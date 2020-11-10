Investment Thesis

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is almost like a triple-net lease commercial real estate mutual fund. Other than the commonality of its lease terms, its portfolio is highly diversified with a wide variety of tenant industries, credit qualities, and building types.

In what follows, I'll make the case for WPC as a long-term investment. Combining a strong portfolio, attractive lease terms, a unique specialty for sale-leasebacks, a skilled and shareholder-aligned management team, ample growth opportunities, and an undervalued stock price, now looks like a magnificent time for investors to buy WPC.

A Farsighted Net Lease Business Model

WPC owns single-tenant triple-net leased properties across the United States and Europe. As of the end of the third quarter, WPC's portfolio consisted of 1,215 properties leased to 351 tenants with 10.6 weighted average years remaining and an occupancy of 98.9%. The portfolio is mostly concentrated in the US (63% of base rent), with a sizable chunk in Northern and Western Europe (35%) and a handful of properties in Canada, Mexico, and Japan (2%).

WPC has raised its dividend for over 20 years straight, a sign that they take seriously their trademarked slogan of "investing for the long run."

Another aspect of WPC - that, frankly, I don't love - is its investment management arm. The REIT earns management fee income through its ownership and operation of two real estate partnerships totaling $2.8 billion in assets, including a portfolio of European student housing properties. This splits management's time and energy between owned assets and managed assets, which strikes me as being a poor deal for shareholders.

The good news, however, is that WPC has been taking steps toward becoming a pure-play net lease REIT by liquidating its managed funds or absorbing them into its owned portfolio. The most recent M&A was for its CPA:17 fund, which significantly increased WPC's total asset base and extended its presence to 25 countries across the world (from 17 previously).

WPC has ceased fundraising for its managed funds, and the offering documents specify that its remaining two funds can be liquidated in the next few years. The student housing fund can be liquidated as early as 2021, and the larger, more diversified CPA:18 fund can be liquidated as early as 2022.

Together, the two funds hold about $1.4 billion of net lease assets, which would substantially boost WPC's asset base if WPC decided to absorb them.

So, what does WPC's asset base look like? To me, it looks like a diversified net lease real estate mutual fund:

The concentration in industrial, warehouse, and office provided a strong foundation of essential business properties to withstand a global pandemic. Rent collection never fell below 95% this year. In Q3, WPC collected 98% of contractual rent, with another 1% deferred. Only 2% of the portfolio is devoted to fitness, theater, and restaurant properties, and 65% of these tenants paid rent in the third quarter.

In October, rent collection incrementally improved to 99%. That was due to a few 24 Hour Fitness gyms that were rejected from the bankruptcy process (forcing the tenant to continue paying contractual rent) as well as the restructuring of several movie theater leases.

Going forward, WPC management currently sees the best opportunities in industrial properties, which CEO Jason Fox described as "our core focus" on the Q3 conference call. Most of WPC's pipeline right now is in industrial. Any office property additions to the portfolio would be opportunistic, with more conservative underwriting, stronger tenant credit, and longer lease terms. And any retail acquisitions would likely be in Europe.

Almost all (99%) of WPC's leases have built-in rent escalations, and 62% have escalations tied to the CPI, providing inflation protection.

The cycle of net dispositions also seems to have come to an end. After absorbing one of its large managed funds in late 2018, WPC spent the next year and a half selling off some of the individual properties in that portfolio that either didn't meet its investment criteria or could fetch a significant premium to WPC's cost basis. Along with a slight dip in rent collection this year, these dispositions contributed to a drop in revenue this year:

But WPC has recently become a net acquirer. Total assets have risen 4.1% year-to-date. Assets held for sale has declined considerably since the end of 2019, from $104 million to $10.6 million at the end of the third quarter. The large amount of assets held for sale at the end of last year has translated into $32.7 million of net (capital) gains on dispositions so far this year. $20.9 million of that came in the third quarter.

One thing I like to see for a more internal growth oriented REIT like WPC is an active capital recycling program. The goals of WPC's capital recycling, as explained in the 2019 10-K, are:

extending the average lease term through reinvestment, improving portfolio credit quality through dispositions and acquisitions of assets, increasing the asset criticality factor in our portfolio, and/or executing strategic dispositions of assets.

REITs primarily oriented toward external growth tend to dispose of only their lower quality or vacant properties, while internal growth-focused REITs tend to prune the fully valued properties they can sell at a premium in order to reinvest the proceeds into higher yielding assets. As such, it's good to see WPC consistently showing net (capital) gains on asset sales, as selling assets at a higher price than their cost basis implies that they were likely able to reinvest the proceeds accretively.

In 2019, WPC sold $308 million of properties, booking a $10.9 million net gain. In 2018, they sold $431.6 million of properties, booking a $112.3 million net gain. In 2017, they sold $159.9 million of properties, booking a $33.9 million net gain.

The recent, profitable dispositions have built up plenty of dry powder for investment. In Q3, WPC completed $112 million of acquisitions, and since the end of the third quarter, WPC has completed another $227 million of sale-leaseback investments. These are mostly triple-net leased industrial facilities with 20+ year initial lease terms and fixed rent escalations.

The weighted average going-in cap rate (not considering rent escalations) for all acquisitions up to the Q3 earnings call was 6.6%, which is a decent spread over WPC's weighted average cost of capital of around 4.9% (my estimate).

WPC's expertise in sale-leasebacks is an invaluable asset in a time when industrial and warehouse real estate is in extremely high demand, resulting in desirable properties trading for cap rates below 5% and sometimes even below 4%. The ability to find, underwrite, and purchase high-quality, operationally essential industrial properties in a mid-6 cap rate range with attractive lease terms is very rare.

Interestingly, despite WPC's heavy concentration in manufacturing and warehouse properties, CEO Jason Fox mentioned on the Q3 earnings call that none of their current investment opportunities, to his knowledge, pertain to the reshoring of manufacturing operations. But he did mention that he believes the reshoring trend would be positive for WPC overall.

WPC's G&A expenses as a percentage of real estate revenue were 6.6% YTD and 6.5% in Q3. Measured against total revenue (including investment management fees), G&A was 6.4% both YTD and in Q3.

While by no means underleveraged, WPC's net debt to EBITDA of 6.1x at the end of Q3 is quite manageable, especially considering the REIT's solid rent collection rates.

The weighted average interest rate will continue to trend downward, as long as the broader rates environment continues to be subdued. In October 2020, WPC issued $500 million of unsecured bonds due 2031 at a stunningly low interest rate of 2.4%, probably the lowest rate ever achieved by a net lease REIT. And last September, WPC issued 500 million Euros of notes due 2028 at a rate of 1.35%, showcasing the value of WPC's ability to tap Europe's lower-rate credit markets.

So, time to sum up...

What makes WPC a net lease all-star?

I count at least eight points that, when combined, put WPC in the top tier of net lease REITs - not just looking backward, but looking forward.

Cross-continental and multi-industry diversification. Expanded investment opportunity set due to the above diversification. Long-tenured and shareholder-aligned top brass. (The CEO, President, and Head of Investments have been at the company for 18, 33, and 20 years, respectively. And each has $32 million or more of their net worth in WPC stock.) Unmatched rent collection rate among net lease REITs through COVID-19. Ability to borrow money incredibly cheaply, with opportunities to lower interest rates through refinancing in the coming years. Opportunities for significant portfolio growth by absorbing managed net lease assets. Further opportunities for growth due to a heavily indebted and cash-strapped corporate sector looking for opportunities to raise capital through their owned real estate (via sale-leasebacks). Ample opportunities for "internal investments" - expansions of existing properties, including follow-on sale-leasebacks or build-to-suits, typically with higher than average cap rates. ($240 million of internal investments completed year-to-date, and another $170 million in the pipeline.)

Best of all, WPC is a great buy right now. At a 13.8x 2020 FFO multiple and a dividend yield of 6.43%, the market clearly does not recognize the value of the REIT. Looking at price to operating cash flow, WPC is trading at around the same level as it did in the very beginning of 2019.

And yet, given ultra-low interest rates, businesses' increased need to monetize their real estate assets through sale-leasebacks, WPC's proven resilience to COVID-19, and the potential for WPC to become a truly pure-play net lease REIT in the next few years, WPC looks extraordinarily well positioned for the future. I would say WPC's prospects look better today than they did at the beginning of 2019, which makes its current valuation cheap.

