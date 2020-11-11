The stock is trading EUR 15.76, but we think it is worth more than EUR 26.38, representing upside potential greater than +65%.

Company Description

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) ((GRF-P.MC)) is a company that collects plasma proteins that manufactures and sells plasma-derived products globally.

Blood plasma represents 55% of human blood and is used to create therapies to treat chronic and complicated diseases. Donating blood plasma takes between one hour and three hours and can be done twice a week. On the other hand, white blood does not take more than 30 minutes, although it can only do once every eight weeks. Plasma used in the United States must come from American donors, creating a regulatory barrier to entry.

Plasma donation centres in the United States are an oligopoly made up of a few companies (including Grifols) that control more than 80% of the market. The plasma business has grown at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of + 9% over the last eight years and expects to grow at +5%. In 2019, there were 805 plasma donation centres, of which Grifols operated 300; therefore, it has a market share of over 37%.

Different Share Classes

Grifols has 687,554,908 shares, fully subscribed and paid up, belonging to two different classes. Of these, a total of 426,129,798 shares belong to Class A, and the other 261,425,110 securities belong to Class B. The Class B shares have no voting rights but which do give the right to receive a minimum annual preferential dividend and access to any other distribution received by the holders Class.

Grifols launched a Level I American Depository Receipt (ADR) Program in the US in May 2009. An ADR is a negotiable US certificate representing ownership of shares in a non-US corporation. Grifols' Level I ADRs are quoted and traded in US dollars in OTC markets. Two ADRs represent one common Class A share of Grifols and have the same voting rights. The dividends are equivalent to the Grifols' Class A shares and are paid to investors in US dollars. Dividends are converted into US dollars by the depository bank at the prevailing rate.

All quantitative information in this report is related to Grifols Class B (GRF-P) shares that trade in EUR, and the last available price is EUR 15.76 on 6th November 20.

What makes Grifols appealing

In 2011, Grifols made a crucial move with the acquisition of Talecris for $3.4bn, and today together with Takeda and CSL, they control two-thirds of the global plasma market with similar percentages. Grifols is the world leader in the immunoglobulin segment, treatment of primary immunodeficiencies, and rare neurological diseases. Also present in Albuminia, Factor VIII, and Alpha-1.

In the biotechnology sector and within the most consolidated group of peer companies for Grifols, competitive advantages are intangible assets and cost advantages. The collection and fractionation of plasma is a complex process, and as such, requires a high initial investment that acts as a barrier to entry to the competition. Investment in R&D is less than in traditional pharmaceutical companies, as these are rare diseases where there is little competition. Low competition is a critical factor in pricing power and not investing heavily in commercial equipment. The regulation also acts as a barrier to entry, as increasing installed capacity requires regulatory approval and can take between five and seven years.

Grifols is also a global leader in the US blood and plasma analysis business (Diagnostics division), primarily thanks to the acquisition of the VAT Technology platform in 2017.

Why has the share price declined?

Since the annual highs in February, the stock price class A has fallen by -23%, and class B has fallen by -37%, extending the discount between the two.

There are mainly three things driving the share price decline:

Plasma collection: Covid-19 and CARES ACT benefits to US taxpayers, has negatively affected the supply of plasma and blood in the US due to the mandatory quarantine of the population. The plants' lower utilization rates have caused a drop in plasma volumes during the first half of the year of -10% and the operating margin to 16%. Grifols management expects to be able to offset the effect during the second half. A high US unemployment rate and the finalization of CARES ACT benefits will cause the utilization rate to grow in all donation centres during the second half of the year, as told us last July by Jim McCroy, PaySign's director of corporate strategy. It is important to remember that each donor receives $ 46 per donation and can make two donations a week; therefore, you can earn about $ 350 per month. Finally, on July 20, Grifols announced the purchase of a plasma fractionation plant in Montreal (Canada), including eleven plasma collection centres in the US. With this operation, Grifols will become the only large-scale commercial producer of plasma drugs in Canada, with the capacity to fractionate 1.5 million litres of plasma per year. Price pressure due to greater competition in Bioscience: There is some competition from companies like Argenx, Momenta, and Alexion in immunoglobulin. These are rare diseases in niche markets, so Grifols cost advantage is a barrier to entry. We believe that strong demand for immunoglobulin and the lack of substitute products guarantee future growth and profitability. The price environment is stable, and orders from countries like the US, Canada, and some parts of Europe continue to perform well. Debt on the rise: In the last six years, Grifols has made two significant acquisitions, Novartis' plasma and diagnostics division for $ 1.7bn in 2014 and the purchase of its NAT technology division for transfusion diagnostics and implants from Hologic in 2017.

The significant investment effort and the emergence of Covid-19 have caused the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio to come dangerously close to the covenant five times. Many investors have high debt worries, but Grifols demonstrated that it could deleverage its balance sheet in less than two years with organic free cash flow.

Chart 1: Net debt to Ebitda historical trend.

Source: S&P

In November of last year, Grifols refinanced its debt, removed the covenant, and ensured that it would not have any relevant maturity or amortization of debt until 2025. At the end of the first half of this year, the total debt level is EUR 5,501 million. However, the following should be added items: 1) Amount of operating leases as a result of the accounting change of IAS 16 for EUR 750M, 2) GC Pharma bought for $ 460M, and 3) the increase of revolving credit by $500m to $1bn with maturity to 2025.

On July 28, Grifols announced that it had delivered its first batches of hyperimmune anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin for clinical trials. This drug specifically developed to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection provides passive immunization to patients, strengthens the immune system, and could be used to prevent and treat the disease. Last Sunday, Trump announced at a press conference the emergency authorization of the use of plasma with antibodies from patients with coronavirus Covid-19 as a treatment against the virus. It could increase its income from a more significant sale of hyperimmune immunoglobulin drugs.

Finally, we believe that Ambar may have a material impact on Grifols future turnover. Alzheimer’s & Dementia, The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, the prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal, published the results of Grifols’ AMBAR study on 27th July 2020.

Ambar is crucial because it substantially increases TAM for Grifols since Alzheimer's is a vast market opportunity versus the niche markets where Grifols usually operates. There is no patent, and the rest of Grifols competitors can also have access to this production process to treat Alzheimer's.

Q3 Earnings Report

On 5th November Grifols released 3Q20 results, which were very solid with the Bioscience division (80% of sales) growing almost double digits. The main reason for this growth is the strong demand for immunoglobin in the USA and China. The diagnostic division has grown by + 14% as a result of the increase in SARS-CoV-2 tests. Grifols has achieved the highest quarterly Ebitda margin in its history (29.8%), which will force me to revise the margin upwards for this year and the following years. Plasma donations are beginning to be recovered in the USA and in Germany, which is at a more advanced stage.

In summary, we believe that in the medium and long term, the dynamics of the plasma market in the USA and Europe will remain intact and Grifols is going to benefit from it.

Valuation

We detail our fundamental valuation based on our baseline scenario and, more importantly, our worst-case scenario.

Base scenario: Sales growth will support by strategic investments and efforts made in recent years, allowing greater plasma availability and responding to the robust demand for the main plasma proteins. Demand for immunoglobulin continues to be strong in the US and Canada, and Grifols continues to develop new formulations and indications such as Xembify subcutaneous immunoglobulin. In Albumin, China leads the sale of plasma protein and represents a significant future growth potential. For Bioscience, we expect sales growth of + 9% by 2020 and a CAGR of 6.49% by 2024 due to more substantial pressure on prices.

In the main diagnostic segment, we expect sales to be high this year due to SARS-CoV-2 tests for the 2H20 but to slow to single-digit growth in the future.

Chart 2: Grifols revenue estimate breakdown (EUR)

Source: Own estimate

We expect the EBIT margin to fall below 20% this year and then recover to 23% in 2022. Capex should reduce after the last years' effort, and we estimate 6% of sales with +1% investment in growth.

We estimate a 2022e Free Cash Flow of EUR 970M, and we're consolidating the last acquisition for 2020e.

At 22 times earnings and 17 times EBIT, lower ratios than competitors such as CSL, we reached a target price of 26.38 EUR, more than 65% upside return.

Chart 3: Grifols own valuation model (EUR)

Source: Own estimate

The worst case scenario involves higher pressure on prices from the competition and non-recovery of plasma volumes during 2H20 as a result of Covid-19. Bioscience growth is assumed to decrease to 1%-2%, and the diagnosis business remains flat until 2022 without recovery of margins. Investments must be maintained so as not to lose competitiveness. In such a scenario, the market would demand a lower multiple, which we'll assign as 15x profit and cash flow, and 12x EBIT. We calculate a share price estimate is 14.5 EUR in this downside scenario, only slightly lower than the current price.

Conclusion

Grifols offers an attractive investment opportunity with lots of qualities that we like to find in a company: 1) Scalable business model with growth potential in all its plasma proteins, 2) secular long-term growth trend for population ageing, 3) attractive sector structure in an oligopoly of four companies that control more than 80% of the market and 4) the lowest possible price at 16.5x our earnings estimate to 2022e. The stock is trading EUR 14.80, but we think it should be worth more than EUR 26.38, representing more than +65% upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRFS.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer:

As of the date of publication of this report, DRACO GLOBAL, SICAV, S.A (“DRACO GLOBAL”), has a long position in Grifols, S.A. ("GRF-P"). DRACO GLOBAL can profit from the increase in the price of GRF-P shares. After the publication of this report, DRACO GLOBAL may carry out a buy/sell operation of shares in GRF-P. All opinions written here are subject to change without notice, and DRACO GLOBAL does not commit to update this report or any information contained therein.