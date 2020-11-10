Almost 2 years ago, I took a closer look on Kennedy-Wilson (KW). In the article, I highlighted many positive aspects from the company's history, and I'd like to revisit how the story has changed over the last 2-3 years. The financial reports are fairly consistent since the last corporate reorganization in 3Q2017, so they can be used for a detailed evaluation (unlike the older reports).

"Sell simplicity, buy complexity" still seems to be the name of the game if one ponders replacing cash or typical REITs with KW. In the meantime, the company entered several joint ventures that do not make the analysis any easier, mostly related to its asset management business: e.g. the AXA platform for apartment rentals development and the newly started platform for acquiring loans. They also issued convertible preferred stock to Eldridge in the process. Note that the conversion price is $25, way above the current share price of ~$15, and the full effect of the conversion would be an increase in share count of less than 10%, so I will ignore the potential dilutive effect in my calculations.

Insider ownership is still high. Apart from the new outside investor Eldridge Industries mentioned above, Fairfax (OTCPK:FRFHF) still holds its 9% stake and cooperates with KW closely; for instance, the new real estate debt platform is mostly financed by Fairfax. The CEO considers $14 a price to buy and acquired 75,000 shares in August 2020, in addition to the more than 10 million he already owns.

Fee-bearing assets under management increased from $2 billion to $3.8 billion over the last 2 years, tracking closely the goal of adding $1 billion a year. This growth, however, is not translated into fees; the reported quarterly fees from asset management wildly fluctuate between $30 million and $80 million because most of the fees are performance-related and thus dependent on timing of asset sales.

Per share NOI, which grew from $1.23 to $2.90 between 2014 and 2017, has not increased since then (and naturally suffered the coronavirus hit in 2020, but that is likely to be reverted soon).

Share repurchases are ongoing and scaled appropriately according to the share price. In 2018, $175 million was invested at $18 per share on average, in 2019, it was $21 million at $21, and in 2020, $44 million below $15. The problem is that share-based compensation has a run rate of $30-35 million a year, and thus, only the rather large buyback during 2Q2018 had a meaningful effect on reducing share count.

Valuation

The valuation method suggested by the company is a sum-of-the-parts approach - basically slapping cap rates on various NOI buckets, and applying a book multiple for properties under development. Obviously, one can get basically any NAV within a wide range, and it is hard to argue whether the appropriate cap rate for their office buildings is 5% or 7%. Also, cap rates tend to change in time (e.g., go down with lower interest rates). But if one keeps them constant, the NAV changes only a little over the last 3 years. In particular, when using 5% for multifamily properties, 7% for office, 9% for hotels and 1.3x for development assets, NAV has grown from $21 at the end of 2017 to $25 at the end of 2019 and now stands at about $22-23 (though it is unclear if the decline is temporary or if the commercial part of their property portfolio will be permanently affected). Anyway, I don't find such cap rates aggressive, and expect (in line with what the Brookfield Property Partners' (BPY) management thinks according to their last conference call) that low interest rates will lead to even lower cap rates. I would be very uncomfortable owning a property at a cap rate in the range of 2.5-3.5%, but Brookfield people do not find such market conditions impossible or even unlikely given negative yields on most European government bonds - we are already at 4% in UK and Ireland and below that in Paris. Anyway, the obvious conclusion is that the current share price of $14-15 corresponds to a considerable discount to NAV.

A key question is what the business actually earns for the shareholders, i.e., which measure should be taken as owner earnings (OE; we could perhaps also call it AFFO, which is more usual for real estate companies - the concept is essentially the same). KW's management reports "adjusted net income", which I find to be a good start. Share-based compensation should definitely be subtracted from this, and so should be maintenance capital expenditures. Those are not reported, so I've decided to simply go with 10% of NOI. (This corresponds fairly well to what other REITs, e.g. Boardwalk (OTCPK:BOWFF), report; it also fits quite well with AFFO being typically 80-85% of FFO if one takes into account debt-to-equity ratios of comparable REITs.) The actual NOI is not reported consistently, so I am taking the estimated run rate of $400 million a year, basically flat over the last 3 years. (The actual value is somewhat lower, especially since the coronavirus has struck.) Adjusted net income also includes realized gains on property sales, so a particular quarter is rather meaningless in itself. I am therefore looking at the last 12 months (LTM) values.

The LTM value of owner earnings calculated in this way ranged between $1.70 and $2.50 per share over the last 10 quarters, without a clear trend; it declined from $2.5 to $1.7 over the last 6 months. Worsening rent collections have not much to do with this: 86% of billed rents is contributed by multifamily and office, where rent collections have been 97% in 3Q. According to the management, the biggest culprit is a delay in property dispositions; markets were not very accommodating, but they hope to catch up over the following two quarters.

One can thus expect a normalized run rate of about $2 per share in OE, or about 13% if bought at $15. That I find attractive.

I am also interested in returns on equity achieved. For KW, that means OE divided by NAV, which is about 10% (though much less in the last three quarters). Since 4% of that goes into dividends, we can expect 6% growth, coupled with ~6% dividend yield (higher than 4%, thanks to the share price being just about 2/3rd of NAV).

Distributed and retained earnings

Overall, I don't find any reasons to criticize the management - they are doing well in everything they do: they don't squander shareholder money, and are fairly successful in carrying out their plans. But there is nothing resembling the spectacular past returns (e.g., the 30% IRR achieved between 2009 and 2017). Dividends are growing ($0.88 a year now), and the payout ratio is relatively low, about 40%. This leaves a nagging question: some strong growth caused by compounding should be seen, whether from reinvested earnings or from share buybacks, but the numbers show little of it. Obviously, one cannot expect 30% IRRs starting with real estate prices as those in 2017 - that is definitely not comparable to the decade starting with the crash of 2007-2009. And the period is rather short for an exponential function to deliver its wonders.

The retained earnings over the last 3 years are about $3-4, and that corresponds to NAV growth from $21 to $25 (at the end of 1Q20). So, nothing really suspicious here. Also, a lot of capital is going into property development, and that is hard to evaluate. There is also a hidden possible source of NAV increases: decreasing cap rates, especially cap rates on individual properties, in addition to general moves in cap rates. KW's management stated that a lot of the company's capital recycling does not increase NOI, but improves quality of the properties (the acquired ones are newer and better located). That cannot be captured in an NAV calculation that uses fixed cap rates. The benefits will only be visible in the numbers in the future: in lower maintenance expenses and better same-property growth rates.

To judge the safety of the dividend, I tried to separate gains on asset dispositions from OE. These irregular gains are not reported entirely consistently across supplemental information, only pre-tax as a portion of EBITDA, but over the last 10 quarters, average OE minus irregular gains (assuming 20% tax rate) is $1.65, so the $0.88 dividend seems well-covered and looks fairly safe if the coronavirus woes are dealt with shortly. Note, however, that over the last 9 months, the adjusted net income was only $84 million, while $94 million was paid out in dividends, thus the dividend is not covered even though we have not subtracted maintenance capex. With $700 million of liquidity, this can go on for a couple more quarters or even years, but the dividend is not adamant in prolonged troubled times. A major culprit here seems to be the interest expense of $150 million (caused by a high debt load; the debt-to-equity ratio is about 2). The leverage-enhanced returns do come at a price. Company management, thankfully, is not oblivious to this, and they are working on reducing the amount of unsecured debt. This process should speed up as the newly developed properties start to produce income.

Conclusion

It seems to me that Kennedy-Wilson has positioned itself for steady future growth. Albeit it is hampered by the coronavirus now, after the virus-caused troubles are resolved, growth is likely to return, and with lower interest rates trickling further into lower interest expenses and lower cap rates, the returns could be quite solid.

That, to some extent, is true for all real estate companies. And many (e.g., mall REITs) could jump much higher, as we have seen recently, with Simon Property Group (SPG) up more than 20% in a single day, with KW up just 10% and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) something like 4% in the initial jump. But I find KW (which is a corporation, by the way) more attractive than many REITs. The dividend yield is higher or comparable to many other net lease, office or residential REITs, and the indicated 6% growth is higher. KW has higher debt than many of them, but its overall risk profile does not suggest danger, thanks to owning a large share of residential properties. And the payout ratio around 50% is also not something easily found among REITs, especially not those with a comparable dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KW, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.