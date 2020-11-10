Singapore Telecommunications' valuations are inexpensive, with the market assigning a negative value to Singapore Telecommunication's Singapore and Australia subsidiaries based on its current share price.

The company's new CEO, its investments in the digital space, and potential asset sales are other key factors that could have an impact on the company's future performance.

Singapore Telecommunications is suffering from headwinds associated with declining mobile APRU for the Singapore business and lower earnings contribution from the Australian broadband business with the NBN network migration.

I have a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed telecommunication services operator Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCPK:SGAPY) [ST:SP], as I see a mixed picture for the company's future prospects.

Readers have the option of trading in Singapore Telecommunications shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker SGAPY or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker ST:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

Singapore Telecommunications' valuations are inexpensive, with the market assigning a negative value to Singapore Telecommunication's Singapore and Australia subsidiaries based on its current share price. The stock also offers consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) and FY 2022 dividend yields of 5.3% and 5.9%, respectively.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million, and market capitalization is above $26 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Singapore Telecommunications shares listed in Singapore include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Geode Capital Management, Aberdeen Asset Managers, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Singapore Telecommunications is a regional telecommunications company headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company is the market leader in the Singapore telecommunications market, where it competes with StarHub Ltd. (Starhub) (OTCPK:SRHBF) (OTCPK:SRHBY) [STH:SP], M1 and new entrant TPG Telecom (OTC:TPTGF) (OTC:TPPTY) [TPG:AU]. Optus, its 100%-owned Australian telecommunications subsidiary, is the second largest player in Australia, behind market leader Telstra Corporation Limited (OTCPK:TLSYY) (OTCPK:TTRAF) [TLS:AU].

Singapore Telecommunications also has minority equity interests in a number of foreign associates, which include Indonesia's Telkomsel, Thailand's Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB], India's Bharti Airtel (OTCPK:BHRQY) [BHARTI:IN] and the Philippines' Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) (OTCPK:GTMEF) [GLO:PM].

I will be focusing primarily on Singapore Telecommunications' Singapore and Australia businesses for the purpose of this article, as they contributed two-thirds of the company's free cash flow in FY 2020 (YE March). Also, I have written articles on most of Singapore Telecommunications' associate companies such as Advanced Info Service, Globe Telecom, and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ] (Telkomsel's listed parent) in the past.

Singapore Mobile ARPU Decline And 5G Launch Draw Attention

Singapore is a mature telecommunications market, with the country's mobile population penetration rate already at above 150%. This implies that Singapore mobile operators' revenue growth (or decline) is largely influenced by ARPU or Average Revenue Per User.

In the past decade, the Singapore market's post-paid mobile ARPU has been decreasing almost every year, with the rate of decline accelerating in the past five years. Apart from structural issues such as the SMS text messaging services being disrupted by free alternatives, there are also specific issues pertaining to the domestic market that have been a drag on Singapore Telecommunications' mobile ARPU.

Post-Paid Mobile ARPU For Singapore Mobile Operators Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) And Starhub

Source: Singapore 4Q20 Equity Strategy Presentation By Phillip Securities Research

One key factor is the competition from new entrant TPG Telecom and MVNOs or Mobile Virtual Network Operators. TPG Telecom was first awarded with a 4G mobile license in Singapore in late-2016, and its commercial launch happened this year. Even prior to TPG Telecom's commercial launch, competition in the Singapore mobile services market has intensified, as Singapore Telecommunications and MVNOs tried to grab market share (at the expense of price and profitability) to preempt the threat from TPG Telecom. Also, apart from the four mobile network operators, there are more than 10 MVNOs competing in the Singapore market.

Another key factor is Covid-19 and its associated international travel restrictions. Roaming revenue tends to be the highest margin of all the various mobile services, and the absence of tourists in Singapore has naturally led to a decline in high-margin roaming revenue and mobile ARPU for Singapore Telecommunications.

Looking ahead, 5G could potentially be the turning point for Singapore Telecommunications and its peers. Singapore Telecommunications and the joint venture between Starhub and M1 were awarded with provisional 5G licenses at the end of April 2020. Starhub was the first to launch 5G mobile services in Singapore, and it already boasts a 70% population coverage as of end-September 2020.

Starhub indicated at the company's recent 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 6, 2020 that "the uptake on the 5G handsets is very encouraging" and "there is, obviously, an associated ARPU uplift there with that." But Starhub also noted that "we are keen to be able to justify (only) a small premium for a significantly better network experience and more value in the plan" and its mobile ARPU is still negatively impacted by "marginal declines when it comes to excess data IDD (International Direct Dialing)."

In other words, the jury is still out on the impact of 5G on mobile ARPU for Singapore Telecommunications' Singapore business, and more time is needed to assess how the pricing of mobile services in Singapore will change in the new 5G era.

Australia's NBN Network Migration Expected To Be A Drag On Earnings

In the company's 1Q FY 2021 business update released on August 7, 2020, Singapore Telecommunications highlighted that its profit margin for the Australian consumer business was negatively affected by "the migration of customers from Optus’ proprietary networks to NBN (National Broadband Network)" that led to a "much higher mix of NBN broadband customers at low resale margins."

Compare & Connect, an utility connection & comparison platform in Australia, refers to the government-owned NBN or National Broadband Network as a "wholesaler" that works "with Internet and telecommunication service providers" to sell internet access plans to Australian consumers. Telstra, a peer of Singapore Telecommunications' Optus, guided earlier in September 2019 that the migration of its broadband customers from its copper network to the Australia government's NBN will "erode A$600 million to A$800 million in earnings", and losses will be the "heaviest in 2021" as reported by the Australian Financial Review.

The earnings of Singapore Telecommunications' Australian telecommunications business, Optus, are expected to take a hit from the NBN migration as well, similar to what its peer Telstra has guided for.

New CEO

On October 1, 2020, Singapore Telecommunications announced that Mr Yuen Kuan Moon will become the company's new Group CEO with effect from January 1, 2021, replacing Ms Chua Sock Koong who has chosen to retire. Mr Yuen Kuan Moon is now the CEO of Singapore Telecommunications' consumer business in Singapore, and has been with the company since 1993.

On the positive side of things, having a long-tenured employee, rather than a hired hand, appointed as CEO brings stability to the company. This suggests that there is unlikely to be a major shift in the strategic direction of the company.

On the negative side of things, a hired hand will possibly bring a much needed fresh perspective to the company. For example, with changing business dynamics in the telecommunications space, telecommunications companies need to consider portfolio optimization (e.g. asset sales) and diversification (e.g. digital and technology segments) as part of strategies to survive and thrive.

Digital Banking Business License And Potential Asset Sales

It was reported in local media in June 2020 that a joint venture between Singapore Telecommunications and Southeast Asian ride hailing giant Grab was named as one of 14 companies short-listed for five digital banking licenses to be awarded subsequently in Singapore.

As the market leader in Singapore's telecommunications market, Singapore Telecommunications has a sufficiently large subscriber base to cross-sell digital banking services. On the flip side, Singapore Telecommunications plans to spend S$600 million in building the digital banking business, if its joint venture wins the digital banking license. In addition, there is no certainty over the time it takes for the digital banking business to break even. In other words, the digital banking business could potentially be a drag on Singapore Telecommunications' earnings and cash flows in the near-term.

Separately, Singapore Telecommunications' Australian subsidiary could potentially sell a 70% interest in its tower portfolio next year, which is estimated to have a value of A$2 billion, according to local Australian media reports. Earlier, the company's Indonesian associate Telkomsel, entered into a deal in October 2020 to divest 6,050 towers for approximately $700 million. Asset sales like these could provide upside to Singapore Telecommunications' earnings and dividends.

Valuation And Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications trades at 11.7 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 12.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of S$2.15 as of November 9, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' average EV/EBITDA multiples were 13.3 times and 12.7 times, respectively.

Singapore Telecommunications is currently valued by the market at a discount to its historical mean EV/EBITDA multiples, which suggests a certain degree of cheapness. But as Singapore Telecommunications derives a significant proportion of earnings from its associates as well, a sum-of-the-part valuation or analysis might be a better valuation measure compared to EV/EBITDA.

A recent October 28, 2020 sell-side report from DBS Group Research values Singapore Telecommunications' listed associates at S$39,509 million or S$2.36 per share (as compared to share price of S$2.15) based on either market value or consensus target prices. This implies that the market is assigning a negative value (assuming no conglomerate or holding company discount) to Singapore Telecommunication's Singapore and Australia subsidiaries at current valuations, which indicates how cheap the company's shares are.

Singapore Telecommunications offers consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) and FY 2022 dividend yields of 5.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see Singapore Telecommunication's full-year dividends per share declining from S$0.1225 in FY 2020 to S$0.1142 in FY 2021, prior to increasing to S$0.1259 in FY 2022.

Notably, Singapore Telecommunication's dividends have been on a declining trend in the past two years. The company's full-year dividends per share decreased by -15% YoY and -30% YoY to S$0.1750 and S$0.1225 for FY 2019 and FY 2020, respectively.

Looking ahead, there is significant uncertainty over Singapore Telecommunications' future dividends. As highlighted above, the company is already suffering from headwinds associated with declining mobile ARPU for the Singapore business and lower earnings contribution from the Australian broadband business with the NBN network migration. 5G capital expenditures, potential asset sales, and the recently approved scrip dividend scheme are the other factors which could impact the company's future free cash flow and dividends.

Risk Factors

The key risks for Singapore Telecommunications are a failure to increase mobile ARPU for the Singapore business in the new 5G era, a larger-than-expected negative impact associated with the migration of the NBN network in Australia, future asset sales falling short of market expectations, a potential change in strategic direction under the new CEO that does not create value for shareholders, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Singapore Telecommunications shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

