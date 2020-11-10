Other catalysts such as the spin-off of certain businesses & assets and earnings growth are needed for the positive valuation re-rating of the stock.

KT Corporation reiterated its new dividend policy of a 50% dividend payout ratio at its 3Q 2020 earnings call, and it also announced a new KRW300 billion share repurchase plan.

The B2B business is expected to be the key growth driver for KT Corporation in the medium term, despite the fact that the segment's 3Q 2020 financial performance was uninspiring.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating on Korean telecommunications service provider KT Corporation (KT) [030200:KS].

This is an update of my prior article on KT Corporation published on August 25, 2020. KT Corporation's share price has declined by -3% from KRW23,900 as of August 24, 2020, to KRW23,100 as of November 9, 2020, since my last update. KT Corporation trades at 2.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.1%.

The B2B business is expected to be the key growth driver for KT Corporation in the medium term, with KT Corporation targeting to have 50% of its revenue derived from non-telecommunications businesses by 2025. Nevertheless, the B2B segment's +0.8 YoY revenue growth in 3Q 2020 was uninspiring, due to a delay in certain projects and the need to balance growth with profitability.

KT Corporation reiterated its new dividend policy of a 50% dividend payout ratio at its 3Q 2020 earnings call, and it also announced a new KRW300 billion share repurchase plan. Although the improvement in capital return to shareholders is a key positive, other catalysts such as the spin-off of certain businesses & assets and earnings growth are needed for the positive valuation re-rating of the stock.

Taking into consideration the above-mentioned factors, I see a Neutral rating for KT Corporation as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in KT Corporation shares listed either on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker KT, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 030200:KS. For those shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at approximately $6 million, but it is relatively lower compared to shares listed in Korea.

For those shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million and market capitalization is above $5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own KT Corporation shares listed in Korea include T. Rowe Price Associates, APG Asset Management, Capital World Investors, Kopernik Global Investors, and Wellington Management Company, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

B2B Business In The Spotlight

At the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 6, 2020, KT Corporation referred to its B2B business as "a new growth engine" and highlighted its B2B capabilities in areas such as "IDC (Internet Data Center), cloud, AI (Artificial Intelligence)" among others.

The B2B business accounted for 12% of KT Corporation's total operating revenue in the first nine months of FY 2020. Corporate IT & Solutions, Corporate Fixed Line and Artificial Intelligence & Digital Transformation (AI/DX) contributed 41%, 39% and 20% of the company's B2B segment revenue in 9M 2020. There are signs that suggest that KT Corporation is very focused on its B2B business, and it has plans in place to grow this business segment.

On October 28, 2020, Yonhap News reported that KT Corporation launched its new brand "KT Enterprise," with the aim to "expand its artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud services for corporate clients" and "pursue developing new digital services." In the same news article, it was also mentioned that KT Corporation has set a target of deriving approximately half of its revenue from non-telecommunications businesses by 2025.

Separately, KT Corporation disclosed at its recent 3Q 2020 results briefing that the company has opened its 13th IDC, Yongsan IDC, on November 4, 2020. Notably, KT Corporation is a pioneer in private cloud services in South Korea, and local media The Dong-a Ilbo refers to KT Corporation's 48,000 sq m Yongsan IDC, as the largest IDC in Seoul. The company also revealed at its 3q 2020 earnings call that it is the market leader in South Korea's IDC market and has approximately 7,000 customers which are mostly from the financial services industry and the public sector.

On the flip side, the performance of KT Corporation's B2B segment in the third quarter of this year was uninspiring. Segment revenue for the B2B business increased marginally by +0.8% YoY from KRW684.9 billion in 3Q 2019 to KRW690.3 billion in 3Q 2020. A strong +8.1% YoY increase in revenue for the AI/DX sub-segment helped to offset -1.9% YoY decline in revenue for the Corporate IT & Solutions and flattish revenue for the Corporate Fixed Line sub-segment.

KT Corporation attributed the B2B business' unexciting performance in 3Q 2002 to a delay in the timing of "some of the large-scale projects that were originally scheduled" at its 3Q 2020 earnings call, but it also acknowledged that the company is "very mindful of growth potential as well as profitability" in growing its B2B business.

Within the B2B business, the AI/DX sub-segment was the bright spot in 2020 with its revenue up +8.1% YoY and +17.1% YoY for the 3Q 2020 and 9M 2020 periods, respectively. KT Corporation also guided for a "double-digit growth" in revenue for the AI/DX sub-segment in FY 2021.

All Eyes On New Dividend Policy And Buybacks

KT Corporation offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.9% and 5.1%, respectively. Market consensus expects KT Corporation's full-year dividends per share to increase by +2% YoY and +5% YoY to KRW1,121 and KRW1,171, respectively.

KT Corporation's future dividends are supported by the company's new dividend policy. At its 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 6, 2020, KT Corporation reiterated its new dividend policy of paying out "50% of our stand-alone basis adjusted net profit for the coming three years."

Furthermore, KT Corporation also announced a new KRW300 billion (approximately 5% of its market capitalization) share repurchase plan on November 5, 2020. KT Corporation also did not rule out the possibility of cancelling the shares repurchased as part of this new share buyback plan.

The company noted at its 3Q 2020 results briefing that the decision to initiate the new share buyback plan was made on the basis that KT Corporation is "significantly undervalued" relative to "the intrinsic value of the company" based on "the assessment of the management." In a separate media briefing on October 28, 2020, CEO Ku Hyeon-mo was quoted as saying that "our key concern is that our company isn't being properly valued."

Other Catalysts Need To Be Realized For Valuation Re-rating

As mentioned above, KT Corporation's initiatives to improve capital return to shareholders is encouraging. However, other catalysts also need to be realized for a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations going forward.

One key catalyst is the spin-off of certain businesses & assets to narrow the conglomerate discount assigned to KT Corporation. For example, KT Corporation's non-core, non-operating property assets are worth approximately KRW4.2-4.3 trillion (close to three-quarters of KT Corporation's market capitalization) based on estimates by a fund manager from Bonhoeffer Capital and a Morningstar research analyst. KT Corporation's CEO noted at a media briefing on October 28, 2020, that plans for the "spinning off our subsidiaries" will be "clarified next year."

Another key catalyst is better-than-expected results for FY 2021. KT Corporation's operating revenue and net income decreased by -2.4% YoY and -1.8% YoY to KRW17,709 billion and KRW664 billion, respectively, in 9M 2020. KT Corporation is likely to deliver positive top line and bottom line growth again next year, with the negative impact of Covid-19 slowly fading off. The company mentioned at its recent 3Q 2020 results briefing that "we expect 2020 financials will be an improvement from last year."

Valuation

KT Corporation is valued by the market at 2.5 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 2.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, based on its share price of KRW23,100 as of November 9, 2020. As a comparison, its five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 2.6 times and 3.2 times, respectively.

The stock also trades at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 7.8 times and 8.3 times, respectively. Its trailing P/B multiple is 0.36 times, as compared to its five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.58 times and 0.65 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for KT Corporation include overpaying for future acquisitions which fail to create value for its shareholders, the B2B business performing below expectations, and an unexpected cut in the company's dividend payout ratio going forward.

