Investing After The U.S. Election
by: Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary
A Democratic victory without Senate control is for now reinforcing existing market trends such as the hunt for yield and growth stocks.
A resurgence of Covid-19 cases has led to new national lockdowns in Europe, threatening to weigh on mobility and activity in the near term.
Data from the euro area and U.S. could shed light on the impact of the virus resurgence and new lockdown measures on the economic restart.
This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.