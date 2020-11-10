Columbia is supportive of the industry. But there have been periodic blockades and other business interruptions.

Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) (the company is also on the Toronto Exchange [PXT.TO]) is a Canadian company that does business in Columbia. Many Columbian oil and gas companies have very strong balance sheets, drill profitable wells, and show decent growth over time. But Mr. Market rarely allows these stocks out of the doghouse. Therefore, even after these stocks rally, they will likely be trading at a discount to the market.

However, the strong balance sheets evident in several of the companies doing business in Columbia are very tempting. The company reported no bank debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter. Meanwhile, the reported cash balance was more than $334 million or more than $2 per share. By the third quarter report, that cash balance increased to more than $350 million. A big cash balance provides a cushion below, which stock prices generally do not go even when they are in the doghouse.

Business Atmosphere

Columbia has long been very supportive of the oil and gas industry. The problem appears to be that the neighbors range from left-wing to outright fruitcake. There is also some guerilla activity near the Venezuelan border. Therefore, some of the parts of the country are not that safe. Still, there is plenty left to explore. Also, from time to time, there have been protests in the form of blockades.

So, while the Columbian government itself appears stable and supportive of the industry, Mr. Market has an imagination that regularly runs wild when it comes to Columbian operations. Nonetheless, despite the imagination of Mr. Market, there are some companies of considerable stature, like Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) exploring offshore. Therefore, prospects appear reasonable even if business does get interrupted every few years by a blockade. Columbia has a very long history of oil and gas support that is unlikely to change in the future.

Operations

Parex Resources has a history of steady growth. Even stocks in the doghouse will increase in value if profits and production continue to grow.

Source: Parex Resources September 2020, Investor Update

Cash flow per share exceeded $3 in fiscal year 2019. Despite the current industry challenges, this stock is now at bargain levels when compared to a year ago. The current market value of the common to that cash flow is about 3. Now, this year has the second quarter as an outlier result. But a company like Parex simply waits out a rough year like the current.

Management can even shut in wells if prices go low enough. The current cash balance is great enough to allow considerable flexibility until industry conditions return to something that would be considered normal or at least profitable. This company is also in the position of being able to acquire competitors that become distressed. In the current environment, there are a lot of potentially distressed sales should management find a decent opportunity. Management even has an unused bank line that could likely be expanded if the right opportunity becomes available. There will be a lot of companies failing before Parex becomes anything close to financially stressed in the current environment.

That cash balance will fuel increasing activity during a recovery without any need to borrow from the bank. That means this company has a lot of choices not available to competitors. With no outstanding loans and a significant cash balance, Parex Resources does not have to produce anything until conditions improve considerably.

Source: Parex Resources September 2020, Investor Update.

As long as the cash flow netback shown above is positive, then the company will likely allow wells to continue to produce. Pricing during the second quarter was probably the worst pricing in several years. That second quarter represented a cyclical bottom that most of us did not see coming until it was too late to do much about it.

Source: Parex Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Management has the cost structure to produce significant cash flow as shown in the above slide. Since Columbian production usually sells for Brent prices, this diagram paints a fairly profitable picture even under current industry pricing conditions.

Nonetheless, it now appears that management will cautiously and slowly restart operations beside the minimal maintenance activities that characterized the second quarter.

Source: Parex Resources September 2020, Investor Update

The business attraction to Columbia is the low finding and development costs shown above. When combined with the low operating costs shown before, these wells break even at some very low prices. The only real cost barrier left to overcome is the discount from brent due to the relatively high costs necessary to get this oil to market.

Parex Resources is gaining the size needed to reduce those costs in the future. A reduction in the discount and transportation costs will be a future profitability boost. In the meantime, much of the industry in Columbia does have that wide discount for transportation unless that company is a very large production entity.

Summary

Parex Resources is well located in Columbia for further growth.

Source: Parex Resources September 2020, Investor Update

Generally speaking, the time to buy a company like this is during a lull in business activity caused by low prices. Generally, companies with strong balance sheets rarely get into serious trouble. Business in Columbia can be a little less predictable than in other parts of the world. But the Columbia government does support the industry in reasonable fashion.

This company has made good profits in the business in the past and will most likely resume the hallmark growth that has marked the company's history. In the meantime, the current low product pricing is no threat to a company with a strong balance sheet (as in low debt and a strong cash position).

It may be a challenge for an investor to think about an average industry year when the coronavirus demand destruction headlines the news along with the American President's illness. But that is what contrarian investing is all about.

The safety of this investment comes from the fact that the oil and gas industry is near its cyclical bottom and unlikely to decline significantly further despite all the headlines to the contrary. "Buy straw hats in January" is the proper attitude that is so hard to apply during execution because the headlines in the "January" part of the cycle warn of dire consequences ahead.

The other thing to remember is that the oil and gas companies most likely to hit a "homerun" are those that are hitting singles and doubles all the time by finding reasonable reserves for wells drilled. There will inevitably be that unforeseen upside from an unexpectedly large discovery in the future. In the meantime, this company will deliver steady growth until that day comes.

The only real caveat is that a company doing business in Columbia as this Canadian company clear is doing will rarely approach the value of a company doing business in the United States. Therefore, this company's enterprise value will likely peak at about 5 or 6 times cash flow rather than the usual 8 or more times cash flow.

However, that multiple still offers an enticing return compared to many alternative investments. That is especially true, considering that production will resume growth once the coronavirus fades away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.