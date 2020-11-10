The stock returned 62.49% since it was last recommended.

Some of the best technology stocks are undercovered, ignored ones. So, when Cognex (CGNX) returned over 60% since this article identified its positive catalysts, the latest quarterly report suggests more new highs ahead.

How did the company post third-quarter results that beat consensus estimates on earnings and revenue?

Cognex Beats Consensus

In Q3, Cognex posted a non-GAAP EPS of 47 cents. Revenue rose 36.9% year on year to $251.07 million. The stock promptly traded as high as $74, before settling at $70.54 at the time of writing. Readers would have enjoyed a return of over 61%:

Data courtesy of SA Premium

Though its 9% dividend increase is a token amount, the yield of 0.34% is symbolic. Cognex strengthened its financial position as of September 27, 2020. It ended the quarter with around $1 billion in cash and investments. The company has no debt on its balance sheet.

Cognex generated $159 million in cash from operations. To increase shareholder value, it bought back $51 million of its stock and paid $29 million in dividends to shareholders. Since CGNX stock traded at between $60 and $70 in the last quarter, the buyback paid off slightly for shareholders.

Outlook

Cognex forecast fourth-quarter (Q4/2020) revenue in the range of $190 million and $210 million. Consumer electronics and e-commerce, particularly in logistics, is driving Y/Y revenue growth. The timing of closing contracts with customers in the consumer electronics industry will hurt the revenue outlook for the next quarter. Gross margins will be in the mid-70%'s range. This is below 76% in Q3.

Lower operating expenses Y/Y are a result of cost-saving measures other firms enjoy. Those are lower travel and entertainment costs.

The rollout of new technologies like 5G and virtual reality are positive catalysts that justify the stock’s recent rise.

Data by YCharts

When its customers showcase new consumer electronics, investors will have a better grasp of Cognex’s opportunities ahead. For example, suppliers are coming out with new OLED screens.

Note: Readers may read this article on Universal Display (OLED).

The company expects revenue growth will outpace expense increases. It believes the headcount is well-sized to handle the business demands in Q4 and next year. Furthermore, the pandemic forced Cognex to work more effectively. CEO Rob Willett said on the conference call, “we've kind of pivoted into that pretty well, in the spring, we've been seeing as much as, 50% of our sales activity really being online, and works very well.”

Its sophisticated technology products need face-to-face interactions with customers. Thankfully, Asia is opening up, letting the sales force work effectively.

Cognex has a strong opportunity in the logistics market. Although order volumes are not consistent, the company forecasts logistics as a strong performer in the next quarter. More recently, it converted orders more quickly, lifting average daily sales. Cognex benefited from broad strength across its regions, while the Americas lagged.

Opportunity from Deep Learning Segment

On its conference call, CEO Willett highlighted why Cognex’s D900 product was the most successful product launch. The model offers powerful techniques for inspection. So, the smart camera platform, called In-Sight, suits nearly all of the markets the company serves. This includes automotive.

To win new customers, the company is more than willing to help them get acquainted with the D900. Expanding its services will also increase its addressable market. This is resulting in a $100 million global market opportunity growing at 70% annually.

Valuation

According to SA Premium, CGNX stock scores an “F” on value, based on such metrics as price-to-earnings, P/E-to-growth and EV/Sales. Its growth score is a “D+” but its profitability grade is an A-. The profit grade is based on margins, as shown below:

Seasonal strength resumed in October and will continue through to March 2021:

Chart from Stock Rover Research

If the pattern repeats, CGNX stock will continue its uptrend for several months and throughout the first quarter of 2021. Investors have no reason to take profits yet. Unless markets resume a September-October style correction, Cognex has a good chance of continuing its upward trend.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.