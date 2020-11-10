DHT Holdings, Inc.'s (DHT) CEO Svein Moxnes Harfjeld On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 7:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Laila Halvorsen - Chief Financial Officer

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Trygve Munthe - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Tsung - Webber Research

Randy Giveans - Jefferies & Co., Inc.

Omar Mostafa - Clarksons Platou

George Berman - IFS Securities, Inc

Lukas Daul - ABG Sundal Collier

Laila Halvorsen

[00:00:44] Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone.

[00:00:48] Well, come on, thank you for joining DHT Holdings third quarter 2020 earnings call. I'm joined by the East Coast CEO Spinelessness for a certain segment that we haven't seen before. Head of investor relations at your show. We will go through financials and my life before we open up for you questions. The links to the others can be found on our website. The time for dot com.

Before we get started with today's call, I would like to make the following remarks. A replay of this conference call will be available at our Web site, D.H, until November 17. In addition, our earnings press release will be available on our Web site, on the SSP, our system next submit to our pharmacist, Kate. As a reminder, this conference call, we will discuss matters that are forward looking in nature, these forward looking statements are based on our expectations about future events, including the dividends, share repurchases and repayment for the time to market in general. David Schwartz, a virus analyst, illustration for a couple of world economic activity. Oil prices on oil trading, anticipated levels of new building and skyrocketing and suggested trade schedules. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements. We urge you to read our periodic reports available on our Web site and on the SASE, their system, including the risk factors in this report. For more information regarding risk specific.

[00:02:42] Looking at the highlights, EBITDA for the quarter came in ninety two point nine million on a net income of fifty point seven million, or 32 cents per share, adjusted for an online cash gaming fair value related to interest rates of two point six million and a non-cash impairment charge of four point nine million. Net income would be fifty three million or 34 cents per share for the quarter. CapEx for the quarter was twenty point five million or eight thousand two hundred per day average for the Sweet and Jayanthi for the quarter was four point one million. EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2020 came in three hundred and ninety nine point three million and a net income of two hundred fifty eight point seven million or one dollar and seventy two cents per share. Adjusted for a non-cash loss in fair value related to strategies, the ten point five million and a non-cash impairment charge of four point nine million. Net income would be two hundred and seventy four point one million or one dollar and eighty two cents per share for the first three quarters of 2020.

[00:04:05] Moving on to the balance sheet, the quarter ended with seventy five point one million cash during the quarter, we prepared seventy nine point two million for the ABN Amro and credit facilities. The voluntary payments were made under the revolving credit facility transship maybe Euribor.

[00:04:27] In addition, we're prepared, they are standing alone, Skandinavia of twelve point seven million and total prepayments during the quarter amounted to ninety one point nine million. Another hundred and twenty five million of convertible notes were converted into shares during the quarter when interest rates have been reduced with two hundred twenty seven million during the quarter from seven hundred nineteen million US per June, 30 to four hundred and ninety two million US for September included. Current availability under our revolving credit facility is six hundred and seventy million, so things total liquidity. Two hundred and forty five million of and. She has continued to strengthen the balance sheet with the payments done during the quarter and the conversion of the car to mobile financial leverage is 30 percent based on market value for the.

[00:05:33] Looking at the fridge, the quarter started with one hundred and thirty million of cash and we generated 93 million EBITDA. Ordinary district payments plus interest amounted to 26 million. It was to me listed in dividend, three million was used for maintenance capex to two million was used for pre-payment. Changes in working capital amounted to four to five million in the quarter, ended with 75 million of cash. That doesn't turn to test locations for the third consecutive quarter. We will pay a dividend, 20 cents per share will be paid on November 25th to shareholders of record as of November 18.

[00:06:27] I already mentioned rehab during the quarter and ninety one point nine million in six, and as of September 30th, next step is four hundred seventeen point three million, which equals an average debt of fifteen point five million per vessel.

[00:06:48] With that, I'll turn the call over to thank you.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:06:53] I know during our last earnings call, we talked about how the US managed to cycles and stay disciplined in allocating capital.

[00:07:03] We illustrated how we have successfully invested in during the crops and followed up by investing in the balance sheets and returning cash to shareholders during strong markets. Another important component of our countercyclical strategy is how we position aneuploidy, please. Large tankers are largely a small business, and one should not expect to be able to cover the entire fleet or long term contracts of meaningful numbers.

[00:07:32] Considering this, the size of a company and its fleet is important. There's always been a lot of talk about building larger companies, a key argument has been that the capital market would welcome this. Maybe the discussion should rather be about what is the right size. We like the size of the team, our size, give or take a few ships, allows us to service our customers and have a meaningful presence in the market. Our site enables us to dynamically positioned the company for what is ahead, as clearly demonstrated this year. We currently have 16 of our 27 ships, sometimes after representing 60 percent of our fleet.

[00:08:18] But an average rate of just below forty three thousand per day, it's OK for premium income in what is a lackluster stock market. We have for the fourth quarter covid, seventy nine percent of our total base. Thirty eight thousand four hundred per day. This equates to 17 million in tax revenues and what the costs for the court is expected to be. Some of our time characters are shorter, our shorter nature, and we'll come off during the first half of next year. Assuming a rebalancing of the oil markets by the second half of next year, our fleet will build stock market exposure ahead of such a prospective and a. In the meantime, we will simply enjoy the revenue stream we built up. We will note the continuation of a competitive cost structure reflecting well on our hard seafarers and shore based team, delivering day in and day out. We have a no nonsense company culture with a dislike for inefficiencies and everyone looking to complete its. This year involves additional topics related to spares and consumables in relation to animal 2020. Further unimpressed by covid-19 kopeks over the last two quarters also involved extra costs in order to make changes happen.

[00:09:43] Time and money well spent, in our view. So in so out of a total 180 million in revenues, we made a net profit of 61 million, a solid profit margin of 43 percent.

[00:09:59] And without that turnover Trygve.

Trygve Munthe

[00:10:02] Thank you. The last 12 months have seen extreme have been extreme in attack at market rates reached the highest of highs. And now the lows, the lows through these volatile times, we have stuck to our strategy. We are returning significant capital to shareholders, including the 34 million that will be paid in two weeks time, the total dividends over the last 12 months, close to two hundred fifteen million, that equals one dollar and thirty five cents per share. Since the beginning of last year, we have reduced debt by half a billion dollars. And we have been able to secure significant time Sharda coverage at attractive rates. OK, let's now look at cash break, even in time to coverage. That prepayments and fixed income worked wonders for spot break, even levels naturally. We have been unsure about the short term market outlook and have therefore continued to add short term time charter contracts during the third quarter on this slide, you see that for the first half of 2020 one thirty five percent of the tanker days are committed on time charters. The spot ships need to generate only three thousand four hundred dollars a day in order for the company to cover its cash costs. For the second half of the year, EPS coverage is 18 percent and spot cash breakeven is sixteen thousand four hundred a day. We like the fact that the first half, for all practical purposes, is taken care of. We do not expect much of a winter market this season. And even with the great news yesterday about vaccines not being far away within, we think it's going to take some time to get oil consumption back up and oil inventories back down. We also like the fact that we'll have more sports exposure in the second half of next year. If things develop, as we all hope, it is not likely that the tanker market will approach some form of normality next fall and winter.

[00:12:18] So to sum it all up, at this point in the cycle, the tea is in in an excellent position, total liquidity of about a quarter billion. Net debt just over scrap values and leverage of 30 percent. Sixteen ships sometimes shudder at an average base rate of just under forty three thousand a day. Spot cash break, even for next year, the full year, ten thousand six hundred per day. And finally, we have five unencumbered VLCC. The low break breakeven break even gives us excellent downside protection, while liquidity and low leverage allows us to get on offense whenever we want to. This favorable positioning is a consequence of executing our strategy, pure and simple. The next step in our countercyclical strategy would typically be to expand and renew the fleet. However, at this point, we are in no rush. We think there is more uncertainty out there than normal with covid peak oil and propulsion technology being the biggest uncertainty factors. So until the picture clears or changes, you should expect us to continue to return capital to shareholders and invest in our balance sheet. And with that, we would like to open up the questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

[00:13:48] Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad and wait for your name to be announced once again. Ladies and gentlemen, star one on your telephone keypad. And your first question comes from the line of Chris song from Weber Research. Your line is open.

Chris Tsung

[00:14:12] Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. How are you?

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:14:14] Good, thanks.

Chris Tsung

[00:14:17] But thank you for the prepared remarks. A lot of color, like the context, kind of want to just touch upon one thing that we spoke about just recently regarding fleet renewal. I mean, definitely the lesson list regarding propulsion technology seems to be the gating issue. If adding tonnage, I guess. Just trying to think about this, what would that mean, that DHT would mean a little bit more towards the second half to second half to five to 10 year old chips in and instead of going after, like, new builds? I just know that the rates have come down quite a bit. There's been reports of a Chinese Korean JV that signing elderlies for 10 new build at the Korean shipyard for about 85 million. And it's going to want to see this thoughts are on that.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:15:17] I think the main point here is that we're not there to do anything at the moment in terms of renewing or expanding the fleet, as we just said, were on the fence. For now, propulsion is certainly one issue. Prices is another one. But it's it's really an unusual circumstances that we're in. The drop off we've seen in global oil consumption following the pandemic is unprecedented. So we think it's OK to for things to shake out a little bit before we actually go out and commit ourselves to either second hand or new bills, for that matter.

Trygve Munthe

[00:16:00] Let's not forget yes, let's not forget that, you know, the way the company is put together today, it doesn't have to do anything. It's an excellent position to to deliver fantastic returns even without additional investments, so 2076 is not a small ship, not a small fleet, but by any means.

Chris Tsung

[00:16:24] Yeah, no, those they're both great points. You could stay on the sidelines and just do nothing and really get position. This kind of second question, second last, I guess, for me is the the roughly 80 percent that's been fixed today for Q4 at thirty eight thousand. It's it's a bit higher than some of your other competitors. And I'm just trying to get trying to get a sense of does this more or less reflect maybe spot fixtures that were done in Q3 that are rolling off into Q4 that could possibly expose your fleet to, you know, spot rates in the mid to late December timeframe? Or is that not the right way to think about this?

Trygve Munthe

[00:17:08] This corporate coverage ratio is a mix of times, income and income. So I was sort of training guys have done a phenomenal job in also securing some of these the shorter term time charters, but also a meaningful higher level of spending on the stock market. So it's really a mix of those things together.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:17:30] I think it's important to recognize that, you know, with 16 ships on time charter, obviously your coverage is going to be much higher than some of their peers that have zero or close to zero some sort coverage.

Chris Tsung

[00:17:44] Ok, makes sense. Thanks, Scott. Thanks a lot, guys. Have a good one.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:17:48] Thank you.

[00:17:51] Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Randy Giveans from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Randy Giveans

[00:17:59] How do you gentlemen, how's it going?

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:18:00] Good, thanks.

Randy Giveans

[00:18:03] Great. Well, yes, first question. You mentioned capital allocation and know continuing to return capital to shareholders here. I guess, before you get to that. Can you talk about the decision to convert the four and a half percent notes and also prepay so much in debt during the quarter? I guess, how low are you trying to get your net debt to cap and to maybe avoid or reverse some of the dilution from the converts? We repurchase more shares here in the fourth quarter.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:18:37] As you know, we we called to convert at the earliest opportunity we had under the indenture, so we were eager to get that out of the way simply because we foresaw significant dividends also going forward. And for every dividend that's paid, the conversion price is adjusted. So if we had waited for another few quarters, it could be a much lower conversion price and hence the dilution bigger. And as far as the second part of the question on the on the debt prepayments, we think that this is just building internal financial muscle so that when we think it's the right moment to go out and commit to two additional tonnage or two renewals or what have you, then we can do that without raising additional equity, which we think is in everybody's benefit, that we have that firepower built into the balance sheet. So we don't have a particular target on on net debt to total assets or anything like that. But as we finished up with in our prepared remarks, for now, expect us to continue to give the 60 percent to shareholders and invest the rest into balance sheets. And that's probably going to be additional prepayments.

Randy Giveans

[00:20:03] Got it. And then in terms of share repurchases, would that only be out of the 60 percent of net income? Is that even an option here? You fully committed to the dividend or what are your thoughts on share repurchases?

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:20:15] We do have a program in place so we can do it. We have done it in the past when we have seen, you know, significant dislocations between the fundamentals in the business we're in and what's going on in the equity markets last time in the fourth quarter of twenty eighteen. But as you have seen over the years around, our preference is really to to pay it out in cash dividends and only in extraordinary circumstances that we really had on common equity buybacks were done on the outside. But that's all history now, as you know.

Randy Giveans

[00:20:49] Got it. Ok. And then I guess the last question for me, you know what? The weak spot rates, obviously the time charter rates have also fallen substantially. But good to hear that you were able to sign some short term loans at good levels. But on the other side of that equation, you know, is there an appetite for maybe additional tonnage via time charter ins for one to two years to maybe take advantage of the poor sentiment now compared to what should be a relatively decent market next year?

Trygve Munthe

[00:21:22] We will go up to Times Square and live here, so we want to all the ships and represent ourselves and be in full control of the operations side of it and also chartering ships in. It's essentially a, you know, deal, if you like, and it will negatively impact the cash break, even levels of the fleet. So this is not something you should expect the U.S. to.

Randy Giveans

[00:21:44] Got a clear answer. Thank you so much. That's it for me.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:21:47] Thank you.

[00:21:51] Thank you, and your next question comes from the line of Ohmar doctor from Clarkson Platoon. Your line is open.

Omar Mostafa

[00:22:00] Thank you. Hey, guys. Yeah, maybe just on the growth topic, you know, early on, early on in the call, you mentioned you like to side with me today. Twenty seven ships give or take a few vessels. Obviously, a lot of questions still need to be answered before really shifting gears away from returning capital to shareholders. And you guys are obviously in a very strong position to take your time. But I guess one thing I did want to ask is, should we view your comments as meaning basically, at least if there's one thing you do know that you have confidence in is that any acquisitions you do do on the horizon will be coming hand, basically hand in hand with selling business?

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:22:41] No, this is not a mathematical formula. Right. So there's always some flexibility in that. You know, if we were to divest, say, a handful of all the ships, maybe we invest in 10 years or so. So there's always some flexibility in this, but we don't see a need to become sort of 100 chip company. Right. That will take away a lot of the ability to maneuver and reposition the company on the streets pretty quickly. So there will be some flexibility in that. So don't take it sort of low for.

Omar Mostafa

[00:23:16] Ok. Ok. I appreciate that. And, you know, last quarter you mentioned that, you know, you're thinking about becoming a bit more acquisitive, potentially something in 21. Still a lot of questions, obviously, on the outlook. But you did mention that new building prices were a bit too high relative to what you consider attractive. Since then, we've seen pricing come in down towards the bottom half of the 80 million, you know. Has that changed or intrigued you? To an extent.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:23:45] We sort of haven't been in in specific negotiations with any arts, but for how we approach the market, we noticed that the prices are sort of heading south over the big story. And it seems to be very little activity across the board on new buildings. So we would expect more attractive prices to maybe become available if we wait a little longer, if you like. So there is quite a lot of capacity available at the shipyards and they don't seem to be able to fill it up. So I think in normal circumstances, that should mean that prices might come off a bit further.

Omar Mostafa

[00:24:30] Ok, and this is a bit more probably like a bigger, you know, bigger picture and probably a tough one to answer, and it's what's prevailing in the industry. But when you do think about placing a new building order, you know, how does the proposed fit into that equation? Do you think you need if you were to go down that path, do you think you need to own or because new buildings, in essence, basically are going to be the most efficient vessels out there, that it's really not that big of a concern. It's with older ships that need to be really thinking about how to comply with the upcoming IMO and the EU and potentially the US carbon rules. How do you think about that?

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:25:11] Propulsion is certainly a very important component, and when you make these considerations that we think that conventional technology is able to sort of meet the targets that we set out for 2013, you know, facility improvements to be made on not just the main engines, but also accelerators and other sort of aspects of being more energy efficient on a more of these ships. We do not think that the fuel is the way to go. We think it might be sort of a short term fix, a sort of bridging technology. But the sort of proposition in the way the market works is that the ship owner will take the residual value on that. Technology may be already being outdated after five, six, seven, eight years. So to make such a big CapEx commitment upfront without having anybody to sort of support it with income, we don't think that's a good investment decision. So from that regard, we'll wait for other types of fuel, be biofuel and so forth. There's still a lot of sort of a lack of clarity, if you like, and not really something available for these type of big ships just yet. So that's waiting for something to come maybe way down the line about.

Omar Mostafa

[00:26:33] Ok, thanks, I appreciate that color. I'll leave it there.

[00:26:40] Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of George Berman from Koch Securities. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:26:48] Good afternoon, gentlemen, thanks for taking my call.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:26:52] After.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:26:54] I've got a few questions. Congratulations on another great quarter setting well, apart from all the other shipping companies, are you planning to stay or remain a predominantly VLCC company or would you consider also branching into the U.S. and Afghan mix area?

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:27:16] And as you may be aware, the company certainly has a history in our presence who has Maxus as well.

[00:27:23] But over the years it has developed so that we have become a VLCC company and frankly, we have no regrets. We think that this is the most exciting part of the Crittercam market and the market is as strong as we've seen over the past 12 months. The profits and cash flow generated from the largest tankers is simply simply the best in our humble opinion.

[00:27:49] So, no, there are no immediate plans to get into the smaller sizes.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:27:56] Ok, great. Next question in general on the valuation of your company, I was very pleased with your announce the time charter revenues for the quarter as well as the spot rates that you seem to be achieving a well above the average or at least proposed rates. But I'm a little bit disappointed that you did not go in and take advantage of the currently depressed stock price in your company, looking in light of currently record an unprecedented low interest rates. I'm wondering if it would make sense to buy back your stock at half value, half net asset value, and on the other side, locking in some of the very low interest rates that we're currently experiencing for a longer period of time, thus making it very much amenable and given all the existing shareholders some positive action in terms of stock appreciation.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:28:59] I think to the interest rate part of it, we actually have entered into interest rate swaps a couple of years back, so unfortunately they are sort of out of the money at the moment. But in terms of exposure, it means that we are well covered for any uptick in interest rates. So that's where we stand on that side and again, on on on buybacks. A lot of people are just to do it. We as we said earlier, we have elected to do it when we see significant dislocations between what we see in the market we are in and what we see in the equity market. What we see now is that over the past several months, shipping equities have been tanking, equities have been drifting down. But so is really the shipping mark or the tank market. So we've seen freight rates coming off. We've in values coming down. So at some times the equity market is ahead of the shipping market and other times it's the other way around. But we don't really see a massive dislocation and we are a bit apprehensive or hesitant to think of any of the exit points. And it is in constant movement. And over the recent past, it's been in a downward spiral. And you see some of our peers that have been active buying back their own equities. If you look at what they paid and what it is worth today, it's not really been a massive success.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:30:27] Well, the Miami my question on the interest rates was not so much your current position, but if you we finance your debt or locked in the current low interest rates for longer at a very, very low, a price that would definitely help us in the future, especially when rates start coming back up. And on the buyback side, you know, you called your converts early and I put an additional twenty three million shares into the marketplace by people that are not necessarily looking for capital gains. And apparently a lot of us decided to sell shares. So, you know, I feel that your company is tremendously undervalued. On that note, do you have any anti takeover provisions in your records?

Trygve Munthe

[00:31:15] No.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:31:19] Ok, and maybe last question, how do you feel about the continuous demand for crude oil? Do you see it as many so-called experts predict, that we're going to be slowly but steadily going away from crude oil overall worldwide? Or do you expect the demand side to move back up into that 100 million million barrel a day range?

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:31:46] This is one of the biggest questions as we look at right now is what, 20, 19? Was that sort of peak demand or not? And I guess this situation has, you know, raised a lot of new issues and maybe some more speed into a lot of EPS trends, if you like. So we would anticipate that sort of the coming year to give us maybe a better clarity to what extent the demand is coming back to 2020 levels of what maybe the future could be hold in that regard. So to be fair to say, that is something we are certainly watching very closely.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:32:24] Ok, thank you very much and good luck for the future and good.

[00:32:30] Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Lucas Noel from ABC. Your line is open.

Lukas Daul

[00:32:38] Thank you. Good afternoon. I had a question you talked about the uncertainty regarding the new building with respect to propulsion, oil demand, et cetera. And I agree with all of that. But I was wondering what you talk about, you know, improvement in the current engine system, being able to carry us towards 2030 and fulfill the employment that you think that if the industry on a grand scale is nothing, is it still going to be viable for public equity money?

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:33:29] Well, that's an interesting question, I'm sure we have. Have a good answer to that and said the way I understood you, Lucas, is that if the industry does nothing and we come to 2030 and we haven't really reached the targets that I am always set out, if we then can sort of continue to be a public company, is that the essence?

Lukas Daul

[00:33:51] I mean, it doesn't it doesn't only apply to you. I mean, I think it applies to the industry as a whole. So I totally see your point of why it's very risky to do anything at this point in time. So I just wonder what the what your thoughts are on whether this is sort of a strategy that can carry us on for the next decade.

Trygve Munthe

[00:34:14] I think, quite frankly, some of the bigger stakeholders in this market need to show the way and it needs to be in terms of more than three year time charters for a dual fuel VLCC that some of the oil majors are trying to do.

[00:34:30] These are the ones that have the ability to go up and say, we believe in this type of propulsion is going to be helping in terms of reaching the targets. And we're there to do a 10 year or 15 year deal based on that. But for sort of independent tanker and a company to go out and bet on a technology over another and crazy market, I just don't think we as independents are going to be the sort of the leaders in this.

[00:34:57] I'm not sure there's going to be a sort of a first mover advantage on this either.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:35:03] I think also in relation to this, I mean, we should not forget that some 85 percent of world trade is carried on ships and the industry at large is primarily a homegrown private hands. So that needs to come some sort of capitalism to pray to to deal with this and it might even be returned. And so I think the question of what is private, the public is also a question of what the returns are going to be. So it kind of returns. Attractive people, I think, attract capital either way. Some.

Lukas Daul

[00:35:38] I thank you for your answers.

[00:35:45] Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Robert Sophea from Sylvere and Associates. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:35:55] Yes. Good morning, gentlemen. Sven, I'd like to compliment you, first of all, on the format in which you presented your financial highlights right at the beginning of the report. Very well done. And, of course, it's pointing out your strategy of reducing debt significantly. And as you said, this has a tremendous impact on the profit. Margin for running the ships. I'd like to compliment you on that strategy and hope that you will continue it of reducing the debt. Let me ask you a question about race. Where do you think rates have to go before your Profit-Sharing kicks in on the four ships?

Trygve Munthe

[00:36:53] And so the base rates on those four times or two is Profit-Sharing or three of them are there and it's around sort of PNL break even level. So that's in the very high 20000. So that, you know, in the last 30 years, all those shoppers who made the meaningful impact or the contribution of all those rates. So to the fourth shift is higher. It's almost forty thousand dollars a day, but that charter expires in in towards the summer. So so we don't expect really profiting from from from the next few months on that short.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:37:38] Ok, with the rates being as low as they are now, are you seeing bargains in used ships at this point at all, even though they may not be at levels you wish to purchase ships at? Are you seeing bargains beginning to appear?

Trygve Munthe

[00:38:06] You have seen some distressed sales out of Singapore where a large fuel oil trader who also has a significant tanker fleet, this has hit the ropes and these ships are being auctioned out. And the prices achieved are, of course, reflective of the distress situation. So those are bargains in a way, but it hasn't really tickled our interest too much simply because these are ships about 10 years old. And and on top of that, they are consuming more fuel than ships of the same vintage. So so due to the prior question here about becoming more fuel efficient, these are certainly not the ships for that. So what you're seeing there is that some private ship owners have been really picking up these ships rather than the public companies looking at them.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:39:04] I see when with the age of our fleet and the nature of it, when do you see the need for new ships, the average age of our fleet, or is just sort of what I think is the average age of the world trade.

Trygve Munthe

[00:39:25] And so we certainly service all the prime customers that our fleet. So of course, we can't, you know, keep this just running out if we still want to run the business. So we certainly have a clear focus on if and when we decide to invest. It will also be a fleet renewal in terms of age and also even better efficiency of the fleets of all the sort of improvements we have. It's a bit too early to think, so we are in no rush. So.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:39:57] I know you're in no rush, but I mean, from a practical standpoint, are we looking at being able to run the business with the current fleet for two years, three years before you would have to do something? I think a time frame on that.

Trygve Munthe

[00:40:12] You could run the current fleet for a much longer than that without committing to new ships and and, you know, stating the obvious, but if we sold out some of our older ships, then you're certainly bringing down the average age as well. So it's not only about filling up in the young end of the fleet is also retiring older units. So as you know, we currently have three ships over 15 years of age. And traditionally we've been selling those ships before they reach retirement age. But as we've said before, this is very much a trade off between the current trade market opportunities and what the second hand values are. But we are in no way stressed to to we have to get to ship or renew the fleet right now because the age is such and such. We're very far from that. We can very well run this fleet for quite a few years without doing anything.

[00:41:09] That's that's very good news. Thank you anyhow. I thought you said this, but I wanted to confirm that I heard it right, that in the future you will avoid convertible shares for raising capital.

Trygve Munthe

[00:41:25] That's correct. We are happy to have that. Also our structures.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:41:31] Good. Well, that's it for me. Thank you very much and congratulations on a very well engineered quarter and a very well engineered philosophy for the business going forward. Really, A, you approve of that? Thank you for getting rid of all the debt.

Trygve Munthe

[00:41:51] Thank you so.

[00:41:54] Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, if you wish to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad, that is star one to ask a question. We do have another question, sir, and it's from the line of David Bruce, private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:42:13] Thank you, sir. First time I've heard your presentations, very serious approach, very serious company, and of course, as an investor. I want to ask whether I heard your thoughts correctly, that perhaps the reason for the drift downward in your shares and perhaps other similar company shares is some. Lack of clarity as to what 2020 one will bring and also some lack of clarity as to the position of petroleum in. The energy business in the future, is that a correct understanding of your description of why the stock might be drifting down?

Trygve Munthe

[00:43:16] I think we alluded to that the stock market tends to focus on sort of the reality for like this year, covid-19 in particular puts a big dent in the in oil consumption in the world, so i.e. demand for oil. So refiners have to cut their run significantly. And this, of course, reduced the demand for transportation and to bring feedstock from the production areas and into the refineries. And this is sort of driven freight freight rates down quite meaningfully. And of course, in the at least in the in the near term, it's also puts the question on demand for next year. And so in that sense, you could argue that the stock market was correct. But our industry has a history of being very cyclical and volatile, and we don't think it will necessarily stop being cyclical. So it's a question really of understanding when the oil market will rebalance, being a combination of the cuts that Asia-Pac plus is currently doing. And of course, that to what extent that the level of oil demand will raise up again compared to where we were in twenty. So keep in mind also in this picture that the fleet of tankers without anything new investments happening now in the next couple of years, it's likely to shrink because the order book for new ships is rather low, around seven percent of capacity. But some 25 percent of the fleet is older than 15 or so and will retire in due course. So, you know, you have some self adjusting forces, if you like. So so in our minds is more a question of when things will return rather than if.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:45:10] Well, thank you. It's certainly a presentation by serious people and a company that's seriously. Attempting to protect itself for the future and as an investor, that's good news. Thank you so much.

Trygve Munthe

[00:45:26] Thank you.

[00:45:30] Thank you. And you have to further another question, and that comes from the line of Scott Jefferis from Scott Asset Management. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:45:40] Good afternoon, gentlemen. My guests like to ask a question about the the recycling we've had virtually no recycling for 2020. There is a large number of ships which might be eligible for recycling. We also have what you talked about, peak oil and perhaps a a reduction in the overall seaborne trade for crude oil going forward. Question specifically is, is there enough recycling capacity in the subcontinent, in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh to take care of the number of old ladies that may need to to be recycled? With the regulations on recycling becoming more difficult? Are we going to be capacity constrained in the recycling side, which would leave those older ships around a little bit longer? Thanks.

Trygve Munthe

[00:46:40] That we think sort of from a facility perspective, there is enough capacity to to retire a significant portion of the commercial fleet covid have a lot of, you know, funny impacts. And it's sort of made it almost impossible to beat vessels, to receive the crews on board ashore. And and so it's sort of hampered a lot of activities across the subcontinent. We also understand it might have had some restrictive measures on the people working ashore to actually do the job. So for a while, that was sort of piling up a few ships. And then, of course, people got biceps for recycling, stop buying so and so that sort of is one aspect. But I think from a commercial perspective in 2020, the market has simply just been too good for people to to to to retard ships. So, you know, we need to see really a lousy market. But as you can say right now, it is lousy. It needs to be painful for a little longer. And people need to sort of meet the decision time on when they have to spend CapEx on the ships. I have a dry dock, ballast water treatment systems and so forth. And that tend to be the decision time. And then there's been quite a lot of Chastain's of older ships over the past six to nine months for some storage activity and also for some trades that are maybe, I wouldn't say obscure, but maybe close to it. And so maybe some of these ships are actually already leading, leading the commercial feet, if you like it over, although in this sort of slightly different fashion. But if this freight market continues like it is now, I think it's reasonable to expect 2021 to have quite a lot of scrapping.

[00:48:30] And we do think it's going to be some herd mentality out there that once it gets going, it's sort of the catch up effect, that when things get normalized in terms of covid and people are up against these special survey requirements, we expect the numbers are just such that there are going to be a fair amount of scrapping once things normalize. And as I said, we're not too concerned about the capacity to do it.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:49:00] Certainly agree. Let me ask one more question. The debt per ship is down to 15 million dollars or so and it's approaching scrap value. Is there is there any real reason to reduce debt much below that? Or would you reconsider the the 60 percent dividend payout and perhaps increase that since there's less emphasis on on debt reduction, thanks.

Trygve Munthe

[00:49:29] To the 60 percent is minimum 60 percent. So the board can certainly decide on paying out more even with the dividend policy that we do have in place today.

[00:49:40] But, you know, there's that the lower debt you have, the stronger is your ability to pay regular dividends to pay every quarter, even if the freight market is below everybody else's cash break. Even so, that has some merit and some attraction as well, especially in these environments with interest rates being so low and it's difficult to find investments with with cash yields, as we have touched upon earlier in the call, we don't have a particular target for that debt levels and expect us to continue to to prepay more than regular installments in the near term.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:50:24] Ok, thanks very much.

Operator

[00:50:28] Thank you and you do have a follow up question from the line of robots there. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:50:37] I said one thing you just said, which I think answered my question, and that is given the current rate environment. Can you continue to prepay debt? At sort of the rates you've been going at during this past quarter, or do you see it having a lesser ability in this current quarter?

Trygve Munthe

[00:51:05] As you've seen in the material, the current quarter is not going to be as strong as the third quarter, but also pointed out that income secured for the quarter is bigger than the expected cost for the quarter. So we're going to be profitable in the fourth quarter as well, barring any unforeseen. So the answer is yes, we expect to generate the cash this quarter as well so that we can continue to accelerate that repayments. And as we also pointed out, first half next year, the spot shaves only needs three thousand four hundred a day. I mean, that's lower even than the market we're in right now, and that's due to cover cash flow. So we think we're in excellent position to continue to pay dividends that are meaningful to shareholders and to continue to invest in the balance sheet.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:52:01] Wonderful. And I think that your strategy for continuing to pay extra debt down is a very sound one, because ultimately rates will change. And when we're in a position to borrow money to do whatever we want to do, we will be able to do it at a lower interest cost because we are so secure on the balance sheet. So continue on paying that extra debt down and getting that rate per day down so we can compete in the market in a much more efficient way. Very well done. And thank you.

Svein Moxnes Harfjeld

[00:52:42] Thank you.

Trygve Munthe

[00:52:44] Thank you.

[00:52:47] Thank you. There are currently no further questions on the phone line, sir.

Trygve Munthe

[00:52:53] Ok, thank you to all for being interested in D.C. and our business and have a good day.

