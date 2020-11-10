Home builders continue to remain undervalued, but that is likely to change due to growing for new homes.

Business is well positioned to benefit from tailwinds due to record low mortgage rates, work-from-home and potential Biden administration initiatives.

Introduction

LGI Homes (LGIH) has had a great year so far, with increased work-from-home trend and home sales fueled by record low mortgage rates. The 10th largest home builder's stock is up 66% YTD and has significantly outpaced the SPDR Home builders ETF (XHB). It is my opinion that the company is still well positioned for a lot more growth and an investment will be rewarding for long term investors

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Image Source: Investor Presentation

Sales Growth

LGI Homes is one of the few home builders that reports monthly home closings. This is extremely beneficial for me to keep track of their performance and identify irrational sell-offs and corrections to add to my long position.

At the end of October 2020, LGI Homes has closed 6,748 homes YTD, 14.5% higher than for the same 10 month period in 2019. The double digit sales growth is impressive given the economy is still in recovery mode amidst the pandemic. During the Q3 conference call, management mentioned that they expect between 115-120 active communities and 8500-9000 home closings by the end of the year. With the company closing 818 homes in October, this guidance implies 1,752 - 2,252 home closings in the next 2 months.

Source: Author's calculations

LGI Homes has been increasing their home prices to offset rising lumber prices (to maintain gross margins) and this has not impacted their sales since demand for new homes continues to be very strong at this time. The average sale price during Q3 was $255,477, a 5.9% YoY increase.

Based on the guided FY 2020 home closings, closings per community metric is also expected to hold steady between 74 to 76.5 closings/community.

Source: Author's calculations

With reducing unemployment and mortgage rates continuing to hover around record-low levels, I think LGI Homes is well positioned for continued growth.

Locations

We generally acquire finished lots and raw land in affordable locations that are further away from urban centers than many other suburban communities but have access to major thoroughfares, retail districts and centers of business - LGI Homes 10K

Image Source: LGI Homes website

Work-from-home adoption during this pandemic, and a corporate push to roll out more permanent WFH setup has made people consider moving to the suburbs.

Nearly half of job seekers (45.5%) will adjust to working from home more frequently than before COVID-19, with 42% even exploring a permanent WFH situation - Monster Survey

Also due to the pandemic, city life is not as it used to be. Individuals are not interested in paying city prices when they are unable to live the city life. It is well known that for the same price, one can get a bigger suburban house, in comparison to a home in the city. A need for more space, to home school kids, have home gym setup, etc has fueled the move outside big cities.

I think these requirements and consideration factors will exist for the foreseeable future. LGI Homes' business model to cater to entry level buyers and their location strategy will make them a popular option for potential home buyers.

A Biden Presidency May Provide Tailwinds to LGI Homes

With Joe Biden winning the 2020 US presidential election, the Biden administration policy making is likely to boost sales for LGI Homes. Joe Biden's campaign plan promises tax credits of up to $15,000 to help families buy their first home. Unlike regular federal tax credits, these credits can be obtained at the time of the home purchase.

Source: Joe Biden's campaign website

I believe this plan, if implemented, will benefit LGI Homes the most, as the 10th largest home builder nation specifically focuses on move-in-ready entry-level-homes, catered to the first-time home buyer.

Further, the president-elect also plans to combat climate change by building 1.5 million energy-efficient homes and public-housing units. I imagine this would provide tailwinds to home-builders through incentives, buyer tax credits among other positive factors. LGI Homes currently offers energy efficient housing as part of its CompleteHome inventory in all its communities nationwide.

In my recent article on PulteGroup, I mentioned that new home building activity is expected to be high in the long term due to the fact that more than 50% of US homes are more than 40 years old. The push for energy efficient housing is likely to help the shift towards newer homes.

Share Buybacks and Land Acquisitions

Share Buyback

At the end of Q3, LGI Homes had $17.2 million remaining from their previously authorized stock repurchase program of $50 million. Recently, LGIH Board of Directors approved an additional $300 million for share repurchases. With a total of $317.2 million available to buyback shares, this represents roughly 2.71 million shares. With 25.1 million shares outstanding at the end of Q3, the program will be buying back close to 11% of the company.

Land Acquisition

With a goal to maintain a 3 to 5 year forward supply of owned lots in various stages of development at any one time, management has been excellent in the deployment of capital for future growth opportunities.

During the third quarter, we added almost 3,000 new lots to our owned inventory and nearly doubled our total number of controlled lots to 24,557 - Charles Merdian - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (Q3 conference call)

At the end of Q3, the company's land portfolio had 57,185 owned and controlled lots (17.2% YoY increase).

Conclusion

The next 3-5 years are looking great for home builders in general. As peers like DR Horton (DHI), KB Homes (KBH), Lennar Corp (LEN.B), PulteGroup (PHM), NVR (NVR) continue remain undervalued in comparison with the S&P 500, I think that will change in the near future and the sector is likely to get a higher valuation from the market.

LGI Homes is currently trading at a forward P/E of 11. In my opinion, given the double digit growth rate it is demonstrating, factors bring extremely favorable to the home builder sector and with management's prudent deployment of capital, long term investors are looking at a great value-growth opportunity in this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH, PHM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.