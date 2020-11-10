Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) CEO Jeffrey Simmons on Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 15:30 January 1, 0000 4:09 PM ET

Erin Wright

Okay, great. Thanks. This is Erin Wright. I cover Life Sciences Tools, Diagnostics at Credit Suisse and I welcome you to our 2020 healthcare conference. We're obviously in virtual format this year, which is a little interesting, but feel free to ask questions via email. You can email me at erin.wright@creditsuisse.com or credit.suisse.com if you'd like me to follow up with any sort of questions with the company.

And after the meetings today, we are hosting a little debrief and cocktail hour with A.J. Rice, Matt Miksic and myself. If you would like to have a link to that, maybe my French Bulldog will come along for any sort of beverages, but she's our team mascot here. But on that topic, I don't want to waste any more time. But I do want to introduce Jeff Simmons, the President and CEO of Elanco Animal Health. And thank you for joining us, Jeff. I think you wanted to kick it off with a few opening remarks. And then we'll head into Q&A.

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. Thank you, Erin and Credit Suisse for this opportunity and I enjoy – look forward to the discussion. I want to just kick it off to give everybody a level set. Everyone has kind of got a different history with Elanco. So again, almost 67 years as an animal health company, we rang the bell in September of 2018 and started as a new company. And it's a pretty straightforward story. Another independent animal health company, about a 1,000 points of margin expansion and a nice pipeline that would play out.

Four things happened in the last 24 months; an animal pandemic, an African swine fever, a human pandemic, and then two consolidations. Bayer came available kind of maybe the last major deal in the industry, where we're number four; their number five, and some consolidation in the distribution channel as well. So what I would say is those events, I stand here 25 months after that, and I believe we're in a very strong position, but it has been noisy. And I think, Erin, we'll get into some of this.

But I would say a few things. We're building a global leader and a really durable market, which we feel very good about. The major essentials, the fundamentals, the things we've got to get right are coming together. So standing up the company. We're four months away from exiting Lily's IT system and being on our own, most all the employees are. But we had to take all the Bayer employees, we closed that deal and the value drivers of that deal, more pets, more retail pet, more size and scale, more international, all has played out and actually COVID has probably accentuated the significance of that in more of a bigger way. So systems stand up, Bayer, the essentials are really coming together.

And as we talk about our strategy here in a minute on pipeline, margin expansion and portfolio, we feel very good about what we're about to do and pivot into 2021. We have an investor conference in December to share some of the details. But there has been noise and I’m not walking away from that, accountable for that. But what it's gotten us is into I believe a position of higher and greater value creation, and that's what it's about. And we're an execution story and we've got execute it. So with that, Erin, thank you. You've been one of the earliest students of this industry I know and look forward to some discussion.

Erin Wright

Thanks. Great. And I don't want to get too much into the minutiae here, But yes, obviously, I think bigger picture, yes, the industrial logic behind this deal and everything is you're going to emerge as this sizable animal health company with scale even greater than what you once were. But I do want to ask about just the recent quarter a little bit, just because there were several investor questions around some of the moving pieces with Bayer contributions and stocking dynamics. I guess, what were those core underlying organic growth trends for each, I guess, across both companion animal and production animal businesses for Bayer and Elanco, excluding some of those divestitures and moving pieces that I mentioned before? And also what's kind of implied in that fourth quarter trend that you gave?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. So if you look at third quarter, I think there's a few what I would call event-driven discrete things that were comparison. So I would start on the companion animal side. We had a large retailer back last third quarter make a one-time big significant purchase. So that was a factor. We had, of course, the COVID factor as well in Bayer, which we've talked some about on the Bayer business where they had two things that drove the Bayer business. It actually had a buy ahead because of the cutover, which is common with retailers. This is to be I think expected with large retailers and some increased actually inventory gain because of the COVID buy ahead. So that was Bayer and we've quantified that as well. And then I think the divestitures and some of the like-to-like comparison. So that was Q3 on pet health.

I would say though when you take out the divestitures and you take out this retailer purchase, we’re seeing in the underlying legacy business, Erin, a mid-single digit growth in our underlying business, all the way from the end user demand even into distributors. So that's that. And then on the food animal side, we had Posilac, bST, we used to have, and there was a like-to-like item in terms of a comparison there. And then we had some Surmax as well, a change in the deal with use in Europe that's not being used now and then some COVID impact that we've quantified. So that's at a high level.

What I think there's been more confusion on is Q4 is there a softness? So yes, there was no question two quarters out of three in the third quarter – two months in the third quarter, there was some questions. But here's what I'd like to do is just walk through very quickly what we believe are the main items in Q4 against the guidance that we gave. So some have said, hey, it's a little over $100 million that appears to be soft, maybe a little more than that. So let me just try to walk through that.

First of all, we've said between 20 million and 30 million remaining COVID effect. We've got about 10 million of that remaining Bayer inventory that will roll out. We’ve got about 30 million of divestitures that need to be calculated; 10 on the Bayer side, 20 on the Elanco side. And then the remainder is quite significant and it's discrete items. So it's a pricing program that Bayer had in the fourth quarter last year that we're not going to do, we're going to push that into next year. We want to keep the end of the year very clean. India, we report the top line. The deal is not close. We report the bottom line, not the top line. And then there's some accounting Todd talked about in the call. So that's quite a significant, I would say, like-to-like difference that we highlighted.

Erin Wright

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just sticking with the fourth quarter a little bit, I know you just gave top line guidance, but how should we be thinking about conceptually the gross margin trend? You obviously had the absorption benefit in the third quarter that won't extend into the fourth quarter, but you obviously have the better Bayer mix too. So on a year-over-year basis, the margin should still improve. Is that the right way to think about it? And also from an EBITDA standpoint, what are – are there other profit headwinds we should be kind of aware of in the fourth quarter?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes, we haven't given guidance, a lot of moving parts. But things that you need to consider is the seasonality of the Bayer business, as we've said, over 60% of it is in the first half. It lessens and gets smaller as you go through the second half of the year. So Bayer plays a smaller part. And in some of these comparisons that were just mentioned, I think that's a factor. And then Erin, as you know, looking at our fourth quarter last year, there's a seasonality step down as we have more poultry, more food animal, less companion animal in the fourth quarter. So there's a natural step down sequentially from third into fourth quarter that we see. So those are things to consider.

We haven't gotten into EPS or EBITDA with some of the moving parts. What I would highlight is we continue to see, when you take out these events, mid-single digit growth for legacy Elanco. We see 4% to 5% for the Bayer business coming into this fourth quarter and you know what's happening in retail pet. And outside of the poultry and a fewer things we'll talk about that may persist a little bit in international markets, we've seen up to this point low to mid-single digit international coming in. So that I think what you'll see then is the majority, a good share of this is events at the top line and then the like-to-like comparison stepped down a little bit in gross margin.

Erin Wright

Okay, that makes sense. And then for companion animal, how are the trends progressing in your view? How did they progress throughout the quarter? And do you think there was an element of pent-up demand? We've obviously seen some data points of that and it's been a little bit mixed. Also any sort of tangible evidence of increased pet ownership as well, if you could speak to that?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. We've seen pretty consistent demand. Again, I would say the Bayer business, of course, again, is frontend loaded. I would highlight again those events of the divestitures in Walmart retailer that purchased ahead, but so you kind of see that mid-single digit. Yes, we continue to see just when we look at our overall business, retail continues to grow in a significant way and we continue to have more capability and more portfolio there. Credelio and Credelio pairing I've talked with Interceptor Plus, the broadest portfolio, the pairing has increased with Interceptor Plus and Credelio and Credelio is up over 80% I think some of that is no question increased demand. But again, solid mid-single digit growing in the tick, flea, heartworm retail share and growing with Credelio share as well.

Erin Wright

Okay. And then switching to the livestock segment, some of the dynamics there. You mentioned poultry, aquaculture as being kind of areas that were pressured. So does that continue? Does that get better or improve or what are you seeing in the market right now?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. I really want to highlight I think a couple of things on the farm animal side that as I've talked to investors that they really want to know is, first of all, as you see our future protein and health category, it's growing. It's been a big growth driver for us. We have a higher percentage of farm animal than some of the comparisons in our industry. We have a higher international poultry, and actually salmon business as well as a percentage of our overall business.

So a couple of things that happened in the quarter that I think will persist to the rest of this year and a little bit to 2021 is the salmon industry. The salmon industry has seen about a 40% reduction in prices, a little bit of the shock to the industry. It's an industry, as you all know, is dependent on restaurants and food service. So it's been a lingering COVID effect. We see as COVID improves, the use of our products will come back. More premium products that are used and have high efficacy and they want that because of the returns. Performance and driving performance through health is less of a concern when the industry and the demand is down.

And then international poultry is mainly a mid-single digit markets – excuse me, mid-sized markets where we're seeing the Middle East, Caribbean, we've got large shares there, and we're seeing that change. And our mix, and then last is in cattle. So cattle, we're seeing a change in the third quarter. There was a cattle run a little sooner. Cattle arrived to the feed yard. They're usually treated with antibiotic vaccines. That does not play to necessarily our portfolio. Once they get in the yard, then it's days on feed, and that impacts products, like Optaflexx, Rumensin. And again, we see that improving but that impacted the third quarter.

As I look into 2021, a little bit more of a COVID impact that we've talked about. And the international poultry and salmon markets will persist we believe the rest of this year, a little bit into next year. I think how it’s going to be offset, Erin, is Asia swine continues to grow. We'll be launching new products as we go into 2021. As we've talked about, we've got three farm animal products right now that we've already introduced. And then again, I think as things improve, the economics change, our portfolio will lift. We're not really losing share as much as less usage, especially in poultry.

Erin Wright

Okay, that’s great. And then heading into 2021 since you're talking about it, I guess can you remind us what stocking, destocking dynamics we should keep in mind on the Bayer side of the business? There was obviously a ramp up with COVID and the timing there on of that. And then also with your distribution changes, what we should keep in mind?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. We believe going into 2021, things will be at the levels we want. So on the Elanco side, I just want to really emphasize this. We really did not have an impact here in the third quarter. We believe we're at the right levels. We're using the key distributors, mainly in the U.S. pet health market. It's working very well as you look at Credelio share, Galliprant share. So we're at the right levels. No change. And we said if there was any change at all in inventory levels, we would let you know in the quarter. But right now, we feel that strategy and that decision has worked with better operational margins, numbers and prices.

And then on the Bayer side, we'll have 10 million come out this quarter that we believe is the last unwind that was purchased mainly ahead for the cutover. And then any more that they've kept, and we believe that's about 25 million, that's directly related to the increased demand at Bayer. So simply 2021, we see no change, no effect of inventory on either one of the portfolios.

Erin Wright

Okay. All right. And then in terms of some of the competitive headwinds that you've highlighted before, 60 million to 90 million in competitive headwinds in 2020 associated with Rumensin and parasiticides, is that still the range you're thinking about? It seems to actually play out a little bit better than maybe your expectations, but does some of that just get pushed out to 2021 or how should we be thinking about the timing?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. I think as we've said, between COVID and the distribution change and some of the competition, yes. But I want to be very clear. We still feel very good about a business that grows competitively into the future, starting – really stepping up into that in 2021. We believe the road to 31% EBITDA is definitely clear and is possible as we look out. The starting point, as you and I've talked Erin, has changed some and 60% gross margins. And we'll take a nice step into that in 2021. And hopefully, a lot of this noise – there will be some comparison challenges next year, but actually we think there will be good clarity going forward.

I think when you look at competitive pressures, we continue to look at Trifexis and Rumensin, the two that when we launched the IPO, we’re continuing to hold to the assumptions that we have. We're pressure testing against those looking at our competitors, looking at the marketplace, and then we're offsetting that with innovation as well as our portfolio approach. And examples that we can talk about are like parasiticides. In that competitive marketplace, we're looking at it holistically. We're looking at globally, because we see the global market, especially internationally, a nice growth path for us.

We see Seresto, Advantage we've talked in China as a key growth driver. We see feline as well as canine, so we introduced Elura, but we'll have other cat and feline innovation. We see that market. And then we see, of course, retail beyond the vet clinic. So international feline and the retail market, and then our portfolio. Credelio, Interceptor Plus has been very competitive in the marketplace. And then we'll innovate behind that, Erin, as we go forward.

Erin Wright

Okay, great. And since you mentioned the long-term margin target 16%, gross margin 31%, EBITDA margin that's still intact longer term, could you give some sort of a timeframe about that?

Jeffrey Simmons

No, we have not. But I would say, I want to be very clear. There is a path to that. There opens up a lot of opportunity. You saw within 60 days, we pulled the first $100 million of synergies. We'll start realizing that in the second half of next year. We tried to do that mostly in that sales organization early, so we can stabilize our sales force as we get into 2021. And then we'll look to be continuing that road of restructuring and bringing the company together. And we'll talk some about that. I won't constantly point to December in our investor conference, but we will talk about the path to those targets and what we see as the key levers to get there.

Erin Wright

You're more than welcome to use this platform to preannounce anything, so feel free. But you stated – switching a little bit to the innovation part, I guess you stated now five new product launches by year end 2021. We know about four of them. I guess is it safe to assume that the fifth one is companion animal here? And will that be blockbuster territory or at peak sales?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes, let me be clear. We've said at least five by the end of next year. We've got three that are in farm animal. We brought in Elura that will be in the feline market for CKD. And look for us for the next one to be in the pet market. What I would tell you is we're looking at innovation, Erin, and we'll talk some more about this next month. But we're looking at innovation holistically. What you need is yes, we want blockbusters and I will say of the 25 products by 2024, and we'll put more of an update on that and more clarity on those next month at our conference. But look for us to have a constant stream, good mix between farm animal and pet health.

But I think the other is how much innovation growth we can account each year from that pipeline. And that's what we're going to try to put some clarity to, to have a very consistent material level of innovation growth every year and that will be key. But yes, the fifth product we do believe will be a pet product and we'll put more clarity to those and the markets that they're entering, because they're entering significant markets.

When it comes to blockbuster status, let me be clear. We're a bigger company. Bars got to be higher. All innovations have got to be more material, we believe. And yes, we will what I would say in the 25, we'll be entering all of those big significant markets; pet derm, pet pain, pet parasiticides, some other pet therapy markets, as well as the farm animal side looking at raised without antibiotics, environmental, some of those big markets.

Erin Wright

Okay, great. And then back to sort of your cadence of innovation. So you have the five product launches, but then will you be back to sort of your three product launches per year, sort of average, or is it not going to be quite that linear on a year-to-year basis? I'm looking out 2022 plus.

Jeffrey Simmons

Right. I would say that, again, that number will quantify and clarify next month. But again, the 25 products, again, we have some coming in from Bayer, pretty linear fashion and a nice mix between really strong organic innovation growth in niche markets to blockbusters mixed throughout that time period. And, again, we'll – I would say that there always will never be a perfect science to landing three to five a year, but it is pretty consistent flow throughout that time period.

Erin Wright

Okay. And then in terms of those therapeutic areas of focus, I know that on the call you didn't explicitly mention atopic dermatitis. So I did want to ask? I assume that's still on your radar screen. Where do your developments stand on that front? Do you think you'll be second or third to market with the JAK inhibitor in that category?

Jeffrey Simmons

It’s hard to predict with our industry and exposure. And I'll be very clear to all the investors, our goal is to continue to march down the line of more transparency to innovation. We know as a company, we need to do that. We've done a lot more now than we did two years ago. And we'll do more over the next year. We will be in atopic dermatitis market.

We will be playing in the market of Apoquel and other products. And we'll come to market with a product that will have some differences as well. We're not commenting when and I can't mark, am I going to be second or third? What I will say is we'll have a team, we’ll have a capability and we'll have some differentiation on that product to be able to be a market player.

Erin Wright

Okay, great. And then switching to the flea to heartworm parasiticide market, you now have various different modalities there. You have Seresto, Advantage, Credelio, Interceptor. How are you leveraging now that kind of vast portfolio? And how do they compete with each other, but at the same time offer this complementary sort of offering? And how are you dividing it up between kind of the channels, because obviously some are over the counter, some are more retail channel focus, and some are more bed focused? If you could characterize how you're positioning those portfolios, that'd be great?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. We've said in a real simple, easy to remember way, and we actually saw this and presented this when we first introduced Bayer as an idea and brought the company and the transaction forward was in the vet clinic, outside the vet clinic, in the pet, endo, or outside, an ecto collar or topical. So what I just want to highlight to us is we believe that that market does segment a little bit that way, also in the U.S., outside of the U.S. in canine and feline.

I will tell you the number one thing that COVID showed is vets and pet owners need to be connected in a very convenient way. The number of pet owners that don't want to go to the vet clinic or now have learned they don't have to go to the vet clinic is increasing, more so outside of the U.S. than in the US. So I think Elanco is very well positioned to have non-scripted products, collars on a lot of dogs and cats with Seresto been able to help enable them back to the vet.

And vets I think are more open than ever with telemedicine, with curbside service, with partnerships with Elanco and Chewy to be able to reach pet owners. So I would tell you, the segmentation continues. We're using Bayer’s digital capability to effectively create demand at the pet owner and then our capabilities to connect to the vet. But I would say, look at it as a scripted, non-scripted, in the vet, outside and then, again, I really believe international, U.S. will continue to see the international market grow maybe even more so on the retail side.

Erin Wright

Okay. All right. And your expectations for Increxxa, the generic to Draxxin, how much share do you think you can realistically capture kind of in that segment? Obviously, there's going to be several generic players. But how will this launch be different, for instance, than like what you saw with the Optaflexx dynamic?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. We're actually – we haven't been shared a lot on this, but I would say this. We're not looking to drive generics through our pipeline. While we have always said from day one, starting as a new company as generics, if they come in an acquisition, we'll look at them, or if they fill out a portfolio. So what you've got is about a $1.3 billion injectable antibiotic market in cattle and swine, ruminant and swine. What we're doing is we're saying, we're looking at – we’re a market leader there. We now have one of the broadest portfolios is how can we globalize that portfolio to create a full solution for cattle owners and pig farmers as well. So that's our approach.

Haven't gotten into the specific of that product in a country, but we are looking at it as a $1.3 billion market that actually, Erin, has become more attractive, because cattlemen are getting away from treating respiratory disease or other things with, herd wise, but more right to the individual cow or steer, and that direct therapy has actually made this a very strong market. But yes, a lot of competitors. We see this as a portfolio filler to make us a leader there, then maybe one product.

Erin Wright

Okay. And so maybe you can also help to expand the market potentially there as well with other competitors too, but also have some bundling competitive advantages in that segment. Is that correct?

Jeffrey Simmons

That could be and I think also we look at feed additives, implants, vaccines. We look at the total health portfolio too, especially the beef industry, is what we can offer them holistically from the ractopamine coming up, Experior all the way through to therapy. We've – from one side of health to the other and performance where we're one of the broadest coverage. We're looking at Increxxa in that context as well.

Erin Wright

Okay. And then switching gears to Elura, you mentioned it earlier, but that's your weight loss management drug for CKD in cats. How much of it, I guess, was already used somewhat off label or how are you thinking about the market opportunity there? I think you mentioned 40 million, but how can you kind of expand and grow that market where it's kind of relatively an untapped or unmet need?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. So liquid oral solution makes a cat owner very, very easy and convenient use, safety. There's a lot of differential here. There's a complement with Entyce that we're doing with dogs as well. So we're becoming leaders here in appetite with animals that are struggling with problems. And as you know, CKD is continuing to grow. It's small originally, but when you get out in the aging cat, you start to look at 30%, 40%. So it's a market creation archetype. We're going to go in there and really work to try to create a market, similar to where pain, derm and others have been.

And it also starts to really build more efforts here with our feline portfolio. And again, we see that we're going to bring more technology in this area of cats. But again, we need to do some market creation. We're going to lean in heavy here early in the first year to begin to create awareness, so that it is not just the severe conditions, but it's the early onset and really targeting a aging cat market. And then we're going to try to complement it with Entyce with veterinarians as well.

Erin Wright

How do you think about the monoclonal antibody opportunity? We've seen just a few couple launches, I guess, in sort of the injectable space at the vet clinic? How is that – do you think you can play into that resonating better with the vet clinics? And what's your development efforts on that front, if anything?

Jeffrey Simmons

Erin, it's the next – one of the other areas and there's others that are included in the monoclonal antibody space. There's other categories too that are next gen, but this is definitely the next generations following the human pharmaceutical side. And what I would tell you is we're collaborating as well as innovating ourselves in this space. And we'll touch a little bit on areas of science that we're focusing on and where we see that science going during Aaron Schacht’s presentation in December.

Erin Wright

We're looking forward to that. Okay, so overall new product launches then, you have a lot of interesting stuff it sounds like in the pipeline that we'll hear more about in December. I think the new product growth in the most recent quarter was about 3%. But there were some moving pieces to that. And I just want to be clear. Like longer term, you expect that to be a more meaningful contributor to top line growth on an annual basis in terms of contributions from those new product launches, right?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes, I think at a very high level, and we'll put more color to this, but the algorithm of growth for us will be innovation, and there'll be a couple buckets of that. And that'll be really attributed to stuff we're launching like these five products we're talking about, that drives the dependency on those drives the need for a good first year launch, being launch ready coming out, trying to get more global launches quicker. So that's kind of the first area. Then it’s these focused products. I think, Erin, it's very important.

So for us, as you know, Credelio, Interceptor Plus, Galliprant, Seresto, that's kind of where those new products move to. We will put extra effort with digital, geographic expansion to really make sure we exploit the full runway of those products. The goal there would be grow at or greater than Elanco’s growth rate. And then all that will be enabled by some geo expansion, some digital as well. So we'll put that algorithm of growth.

Then yes, the box way out on the end is some of the leakage that we talk about with the Trifexis or Rumensin and how are we preserving, defending, is slowly that leakage line. Ultimately, we'll talk about that algorithm in more detail. But I would tell you that we do look at this new launch products being the lead attributor to our organic growth, and we're going to try to talk more about how much that can contribute versus hey, do you have a blockbuster. Yes, we do. But this is what we think is more important. So I think you're looking at it the right way.

Erin Wright

Okay. And then I think there's an interesting dynamic here that you're trying to play into on the alternative channel front. This is obviously a key strategic focus for you, especially post the Bayer transaction. I guess can you speak to some of the relationships now you have with like the Chewys of the world and the Amazons of the world and how they are evolving? Are they evolving according to plan? Is it still a work in progress in terms of fine tuning those relationships and map pricing dynamics as well? And how that's playing out relative to your expectations? And if you could also comment, like, what's your exposure now today in terms of that alternative channel?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. The majority of the pet health business for Bayer outside of Claro was all – a good share of it was now with the Advantage coming out of the vet clinic primarily was mostly that. So that was about $1 billion I think you could count on for alternative channel, U.S. pet. And then we had some business. We've had to divest some of it, as you know, with some of the retail. So that gives you a little bit of a sense of size. Some of the international markets; Brazil, France, it's evolving, but it's not as big. We do see it becoming bigger, especially in markets like Asia.

So what I would tell you is absolutely. We had a two-year, three-year dedicated – almost three-year dedicated focus on those retailers ourselves. But I want to really highlight the organization. One of the reasons I set the commercial organization up, like I did. Joyce Lee runs the U.S. pet health. Jose Simas runs U.S. farm animal. They're very different businesses with very different growth profiles and innovation coming. So we've organized the U.S. that way.

Joyce has all that experience. She leads it and then she has a vet clinic leader, Julia Loew, that runs the vet side and the Elanco side coming from Elanco and then Kent Luther actually coming from Bayer that runs retail. So dedicated people, lots of experts, even on the marketing side, and the corporate selling approach to them, we've sustained and lead with the Bayer relationships and complemented with Elanco on the retail side. Things are well. We're not really losing a lot of steam from Bayer. The whole goal now is to integrate the total portfolio through that, and connect back to that vet clinic.

Erin Wright

And I also wanted to ask, and this is a little bit bigger picture question on innovation too, as you focus more and more on that retail channel, do you anticipate – and I know Bayer and Merial, for instance, shook things up in the industry when they launched over-the-counter flea and tick products. And do you anticipate any more of those transitions going forward or does that play into your strategy at all? Are you are still focused on that prescription-only medication just given that the Chewys of the world, even Walmart and PetMed Express all have dedicated pharmacy efforts. Does it matter anymore being over-the-counter versus prescription-only?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. We're a company that believes it has to start and end with a veterinarian in all geographies and all species, we believe that. But absolutely, we also know there's a lot of pet owners that don't want a prescription or they don't want to go to the vet clinic and how can we reach them and make it easier and then maybe get them to the vet in a different way? Yes. Answering your question, specifically, we will continue to innovate, starting with manufacturing, believe it or not, and the plant that we have that makes Seresto and Advantage to continue to innovate in this space appropriately. And we'll continue to talk more about that as we go forward.

Erin Wright

Okay. And then just update more broadly on the Bayer integration process. What has surprised you thus far? What's left from – or what's to come from an ERP implementation standpoint and also associated kind of startup kind of integration costs? What's going according to plan? What's not going according to plan, if you could elaborate on that?

Jeffrey Simmons

So I think at the high level, maybe some of the soft stuff that matters a lot I think, culturally, yes, there's differences. But I think compared to maybe Novartis in 2014, Erin, what I've seen is people that want to be in this industry, they've defined their path and they're going to be in this industry. That connects us more animals and I like pets, I want to be in this business. I've been in a long time, or livestock. And I think that draws us closer than German, American, Bayer, cats, cattle. So I see actually our engagement and our cultural differences. Yes, there are some, but I believe independence in animal health is something a lot of people desire. That's number one.

I think some of the value levers, as I mentioned, are there. I couldn't be happier that a year after announcing this deal and the pandemic, I think, [indiscernible] pets, all the fundamentals of value are there. So those are the two things I think on the positive side. No question the stand up is complex. We've managed it. We've got the essential things behind us. We're paying. We're invoicing. We're closing the books. We're driving things forward. But again, we are executing to IT systems. They're costly.

As Todd mentioned on the call, we're a little bit over on our cost or estimating we could be a little bit over on our cost. Why? Well, we did a lot remotely because of COVID. And the second is, we made a decision to pace the cutovers in manufacturing plants to assure supply during the midst of this. So those were some of the drivers for the overage on the IT costs. But as a whole, I think we're feeling very good. We're excited to get 2020 behind us, like a lot of people, and to feel the durability of this industry and step into 2021 as one company.

Erin Wright

You have mentioned some headcount reductions associated with some of the cost savings initiatives. It sounds like a lot of that is actually sales force that's on the ground today and some duplicative efforts on that front. How do you kind of mitigate some of maybe some initial disruption with any sort of sales force cuts coming forward?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. I mentioned that was the primary, right out of the gate, decision we made. We have learned with many in over a dozen acquisitions, don't mess around with a sales force. Make sure that the people know who's going to be calling on who as soon as possible, even if it takes a little bit of an added cost out of the gate to make decisions. So we did that within 60 days to create that clarity. So that most importantly for the 80%, 90% or whatever that is in a certain market that know they're staying that they could be dedicated and focused. So I think we're turning that corner and we definitely will have turned that corner in 2021 on the sales force side. Still a lot of other aspects of footprint that we'll be analyzing and making decisions on here as we go to the next phase.

Erin Wright

Okay. And any implications going forward in terms of your consolidation of distribution, obviously moving to fewer distributors, anything we should be aware of or think about kind of heading into 2021, as we lap some of those dynamics that we saw in 2020? And how is that processing strategy going for you and how does Bayer fit into that as well?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. So real quick, like the latter part of the question, I think Bayer was heavy direct to retailers, as I mentioned, or direct to farm animal livestock, people similar to Elanco. So there wasn't a big difference. Bayer was very different relative to not using those distributors. We are analyzing different parts of the portfolio, like Claro, others that actually can be used in the clinic and using distributors with anything that's vet centered. And then if there's a complement on the retail side, we're considering that. I will say those four distributors we're working with, and I've been pretty close to this myself, they're superior, they're very good.

We've walked away from some of the regionals where most of the industry has as a whole, especially of multinationals. I will say our relationship is we're optimizing. They're doing what they're very good at, we are, and we're constantly looking at markets and share a voice and things that we can modify. I think inventory and terms and all those things are off the table. And now it's all about paying for the performance and what each capability that both of us have, I think the value is being optimized. And you saw that in the third quarter results.

Erin Wright

Okay. And one last quick one, just capital deployment. Obviously, the focus is deleveraging near term. So assuming – what’s sort of level of debt paydown in 2021? I think your target gross leverage of 3x by 2022. I just want to clarify.

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. Those numbers have changed a little bit. As you can imagine, as EBITDA has changed. And the COVID situation, we have our next delevering time is in August with a $500 million term loan payments then. So that's where we're tracking as we talked about. We delivered 100 million during the last quarter. And again, the whole idea of value capture and driving EBITDA, and it's pretty clear where our capital deployment is going to be here in the short, medium term.

