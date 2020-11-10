Long-term treasury prices, as measured by Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT), have fallen off a cliff. With the double-whammy impact of the end of the US Presidential election (pending the resolution of legal battles on the Republican side) and encouraging news on Pfizer's (PFE) coronavirus vaccine, investors took a decisively offensive stance.

Treasuries, gold (GLD) and even growth stocks that are perceived to be safer in the current environment were dumped as quickly as investors could. VGLT had its worst day on November 9 since mid-March. As a result, the 30-year yield now sits at 1.75%, the highest that it has been in nearly eight months.

In my view, and despite the short-term pain endured by bond holders, Monday's move in Treasury yields can be good news for investors - both those looking for income and those who use government bonds as a diversification tool in their portfolios.

Credit: Seeking Alpha

The speculative argument

One could make a reasonable argument in favor of owning treasuries at current levels on the basis of the Federal Reserve alone.

Not long ago, on November 5, Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the Central Bank's commitment to "keep borrowing cost cheap until [the economy] reaches maximum employment along with inflation rising to its 2% target." The possibility of the Fed's monetary policy impacting longer-dated treasury instruments should not be downplayed, since these could be targeted by the bank in the absence of greater flexibility at the shorter end of the yield curve.

Still on the speculative side of things, keep in mind that a new US President and the prospect of a coronavirus vaccine will likely not be enough to completely ease investors' concerns, let alone fix the economy once and for all. For example, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell's calls for a smaller fiscal stimulus package flew somewhat under the radar on a day that was news-rich. On any day other than this Monday, the idea of less government support for the economy would have probably sent stock prices and bond yields sharply lower.

Beyond speculation

Of course, debating whether treasuries and VGLT are cheap enough after Monday's selloff is only one way to approach the question of whether owning them makes sense at these levels. I usually prefer to look at bonds from a portfolio strategy perspective, rather than as a potential high-conviction play.

First, as long-term yields move higher by over 20 bps in a matter of a couple of business days, treasuries become that much more appealing to income-seeking investors. Sure, securing a 1.75% rate for the next few decades may not sound like a great deal. But on a retirement portfolio worth $1 million, for example, the recent move in yields represents a "pay raise" of $2,000 per year - one that was probably not expected as recently as this time last week.

From the perspective of a diversified, growth investor (my case), the appeal of higher rates can be even greater. For starters, I believe it is very reasonable to expect treasuries to produce (small) returns over time that are largely uncorrelated, if not negatively correlated, with the performance of stocks. This being the case, the diversification value of government bonds can be higher than most give these instruments credit for, even if they are expected to return no more than 2% per year in the long run.

Data by YCharts

The icing on the cake is that, the higher the yield, the higher the potential future gains of an investment in treasuries. Think of the thick of the 2008-2009 Great Recession, when 30-year yields dropped to as low as 2.5%. Who would have thought that buying government bonds at those levels would have made much sense?

Despite what was then considered rock-bottom rates, an ETF like VGLT still produced a cumulative 65% gain over the following 11 years or so, or nearly 5% in uncorrelated returns per year on average (see graph above), as yields ultimately dropped about one percentage point over the period. These kinds of returns have helped to make the traditional 60/40 strategy of stocks and bonds so successful in the past decade, both in absolute and risk-adjusted terms.

See chart below, where the blue line is the 60/40 portfolio and the red line is the S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Final words

The recent, sharp increase in long-term treasury yields has opened up a window of opportunity, in my opinion. While I can see the case for a speculative move by those who think that yields will likely not move much higher from where they currently sit, I think an even easier argument can be made from the perspective of a diversified, multi-asset portfolio strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALL OPTIONS ON SPY AND GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.