What worries me is whether they can sustain the recovery given uncertain efficacy data from such an early stage trial.

They entered a new deal with Ultragenyx, and have cash for the next year.

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) is a life sciences company advancing transformative treatments for patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”). The company is disease-focused having been founded by a family directly impacted by DMD. Their aim is simple yet comprehensive work to address the disease at its core, by correcting the underlying mutation that causes DMD with their lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001.

In March 2018 and then again in November 2019, the company received clinical holds from the FDA on the trial of SGT-001 after one patient in each case developed serious adverse events possibly related to the treatment. Each time, the stock collapsed nearly 60% in a matter of days. The first clinical hold was removed in June of that year. The very next day, competing DMD gene therapy developer Sarepta (SRPTA) reported positive data and went up nearly 60%; SLDB was not impacted negatively on the news. Analysts saw this as due to “superior elements of the Solid microdystrophin construct."

However, in February 2019, the drug candidate again disappointed, with “three-month biopsy results showed low levels of microdystrophin protein expression, indicating a less-than-expected treatment effect.” The stock slumped 65%. On top of that, in May 2019, the stock slumped again on reports of adverse events. “One patient experienced a transient increase in bilirubin higher than 2x the upper limit of normal, considered a treatment-related serious AE, that was resolved with oral glucocorticoid therapy. Another patient experienced a transient decline in platelet count that was also considered to be related to SGT-001.”

Then in November, the second clinical hold was put in place. “The patient, in the second cohort that received a higher dose, experienced complement activation, thrombocytopenia, a decrease in red blood cell count, acute kidney injury and cardio-pulmonary insufficiency. No cytokine- or coagulopathy-related abnormalities were observed.”

This time, the FDA was less lenient and the clinical hold continued well into 2020. In October 2020, the FDA lifted the clinical hold and the stock surged 60%. Chardan, who has been an on-again off-again bull for SLDB, raised the price target 250%. Then, we have the Ultragenyx pact which will be described later. That, in brief, is the sordid history of SGT-001 and its developer Solid Biosciences.

The company released 3Q 2020 financial results and business updates on 11/5/2020.

“With the FDA’s lifting of the clinical hold on the IGNITE DMD trial, we are well underway in completing the activities necessary to resume dosing, which we expect will occur in the first quarter of 2021,” said Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder of Solid Biosciences. “This important event and establishing a strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop additional gene therapies for Duchenne mark important progress toward our goal of improving the lives of patients living with Duchenne. We are also increasing production of SGT-001 using our improved manufacturing process in support of dosing additional patients in 2021. Additionally, we strengthened our balance sheet with additional capital from the Ultragenyx collaboration and our recent at-the-market, or ATM, equity financing, both of which will support our planned clinical advancement of SGT-001.”

Pipeline

SGT-001 is the lead candidate; it is a novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of Duchenne. DMD results from mutations in the dystrophin gene which causes the absence or near absence of dystrophin protein. What SGT-001 does is, it delivers a synthetic dystrophin gene, called microdystrophin, to the body of the patient, which encodes for a functional protein surrogate that, in preclinical studies, has shown potential to slow or stop the progression of Duchenne, regardless of genetic mutation or disease stage.

“SGT-001 is based on pioneering research in dystrophin biology by Dr. Jeffrey Chamberlain of the University of Washington and Dr. Dongsheng Duan of the University of Missouri. SGT-001 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, or RPDD, and Fast Track Designation in the United States and Orphan Drug Designations in both the United States and European Union.”

The company has licensed and pending patent applications for its gene transfer protocol, which expire in 2036. They have license agreements with the Universities of Washington, Missouri and Michigan, as well as with Harvard College.

Market & Competition

According to Grand View Research, the global DMD market will be a $4.11B market by 2023. Currently, there are three approved products - Exondys51, Translarna, and Emflaza. According to SLDB, “These products are eteplirsen (EXONDYS 51) and ataluren (Translarna), each of which is indicated for approximately 13% of DMD patients, and golodirsen (VYONDYS 53), which is indicated for approximately 8% of DMD patients.” These products are from Sarepta and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). Emerging products include Givinostat from Italfarmaco, Edasalonexent from Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB), Viltolarsen from Nippon Shinyaku (OTC:NPNKF) (NS Pharma) and Casimersen from Sarepta Therapeutics, among others. The market is well-differentiated, but SLDB claims a larger target population for its therapy, with SGT-001 having “potential to slow or stop the progression of Duchenne, regardless of genetic mutation or disease stage.”

Trial resumption and the Ultragenyx deal

The company published two press releases last month detailing these events - PR 10/1/2020 and PR 10/23/2020.

SLDB expects to resume dosing in Q1 2021. A manufacturing process change was implemented that removed the majority of empty viral capsids. The improved process is averaging approximately 90% full capsids, allowing target dosing to be achieved with fewer viral particles. The new process is comparable to the earlier process in terms of microdystrophin expression.

Also, Solid is reducing the patient’s total viral load by reducing their weights to 18 kg. This, along with the change in the manufacturing process, will reduce viral load, which may diffuse the safety issues.

Also in October, Solid and Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) announced a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for DMD combining “Solid’s differentiated microdystrophin construct and Ultragenyx’s HeLa producer cell line (PCL) manufacturing platform for adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors using AAV8 variants.” The deal involved Ultragenyx making a $40M investment in SLDB, and upto $225M in milestone payments and tiered royalties globally.

Financials

The company has $25M in cash as of the last quarter; add to that the money received from the Jeffries ATM facility, and the Ultragenyx deal, and they are comfortably positioned financially to last until 2021.

Current price: $3.22

52-week range: $1.93-$11.38

Market cap: $194.65M

Shares o/s: 54.14M (below chart from Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street analysts: 1 very bullish, 2 neutral, 3 bearish. Average rating 2.83/5.

Price target: $4.70

Cash burn: $97.4 in the TTM.

Bottomline

SLDB seems to be trying to recover from some very poor conditions in the previous couple years. They have a solid collaboration deal, and a good amount of cash. However, what worries me is that they had recovered in 2018 as well, after that year’s clinical hold was lifted. Yet the stock went down again, this time on poor efficacy signals, specifically low expression of the protein they are meant to deliver in patients. Given that specific problem, I plan to remain on the sidelines for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.