won't always get it right. But that's a key part of our assessment of management's ability.

RS: Okay, very good. Well, Anthony, this has been a great talk, I'm happy to have you on talking about real estate. It's something that I've been wanting an expert on the show to come and talk to listeners about. So I really appreciate you taking the time and edifying us on The Real Estate, because it's a great topic, I think, for investors to look into. It's a nice way to get in to the cannabis industry. That side of things.

AC: Yes, I will just tell you that, so we have over 200 investors in NewLake. So we have many, many conversations with investors. There is a theme that I definitely see in the folks that are investing in NewLake. They want to be involved in the cannabis industry, but they're not really sure if they want to take the risk of investing in directly an operator, nor maybe they lack the confidence to be able to identify who the long term winners will be.

And so, our investors like that we can provide diversification. But we also provide a hard asset securing their money, we actually own real estate. And they also love that we are profitable, and we pay dividend every quarter, we've been paying an 8% yield to our investors for the last year. So they like that they get current cash flow, which isn't something you always get in the cannabis industry.

You have collateral for your investment and via the assets that we own. And you get diversification. And so for those that want to be involved in the business, but don't want to take the higher risk operator path, I think a business like NewLake is a terrific way for them to participate in the industry.

RS: So, tell listeners how to find you and NewLake, and if you want to leave listeners with anything else?

AC: Great. Well, again, thank you for the opportunity, really enjoyed the conversation. Individuals can go to our website, newlake.com. Please take a look. You could also connect with us there. You could also find us on LinkedIn, and somebody will get back to you within 24 hours.

In terms of other aspects, I think we've touched on it all. I guess the one thing that I would say to your listeners who are thinking about getting involved in the cannabis industry, one question I always get asked is where do you think this industry is? Do you think it's early? Do you think its middle? A lot of people use baseball analogies.

Did you think it's the first inning, the second inning, the third inning, the fourth inning? I like to say I don't even think we've come out of the dugout yet. I think we're before the first inning. I think as we see additional states legalize both medical and adult use over the coming years. Ultimately, we'll get the federal legalization and then we'll see a significant rollout of the product across the country in the ensuing five to 10 years.

And so I am just really, really excited for what the future holds for this industry and everyone that's involved with it.

RS: Yeah, I am so with you. I think even the most bullish of predictions are not bullish enough. I'm right there with you. So, Anthony, thank you so much for coming on. It was really a pleasure.

Thanks so much for listening. See you next time.