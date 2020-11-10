Prepared by Michael, junior analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Chico's FAS (CHS) is another retailer dealing with intense competition and working to adapt to a transitioning market landscape and a fickle consumer that has been smashed by COVID-19. Even with news of a COVID-19 vaccine boosting retailers, we have concerns over this name. The stock could deliver some sizable returns for those willing to take the risk, but overall we are neutral on the name. This does not mean traders cannot speculate. That said, the stock is risky and the company is pretty much in survival mode. The name is in a crowded space, no doubt. Let us discuss.

Fundamental Considerations

Shares are at an interesting point here, as the company's transitional plans are underway. We know some investors are betting on a turnaround, others are trading the name, and others are on the short-side. The most recent quarter certainly was much worse than expected. With retail, we often care more about the top line, despite the fact that in general investing is about increasing profits. That said, the top line was a disaster in the Q2 report and we see very little improvement as likely in Q3 when it is reported next week. However, if it can perform in the holiday quarter, the stock could catch a bid along with other retailers on the hopes for survival and a return to normal. However, this name was getting crushed before COVID.

The company is still bringing in solid revenues even if they have been decimated. So, there is demand for the product, despite declining performance. There are ongoing issues with traffic and comparable sales that COVID has helped put over the top. While much of the retail sector has been struggling, the best names are managing to increase sales and generate positive comps. Right now, Chico's still is not doing that, and so the stock is unlikely to catch a major bid unless it delivers big time on its next report.

Can we expect a turn this year? If it can do well in the holiday quarter, it is possible. We believe expectations have cautiously been rising, but this is a gamble. The competition and pressure in the space, coupled with a touchy consumer, led to Q2 headline numbers that came in below consensus. An investment here is tough as performance measures are poor, but there is reason to have hope.

So, what are we looking at in the most recent earnings? Compared to the first quarter, the second-quarter digital and store sales trends improved 9.2% and gross margin rate rose more than 1,800 basis points. The company lowered year-over-year SG&A expenses by 37% and strengthened the balance sheet. Store and digital conversion rates improved as well. In Q2 2020, the company reported a net loss of $46.8 million ($0.40 per share). This compares to net loss of just $2.3 million or $0.02 per share last year. This drop in profitability was below consensus. This came despite sequential improvement in and sales that rebounded from Q1 as well.

Sales were a bit lower than expected overall. They came in at $306.2 million and missed estimates by $40 million. What is key to note is that these sales were down 40% from last year, but improved 9% from Q1. This is still not good enough. The retailer must show improvement when it reports in a few weeks. While this is an issue, the one indicator that we watch more than any other in retail is same-store sales, but they are meaningless right now. The big drop is reflecting disruptions related to the pandemic, including the continuation of temporary store closures and limited hours during the second quarter, as well as the impact of 74 net permanent store closures since last year's second quarter, partially offset by double-digit growth in digital performance. The digital sales are the big positive of the quarter in addition to reduced expenditures. But much more needs to be done.

Looking Ahead

As we look ahead for the full-year 2020, we think the cash position is sufficient for near-term survival. It is not on the brink of extinction, but the retailer is on the ropes a bit. At the end of the second quarter, cash and marketable securities totaled $124.5 million. Debt at the end of the second quarter totaled $149.0 million, remaining unchanged from the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 which is fine. We have to say that the expense reductions are great to see; we think it should help the company preserve cash on the balance sheet which we will be closely watching in the Q3 report. Margin improvement is a big positive too. That said, Chico’s is expected to post a massive loss for this year, but 2021 should see a greatly reduced set of declines. Assigning a fair value here is not possible. Instead, a bet here is a lottery ticket on management's ability to preserve cash, manage inventory, expand margins, and implement its digital strategy. A bet could pay off well here, but recognize it is a gamble.

