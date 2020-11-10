We do not blame you for taking profits but think the stock could have legs and another decline in shares can be bought.

95% of stores are reopened and we think gym members will return in 2021 at much higher volumes than we see right now.

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is a stock we have traded several times. We took solid profits back in 2018 and has been just trading it here and there ever since. We had another trade on in H2 2019 that worked out. Back in August, we called for a buy in the mid $50s as we believed the stock would catch a reopening bid later in 2020. In fact, we said "the bottom is in." That drew the ire of bears on our contrarian call, but alas, the proof is in the print. Our main thesis in August has now occurred/is playing out, with great positive news on a vaccine. PLNT stock was a huge beneficiary.

Our members who bought this stock and were patient for a few weeks saw rapid returns. While we cannot blame anyone for locking in profits here being up 40% on the trade following our guidance, there may be more room to run. There may be a profit-taking wave first, but we think the market continues to assign a reopening premium. The market has had some good news in potential treatments/vaccines, but more importantly, gyms are being allowed to reopen in most areas, including New York State which was ravaged by COVID-19 and saw some of the most stringent rules put into place.

We think PLNT stock gets a boost from this news. While COVID-19 will get worse before it gets better, it looks like the tides are turning in the war against this scourge. COVID-19 has hit the company hard as evidenced by the recently reported earnings, and it shows the severe impact of COVID-19. Bottom line here is that things will improve into 2021, and the market is likely to price the stock accordingly. Let us discuss the play we think you can make and the story here longer term.

Top line contraction continues

The just-reported Q3 saw revenues contract significantly once again following pain in Q1 and Q2. It was tough to handicap the quarter, but let's be real, the shutdowns hurt, although the situation was improving. We saw Q3 revenues coming in down by as much as 40% to $101 to $106 million, based on membership dues freezes across all stores, equipment sales reductions, and national advertising fund revenue. It was bad. Revenues fell 37% year-over-year.

Revenues fell to $105.4 million and came in actually at the higher side of our estimates. The Street saw a consensus figure that was more liberal than ours. Their consensus was missed by $3.6 million. Normally, we look at growth metrics like same-store sales growth and new gym openings, but in this case, those metrics are not as relevant yet given so many were closed and just starting to reopen. That said, system-wide same-store sales decreased 5.6%. The good news is that by the end of the quarter, 95% of locations were open. This sets up Q4 nicely and especially 2021.

New gyms were certainly driving growth in the past, but everything is on hold in that regard. When things return to 'normal', we believe store count will continue to grow at a very reasonable and manageable pace in the coming years. There is so much room for growth, especially international growth. COVID-19 will be behind us largely a year from now. As we get a better treatment course, and work toward a vaccine, this pandemic will end. Some say life has changed forever. No, it has not. Volumes may take time to return to historic levels after the pandemic.

The company is incredibly strategic with its new stores, and all new gym openings are carefully selected so as not to cannibalize other shops. As for the key metric of same-store sales, looking at them now does not make sense with the closures being down so much but before COVID-19, same-store sales were strong, growing 8-10%. In 2021, comps will be hugely positive since 2020 saw so many stores closed.

Earnings quite obviously hit hard

While sales were down 37%, net income fell 111%. Net income swung to a loss. Net loss was $3.3 million, way down from the gain of 29.7 million last year. On a more comparable basis, adjusted net income fell 95% to a loss of $1.6 million or $0.02 per share. This is, of course, compared to adjusted net income of $33.1 million or $0.36 per share a year ago.

Look, there is no doubt that this is a disaster but was of course expected to be so, thanks to the COVID-19 disaster.

Adjusted EBITDA, long a strength, fell off 51%, down to a positive $32.0 million, versus positive EBITDA of $65.7 million last year. We add 'positive' here because Q2 saw losses on EPS and EBITDA. We think the quarter-over-quarter comparison is important. Q2 was miserable, and Q3 saw strong sequential improvement as gyms reopened. We believe we see an even better Q4, barring any governmental action to stop COVID-19 in the next few weeks.

Looking ahead

There is more upside ahead in our opinion as the market considers a potential in 2021 for a return to growth. This is helped not by just by virus mitigation efforts and treatments, but by the real possibility of a vaccine. We know 95% of stores are back open. A big plan for COVID-19 re-opening designed to provide a safe environment that adheres to the guidelines laid out by state and local governments and health authorities has been put into play. This will help bring revenue back, but will come with huge costs in the near term. Still, the worst seems to be behind us. That is something to keep in mind.

There are risks. One is that we do not know where things are going as a number of states in middle-America for example, are experiencing a spike in new cases, and some stores remain closed. More stores could re-close by government order. This is a risk. But going from closed to most reopened is a big win. Of course, members may leave as the company is requiring everyone to wear a mask inside stores except while actively working out, though we think that will be minimal. Some may be too afraid to go back. Others are clamoring for a return to normal life. The near-term operating environment is likely to remain volatile.

We still believe in the business model, and the fundamentals remain strong long term for the businesses. We think you can take a shot on buying this stock on any weakness in coming session, but also do not blame any of our readers for taking profit following our recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.