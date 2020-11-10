Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.'s (CRBP) CEO Yuval Cohen On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 8:20 AM ET

Yuval Cohen

[00:01:40] Thank you, Ted. Thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning for our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

[00:01:48] This past quarter has been by far the most challenging period for this company since we started it in 2014 with disappointing topline data in both resolve one phase three study and systemic sclerosis and our phase to be cystic fibrosis study in each one of these studies on Addison did not meet its primary endpoint. This is a simple and rather brutal fact and is part and parcel of the inherent risks of drug development.

[00:02:19] What is now relevant is where do we go from here?

[00:02:25] Our plan to rebuild shareholder value revolves around three simple concepts. The first one is we believe the Tabassum is an active compound, these trials yielded valuable data that provides us with insight into potential clinical benefits associated with an absence in each one of these diseases. Barbara, we'll walk you through the summaries of each of those shortly. We believe that the data from these recent studies demonstrated that Lamberson had the clinical activity in both systemic sclerosis and cystic fibrosis. They will allow us to map out a potential path forward that starts with us engaging with experts in these fields and other stakeholders. We continue to believe that there is real potential in these indications that could create value for corpus. The second concept is dermatomyositis represents a potentially significant value driver for next year, with 30000 patients in the U.S. with clear unmet need, Dermatomyositis represents an attractive market opportunity that could create substantial shareholder value, a positive outcome in our Phase three determined study of land. Addison in dermatomyositis could increase the value of our company. We note recent changes in the dermatomyositis competitive landscape with phase three studies that are shorter than one year. Therefore, we plan to shorten the duration of the determined Phase three study from one year to just 28 weeks. Accelerating top line data readouts to spring of 2020 one and sorry to the spring of 2020 one.

[00:04:23] We are leveraging our pipeline to create value beyond land, Addison, that is our third concept, Corvus is more than just one Adderson. We have a pipeline that is being developed both internally and with external assets. We believe our pipeline contains real value. We are prioritizing development of those preclinical assets that we believe can deliver a data value inflection point in 2020 one, either in the form of a potential partnership or a meaningful increase in our enterprise value. We are evaluating options for expanding our pipeline further with external assets that offer synergy with our current pipeline and our expertize in taking programs from preclinical development all the way to complex Phase three studies. We look forward to our next Research and Development Day at which we will showcase our pipeline beyond the Amazon and the value we believe can be unlocked from it. We are committed to rebuilding the value of Corbis for our shareholders. We have the expertize and the cash. One way to do so because of a dramatic restructuring we undertook that significantly extended our cash one way into mid 2020 two. And with a shortening of the VM study potentially even further than that, I will not. I will now turn the call over to Barbara. Barbara.

Barbara White

[00:06:06] Thank you, Bob. As you know, our phase three study of land, Harbisson and systemic sclerosis and our phase to be study of land, Tabassum and cystic fibrosis did not meet their primary endpoints. In both studies, the safety profile of Lynn Anderson remained unchanged and favorable without evidence of immunosuppression. Post hoc analysis showed what we believe to be evidence of clinical activity of one Tabassum in both studies in the Phase three systemic sclerosis study, improvement in the placebo group was greater than expected and occurred mostly in subjects who started new immunosuppressive therapies within the last two years compared to subjects who were on more established treatment regimens. Subjects on microsatellite and immunosuppressant used in 51 percent of the subjects in this study were especially associated with improvement in the placebo group. When post hoc analysis were done and subjects treated with immunosuppressants for at least two years, improvement was seen in the analysis and treated groups compared to the placebo group in forced vital capacity, a measure of one function, whether assessed as percent predicted for our leaders. Fewer subjects in this subset treated with established immunosuppressants had declines and more had stability and forced vital capacity compared to subjects treated with placebo.

[00:07:49] He's referring to yesterday's press release for specific data. Despite the improvement in subjects in the placebo group in the Phase three study of one Tabassum and scleroderma, it remains clear that patients with systemic sclerosis still need new treatments of their overall disease and major organ specific manifestations, especially new treatments with favorable safety profiles. We are encouraged about the analysis that suggests that Lavasan may improve lung function in patients already on established immunosuppressant treatments, given the importance of controlling decline in lung function to the overall health and mortality of systemic sclerosis patients. Our next steps include additional analysis of the data to confirm these findings and then, if warranted, consideration of another Phase three study. In our face to this study of 1000 for treatment of pulmonary exacerbations for people with cystic fibrosis, we found very low pulmonary exacerbation rates in twenty one percent of total subjects from five Eastern European countries without regard to treatment assignment. Pulmonary exacerbation rates were about 85 percent lower in subjects in these countries than those in study participants from other countries. These low rates precluded observing a meaningful difference in pulmonary exacerbation rates based on treatment assignment in subjects from these countries. Post hoc analysis were done that excluded subjects from the five countries with very low overall pulmonary exacerbation rates, in this analysis, we saw substantial differences in pulmonary exacerbation rates in the placebo group, depending upon baseline lung function and background treatment with CFT or modulating drugs. When comparing subjects with similar baseline function and treatment with CFT, your modulators when I was in treatment, was associated with a roommate with a range of numerical reductions in pulmonary exacerbations, up to a 62 percent maximum reduction, depending upon the comparison. These findings suggest activity of Lyn Allison in cystic fibrosis. Additional analysis are underway to extend these findings to additional analysis would be done with input from the study. Steering Committee of experts said cystic fibrosis and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation therapeutics developed a network.

[00:10:36] We are pleased to report that determine the Phase three study of one Tabassum and Dermatomyositis is progressing well, with more than 60 percent of subjects competing with twenty eight already. Baseline characteristics of the subjects in this study were reported at the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting this year.

[00:10:58] Determine is the first study to enroll the full spectrum of patients with dermatomyositis, with 82 percent of subjects with the classic form of dermatomyositis, with clinically apparent skin and muscle manifestations and 18 percent of subjects with the amyotrophic form of the Madama Studies with skin involvement, but without clinically apparent muscle weakness. Table use of background immunosuppressants was allowed in the GM study, but differs from usage in the scleroderma Phase three study. Microsatellite was used at baseline in only.

[00:11:42] Nineteen percent of the dermatomyositis subjects compared to fifty one percent of subjects in the scleroderma study, use of intravenous immunoglobulin has been reported to improve dermatomyositis, especially during the first few months of treatment in our dermatomyositis study. But 18 percent of subjects were receiving intravenous immunoglobulin at baseline, and only five percent of subjects had started treatment recently. Last year.

[00:12:17] We look forward to results of this important study in patients with dermatomyositis.

[00:12:24] As you've mentioned, given recent industry developments, we plan to change the timing of the primary endpoint from one year to twenty eight weeks. This change would allow us to address earlier than we originally planned. The question of whether one Tabassum provides benefit in dermatomyositis using a treatment duration consistent with other recent or ongoing Phase three studies and dermatomyositis.

[00:12:57] Of note, recent findings in dermatomyositis skin biopsies further strengthens the case for an absence of potential treatment for DNA as presented in the abstract at the ACR annual meeting expression of to cannabinoid receptor type two with increased immune cells in your skin from dermatomyositis subjects in the Lyn Allison phase to study treatment with one, Tabassum was associated with a reduction in immune cell infiltrates, EBITDA expression and inflammatory cytokine production and lesion skin from his people with dermatomyositis. The NIH sponsored one hundred patients, phase two study of wind damage and systemic lupus erythematosus has enrolled ninety three of one hundred plan subjects to date. We remain optimistic that enrollment may be complete by either year end or early next year with topline data in the first half of 2020 one. We have promising preclinical programs that we view as a key component in rebuilding shareholder value. We are especially encouraged by preclinical data we've generated with a novel family of to agonist that inhibit tumor cell growth, in vitro and then a xenograft model of human cancer. This potential antitumor activity of several of our own EBITDA agonists is supported by a robust literature testing other EBITDA agonist and animal models. We are preparing to submit this data to an upcoming medical conference and will be increasing internal resources devoted to this program. Regarding our CB one inverse agonist program, we have recently identified several compounds with more promising physical, chemical and pharmacokinetic properties than CRB four thousand one. We are shifting our focus to prioritize development of these compounds and are not continuing to develop CRB four thousand and one. We look forward to disclosing more details about these compounds at a future R&D day. With that, I will turn the call back to Yvonne.

Yuval Cohen

[00:15:26] Thank you, Barbara. I will now provide an update regarding our financial position, as mentioned previously.

[00:15:34] In October, we announced a very dramatic restructuring of our operations designed to reduce costs and reallocate resources towards our Lamberson Clinical Development Program in dermatomyositis, as well as our early stage pipeline.

[00:15:52] The restructuring, which included layoffs and other cost reductions, was designed to extend our cash one way of eighty two million dollars to me, the 2020 to. Lastly, a valued member of our senior leadership team, our Chief Operating Officer, Bob Discordance, has resigned the company to pursue other interests. Bob played an important role and made many contributions during a critical period for the company, and his presence will be genuinely missed on behalf of the senior leadership team. I would like to personally thank Bob for his leadership, service and commitment. We wish him well. In closing, we continue to believe the endocannabinoid system is a key target for the development of therapeutics, for the treatment of debilitating diseases, with these unique clinical databases now in hand, we will continue to collaborate with both systemic sclerosis and cystic fibrosis experts and explore the roadmap to potential follow on confirmatory studies for both programs. We are excited for the completion of our Phase three clinical trial in the next year, with an anticipated topline data readout less than one year away and potentially sooner than initially planned. We also look forward to data from our cell program next year.

[00:17:27] We are actively prioritizing our pipeline to focus on those programs that we can deliver.

[00:17:35] The earliest data inflection point and look forward to providing you with an update at an upcoming Research and Development Day.

[00:17:44] With that, I want to thank you all for your time and attention today. I now turn the call back to the operator and we will open the call to questions from the audience.

Brian Abrahams

[00:18:30] Hey, guys, thank you for taking my questions. I guess my first question is on the tomato myositis study. I'd love to hear a little bit more about the rationale behind shortening the study. Obviously, you can get a quicker readout, but I'm just sort of wondering what this means for the overall conducting and powering of the study, if you're expecting most of the effects will be observed within those first six months. And is there any additional FDA or regulatory sign that you need to in order to amend the protocol and have it potentially still be enable an adequate safety database to enable registration of.

Barbara White

[00:19:14] Brian, this is Barbara, thank you. Thank you very much for that question. In response to a number of things have changed since we first planned the study.

[00:19:26] And we were the first large phase three study in dermatomyositis. And there have been a number of studies since that point.

[00:19:37] We had originally planned for a study duration of 52 weeks. But we note that optimism just reported Phase three results in a study of a duration of 16 weeks, which is far less than the 52 week study we had planned. Also, when we look at study durations for other phase three studies in dermatomyositis, we see that all are less. All the ones that we can see are less than 52 weeks and range from 16 weeks, 17 weeks to twenty four weeks. So in fact, our dermatomyositis study is the outlier in terms of treatment, duration and competitively. I think the data would be compared to some comparable time points. So I think it's reasonable to determine what our efficacy is at these earlier time points. When we look at blinded data from our study and it is blinded. We know already that we've had good progress in the study and that more than 60 percent of the patients are through with twenty eight and that a number of them have already completed the study so that we can get a reasonable idea of what the overall rate of responses and the primary outcome, which is the total improvement score. And when we do this with the data to date, about 85 percent of the improvement is already apparent.

[00:21:14] In these very preliminary analysis of data, about 85 percent of improvement is already apparent by week twenty eight. So while improvement continues beyond that, the majority of improvement occurs in the first six months or so. So I don't think we'll be losing a lot of. Signal a lot of value by shortening the study, the trade off for loss of efficacy. I don't think we'll be great. So I think that's important. What other studies are doing? Trade off is not great. It will provide us with a major inflection point sooner than we would otherwise. Six months. So the. I'm going to get the last patient out of 20 weeks will be some time at the juncture of the first and second quarter next year. And if the study is positive. We think that this will provide meaningful value for the company. We don't think that it necessarily precludes the opportunity to take the data on for approval. We certainly need to have a protocol amendment and we watched the statistical analysis plan. These things can be done. But if I repeat this, this study designed with an outcome shorter than 52 weeks, will be quite consistent with what others are doing in their Phase three studies.

Brian Abrahams

[00:22:43] That's that's really helpful color, Barbara. And then just maybe one more question for me, just curious if you could expand a little bit more about some of the limitations that you observed with four zero zero one. Was this on the formulation side on the blood brain barrier penetration side? And I guess what the you know, maybe some of the characteristics of the next generation, maybe one inverse agonists when those when we could learn more about those moving forward into the clinic. Thanks.

Barbara White

[00:23:11] Thank you, Brian, again for the question. We actually had both of those. We observe both of those problems with four thousand one, we have a fabulous CMC team and they work and have been able to make formulations for a four thousand one that were adequate for us to begin our clinical testing. Nonetheless, it's a fairly insoluble and difficult to formulate compound. In addition, we extended and expanded upon the initial toxicology, pharmacokinetic studies that had been done and had previously been adequate to enable phase one testing. But for safety purposes, we decided to expand these studies. And when we did this, we found levels of four thousand one in primate brain that we felt did not support for the development of four thousand and one. The other compounds that we are pursuing have more favorable physical chemical properties in terms of likely solubility and the ability to formulate. And also in the studies that we've done to date, don't show some of the early signals of concern about four thousand one and its accumulation and brain.

[00:24:39] Business Heilbrunn.

Brian Abrahams

[00:24:41] Very helpful. Thanks again, guys.

Operator

[00:24:46] Our next question comes from Dr. Murray Requa with Jeffries prefill feet.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:24:52] Hi, this is Kenny Shannon for Murray Recrossed. I have a question on the systemic sclerosis trial. How do you see the greater than to your eyes teamwork from the recent post hoc press release incorporated into the FDA label. Has there been precedent for approvals based on years of background therapy failure, or would you run additional trials either in-house or with a partner?

Barbara White

[00:25:19] Hi, Kenny. Thanks for the question. To be clear, we do not think that this current Phase three study that was just completed is adequate to support regulatory approval. So so we've taken that off the books. We didn't need the primary and therefore we didn't need the secondary. And we just don't think that that's a path forward to approval. At the same time, we think the data are very informative, not only to us, but to the clinical computer clinical community. And they provide a very rich database from which we can further discern how to design an initial Phase three study that then could be used for approval. So, again, the one that was just finished is not adequate for approval. We are in the process of determining path forward and if we do move forward, that would by necessity involve another Phase three study.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:26:22] Thanks. And one more question on Sieff, you previously mentioned that you will talk to the community regarding a provability and potential trials, have you and your feedback?

Barbara White

[00:26:36] Yes, we've had some conversations and we will engage in more at this point, we're still a little bit early to think about that. But at the same time, I do want to point out that we fail to meet our primary endpoint and usually gradually that precludes that trial being used to support. I could support approval, but it precludes that trial being used as the basis for approval.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:27:06] Gotcha, and maybe just one last question for D.M. Was the trial shortened based on competitors or did you feel there was efficacy read through from CSI or C that contributed to that shortened decision?

Barbara White

[00:27:26] I think it was more the formal that we are we've assessed we continue to assess the evolving status of trials in Germany on my side, and we've seen that there are at least half as short as charges. And we think that that's the time point that should be effective, that physicians would use to judge efficacy and comparison to other compounds that may be available at an earlier time point. So we felt it was very reasonable to see what the analysis from data looked like. That enables us to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:28:06] But thanks.

Operator

[00:28:10] Once again, ladies and gentlemen, to ask a question, please, press star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from Leland Gershell with Oppenheimer. Please proceed.

Leland Gershell

[00:28:20] Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First, a question on the systemic sclerosis with the identification of the pulmonary function improvement potential that you've seen with Flynn Anderson from the results data, it sounds like you're contemplating going forward potentially with the focus on that. Just wondering, Barbara, or even if you can comment on when we might hear clarity on the decision process to move forward in assessing, you know, with a focus on on EPS and what what further you may need to go into that consideration as you make that decision. And if a follow up.

Barbara White

[00:29:01] Aswell, start Muntasser to Tuval, and thank you once again for your question and your interest, we will see some additional data analysis, as you can appreciate. These are post hoc analysis and post hoc analysis are fraught with with that that they are after the fact, although we did certainly call out the need to look at forced vital capacity ahead of time. That was one of our secondary endpoints. We just hadn't known the impact of background immunosuppressants ahead of time. So we will continue to analyze the data to convince ourselves and experts that this improvement that we're seeing in FCC is indeed as robust as we think it is in this analysis to date. And when we've done that, and that shouldn't take too much longer, then the next step is to design an additional study and to gain agreement from regulatory authorities that such as Phase three design, would be appropriate to support approval. We know that forced vital capacity has already been used as a primary efficacy endpoint in a successful Phase three study process has been approved for treatment of. One function of one involvement in patients with systemic sclerosis recently, so the regulatory path forward, focusing on that function to us seems pretty clear.

Yuval Cohen

[00:30:41] Ok, thank you. Do you have any predictions? I'm not, especially if it's intriguing. We want to make sure we have a full handle on it. I think later, another thing that will be important is really talk to a whole bunch of people out there in the dermo landscape, see what they think, if any one of them is against their feedback, their interest, and then obviously in parallel, start a regulatory path.

[00:31:16] My guess is it's certainly a next year event and we'll be busy working on it from now and into Q1.

Leland Gershell

[00:31:30] Ok, I think that's that's helpful. And then with regard to the four zero zero one program. Just curious if, you know, in the earlier stage compounds, that looks a bit more more attractive versus that one given given that that finding, wondering if you plan to announce multiple development candidates that could be evaluated in parallel in the clinic or it'll be the case. You'll settle on one that you'll take forward based on the clinical profiles just in terms of hedging your bets and you know that. Get that opportunity and thank you.

Barbara White

[00:32:10] That's an interesting thought. Right now. Our plan would be to move to one that appears better forward into clinical development. And certainly the other two, several would be an option. But move one would probably be more conservative for our resources. And we would hope to have enough data clinically to pick the best of what now looks to be several promising compounds.

Leland Gershell

[00:32:41] All right, great. OK, thanks very much for taking the question.

Operator

