Investors should use any strength to sell existing positions or even outright short the shares as the rally in Smart Sand's shares will likely be short-lived.

As high-margin shortfall compensation payments from customers dry up, cash flows and profitability are likely to experience additional pressure in Q4.

Despite an anticipated further recovery in proppant volumes, the frac sand industry still suffers from massive oversupply and resulting margin pressures.

During Monday's after hours session, shares of ailing frac sand supplier Smart Sand Inc. (SND) staged a major rally as headlines of an apparent major Q3 earnings outperformance started to attract momentum traders:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company actually reported net income of $36.3 million on revenues of just $23.4 million thanks to a massive $39.9 million bargain purchase gain resulting from the recent acquisition of Eagle Materials' (EXP) oil and gas proppants business (emphasis added by author):

On September 18, 2020, we acquired the Oil and Gas Proppants Segment of Eagle Materials Inc, which includes frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Utica, Illinois and New Auburn, Wisconsin, with approximately 3.5 million tons of total annual processing capacity, 1.6 million tons of which has access to the BNSF Class I rail line through the Peru, Illinois transload facility. The transaction is considered a bargain purchase whereby we purchased total net assets with a fair value of $41.9 million for total consideration of $2.1 million, resulting in a bargain purchase gain of $39.9 million, recorded in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020. In connection with our acquisition we entered into a Liquidity Support Loan Agreement, whereby we may draw loans in an aggregate amount up to $5.0 million during the twelve month period ending September 18, 2021 and repay those amounts over the subsequent three years.

Proppant volumes increased substantially quarter-over-quarter but were still down approximately 50% from a year ago.

Source: Company Website

Boosted by shortfall compensation of $6.8 million, Smart Sand reported adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million for the quarter, down from $15.6 million in Q2 and $28.8 million in Q3/2019 which included $14.0 and $15.6 million of shortfall compensation respectively.

Source: Company's Press Releases

After generating almost $20 million of free cash flow for the first half of this year, the company used $4.6 million in the third quarter. As a result, Smart Sand's cash position has declined to $11 million. Total liquidity at the end of Q3 calculated to $25.6 million, a $1 million sequential increase due to a $5 million "acquisition liquidity support facility" provided by Eagle Materials as part of the above discussed transaction in addition to $9.6 million available under the company's currently undrawn ABL facility.

Despite recent cash outflows and ongoing challenging business conditions, the company still expects to have sufficient liquidity and other available capital resources to meet its cash needs for the next twelve months.

Peer U.S. Silica (SLCA) recently guided for a 20-30% increase in fourth quarter volumes as operators continue to draw down inventories of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs"). In addition, U.S. rig count has increased for eight weeks in a row now.

While recovering frac sand demand is undoubtedly good news, higher volumes will undoubtedly reduce shortfall compensation (which usually drops directly to the bottom line) as evidenced by the Q1/2020 numbers in the table above.

Even when assuming a 30% increase in tons sold this quarter, the accompanying reduction in high-margin shortfall revenue will likely result in legacy Smart Sand revenues to remain flat or be up just slightly at best while adjusted EBITDA might actually be down substantially.

That said, the newly acquired Eagle Materials' proppant business might very well add meaningfully to the top-line for the quarter but given the measly purchase price of just $2.1 million in Smart Sand stock, this segment is likely operating at a loss.

The combination of anticipated lower shortfall revenues and higher proppant volumes is likely to result in meaningful cash usage again.

While Smart Sand is unlikely to follow peers Hi-Crush (OTCPK:HCRSQ) and Covia (OTCPK:CVIAQ) into bankruptcy over the next couple of quarters, the outlook for the proppant industry remains clouded due to an ongoing, massive demand and supply imbalance.

Bottom Line

Expect the ill-fated rally in Smart Sand's shares to reverse course on Tuesday afternoon at the latest point as investors start to take notice of the massive, acquisition-related one-time gain that boosted the company's net income well above consensus expectations.

The fact that Eagle Materials was not only willing to sell its proppant business for a nominal amount but also to provide additional liquidity support actually speaks volumes about the current market value of frac sand assets.

While proppant volumes should increase meaningfully this quarter, the anticipated further reduction in high-margin shortfall compensation and increased working capital needs will likely cause material cash outflows again in Q4.

Given the issues discussed above, investors should use any strength to sell existing positions or even outright short the shares on Tuesday.

Absent another major oil price rally, I would expect the shares to give back most of their gains until the end of Tuesday's session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.