A Canadian company like Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) typically idles a fair amount of operations during the Spring Breakup that occurs in Canada. So there can be a re-evaluation of the capital budget during the Spring Breakup period that generally does not affect costs but may change the startup plans. This will give investors a clue as to industry trends before those trends become apparent in news headlines.

Many thought that the coronavirus would be fading out at this point. Most of the other bugs that made the headlines in the past did not last long. But a combination of pandemic management and the characteristics of this virus have led to a longer than expected threat to the health of the population. That threat may well last another year. This is something we have not seen really since the flu outbreak right at the end or after World War I.

In the meantime, it has become apparent that we all cannot stay at home to isolate ourselves from this coronavirus threat. I happen to live in an Agriculture county. If this county is not working, then people will have nothing to eat. Similarly there are other essential services that need to be going at all times regardless of the current atmosphere.

That means that oil and gas demand is likely to begin climbing from the second quarter nadir in fits and starts. Mr. Market will likely vacillate between celebrating the future end of the coronavirus challenges and fears of another downturn that probably would be nothing close to the effects of the second quarter. Therefore, expect a lot of related stock prices to be volatile until the current uncertainties disappear.

In the meantime, some managements are worth watching for a clue as to the industry direction. One of these is Yangarra Resources management. This management has a choice to drill for more natural gas or more liquids. That helps an investor by having industry-experienced management choices to use as a guide to future pricing. Naturally, that is not the only thing an investor should be using. But management decisions can play an important part of coming industry recovery strength and duration.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources March 2020, Investor Presentation

Many investors expect all wells drilled to match the figures above. But any well drilled can vary. So the numbers shown above are a company average with different parts of the acreage having different returns. The overall acreage is quite profitable. Very few producers can state that they can have anything close to satisfactory returns when the price of oil is WTI $40.

Canadian companies can have an advantage over their United States counterparts because their revenue is often based off the WTI pricing in United States dollars. But the costs are paid in the weaker Canadian dollars. There are times like the current time when the currency factors may enable some Canadian companies to recover first. That appears to be the case with Yangarra Resources where costs are also very low.

Similarly, the recovery of natural gas prices may well be underway because many dry gas producers cut back production before the primarily oil and liquids producers. Therefore, the gassier parts of the acreage may provide a suitable profitability threshold first. The choices that management makes in the near future will often provide a guide as to how management perceives the coming recovery.

Source: Yangarra Resources March 2020, Investor Presentation

Managements will minimize revenue costs by building infrastructure (like midstream) to handle increasing volumes while demand is low for infrastructure building and services. That will provide an important competitive advantage when compared to others that are expanding when costs for materials and services are rising.

This company is still small enough to make a trucking fleet profitable as well as minimize costs. Investors should expect that once growth resumes, the company will reach the size necessary to make pipelines lower cost than is the case right now.

In any event, the ownership of the midstream assets generally helps to lower earnings volatility somewhat as company volumes are shipped to market for cash flow unless prices drop to make a shut-in temporarily more profitable. The midstream assets also provide a readily saleable asset to raise cash should cash be needed during the coming recovery.

The Bottom Line

Anyone who can show a nearly 40% return when WTI prices are at the $40 level has some very low costs. Those low costs are somewhat offset by a less desirable mix of oil, liquids and natural gas. Many who preferred 90% oil or better as a product mix would therefore not consider this acreage as "Tier 1." But the chart above clearly demonstrates that much of the time, this acreage is very profitable despite the relatively high percentage of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

The company may be able to increase the drilling flexibility by continuing to work on well completions and other operations improvements to further lower costs. But the product mix allows this company to benefit from either an oil price rally or a natural gas price rally (not to mention higher possible natural gas liquids). That kind of flexibility allows for the potential for less financial stress in the future.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

A quick glance above shows that cash flow is indeed improving from the disastrous second quarter. Management did make a decision to complete four wells and drill one more. That is something that does not add to costs because the Spring Breakup provides a time to reconsider the full year strategy.

More importantly, natural gas prices are now on the rise and this company produces a fair amount of natural gas. That natural gas rally will give this company some extra breathing room until the liquids prices begin to rally.

As the recovery in Canada continues to progress, the production of condensate becomes a priority as condensate used to make heavy oil and thermal oil flow through pipelines often sells as a premium to WTI pricing. Therefore, this company has more than one way to recover from current conditions. There is a risk that one product produced lags so badly during the recovery so as to limit the overall benefits of the recovery.

In the meantime, the profitability of these wells has been established by the management from the past. Debt has been paid down this fiscal year and that is likely to continue.

Shareholders should get a hint about the future from management should management decide to reactivate the drilling schedule. There is a good chance that management will continue to repay debt given the current conditions and then re-evaluate that decision during the next Spring Breakup. However, 6 months is a very long time in an industry that does not have good visibility. Therefore, investors should expect periodic updates throughout the industry as conditions change.

A sample of above average managements should enable investors to determine the direction of the industry recovery before there is any news from the usual sources. In the meantime, this is one of the better managements in the industry to consider an investment in.