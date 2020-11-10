This is only part of the story, as retention rates for existing customers have also dipped. The coronavirus is partially to blame here.

Rebound plays are very difficult to call in the tech sector. In a space where momentum dominates all, it can sometimes feel that winners can only keep winning, while stocks that have slid in the "penalty box" can take years to recover.

As we look ahead to 2021, however, take stock of how the market has performed in 2020. High-flyers have taken home the gold this year, with heavily hyped stocks like Zoom (ZM) and Etsy (ETSY) among the biggest winners. The past few weeks - which has favored value names and seen a selloff of big tech winners - shows that market attitude may shift as we head into next year and investors begin to unwind winners that have reached enormous valuations.

And so I think rebound plays make for a much more attractive strategy in 2021, provided that the companies still possess A) strong, unique technology that isn't overly crowded out by competition, and B) attractive underlying fundamentals, even if we've seen a few bad quarters this year. In my view, Pluralsight (PS) falls squarely into the sweet spot here. Pluralsight, for investors who are not already familiar with the name, is a software stock that focuses on online training modules for technical professionals, primarily IT workers. One of the few SaaS stocks to be down year to date, Pluralsight has been weighed down by the fact that it has a large concentration of smaller clients that have been hit hard by the pandemic. As a software company negatively, and not positively, impacted by the pandemic, investors have shrugged off this stock. Shares are also down a fresh ~15% since reporting Q3 results, which admittedly could have been far better.

Even stocks that aren't performing perfectly on fundamentals, however, have buy points when their valuations dip low enough. My argument here is that while Pluralsight certainly revealed some disappointing metrics in Q3, this is more than reflected in the stock's lower valuation.

Investors looking longer term; far beyond the short-sighted nature of today's market that is dominated by quarterly earnings, can pick up on a key piece of the Pluralsight bullish thesis: IT is only becoming more important, and shifting in several key ways that benefit Pluralsight. Perhaps forever gone is the idea of tech support being a physical location where you go and get a computer fixed. Now, IT has become distributed - and amid the pandemic, many companies have figured out that not only is it necessary to serve IT needs using a remote work force, but it may be cheaper in the long run to do so. Second, with the pandemic all but ruling out large in-person gatherings for the foreseeable future, in-person training sessions and conferences (which Pluralsight continues to see as its biggest competition) will fall away in favor of the easier, on-demand online training that Pluralsight offers.

Pluralsight's near-term results are a reflection of that fact that companies are potentially not investing heavily in either training or IT hiring sprees right now, but looking longer term, I like the company's story. And best of all, Pluralsight is trading at heavy discounts right now. At current share prices near $16, Pluralsight trades at a market cap of $2.35 billion. After netting off the $519.4 million of cash and $490.4 million of debt on Pluralsight's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $2.32 billion. Versus Wall Street's FY21 revenue expectations of $445.5 million (+15% y/y; data from Yahoo Finance), Pluralsight trades at just 5.2x EV/FY21 revenue - one of the cheapest multiples in the enterprise software sector.

Take advantage of lower share prices to invest in a company with favorable tailwinds under its belt.

Q3 download

We can now discuss Pluralsight's disappointing third-quarter results that dragged share prices down. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Pluralsight Q3 results Source: Pluralsight Q3 earnings release

Now, the headline figures weren't the issue. Pluralsight's Q3 revenue grew 20% y/y to $99.5 million, well exceeding Wall Street's expectations of $95.4 million (+15% y/y) by a generous five-point margin. Revenue decelerated five points from Q2's 25% y/y growth rate (a quarter in which Pluralsight had, however, beaten Street expectations by a nearly ten-point spread).

The issue wasn't in revenue: it was in billings. As most software investors are aware, billings presents a longer-term picture of a company's growth trajectory - because it represents deals signed in the quarter that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters. For that reason, billings growth tends to be the best forward-looking indicator of future revenue growth.

The billings picture in Q3, put succinctly, was rather disappointing. Pluralsight's $100.5 million of billings in the quarter was barely above revenue on a nominal basis (meaning that the company barely built up deferred revenue balances), while growth of 9% y/y decelerated from 11% y/y in Q2 and slipped into the single digits for the first time.

Figure 2. Pluralsight billings results Source: Pluralsight Q3 earnings release

The fact that year to date, Pluralsight's billings have only clocked in at 11% y/y, makes a mid-teens revenue growth rate (which Wall Street is hoping for) rather more of a stretch target than an easy hurdle to cross, unless Pluralsight picks up its billings figures soon.

There is one solid explanation for the weaker billings this quarter: Pluralsight moved its annual customer conference, Pluralsight Live, from August to October - a shift from Q3 to Q4 in an event that typically generates a substantial amount of new business.

There's good news and bad news on this front. Participation in this event (which went virtual for the first time this year) hit record figures, though the conversion rates are still unknown. Here's some more context from CEO Aaron Skonnard's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings release:

Let me share some quick stats on PS LIVE. We had over 29,000 participants in our virtual PS LIVE experience this year compared to about 3,000 at last year's event. Additionally, we had over 2.4 million live stream views through social media and the pipeline represented by the participants this year exceeded 250 million compared to 95 million last year. All of these are positive signs. However, given that this is our first virtual PS LIVE, we don't know yet how the higher participation and pipeline will translate into billing, but we are encouraged by the significant numbers and enthusiasm from customers attending this year's event. We'll learn more in the coming months and quarters."

Outside of this event pushout, though, the company still noted a natural slowdown. In particular, Pluralsight's net revenue retention rates (a measure of how customer upsells are trending) slipped to 113% this quarter, down from 118% sequentially. CFO James Budge attributes this slip to the coronavirus, though he notes that "We expect our four quarter rolling renewal rates to begin to expand again in 2021 as we move beyond COVID and see spending patterns begin to return to normal." On this front, the bright side is that Pluralsight's contribution to overall revenue from large enterprise clients has helped push up average deal sizes, which can also lead to more expansion potential down the road. Budge also seemed to validate consensus expectations for next year, noting without providing specific numbers that for FY21 "We expect revenue growth rates around the mid-teens, consistent with 2020 and early 2021 billings growth being recognized into 2021 revenues."

There was positive news on the profitability front to balance out the billings disappointment in Q3. Though Pluralsight has continued to ramp up its sales force, its spending on sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue fell to 46%, down eleven points from 57% in the year-ago Q3. Similarly, spending on R&D and technology fell two points to 23%. This helped bring pro forma operating margins to a near-breakeven -1.4%, a fourteen-point improvement from -16.1% last year.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Pluralsight at its bargain-basement ~5x forward revenue valuation. Yes, it's true that the company has a lot to live up to on its promise to re-invigorate billings growth rates and revenue retention rates - it's difficult for investors to believe future forecasts that are rosier than the present. However, I believe this uncertainty is already priced into Pluralsight's stock. And with a surge of attendance in the October Pluralsight Live, we can hope that high conversions support a resurgence of growth as soon as Q4.

