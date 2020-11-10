VYMI's overall valuation also differs significantly from VYM, as does the sector breakdown of its holdings, which skew towards sectors currently under severe pressure.

Widely adopted investing theory promotes the idea that investors should diversify into international investments. So some dividend-oriented investors might be considering the Vanguard International High Dividend ETF.

It is a theory much beloved by fee-paid investment advisors and others who approach investment from a theoretical perspective that a well-constructed portfolio should have a significant exposure to international stocks. Vanguard, for example, states on its website: "As a general rule, Vanguard recommends allocating 40% of the stock portion and 30% of the bond portion of your portfolio to international investments."

Not everyone agrees, most notably John Bogle, the founder of Vanguard, who felt the additional risks, "ranging from currency risk and economic risk to societal instability risk," weren't worth it. But as we long-time Vanguard investors have learned, the Vanguard of today is not the wonderful, customer-centered Vanguard Mr. Bogle championed for so long.

I tend to agree with Mr. Bogle about the wisdom of indulging in international investments. So since I am a U.S. investor, when I survey income-producing ETFs, I mostly look at those investing in U.S. companies. Still, given how inflated valuations have become in popular U.S. dividend-paying companies and how consistently international stocks have been beaten down throughout the last decade, I wondered if there might be an advantage to investing in possibly better-valued international stocks.

Given that when I explored the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) in an earlier article I found that it was really a Total Stock Market ETF for investors only wanted dividend paying companies, I thought it might be worth to look at its international counterpart, the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI).

VYMI is a very young ETF, having begun only on March 2, 2016. It is also, by Vanguard standards, a very small ETF with a total value of only $1.6 billion. You realized how small that is when you remember that VYM's total value is $34.3 billion. VYMI's small size is a concern. Under-performing ETFs are often shut down by their providers, or, as has happened with quite a few Vanguard funds I have owned in the past, they get merged into other Vanguard funds as happened to Vanguard's Tax Managed International Fund or had their investment strategies changed dramatically as happened to Vanguard's Precious Metals and Mining Fund. As we will see, VYMI meets the definition for an under-performing fund.

VYMI Appears to be A Subset of a The Same Global Index as VYM

VYMI follows what Vanguard describes as the " FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index." This appears to be another index that is used only by this Vanguard fund. It is not described on FTSE's own online list of indexes, where only the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index is described, but as I did with VYM. I assume that VYMI's index is a subset of this index.

The more I research Vanguard's ETFs the more annoyed I get by how little Vanguard tells us about the methodology used to create the indexes into which we would be putting our hard-earned money. Your average ETF investor, apparently, is satisfied with a sentence or two explanation that gives very little actual information about what they are buying.

That is certainly true here. On VYMI's fund information page Vanguard states only that VYMI "focuses on companies located in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States, that are forecasted to have above-average dividend yields. The fund invests by sampling the index, meaning that it holds a broadly diversified collection of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key characteristics." The prospectus gives no further information about the index's construction.

To learn more I headed over to the FTSE site where FTSE tells us that its All World High Dividend Yield Index is a subset of its FTSE AllWorld Index that excludes REITS and companies that don't pay dividends and ranks companies by their forecasted dividend yields. In addition, "The FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index aims to contain the highest yielding stocks accounting for 50% of the investable market capitalization of the Eligible Securities...". FTSE also tells us that the index is reviewed in March and September though it doesn't tell us when any changes might be implemented. There are 1570 stocks in the All-World portfolio and 1211 in VYMI.

VYMI's International Stock Dividends are Complicated

Vanguard does not report a forward-looking SEC yield for non-US funds or ETFs, so it is harder to nail down VYMI's true dividend yield. Seeking Alpha reports that its trailing 12 month yield is 3.64%. Morningstar reports 3.83%. For reference, Morningstar reports VYM's trailing 12 month yield as 3.62% with an SEC yield that is just a bit higher at 3.68%. That would make it appear that the annual dividend yield of VYMI might be about 20 basis points higher than that of VYM, though we have no idea what the impact of widespread international shutdowns might be on international dividends going forward.

However, when you look at the actual quarterly dividends that have been paid out so far, you can see that they are all over the place and that attempts to calculate your actual yield based on past performance may be misleading.

VYMI's Quarterly Dividends Paid Since Inception

Source

There is an additional factor to be considered with VYMI, which is the impact of taxation. If you hold this fund in a tax advantaged account, you can ignore this discussion, but if your income is taxable, pay attention.

Because VYMI holds stocks domiciled outside of the U.S., the amount of VYMI's dividend income that is considered to be Qualified Dividend Income by the IRS varies from year to year, as shown in the table below. The rest of its dividend is taxed at your regular income rate. This could make the actual dividend yield of VYMI much lower than that of VYM for investors who hold it in a taxable account.

Percent of VYMI's Dividend that Was Qualified Dividend Income

2016 81.19% 2017 71.16% 2018 70.41% 2019 71.13%

Source: Vanguard.com Tax Center

The dividends of many foreign companies are also taxed by foreign governments before you receive what is left. This generates a Foreign Tax Credit which can be deducted from your U.S. taxes. Vanguard's advisors website states: "Vanguard prepares IRS Form 1099-DIV that lists, among other things, the portion of taxes paid to foreign countries by Vanguard funds that elect to pass through those taxes to shareholders."

The size of the tax credit varies by year. Detailed and extremely confusing instructions as to how to figure the foreign tax are available on the Vanguard website. I report the percentages that were given on pages reporting this information over the last four years as a very general guide as I don't pretend to understand the adjustments.

VYMI Foreign Tax as Percent of Dividend

2016 8.00% 2017 5.90% 2018 7.13% 2019 7.33%

Source: advisors.vanguard.com

VYMI's Performance vs. VYM and Broader Benchmarks

VYMI's performance has been pretty abysmal compared to both VYM and the Vanguard Total International Index ETF (VXUS). Beyond that, in terms of Total Return, both international ETFs, VYMI and VXUS, lagged the S&P 500 by a margin that is heartbreaking for all but the most dedicated believers in the theory that a large investment in international stocks has benefits.

VYMI's Total Return Since Inception vs. VYM, VXUS, and VOO

Source

That said, past under-performance might make this an opportunity to buy an investment that will rise when sectors rotate or ex-U.S. economies revive. So past under-performance alone should not keep you from buying this ETF. Is the quality of the underlying holdings good? Does today's relatively low price signal that VYMI is a value investment that has simply been out of favor with investors chasing the latest hot trends?

What Do VYMI's Available Metrics Tell Us About Value?

Unlike the case with U.S. companies, I don't have the resources to look more deeply into the valuation metrics of the 1570 individual stocks making up VYMI. So I have to put more reliance on the very small amount of data Vanguard provides us and into what I can discern from the list of VYMI's portfolio holdings as of Sept 30, 2020, available on Vanguard's site.

Vanguard tells us that the overall P/E ratio of VYMI is 12.3, which is much lower than VYM's 17.7. Its overall Price to Book ratio is much lower, too: 1.1 vs. VYM's 2.1. So far this smells value-y.

But the overall Return on Equity of VYMI's stocks is lower too, an anemic 11.5% compared to VYM's 18.5%. So is the annual growth rate of VYMI's holdings, which is only 6.5% vs. VYM's 7.9%. Those figures do not seem to me to signal that VYMI is full of hidden gems.

VYMI is Not Currency Hedged

Some of the under-performance of international companies compared to U.S. companies is due to fluctuations in currency. When the U.S. dollar is strong, which was the case during much of the last decade, the earnings of companies not denominated in dollars suffer when converted. VYMI is not a fund that hedges currency, so it will rise when the dollar weakens and sink when it strengthens.

Looking at the Nature of the Stocks Held by these ETFs Explains Some of the Performance Difference

There is a huge difference in the size of the companies in these two ETFs. VYMI's holdings' median market cap is $35.9 billion. In contrast, VYM's holdings' median market cap is a much huger $130.7 billion. While true believers in factor-based investing keep hoping to see a repeat of the out-performance by small value stocks that was seen in the back testing done by Fama and French many years ago, it hasn't happened over the last 20 years, and my belief is it isn't going to happen.

That's because there has been a big change in the kinds of small company stocks that are available to retail investors nowadays. The good stuff is held by private equity a lot longer and only hits the market after much of the juice has been squeezed out of it. Once public, if a small company excels, it gets bought up by private equity again. So much of the smaller companies that remain are slow growing, nothing special companies. My guess is that this kind of smaller company may be what is populating VYMI.

Sector Distribution Also Explains Under-performance

In the table below I have compared the sector breakdown of the stocks making up the two ETFs. Sectors that make up a much larger share of VYMI than of VYM are reported in red. Those that make up a much smaller share of VYMI are reported in blue.

As you can see, VYMI is much more invested in companies in the Financials, Basic Materials, Energy, and the non-REIT Real Estate sector than is VYM. At the other extreme, it has a much lower investment in Consumer Staples and Health Care. Banking and insurance outside of the U.S. are regulated entirely differently than they are in it, making you wonder about the location and political and economic factors, the condition the many banks that hide among the rest of VYMI's 1570 stocks.

This, of course, reflects the nature of the international stocks that are available to U.S. investors. The huge U.S. companies that dominate VYM sell their products world-wide. Though there are a few outstanding examples in VYMI of companies that sell their products internationally and have a big share of the U.S. market, like the automobile manufacturers and drug companies, overall, a look at the top companies, by weight, in VYMI suggests that it holds a lot more smaller, regional companies that don't have an international reach.

Among the top 35 holdings, listed by weight the internationally known names you see are Pharmaceuticals, Car manufacturers, Banks, and Oil companies. Unilever (NYSE:UL) is the only consumer staples company that makes it into the top 35 stocks (each of which makes up .5% or more of the whole index's value.) But miners appear near the top of this list, too, as do utilities and insurers.

Top 35 Stocks in VYMI as of Sept 30, 2020

The top 100 holdings in VYMI make up 54.60% of the value of the entire ETF. When I looked for which sectors were represented by more than one or two companies within those 100 companies what I saw was a heavy preponderance of various financial services followed by automotive manufacturers, extractive industries, and utilities along with those internationally known pharmaceutical companies. Unilever in its two different incarnations and Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) were the only companies classified as being in the Consumer Staples sector appearing in the whole top 100 list.

Sectors Dominating the Top 100 Stocks (by Weight) in VYMI

Industry Number of Companies Banks 19 Insurers 8 Automobile Manufacturers 7 Financial Service Providers 7 Miners 6 Oil 6 Telecom 6 Utilities 6 Pharmaceuticals 5

I love to look for true value, and my most successful investing has been investing that follows value principles. But it is way too difficult for a small investor like me to get enough data about foreign companies and the economic and political constraints under which they operate to make any kind of guess as to what their real value might be. Foreign companies may not report their results the way the companies we follow in the U.S. do. And VYMI owns companies domiciled in many states that are dictatorships or kingdoms, that favor or persecute various religions, and that operate with different cultural values than those that U.S. companies at least give lip service to.

Beyond that, just looking at VYMI's reliance on Oil, Banking, and Automotive stocks makes me think twice. What I know about the headwinds they face in the U.S. does not make me eager to invest in them outside of it.

VYMI's International Distribution Is Skewed to Old Economies

One argument for investing internationally is that young, energetic economies may be where the superstar investments of the future arise. Unfortunately, companies from young energetic countries make up a very small part of VYM's holdings. Though it invests in the stocks of 44 countries, fully 30.9% of its holdings are invested in Japan (13.4%), the UK (9.7%), and Canada (7.8%). Far less of the ETF is invested in companies in younger, growing economies like China (7.7%), Korea (1.9%), or India (1.2%). This is partially because there are limits on what foreign companies U.S. investors can invest in and how they can do so.

Theory Aside, I See Little that Makes VYMI An Attractive Investment

I must confess that I periodically get lured in by the arguments urging diversification outside of the U.S. and do buy small amounts of international mutual funds, but I always end up regretting it. Now that I have taken the time to look into what I am actually buying when I buy a fund or ETF I can see why. Nothing about VYMI's over-complicated dividend and its small, slow growing regional companies heavily concentrated in the financial and extractive industries appeals to me.

As a dividend play, this ETF makes little sense, even outside of the tax issues, as currency fluctuations and ex-us political factors make it impossible to predict what its actual dividends might be going forward.

If you must invest in international stocks, my advice would be to look for a fund or ETF with active management (the SEC has approved active ETFs recently). Find one that has a good track record and fund managers with experience suggesting they are capable of sifting through the thousands of foreign companies located in dozens of countries and finding those best likely to reward you.

Me, I think, going forward, I will stick with Mr. Bogle's advice and get my international exposure--and dividend income--from U.S. companies that sell products worldwide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.