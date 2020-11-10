The LME is the most direct route for investment, and the trend is higher.

Nickel is a nonferrous metal that trades on the London Metals Exchange, which offers forward contracts. Nickel is the second-least liquid forward base metals market, with only tin a thinner contract when it comes to volumes and open interest.

Nickel is a silvery metal that resists corrosion, even at higher temperatures, making it a plating for other metals to protect them. It is also a fair conductor of heat and electricity and exhibits magnetic properties below 345 degrees Celsius. Aside from plating, nickel is a primary ingredient in boat propeller shafts and turbine blades. Nickel is also required for batteries, including rechargeable nickel-cadmium batteries and nickel-metal hydride batteries used in hybrid vehicles. As the demand for EVs grows, the need for nickel is steadily rising.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJN) moves higher and lower with the price of the nonferrous metal. Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) is a Russian company that produces the base metal.

Nickel will follow copper - the leader of the LME base metals

In March, the risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes pushed the copper price to its lowest level since 2016 when the nearby COMEX futures contract hit a low of $2.0595 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, copper futures on COMEX posted gains in the second and third quarters of 2020. A close above $3.0225 on December 31 would market the third consecutive quarter of gains in the red metal. Open interest in the COMEX copper futures market remains elevated, which supports the bullish price trend. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising above neutral readings. Quarterly historical volatility at 24.9% is at the highest level since early 2013, reflecting the broad price ranges in 2020.

Source: LME

The chart of three-month copper forwards on the London Metals Exchange illustrates the move from the March low of $4,626.50 to almost $7,000 per ton over the past eight months.

Copper is the leader of the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, which tend to move higher and lower with the red metal. Base metals are the building blocks of infrastructure. The rebound of China’s economy and the potential for an infrastructure rebuilding project is bullish for copper and the LME metals, including nickel. Moreover, nickel has another factor that is likely to increase the demand for the metal dramatically over the coming years.

EVs require nickel, and the market is growing

The demand for electric vehicles is growing worldwide. The company that only makes EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Elon Musk’s high-flying company. Anyone who doubts the growing market share of EVs should look at the price action in TSLA shares in 2020.

Source: Barchart

Tesla is banking profits as the sales of EVs continue to grow.

Nickel is a critical ingredient in EV batteries. In August, Elon Musk said:

I’d just like to re-emphasize, any mining companies out there, please mine ore nickel. Wherever you are in the world, please mine more nickel and…go for efficiency, obviously environmentally-friendly nickel mining at high volume.

Source: CleanTechnica

A Tesla Model 3 contains around 30 kilograms of nickel, which is probably the single most crucial battery fabrication component. More nickel leads to higher energy density in batteries. According to Michael Beck, Managing Director at Regent Advisors, it takes seven to ten years to bring new nickel mines into production. The growing demand side of nickel’s fundamental equation means that there should be a structural deficit in the nickel market for the next twelve years. “Clean” or environmentally responsible nickel is a challenge for consumers like Mr. Musk. Australian and Canadian production is the best bet for the “clean” nickel.

The world’s leading producers are Indonesia, the Philippines, Russia, and New Caledonia. Australia and Canada are fifth and sixth, but Indonesia produces more than double the output from Australia and Canada. With demand exploding and supplies unlikely to rise until the 2030s, the price pressure on the nickel market will continue to be higher. Tesla has been negotiating with the Australian commodity giant, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) for a long-term supply contract. The demand side of the fundamental equation favors nickel, which has a long history of wild price variance. Since 1993, the price of nickel forwards on the LME has traded as low as just under $3,900 per metric ton and as high as almost $49,000.

Aside from increasing demand for nickel from EVs, central bank liquidity, government stimulus, and a bearish trend in the US dollar, all support gains in commodity prices, and nickel is no exception. After falling to a low of $9,755 per ton following the 2008 financial crisis, the price rose to a high of $28,972 in 2011. The monetary and fiscal policies of countries worldwide have been even more dovish and stimulative in 2020 than in 2008. While the COVID-19 pandemic is different than the 2008 financial crisis, government actions are the same and even more extreme. The policies lifted commodity prices, which is a sign that raw materials are likely to experience an even more dramatic bull market in the coming years. For nickel, we could be on the verge of a perfect bullish storm, given the expanding EV market.

The most direct route for investment in nickel is via the forwards that trade on the London Metals Exchange. Each forward contract represents six metric tons. At $15,564 per ton at the end of last week, each contract has a value of $93,384.

Source: LME

As the chart highlights, after falling to a bottom of $11,142 this March, the price was at the $15,564 level on November 6, and the trend is convincingly bullish from a technical perspective. When fundamentals and technical factors in a commodity market line-up, it can lead to explosive price gains in a thin market like nickel. The price has the potential to double, or more from the current level, considering the all-time peak was at almost $50,000 per ton in 2007. While the LME is the direct route, there are alternatives for investors and traders looking to participate in the nickel market.

JJN is a nickel ETN product

The fund summary for the iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJN) states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since thin liquidity leads to wide bid-offer spreads and the potential for price gaps on the world’s most active nickel exchange on the LME, the ETN also suffers from limited liquidity. JJN has net assets of $12.93 million, trades an average of 3,335 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

Since the March low in the nickel price, JJN moved from $44.01 to $62.03 per share or 41% higher. As of last Friday, LME nickel rallied 40% over the same period as JJN did an excellent job following the price of the nonferrous metal.

Norilsk is a leading world producer of the nonferrous metal

Norilsk is in Siberia, Russia, and it is a leading nickel producer. While Russian nickel would meet Elon Musk’s requirements for “clean” metal, a deficit in the nickel market would likely push the price of all nickel much higher. As EVs soak up global supplies, the requirements for plating and other uses will not decline. Moreover, infrastructure building and rising inflation in the aftermath of the pandemic would boost the demand for nickel, even the metal from less environmentally responsible parts of the world like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Russia, the three leading producers.

The Public Joint Stock Company Mining & Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel is more than a mouthful. It could upset some investors’ stomachs when it comes to investing in a Russian company. However, Norilsk is a global metals producer with palladium, copper, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, sodium chloride, as well as being a global leader in nickel production.

NILSY had a market cap of $42.679 billion as of November 9. An average of 75,723 shares change hands each day, and the company pays shareholders a $1.62 dividend, equating to 6% at just under $27 per share.

Source: Barchart

Since the March low, NILSY shares moved from $18.82 to $26.88 or 42.8%. Mining companies often provide leveraged returns compared to the price action in a commodity, but an investment in the Russian producer entails additional risks.

The prospects for nickel remain very bullish for the coming years. Any risk-off action over the coming weeks and months or pullbacks in nonferrous metals prices would create an opportunity to load up on the metal that has both fundamentals and technicals pointing much higher.

