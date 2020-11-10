Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) is working to use microbes to impact the immune system. The company is targeting large, lucrative markets where there is a need for better treatment options. Early data looks promising and the company has multiple shots on goal. However, results will be binary, and should the data be negative, the company has no reoccurring revenue stream, and will need to advance alternative candidates into the clinic.

Evelo Biosciences seeks to modulate the microbiome in a unique way that is distinct from the mechanisms used by other companies working in the microbiome space. Most companies in the space are attempting to add beneficial bacteria and thus change the composition of the microbiome in the colon. Evelo's goal is not to engraft specific bacteria or change the microbial ecology. Their objective is to use microbes to up regulate or down regulate the immune system by impacting immune cells as microbes travel through the small intestine. Simply put, Evelo is seeking to harass the ability of microbes in the gut to direct the immune system.

Their lead product EDP1815 is an oral capsule which contains Prevotella histicola. It was designed to down regulate inflammatory pathways and it currently is in the clinic being tested in COVID-19, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. EDP1503 is another product in the clinic and is being tested to determine if it can improve the efficacy of Keytruda in triple negative breast cancer.

The fundamental premise Evelo Biosciences is working with, that microbe exposure can activate cells in the small intestine which impact the immune response, is well supported in the scientific literature. Evelo's in house research is based on identifying which microbes activate and inhibit 40 different cytokine pathways to identify an inflammatory and non inflammatory "signature." Research published in Cell titled "Mining the Human Gut microbiota for Immunomodulatory Organisms" noted that, "human gut microbiota comprises a treasure trove of immunomodulatory bacteria." Evelo is attempting to identify bacterial candidates. A published scientific paper by Drs. Mowat and Agace in National Reviews in Immunology noted that, "intestinal immune processes are also increasingly implicated in controlling disease development elsewhere in the body." The clinical trials that are ongoing will be assessing whether specific microbes can be used to treat systemic diseases. It should be noted that translating these scientific discoveries into viable treatments that show clinical benefit is the next leap and it will likely be an iterative process.

EDP1815 in COVID-19

COVID-19 patients can experience a cytokine storm and inflammation later in the course of the disease which can cause damage to the lungs which ultimately can result in respiratory failure and death. Dr. Reynold Panettieri of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences explained that, "Many of the most severe cases of acute respiratory distress and death in COVID-19 patients have been linked to an overactive response by cytokines, proteins in the cells that signal a reaction by the immune system. These "cytokine storms" cause the immune system to attack organs, such as the lungs, that they should be protecting." Evelo believes that EDP1815 could potentially dampen the response and prevent hyperinflammation, while not impacting the parts of the immune response necessary to fight infection.

According to a published study in The New England Journal of Medicine, dexamethasone, a steroid, has been shown to reduce inflammation and has a positive clinical impact in a subgroup of patients with COVID-19 who required ventilators as well as in patients who require oxygen. However, dexamethasone likely provided no benefit and may actually be harmful in patients who did not require oxygen according to the study. This suggests that deciding to use dexamethasone presents a conundrum for physicians because of the negative impact due to the broad suppression of the immune system. This has to be weighed against the potential benefits in the sickest patients. Having to ascertain which patents will benefit and which may be harmed is not an ideal predicament for physicians.

Evelo Biosciences believes EDP1815 could potentially provide the benefits of dexamethasone without the risks. First, they found in preclinical models that, "EDP1815 and dexamethasone are similarly effective as anti-inflammatories" and they may even work synergistically. But perhaps more importantly, a Phase 1 psoriasis study showed that "EDP1815 limited the production of multiple inflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-8, TNF, and IL-1b" while not impacting type 1 interferons which are needed to combat viruses such as COVID-19. Dr. Simba Gill, PhD the CEO of Evelo Biosciences described the promise in COVID-19 patients as being due to "the Goldilocks effect of EDP1815 we observed pre-clinically in which hyperinflammation is resolved whilst preserving antiviral activity." Clinical studies are underway to ascertain whether this simple microbe has the potential to inexpensively and very safely improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19. If EDP1815 can ramp down the inflammation, given its benign safety profile, it may play a role in the treatment paradigm for COVID-19. It should be noted that some IL-6 drugs in other trials in COVID-19 patients have shown little or no benefit so it is far from certain whether EDP1815 will result in a meaningful clinical benefit.

The below chart shows the impact of EDP1815 on IL-6 and IL-8 in patients being treated for psoriasis. Both IL-6 and IL-8 are thought to be involved in the hyper inflammatory reaction in COVID-19 so limiting their production could be beneficial. As the chart shows, overall, the placebo group has a higher level of cytokines. One placebo patient had a 9x higher level of IL-8. Of the patients treated with EDP1815, there are no subjects with dramatically higher levels and the general trend was that most subjects produced fewer cytokines. Whether this will translate into better clinical outcomes will be the central question of two ongoing clinical trials.

Figure 1: KOL presentation

There are two trials underway testing EDP1815 in patients with COVID-19 infections. TACTIC-E is a Phase 2/3 trial which will enroll 469 patients per arm in the UK. Eligible patients will have risk factors for developing complications and are at risk of progression to the intensive care unit or death. Patients in the first cohort will be dosed with EDP1815 in addition to receiving standard of care treatments while patients in arm 2 will be dosed with a combination of ambrisentan and dapagliflozin in addition to standard of care and patients in arm 3 will receive standard of care treatment only. The primary outcome is a reduction in the number of patients who develop severe complications including organ failure, or require a ventilator and/or death. Secondary outcome measures will include the length of hospital stay, use of oxygen therapy, biomarkers for COVID-19 progression, and time elapsed before they experience clinical improvement. Safety data and a futility analysis should be announced in Q2 of 2021.

There is also a US based trial at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Jersey. The goal is to utilize EDP1815 to prevent the complications associated with hyper inflammation and the cytokine storm that complicates some cases of COVID-19. The trial is being conducted based on preclinical and clinical data that has demonstrated EDP1815's ability to modulate multiple key cytokines. The protocol calls for enrollment of newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients who are admitted to the hospital. This study will evaluate patients early in the course of their illness and will start them on therapy within 36 hours of diagnosis hoping to prevent the deterioration of lung function that can occur. The primary endpoint is the reduced need for oxygen therapy. The secondary endpoints the company hopes to achieve include a reduction in symptom duration, a reduction of disease severity as well as reduced mortality. Results are expected to be available by mid 2021. If effective, there may be broad applicability in resolving inflammation in other viral infections including influenza.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a condition characterized by plagues and scaling on the skin that are thought to be caused by an overactive immune system. Psoriasis is a chronic systemic disease with organ involvement. Up to 30 percent of patients develop psoriatic arthritis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 156 million people suffer from the disease with 80 percent of these patients suffering from mild to moderate disease. The disease severity classification is related to the percentage of body skin involved. A patient could have disease covering their entire face and still be considered "mild" and thus it is a misleading label in terms of the impact on patients. Furthermore, according to studies, patient's quality of life is substantially impacted when they suffer from psoriasis.

According to the International Psoriasis Council new drug development has been targeted to the moderate to severe patients with few successful innovations being brought to market for mild to moderate psoriasis patients.

For patients suffering from mild to moderate psoriasis, topical treatments are first line and require a high level of compliance that is difficult for patients. Moreover, some of these topical treatments have side effects such as skin thinning that make them unsuitable for chronic administration. 52 percent of patients surveyed by The National Psoriasis Foundation were dissatisfied with treatment options.

Perhaps more importantly, a clinical study by Dr. Joel Gelfand of The University of Pennsylvania published in The European Heart Journal showed that the systemic inflammation that is present in severe psoriasis can independently be a risk factor for having a myocardial infarction. This supports that new treatment approaches should target the systemic nature of the inflammation in psoriasis patients. EDP1815, being orally administered, has the potential to have the advantage of being systemically acting. It should also be noted that due to the benign nature, it could potentially be used with topicals or other treatments to improve efficacy.

EDP1815 in Psoriasis

A Phase 1b study of EDP1815 in mild to moderate psoriasis has been completed. Improvements in psoriasis occurred as evidenced by improvement in PASI score (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) and LSS (Lesion Severity Score). The phase 1 study showed that, "there was a reduction in mean LSS and PASI score after 28 days of dosing in both cohorts who received EDP1815. In the high dose cohort alone, there was a continued reduction in both mean LSS (of 24% vs. placebo of 7%) and PASI score (of 21% vs. placebo of 3%) at 42 days - 14 days following the last dose of the drug." In the high dose cohort at 28 days, EDP1815 showed a reduction in PASI of 21 percent vs. 15 percent for Otezla in a similar trial. If this data is reproduced, given the benign safety profile, EDP1815 may be a viable product for mild to moderate psoriasis as a stand alone or add on treatment. This study had few participants and thus was not powered for a definitive efficacy determination. Despite the encouraging data, it remains to be determined if the Phase 2 study will show similar results.

By mid 2021, an interim data readout should be available from a larger study which will enroll 225 patients with mild to moderate psoriasis and randomize them to treatment for a 4 month period with EDP1815 or placebo. The considerably longer duration of treatment allows time for skin healing and a better indication of efficacy. The primary efficacy endpoint will be the mean reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score at 16 weeks.

Treatment Options and Market for Psoriasis Treatments

Topical steroid treatments and other topical agents are the first line treatments for mild psoriasis and they can work reasonably well to decrease lesions and reduce itching. Phototherapy can be used for patients with moderate psoriasis. Otezla, an oral FDA approved treatment for moderate to severe psoriasis was acquired by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for approximately $11 billion highlighting the value of an effective oral treatment for psoriasis. Otezla is a reasonable choice for patients unresponsive to topical treatments before they consider a biologic. Although highly effective, diarrhea is a common side effect and some patients experience depression. Biologics are more effective than Otezla, but they are IV and can increase a patient's risk for infection. Deucravacitinib, Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) drug in clinical trials in moderate to severe psoriasis appears to be even more effective than Otezla while having the advantage of once daily oral dosing. ARQ-151, a topical PDE4 inhibitor which is in late stage trials also looks effective and safe for patients with psoriasis.

According to an article in Dermatology Times, biologics as well as Otezla can have annual costs of more than $40,000 per year and thus their usage is reserved for moderate to severe psoriasis patients. Methotrexate, an older drug is also used but it is less effective than biologics and has significant side effects. It appears there is an unmet need for safe, inexpensive, systemic treatment options for patients with mild to moderate psoriasis. Evelo Biosciences is hoping to target the underserved patients with mild to moderate psoriasis and if efficacious intends to make their treatments very affordable and accessible to the worldwide markets.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Triple negative breast cancers do not have estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors or targetable HER2 proteins which makes them unresponsive to many treatments. TNBC represents 10-20 percent of the cancers and are considered aggressive with a poor prognosis. Evelo is looking for EDP1503 to upregulate the immune response and more effectively attack tumors and work synergistically with checkpoint inhibitors. Checkpoint inhibitors, such as Keytruda work by preventing the down regulation of the immune response. Evelo has reported that, "in preclinical models, EDP1503 alone stimulated upregulation of the immune response to tumors, delayed tumor progression and, when combined with a checkpoint inhibitor, showed additive effects in delaying tumor progression."

Evelo presented "preliminary data on 11 TNBC patients (8 on high dose and 3 on low dose EDP1503). An overall response rate (ORR) of 25% (2/8) and a disease control rate of 37.5% (3/8) were observed across all TNBC subjects receiving high dose EDP1503. ORR was 33% (2/6) amongst response-evaluable patients on the high dose, with 2 patients awaiting first response assessment. Historic studies of anti-PD-1 monotherapy in heavily pretreated TNBC patients have yielded an ORR of 5-10%." It appears that the high dosage yields better results and newly enrolled patients will receive the higher dosage. Additional data from this cohort will be available in 4Q 2020. BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini found results from the trial of EDP1503 plus Keytruda "early but encouraging". These cohorts are so small that it is difficult to ascertain the efficacy profile but additional data due to be announced in December should help to clarify whether EDP1503 can improve the efficacy of Keytruda. Moreover, Evelo's CMO, Dr. Duncan McHale noted that EDP1503 may be used as a combination therapy. He noted that, "if the current response rate is maintained, then the pleiotropic immunostimulatory actions of EDP1503 will make it an ideal agent to combine with any therapy, which increases neoantigen generation."

Recently, Evelo announced during their earnings call that another product, EDP1908 looks particularly promising. Mark Bodmer, Ph.D., Evelo's Chief Scientific Officer described that, "In oncology, we recently discovered a bacterial strain which makes EVs (extracellular vesicles) with anti-tumor activity in mice that surpasses anything we have previously seen with either a checkpoint inhibitor or a whole microbe, whether in our hands or in the literature. Indeed, in preclinical tumor models, it is as effective after oral administration as our reported intratumoral immune stimulators. That's a high bar, which this orally dosed EV meets." Preclinical data will be presented in December at a conference. Investors should be aware this is preclinical data which may not translate into the same response in humans. Evelo Biosciences is working on an innovative approach and thus, multiple iterations may be necessary to get to a marketable, efficacious product.

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a red, itchy, scaly rash that is common in children. It tends to be a chronic condition and may wax and wane. It affects as many as 15-20 percent of children and is the most common chronic inflammatory skin disease. Evelo has completed enrollment in a Phase 1b trial of EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis. 24 patients with mild to moderate disease will be treated once per day for 56 days or alternatively be given a placebo. Like most 1b studies, safety is the primary endpoint, but there will be assessments made as to Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), Scoring Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD), Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI), and Pruritis Numerical Rating Scale (Pruritis NRS) as well. Data will be available in the first quarter of 2021. There will be an additional Phase 1 study done on patients with atopic dermatitis testing EDP1867, which acts on different cytokine pathways.

Treatment Options for Atopic Dermatitis

Topical steroids and topical calcineurin inhibitors are the most common treatment for mild atopic dermatitis. Steroids can cause skin thinning and are not always appropriate for chronic usage. They generally are not used on the face. Calcineurin inhibitors have black box warnings regarding cancer risk. There is a need for safe, effective treatments especially given that many patients who suffer from atopic dermatitis are children. An inexpensive, effective and safe treatment with a novel mechanism of action would likely be well received by the market.

Risks/ Grey Sky Scenario

The primary risk of investing in Evelo Biosciences surrounds their ability to produce positive data. There will be a binary outcome and the early data, even though generally positive, is in so few patients it isn't possible to ascertain whether it will be an indicator of efficacy in larger cohorts. The quarters ahead will be data rich with six clinical readouts. If data is not positive, the company will need to head back to the lab to assess different microbes and different formulations. Investors should expect dilution to fund this. Given these are innovative products which are not similar to anything FDA approved, it would not be surprising if moving forward was an iterative process.

Moreover, sometimes a scientific discovery just doesn't translate into a tangible product due to technical obstacles. In biotech, it is a reality that some products simply don't work and that risk is pronounced for a company such as Evelo Biosciences which is working on a frontier that has not been validated in the clinic yet. Potential investors should be aware that Evelo may have something incredibly promising or they have NOTHING at all. If the latter is the outcome, there is no obvious path forward for the company.

Blue Sky Scenario

Evelo Biosciences is on the cusp of proving whether microbes regulating the immune system is a viable concept. Investing in Evelo is an opportunity for investors who wish to speculate on a biotech company at a pivotal point which has a large upside if it is successful. This has vast potential to revolutionize how common diseases are treated and the potential to capture a share of large markets for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In 2018, $13 billion was estimated to be spent treating psoriasis and $5 billion is spent treating atopic dermatitis. Given the size of these markets, even a small piece of the market would be a meaningful amount of revenue, especially given the cost of manufacturing is very low. Moreover, EDP1815 could be added on to existing treatments for greater efficacy even if the data shows low to moderate efficacy as a monotherapy. In addition, Evelo also has a platform which has potential applications in other indications in oncology as well as other inflammatory diseases.

Figure 2: Evelo Biosciences Pipeline

Institutional Ownership

Mark Lampert's BVF Fund and Flagship Pioneering owns significant stakes in Evelo Biosciences. Flagship, which also backed Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is by far the largest shareholder and holds approximately half the shares. Other early investors included Mayo Clinic and Google Ventures.

Financials

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $81.6 million and believes it will be sufficient to fund operations through Q3 of 2021, thus dilution is likely to occur. The market cap is approximately $200 million which reflects the early stage of the company's progress.

Conclusion

Drug discovery is often an iterative process where multiple tries are needed to work through obstacles and Evelo is in the early stages of this process. Evelo Biosciences is either wasting a princely sum on a dead end or they are on to some very promising science that could result in safe, very inexpensive to manufacture, effective treatments for large indications. Multiple readouts will determine the trajectory of the company. Investors should recognize the binary nature of the outcome and the enormous risk of investing in early stage companies with science that is innovative but not yet validated by large clinical studies. For the scientists working at Evelo, these readouts will be moments of triumph or despair after years of work advancing these microbes into the clinic. Investors should individually evaluate if the upside, which is substantial, is worth the downside risk, which is also substantial.

