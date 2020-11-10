Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) CEO Tom Greco on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 7:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Elisabeth Eisleben - SVP, Communications and IR

Tom Greco - President and CEO

Jeff Shepherd - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Chris Horvers - J.P. Morgan

Michael Lasser - UBS

Elizabeth Suzuki - Bank of America

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Seth Sigman - Credit Suisse

Scot Ciccarelli - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Baker - DA Davidson

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Chris Bottiglieri - Exane BNP Paribas

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

[00:00:03] Welcome to the Advance Auto Parts third quarter 2020 conference call. Before we begin, Elisabeth Eisleben, senior vice president, communications and investor relations make a brief statement concerning forward looking statements that will be discussed on this call for.

Elisabeth Eisleben

[00:00:19] Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2020 results, I'm joined by Tom Grecco, our president and chief executive officer, and Jeff Shepherd, executive vice president and chief financial officer, following their prepared remarks. We will turn our attention to answering your question. Before we begin, please be advised that our remarks today may contain forward looking statements, all statements other than statements of historical fact, of forward looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding our initiative plans, projections and future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward looking statements, additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ and be found under the caption forward looking statements and risk factors in our most recent annual report on form 10K and subsequent filings made with the commission. Now, let me turn the call over to Tom Greco.

Tom Greco

[00:01:21] Good morning, everyone, and allow me to start by thanking each of our advance team members and Carquest independent partners for their tireless efforts to delight in serve our customers. Our entire team faced challenges every single week throughout history, and I'm reminded daily that our role in supporting essential workers has never been more important to our success. We've been operating with three overarching priorities during the covid-19 pandemic. First priority is the health, safety and well-being of our team members and customers that can preserve cash and protect the PNL during the crisis, and third, prepare to be even stronger following the crisis. We will progress on each of these objectives in the quarter, our dedicated leadership team remains focused on the health and safety of our team members and customers regularly, calfskin safety protocols and updating our playbooks for the pandemic. This includes health checks for all team members, Institute and Company 123. We also provided Cooling Cybersmart in the summer to address heat concerns while ensuring our team members had this protection. Our communications team keeps the visibility high in the virtual town halls and regular video updates to ensure team member engagement. We're also benchmarking and working collaboratively with industry and professional organizations to continuously improve our response to this rapidly changing environment. Bottom line, we remain vigilant to protect our team members and to ensure that our customers have a safe and positive experience in our stores. Turning to Q3 results, our net sales grew nine point nine percent to two and a half dollars billion compared to the prior year, and we delivered comparable sales growth of ten point two percent.

[00:03:24] This is our strongest quarterly performance in 15 years, adjusted operating income increased by approximately 33 percent to 272 dollars million, and our adjusted operating income margin rate increased 183 basis points to ten point seven percent. And you'll hear from Jeff, we also strengthened our cash and liquidity position throughout the quarter, highlighted by our quarterly free cash flow improvement of 95 percent. Recently, we found positive comp sales across every region with the Gulf Coast, central and southeast posting strong double digit comp. Our northeast and mid-Atlantic and West regions will still consider the mid to high single digits, we're below our overall growth in the quarter. As we noted in Q2, there remains a wide gap between the highest and lowest performing regions, although this narrowed in Q3 to approximately 900 basis points on average between the six regions I just mentioned. The good news is that the Northeast, which is our largest region and the most improvement of any region in the quarter versus Q2, as we examine in the broader parts industry and total retail data the performance of these lower growth geographies and been more impacted by covid-19 and is consistent with our internal results. On a category basis, we saw some strength in batteries, as well as continued growth in appearance, and after that began to then stay at home, orders were implemented. Well, there are many puts and takes in Q3, we believe the net benefit for the industry was driven by three primary external demand drivers.

[00:05:14] First, there are economic drivers here in the uncertainty of the macroeconomic climate and increased unemployment. There have been fewer new vehicle sales and more used vehicle sales. This resulted in agency, which is good for both DIY and ultimately pro. Secondly, there's climate related factors, as we've discussed before, we believe consumers have an understandable fear of using mass transportation, creating a heightened emphasis and reliance on personal vehicle. In some cases, people are working from home and have time on their hands to do their own DIY maintenance and repairs. Finally, it's our belief that when motorists have a DIY needs in this environment. They prefer to shop in smaller boxes in our stores so they can feel safe that the customer base they need and get back on the road quickly so they can do the job well. Of course, some of the benefit from the external factors is offset by the reduction in miles driven, which is an important demand driver for our industry. When this begins to recover, we expect it will provide a tailwind for the industry. We believe the majority of our accelerated top line growth in the quarter, and in particular the strong desire to live performance is due to these external factors. Our industry has historically performed well during challenging economic times, considering prior periods when the economy was challenged, the is generally an early beneficiary born relatively quickly by full recovery.

[00:06:50] Looking more closely at our business, we deliver mid single digit net sales growth in Q3 following the decline in Q2 due to the temporary closure of garages across North America. In Q3, a machine learning platform, dynamic assortment enabled us to have the right part in the right place and improve availability. This enabled both assortment and close brain improvements as lookouts and demand surged. We also deployed new customer delivery software for Woolpack Advance and Carquest, which includes real time updates and notifications for all users. In addition, our customers were very appreciative of the continued interactive virtual classroom training we provided through our technical institute. This included the ability for customers to extend the training content to all technicians within their repair shops. On immunologic pipeline, we continue to enhance our technical service bulletin and also deploy this valuable tool in Carquest, Canada. These tools, in addition to our sustained focus on improving the overall experience for customers, enable us to further grow our customer base during Q3 as we crossed the 12000 customer. In addition, our Carquest independent team had another strong quarter and there's now converted 36 new stores to the current first family here today. Once again, we know this has been a difficult time for professional staff, and we believe the work we've done to be there for professional customers when they need us most has set us apart. Moving on to DIY Omni channel, we delivered another quarter of double digit net sales growth in Q3.

[00:08:44] These results were driven by the external drivers discussed earlier, coupled with our EROI growth initiatives. Our growth initiatives are primarily focused on increasing share of all with existing dollars while attracting new DIY customers. Based on the syndicated data available to us, we drove meaningful share gains throughout the quarter. Our Janaway initiatives start with Diehard. Well, we believe hard is benefiting our performance in all channels. We can clearly see improvements in our DIY share behind our launch. In October, we introduced our die hard Asia-Pac campaign. This advertising launch with a two minute film on October 18 during the Fox NFL game of the week. This integrated campaign featuring Bruce Willis has already generated over two billion impressions and more than 100 earned media placement. We believe our marketing plans will drive continued support during the winter months when batteries fail and customers need a reliable solution. We think we have significant room to grow dark in the battery segment. Secondly, we continue to focus on building awareness for the advance plan to attract new customers and drive traffic. In addition to leveraging more effective advertising, including Die Hard, we're strengthening our digital engagement with the IRS when they visit our Web site or download our. E3 highlights include the continued growth of our dancing date, suite of services and strong momentum and consumer response to the launch of our mobile app earlier this year. These and other initiatives, health prices from double digit sales, growth in e-commerce for the quarter.

[00:10:36] Third, we continue to see year over year growth and active speed numbers since the rollout of our new program in the summer of 2019. Importantly, we're seeing a steady increase in members graduating to the elite and VIP levels. Our graduation rates improved by more than 20 percent year over year, reflecting an important share of law gains. But OIBDA lawyers, we're leveraging first party data gathered through this program to deliver a personalized experience for our customers. Finally, we remain focused on execution across the board. We did an excellent job with the die hard launch overall and saw year over year net promoter score improvement across all channels. In summary, our top line performed well in the third quarter, driven by the factors just discussed. So far in Q4, in the first four weeks, comp sales remained positive across all channels in the mid single digit range. As a reminder, Q4 tends to be our most volatile quarter each year, primarily due to fluctuations in weather. In addition, we remain sensitive to potential volatility from other external factors in the current environment, particularly those related to the future, sped up covid and the possibility of heightened home orders in the near term. Much more within our control is the execution of our four colors of margin expansion, as we demonstrated in Q3. Starting with our first caller, our top line growth during Q3 contributed towards salesperson Furman versus the previous year. Additionally, on a rate basis, our estimate for storm improved year over year.

[00:12:23] We're managing our panel with greater effectiveness as a result of my scheduling tool. Our team continues to plan payroll conservatively in the current environment, balancing customer service and cost very close to. In terms of supply chain, we're making progress with our cross-channel replenishment or CPR initiative. He completed nearly one third of our original plan was to redirect stores to a more logical distribution center and reduce 10 miles across our network. We're already beginning to see savings from the stores that have been completed as a result of reduced miles. We're on track to complete approximately 40 percent of our identified stores by the end of the year with completion and full run rate expected to be realized by Q4 2021. Unfortunately, our team has found further opportunities for improvement than initialing model, which includes additional stores that can be included following the completion of the first phase. In addition to KBA, a single warehouse management system implementation, or W.M., is also well underway after a temporary pause due to the pandemic. Our team mobilized to adjust our plans, which now includes virtual implementation capabilities. We're installing the new dummy on masse, starting with our 11 largest DCE, of which we expect four to be completed this year. Based on what we know today, we expect to finish the entire WME implementation by the end of 2022. With that said, we all realize savings as each additional DST is completed. In terms of category management, he made progress in Q3 on own brand expansion.

[00:14:14] We expect to finish 2020 with a significant increase in own brand skills and to further enhance our stomachs next year. Our margin rate on own branches is meaningfully higher than comparable applications in their respective categories. This will enable further growth in margin made in the years to come. Definitely our new strategic pricing tool is beginning to enable both profit dollar and margin rate improvement through pricing initiatives rolled out in the quarter. Finally, I see productivity continues to be a source of margin expansion. First, we made progress on the consolidation of Gispert back systems, which is our largest area of opportunity within us today. Estimate in Q3. This was highlighted by progress on our finance ERP implementation. In addition, we continued with the integration of Woolpack and all our international. We also continue to address opportunities to optimize our organizational structure, including support contracts and professional the. Consistent with this, we made the decision to consolidate our field structure from two divisions to one in May, in early October, we further streamlined our field structure from 12 to eight regions. We believe that these moves enable us to serve our customers with even greater effectiveness, efficiency and flexibility. The recent deal changes also enabled us to bolster certain areas in our corporate support with seasoned field operators. As an example, we frequently discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion, and it's inextricably linked to our business strategy. As part of that, we welcomed development, having served as our EPS of the Great Lakes region for the past four years for our leadership team as our new DC and chief inclusion and diversity officer.

[00:16:11] Dean has a deep field leadership background in retail, both inside and outside of Dean and her leadership and enthusiasm for building a high performing diverse workforce made her an ideal candidate for this role. The second area of opportunity with the next is ranked. Based on the current environment was thoughtfully evaluating our real estate footprint, including office space. This involves negotiating with landlords for concessions on low return property and in some cases exiting the property altogether. We've engaged a third party to help with this and expect it may result in some short term cost headwinds in Q4. Specifically buying out leases that are unproductive. Well, we determined the building is no longer necessary. Third, we have a dedicated team reviewing existing plans we have for every single line item within us make. They're assessing the productivity we had planned, prefunded and also capturing key learnings we've had during covid. This team is recommending areas of refinement and further opportunity as we move forward, for example, during problem, we limited company wide travel, which will continue for the balance of the year. Going forward, we intend to leverage virtual options and do not plan to return to freeze covid levels of travel. Another area of opportunity is further reduction in our insurance and claims expenses. Here we continue to make progress on our lost time, injury rate down here represents our most severe accident and was 33 percent lower than the prior year.

[00:17:55] In addition, our sustained focus in Q3 resulted in a reduction in coalition frequency rates of 13 percent versus the prior year, our advanced driver program and smart driver event. Then video coaching is also being rolled out, which we believe will help us further reduce our collision frequency rate. In summary, we continue to believe that margin expansion is a significant opportunity for them to drive total shareholder return, and we remain focused on the initiatives we have in place, preparing for the four pillars of margin expansion. Well, executing these previously established plans were also closely monitoring the crime and future environment for identifying new products, every opportunity to drive total shareholder return. Before I turn it over to Jeff, I want to recognize the impressive results our team members and generous customers delivered in our American Heart Association campaign. Following a successful campaign last year, I could not be prouder of our team's efforts this year to raise one point four million dollars, which is a 38 percent increase compared to last year, we delivered this record setting campaign well, providing exceptional customer service and remaining relentless on the execution of our long term plan. In closing, our third quarter results were another step in the right direction, despite uncertainty that remains in the current environment. We remain focused on executing our long term strategy. With that, I'll turn it over to Jeff for details on our financial performance.

Jeff Shepherd

[00:19:34] Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone. I want to reiterate, thanks to our team members for their dedication and hard work, not only this past quarter, but since the pandemic began. We have been extremely diligent in ensuring safety measures are in place throughout the enterprise. At the same time, party members have risen to the challenge, the patterns of print we released today would not have been possible without the. In Q3, our adjusted gross profit was approximately one point one dollars billion. This was an increase of 11 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year. Adjusted gross profit margin rate improved 50 basis points year over year to forty four point four percent, driven by favorable pricing actions and supply chain efficiencies. These improvements, coupled with channel mix, were slightly offset by unfavorable product mix and headwinds associated with Frank and effective. It's also important to note that what we experienced problems associated with YPO, these tailwinds were offset by capsulized supply chain costs, resulting in no net impact from the inventory related costs and benefits both in the quarter and compared to the prior year. Our adjusted estimate was approximately eight hundred fifty seven dollars million in Q3, an increase of five point eight percent compared to Q3 of 2019. Just as you say, the percent of net sales improved by 133 basis points compared to the prior year, primarily driven by improved payroll and regulatory reduction in travel and our continued focus on safety, leading to a reduction in insurance claims.

[00:21:20] The comment mentioned. He's crossing the partially offset by an increase in support contract related to our transformation initiatives. In addition, a cooling expenses for the quarter where approximately nine dollars million. The majority of these expenses are related to ongoing costs, such as cleaning supplies was a mess and enhanced state benefits during the pandemic. We expect to incur these costs for the foreseeable future. Adjusted operating income stream with 217 dollars million, which improved thirty two point six percent compared to the prior year quarter. A only marginally improved 183 basis points to ten point seven percent in the quarter. Adjusted, deluded EPS with two dollars and eighty one cent, an increase of 34 percent. You're today free cash flow with six hundred sixteen point six dollars million, compared to five hundred thirty nine point three dollars million during the same period in 2019, driven by strong topline results, improve working capital and a deferral of federal payroll tax. In Q3, our capital expenditures were fifty two point five dollars million, which was a decrease of five point three dollars million compared to the prior year. In line with our financial priorities during the quarter, we completed the early redemption of our 2022 notes intended approximately 57 percent of our 2020 freenode, both of which carry a 4.5 percent supinely.

[00:22:57] This was completed using both cash on hand, as well as proceeds from the three hundred fifty million dollar one point seventy five percent note issued during the quarter. Our disciplined approach to managing our balance sheet, but allowed us to take advantage of the current low interest rate environment, resulting in a stronger debt maturity profile and improved leverage ratio. We our financing initiatives to further safeguard the business for the future. Our disciplined approach to managing staff resulted in an 80 ratio of eighty point eight percent, which is the highest we've achieved since the GAAP acquisition. We remain confident in our ability to generate meaningful cash from the business and to opportunistically return cash to shareholders. As we discussed last quarter, we lifted the temporary suspension of our share repurchase program during the quarter, we repurchased nearly one hundred and ten dollars million advance stock at an average price of approximately one hundred and fifty three dollars per share. This, combined with the continued payment of the trust fund or the cash dividend per share approved by our board, further demonstrates our confidence in the long term strength of our business. Given the continued uncertainty around the impact of covid-19 in the current economic situation, we will not be providing guidance for the balance of the year.

[00:24:24] Traditionally, Q4 has been our most volatile quarter, with weather having a meaningful impact on results. In addition, there are a couple of factors impacting Aschiana to consider in Q4. First, we have known incremental costs compared to the prior year, related to October 9th and expensive. Secondly, as Tom mentioned, there will be costs associated with buying a unproductively. Third, we are investing in the diverters back marketing campaign. We also want to remind you that our fourth quarter this year include the second third week, with the exception of comparable store sales, encourage you to include the impact of these factors in your modeling. Finally, we are updating our strategic business plan, informed by our best estimates and assumptions of the environment. Our plan is to finalize this in early 2021 and provide you with an update after our Q4 earnings release. We expect to finalize the date in the near future and look forward to sharing additional details with you. In conclusion, we are pleased with the results of the quarter and believe that we have positioned ourselves positively for the remainder of 2020. We know that we cannot predict what this winter will bring, but we remain committed to top line growth, margin expansion in managing our liquidity. But that is also the call to address your question of.

Question-and-Answer Session

[00:25:53] At this time, if you would like to ask a question, please, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad, again, that is stars and the number one. In your first question is from Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley.

Simeon Gutman

[00:26:07] Thanks. Good morning, everyone. I realize you're not, you know, ready to talk about guidance going forward or 21. Can you talk about the transformation overall? And you said that you've restarted some elements of the supply chain overhaul. Can you can we get to, I guess, operating margin expansion that a little bit higher than what we saw this quarter or not higher. Sorry. In a, you know, 50 to 75 basis point range going forward in more of a normalized environment or have some of the elements of the supply chain being delayed this year will cause those to be prolonged.

Tom Greco

[00:26:50] Hey, good morning, Simeon. Definitely has taken a lot of time over the last couple of months to look forward and really understand what we think is going to happen over the next several years and put all of our initiatives through what we call them, both covid lands. And they are very excited about the TSR opportunity. And for sure, the expansion of margins is a big part of that.

[00:27:15] And as we've said consistently, we do believe we can expand at a greater rate than we certainly did last year. So that's the plan. You know, we're going to continue to drive the key areas of margin expansion that we've spoken about, sales and profit per store. The supply chain initiatives are key driving and category management initiatives. And then and then further opportunities within been. And that combined with, you know, continued top line growth will drive some strong cash flow for the company and be able to return excess cash to shareholders. So the plan is continuing on and we look forward to executing against it next year.

Simeon Gutman

[00:27:56] So I have to follow up to that, Tom. I think Jeff mentioned some marketing accelerated in the fourth quarter, just spending on die hard cause you to slow some of that expansion to invest a little bit faster in marketing in the near term. And then you said using cash, it seems like, you know, the cash is growing. Are you going to deploy it quicker or are you waiting to get through this environment before deploying it?

Tom Greco

[00:28:23] Yeah, well, I'm diehard is really a comment on the quarter, the fourth quarter in terms of the investment behind marketing in the fourth quarter. As we said all year, we launched Die Hard. As you know, we launched it on July the Fourth and the marketing broke on October the 18th, three weeks ago. And you're going to see heavy advertising on diet starting again next week. Obviously, we pulled it off Simeon for the election weeks. We knew that that was going to be pretty cluttered and people very obviously focused on the election. But starting next week, you'll see our advertising come back and we're really going to hit die hard, hard, you know, for several weeks as we head into the to the winter season. So Jeff can respond to the cash question.

Jeff Shepherd

[00:29:11] Yeah, in terms of cash, you know, it's still at an elevated level. And, you know, we did repurchase 110 million dollars worth of our stock in the third quarter. And we're going to continue to be opportunistic there. You've got to be somewhat prudent in terms of the uncertainty of the environment. You know, we're pleased with what we were able to do in the third quarter and the fourth quarter is going to present new challenges. So, you know, we are going to try to be opportunistic in terms of repurchasing. You know, we continue with the dividend at twenty 25 cents a share. So we're pleased with that. And, you know, as we close off the balance of the year, we're going to, you know, maintain that trajectory.

Simeon Gutman

[00:29:52] Guys, thank you both.

Tom Greco

[00:29:54] Thank you.

[00:29:57] The next question is from Chris Horvers of JP Morgan.

Chris Horvers

[00:30:02] Thanks. Good morning, everybody. I want to ask about the top line, you seem to be narrowing the gap versus your competitors. And then he also mentioned, you know, mid single digit quarter to date, which is a strong trend. Others had talked about moderation in October as well. So he maybe diagnosed what is changing from that 10 to the mid single digit is it is a DIY slowing, but commercial relatively constant. And overall, is that how's that playing out regionally is the gap between the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic versus the other areas continuing to narrow?

Tom Greco

[00:30:41] Well, first of all, Chris, the big gap did narrow meaningfully in the third quarter, you know, we were around 2000 basis points in the second quarter and we narrowed that to 900. You know, those particular covid areas are heavier areas for covid are much more challenged with miles driven and across broader retail. You're seeing that, you know, that those lower numbers. But we are seeing it narrow and we're excited about, you know, the future there. I mean, eventually that's going to come back. The northeast mid-Atlantic regions are big for us, so we want them to come back. In terms of the fourth quarter, we've seen a moderation. It's been really more winter related categories. It's still early. There's lots of time left in the quarter. So, you know, as you know, there can be volatility in the fourth quarter. But overall, you know, we're pleased with our performance quarter to date and we're going to continue to execute our plan.

Chris Horvers

[00:31:44] Understood, and then as a follow up to that, when you talk about winter related categories, is that is that more DIY like batteries slowing ahead of the winter? And is it impacting the commercial side of the business? That's more DIY. Got it understood and then, you know, Jeff, he gave us some good commentary around Aschiana for the fourth quarter, so any comments on gross margin factors that we should consider there? And then as you think about, you know, 2021, you know, based on all the initiatives, you know, holding comm, you know, constant, it would seem like, is it fair to say you would see sort of increasing margin expansion over the cadence of 2021? You know, clearly after an impact for the comparisons on the cold front. But just, you know, on an underlying basis.

Jeff Shepherd

[00:32:39] Yeah, you know, a couple of things, I think for you know, for the first of all, as you saw in Q3, were laughing because we're laughing. We're going to continue we're going to continue to see that in the fourth quarter, you know, our supply chain effort. That is something that, you know, as we take off the some miles, we're going to continue to see those savings that'll continue into the fourth quarter and that will certainly continue into twenty one. You know, Overprovision. Can you give any guidance around for. But I think those are some of the factors that we can be looking at. And then just in terms of, you know, overall inflation, I think the other thing that we've been watching closely that's been relatively low certainly in the third quarter, and we don't have any reason to believe we're going to see any significant inflationary factors, at least in the fourth quarter. A little bit early to speculate on. Twenty one.

Chris Horvers

[00:33:33] And so just last question. Does that mean from like a life on a capitalized inventory cost perspective that should that remain at this point, you think relatively neutral in 4Q?

Jeff Shepherd

[00:33:47] Yeah.

Chris Horvers

[00:33:47] Understood. Thanks. Best of luck.

[00:33:52] Your next question is from Michael Lasser with UBS.

Michael Lasser

[00:33:57] Good morning. Thanks a lot for taking my question, Tom. It seems like some of your operating costs right now are a little bit higher than what you had previously expected. Has seen a performance this quarter, next quarter plus the some of the gross margin driving initiatives are taking a little bit longer than what you had previously thought, due in part to cool. It is the overall margin opportunity that you've long talked about, this being equal to or not as great or even better than what you thought previously.

Tom Greco

[00:34:37] It's very much in line, Michael. You know, we're continuing to execute the initiatives that we've spoken about and as we said at the beginning of the year before and this year, you know, last year and this year were expected to be lower versus 2021. And we continue to expect that overall 2021 will be greater than we delivered in these two years. So there's really no change in our approach in the margin expansion initiatives, some of them have been delayed. As you said, the only major ones are the Cross Bench Replenishment Initiative on supply chain and the Warehouse Management Initiative. But other than that, you know, we're continuing to execute each one of the initiatives that we have.

Michael Lasser

[00:35:21] The SG&A this quarter and next quarter, you should view that as a one off the temporary, not an indication of more longer lasting trend?

Tom Greco

[00:35:32] Really more this quarter here, fourth quarter as we called out, there are some unique things in the quarter, an investment to launch a new brand, which we're very excited about and a very important investment to drive awareness of. Die hard to make sure that consumers know that the place the only auto parts store that you can get a diehard batteries advance or Carquest. And that's a very important message for us to land. And it's got, you know, very the early returns on what we're doing there are really, really strong in terms of market share.

[00:36:06] We also talked about rent. There's some onetime things with rent that we need to go do. And then covid, obviously, we're ongoing dealing with that. At some point, you know, if there's a vaccine, some of those costs will go away. But those are the things that we call out for the fourth quarter.

Michael Lasser

[00:36:22] And to clarify that, on your own, the return that you're getting from the diehard investors, presumably the slowdown that you experienced quarterly date, has largely been DIY driven, and it's also coincided with the time that you crunched the new campaign. So how do you expect the timing and the impact of the return on this investment to play out when we when you expect to see a better sales in your DIY business?

Tom Greco

[00:36:54] Well, we just reported very strong sales on our DIY business continues to perform well, it's just relative to the third quarter. There has been a softening there. But overall, I mean, marketing investment that we're making to launch a brand that we expect to be a billion dollar brand is not a you know, you launched the advertising on October 18th and you look for a sales increase on the 19th. You know, we're going to we're going to continue to invest behind this brand. It's going to be a multi year platform for us. It's not just something that we want to launch in batteries. It's going to be in other categories. So we're going to continue to measure every discrete investment against die hard. But it's overall designed to drive differentiation for the company and ensure that people come to our stores to buy diet. So, you know, we feel very good about where it is. The advertising has resonated. We've had a significant number of views, impressions, shares, you know, over time. That's going to be very powerful for us.

Michael Lasser

[00:37:58] Thank you very much and good luck.

[00:38:02] Your next question is from Elizabeth Suzuki with Making America great, thank you.

Elizabeth Suzuki

[00:38:08] I guess just continuing on the margin topic here, compared to last quarter, there was a little less Dieudonné leverage, even though the comp growth was higher. We've heard from some others in the industry that there's a sweet spot for operating leverage and sort of the mid to high single digits where you can deliver sales growth comfortably without pushing the limits of what your associates and supply chain can manage. Have you found that to be the case as well, where, you know, when growth exceeds a certain level, it's harder to get that leverage? Or do you feel like stronger sales are always better?

Jeff Shepherd

[00:38:40] Well, stronger sales are always better. You know, there's certainly a sweet spot, it varies. You've got to think about the category mix as well. You know, in the end, professional sales recover. That requires more later. So it's not as simple as saying, you know, revenue is actually our leverage point, because why you really got to look closely category because, you know, we saw the benefit in the second quarter. We saw the benefit in the third quarter. You know, as professional sales continue to recover as anticipated will, that requires more labor. So, you know, that is a little bit more art than science from that standpoint. You know, some of the others are more straightforward in terms of the leverage you get on more traditionally fixed categories such as rent. But, you know, certainly the higher sales level to help us.

Elizabeth Suzuki

[00:39:32] And can you break down and help us quantify some of the puts and takes her first margin in the third quarter? I mean, you mentioned pricing actions, the supply chain officials efficiency partially offset by the unfavorable product mix, where there's some other factors like developing a speed per slapping of tariffs and channel mix that you can help us quantify some of those specific.

Jeff Shepherd

[00:39:54] Yeah, you've got it right, you know, pricing and supply chain both equally benefited the quarter in terms of price. It was a little bit of everything and we saw slight increases in sort of our price. We got a little bit of a benefit and sort of that coupons and rebates to think about the purchase. None of them individually meaningful, where they're all going the right way. And then the other category is what we call segment to override. So just controlling the price that we're giving the customer in the store, we saw improvements there. So in the pricing category, we saw a little bit improvement across all of those categories that they gave us to the largest part of the supply chain. As you know, we've talked about in terms of, you know, getting leverage from the elevated sales. And in addition to that, the work that we're doing to drive out the Cemile, the ones we just call out, because we talked about this a little bit in the second quarter. It was a mix in that overall was flat. But we saw improvements in our channel mix through the offset by our product mix. And then the only other one I'd call out is we did see some headwinds associated with strength in the sectors. And that's really timing. I don't expect that to be an ongoing headwind in the fourth quarter going forward. There was a little bit of favorability that we saw last year, nothing meaningful, and we had a little bit of a headwind this year. So, you know, when you compare the two, it exacerbates it a little bit. But nothing significant in terms of ongoing problems are ongoing headwinds that we expect to see going forward.

Elizabeth Suzuki

[00:41:30] Great, thank you.

[00:41:34] The next question is from Greg Melich with Evercore ISI.

Greg Melich

[00:41:39] I think I have two questions, one, both follow ups, I believe so if comps slowed in the fourth quarter, is it fair to say that it's been more on the DIY side than the do it for me, given your comments. Other words is do it for me. Sort of stayed stable. And then the second question is, what sort of savings do you get from EPS when WME is implemented?

Tom Greco

[00:42:06] Well, on Friday morning, Greg, first of all, you know, let's clarify here, we're talking weeks here in the fourth quarter. So, you know, you can you can see volatility in Diyala in weeks. Frequently, as you know, the airline tends to be more, you know, volatile business as it pertains to weather and things like that. So we have seen more softening in Dubai than in pro pros, generally more consistent covid change that a little bit in the second quarter when things were completely shut down. But, you know, over the long term, you know, the pro business tends to be more stable. So I would attribute it far more to that than anything else. You know, I think you're going to continue to see DIY perform well about a year into the next year. And the pro business, as we begin to recover and miles driven starts to come back, you'll see the pro business come back in particular categories like Brace. I mean, our hardest parts business has been very solid on the on the pro side of the business engine management. Right. Control. You know, we're very happy with our overall performance there. So overall, you know, continued performance on pro more consistent. But, you know, dialyze is also performing well. Your second question remind me?

Greg Melich

[00:43:30] It's really about learning more about the supply chain savings. So I think you mentioned your four by the end of the year, four of 11 DCS will be converted onto WME. Yeah. So just trying to frame, you know, how much how much of that help on you every time you get one converted or a dollar amount or bips a margin. How do we think about.

Tom Greco

[00:43:52] Yeah, well, first of all, we've called on supply chain is one of the largest areas of margin expansion that we have. Right. So you've got a couple of territories there. You've got cross spanner, you've got warehouse management systems, you've got execution. And we're also integrating the world pack and auto part, international supply chain. So those four initiatives ladder up to a significant number as it pertains to margin expansion. We haven't broken out specifics on WMC, but what we get there is savings through improved processes across our system and much more rigorous slave labor management standards. You know, Robin Sloan, who heads up our supply chain, has done a terrific job really driving that agenda. We were in one of our distribution centers yesterday. The performance is improving. We've leveraged it again in the most recent quarter. We're going to leverage again next year and the year after. So we're excited about those supply chain initiatives they build over time. And you're going to start to see the benefit of that as we get into 21 and 22 in a full year basis.

Greg Melich

[00:45:01] Got it, and so when you said one third along the way on that, that was talking about the four initiatives together, some a little ahead, some a little behind, is that a fair way to think of it as a one third was related to Banner?

Tom Greco

[00:45:16] So that's a separate initiative was just that just really pointing stores at a different state. And that one, you know, we're counting the savings now. I mean, we're starting to see savings real. Yeah. And we'll finish that job in the third quarter of next year. So we'll be getting the full benefit of that, Greg, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Greg Melich

[00:45:38] Got it. All right, thanks a lot and good luck.

[00:45:43] Your next question is from Seth Sigman with Credit Suisse.

Seth Sigman

[00:45:47] Hey, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. You mentioned some regional differences. I'm curious, has that been more pronounced on either the DIY or pro side and then just focusing in here on the pro, you know, realized market share is more difficult to see. But if you could just update us on the progress in terms of gaining share of wallet with your customers and any sort of wins on the new customer front, I guess how crosstown or other initiatives may actually be helping from an execution perspective.

Tom Greco

[00:46:16] Yeah, well, first of all, we've got a pretty concentrated business on pro in the Northeast, right? I mean, it's not just advance concentrated with our Carquest business, our Woolpack business, our auto part, international business.

[00:46:31] So, you know, as the early stages of the Northeast reaction to coal that happened, that was a pretty significant impact and obviously represents an opportunity for us next year that has moderated.

[00:46:45] As we said, we're gradually starting to see that come back. When I phoned our professional customers, which I do frequently, I do hear that they're starting to see the same thing as us, that you're starting to see things come back, certainly in places like upstate New York and rural Massachusetts. And as the city starts to come back and as D.C. starts to come back, you know, we'll see that. But Miles, driven benefit in terms of, you know, what we've been doing on the pro side, I think Bob Cushing has done a great job leading the big initiatives there, which is to really leverage the assortment of the enterprise. Our Dynamic Assortment initiative is rolled out pretty much across all backroom categories. Now we're seeing improvement in our assortment rate and our close rate. We're definitely seeing improvement in our TechNet business, our tech. That's really led the way in the quarter. Our strategic accounts are starting to come back. So we're seeing, you know, gradual progress on the pro business and we expect that to continue as we go into next year. And candidly laughs some pretty difficult time on the professional side of the House.

Seth Sigman

[00:47:54] Ok, that's helpful, thank you. And then I think he spoke to more margin expansion expected in NY 21. Just curious, is that more gross margin restudy? And then just another clarification. You know, just the cost you talked about in the fourth quarter, the incremental Esterina. Are you able to quantify that for us?

Jeff Shepherd

[00:48:13] Yeah, on the fourth quarter, we haven't quantified it, but the combination of all those, we anticipate it's going to be meaningful, you know, that you can probably start to model. You know, we had nine million dollars in the third quarter. We had 15 to 16 million dollars in the first and second quarter. So, you know, it's going to be somewhere in that range when I see, you know, I don't know when the vaccine coming out, but, you know, we certainly don't expect a meaningful impact in the fourth quarter. So, you know, that's one of them. You can certainly model in terms of longer term margin expansion. You know, we're going to come back in March with some more details. But what I would tell you is we expect to see margin opportunity both in gross margin and in DNA.

Seth Sigman

[00:48:59] Ok, thanks a lot.

[00:49:03] Your next question is from Scott Cicarelli with RBC Capital Markets.

Scot Ciccarelli

[00:49:08] Good morning, guys. Scott Ceccarelli, so we've heard there is some stress in the supply chain and with product availability for the industry. Can you clarify kind of, you know, what you guys are seeing on your own inventory availability? And if shortages have been a challenge or if you feel like you pretty much have the supply chain where you need at this point?

Tom Greco

[00:49:29] Sure, Scott, there are some isolated categories that don't, you know, specify them, because we've got calls with those particular suppliers coming up. But there are some isolated categories where we see that in general, we've done pretty well through this thing. I mean, ah, you know, we review it every Monday, every Friday. You know, we go through, you know, with our fill rates are, you know, where we are versus, you know, each stratification is a DVD. Generally speaking, our team has done a great job managing through. And I think it's been to our advantage. And I think that's why, you know, you saw us run double digit comps in the quarter relative to others. You know, I think that that that very respectable number. So, you know, we're going to continue to monitor it. But it's overall we've done pretty well managing and those isolated situations, obviously, we have to stay on top of that takes time.

Scot Ciccarelli

[00:50:28] And then you did mention the brand penetration increasing. Is that just the addition of die hard or is it kind of go beyond that? Thanks.

Tom Greco

[00:50:37] It's primarily I mean, really, if you think about it, we had a known brand in autocrat's before. So Die Hard is not a change in our in our own brand penetration, with the exception of the fact that we to sell a whole lot more than we sold a lot of crap. Now Carquest is a different story. Carquest is a great brand. It's a love brand by our professional customers, literally over, you know, two dollars billion in sales. So, you know, we're going to continue to drive that brand. And it's very, very popular with our customers. They love it. So you'll see us continue to drive that. So look for Carquest.

Scot Ciccarelli

[00:51:15] Thanks, guys.

[00:51:21] Your next question is from Michael Baker with Davidson.

Michael Baker

[00:51:27] Hi, guys, so maybe this is a tough one to answer, but I wanted to just ask about covid in general. And I guess the conundrum is where the question is, is it good or bad for your business understanding the human cost? Of course. But, you know, clearly everyone on this base is coping better than they ever have yet. I think it sounds like in the fourth quarter, as companies start to come back a little bit more, you're seeing a slowdown in your business. So just trying to understand how you think about covid in general. And what's important about that is, I guess how you how you shop against it next year.

Tom Greco

[00:52:03] Well, first of all, I think on the professional side, which is 60 percent of our business, I believe we've got a big opportunity next year. Let's just say that, you know, clearly when a garage is shut down and when you've got people staying home, working remote, you know, that's going to have a negative a net negative impact on the professional business. You know, obviously, with the announcement of a vaccine, we don't know the timing or anything, you know, pertaining to how quickly we're going to get back in the office and back to work. But ultimately, that's going to happen. And when it does, people are going to get back in, their cars are going to commute to work. They're going to go to where they need to go. They're going to get back up and go to football games and they're going to restaurants and things like that. And that will be good for our business overall.

[00:52:53] You know, Miles driven is a positive for this industry for decades. So when you've got miles driven that are down, I think that's clearly something that has a drag on the business. Now, in the case of, you know, some of the larger players. I think we benefited a little bit based on our scale. You know, we've got to scale the supply chain. We've got an online portal. We've been able to gain share during this time frame. And obviously the track from here is to hold on to those people that we picked up. And that's what we're focused on right now. And we do that for our loyalty program and through other personalization engagement. So that's how I've explained it, Scott.

Michael Baker

[00:53:32] Interesting, it's Mike and so you think it's as much as anything of a share gain rather than the overall industry trends benefiting from covid one follow up on in the fourth quarter, you've talked about a slowing down a little bit and more in the northeast. I guess a little confused with that. Is that more because it has come back in the northeast or more because the Northeast is impacted by the weather? Or is it a little bit of both?

Tom Greco

[00:54:02] Yeah, no, I spoke about the northeast recovering. I mean, there's really no regional, you know, trends that we spoke to in the fourth quarter. So, you know, probably overall. Yeah.

Michael Baker

[00:54:15] Ok, thanks for that clarification. That's helpful. Appreciate that.

Tom Greco

[00:54:19] But just to make sure, Mike, I think I think your point is right. You know, they're digging the share gains that we've experienced. I would say the larger players have not necessarily reflected the overall industry. If you look at the industry numbers, the industry is not calling for the business to be up this year overall. I mean, it's calling for it to be slightly down. So, you know, I do think the scale players benefited during this, but I'm not sure the auto part aftermarket was an overall beneficiary. Like other sectors.

Michael Baker

[00:54:53] Ok, I appreciate those comments. Thank you.

[00:54:58] Your next question is from Bret Jordan with Jefferies.

Bret Jordan

[00:55:02] Hey, good morning, guys. Right, we're talking about sort of evaluating the real estate footprint and everything to be CNN expense on lease terminations in the fourth quarter, how many stores are you looking at as far as closure is going, I guess, into the end of this year and beginning of next year?

Jeff Shepherd

[00:55:21] You know, first of all, we we're looking at our entire profile of real estate, so it's not necessarily stores. We're also looking at some of our back office. We field offices throughout the country. So we're really looking at the entire real estate portfolio of the CSI corporate support. We're looking at that. We are looking at a number of stores. We haven't broken that out, obviously impacts our team members. So, you know, we haven't given any more specificity around that. But we're really just looking across that portfolio and anything that's underperforming that, again, doesn't have to be a score. We're just looking at that entire portfolio to say, OK, do we really need this? You know, one of the things that we've learned during this pandemic is the amount of corporate real estate you needed prior to code. It is much different in a corporate environment. We can work remotely. And so, as Tom had mentioned, you know, putting everything through a post code and when that's what we're doing with our real estate.

Bret Jordan

[00:56:28] Ok, another question on Die Hard, I guess, can you give us more, I guess, granularity as far as the share gain you've seen since the launch in July and then maybe the product extensions as you leave some of the spending around the brand? You know, what's the timing that we should expect as far as seeing incremental product available under that label?

Tom Greco

[00:56:49] Well, first of all, on the on the share gains, we've had something like 30 consecutive weeks here now of overall share gains inside of DIY omni channel, which is, you know, where we can see right through the syndicated data. It definitely accelerated beyond the launch of Diyab. We're not going to break it out specifically. But, you know, we can see the absolute market share and the year over year share gain behind the launch. Obviously, we can't see anything from, you know, the most recent period. So we're not clear on the benefit on the advertising yet. But, you know, we'll see that at some point. We'll continue to iterate. But this is a it's a terrific brand. Our organization is so excited about it. I think we you know, our field team and the entire merchants supply chain, you're talking about a change that was close to a million stores, new combinations that, you know, we executed flawlessly heading into the July 4th weekend on July Fourth. We were in distribution everywhere and we were able to drive that over the last several months and into the October 18th launch of the advertising, which all hit exactly when we expected it to in terms of extensions. Right now, we're focused on batteries, very focused on driving market share and batteries, battery accessories. You know, we have ideas around other things that we can do there, but we want to do the job really well on batteries for a period of time and more to come on extension's.

Bret Jordan

[00:58:24] Ok, and I guess to that question, you commented on building out your own brand exposure, could you talk about sort of where you are, where you think you can get as a percentage of your revenues coming from online brand?

Tom Greco

[00:58:37] Yeah, it's a pretty big number, you know, obviously, we've got we've got a couple thousand schools out there now that have been launched in the last year and we have a plan to increase that substantially over the next three years. So, you know, that's really the plan. And it's gradual. I mean, you're talking about, you know, exiting certain products and certain categories and transitioning them through the supply chain. So once we do that, you know, we'll see the full benefit of this. But, you know, early, early performance in terms of when we get the Carquest SKU in there, it's often at a more attractive price. It's at a higher margin. Our customers are choosing that brand and they like that brand. As I said earlier, our professional customers are very comfortable with the Carquest brand. We've had a strong break program for a number of years and it's just a matter of extending that into some other categories.

Michael Baker

[00:59:35] Ok, thank you.

[00:59:39] Your next question is from Chris Bottiglieri with Exane BNP Paribas.

Chris Bottiglieri

[00:59:45] I think the question is, I guess the first question I have is an obviously very good overall rate improvement, but it's of a sense for the you know, I per square foot or like what we like some of the discrete items that drove the, you know, six, six percent or so increase. Was it just flavor matching up with a higher sales productivity? Was it was there just diehard is more of a Q4 event, but they're like diehard startup cost. Anything you can frame for us on the street items that you know and do discrete items continue into Q4 and into sort of 2021?

Jeff Shepherd

[01:00:23] Yeah, you actually got it right. It's really payroll in terms of the dollar investment that we had, you know, just given in terms of, you know, some of the professional payroll dollars and just getting some of the needed payroll back into the stores. You know, we were running very thin in the second quarter and it just wasn't going to be sustainable for some of our payroll that was needed to get back in there to do the normal cleaning, you know, forgetfulness back into the normal cleaning and restocking and everything else you need to do in the store. So it was primarily table.

Chris Bottiglieri

[01:01:00] Yes, and the Diehard theme is really cool. What's he like when you think about that? You mentioned earlier it took years, not months, but like typically for this type of this type of marketing campaign, what's the payback period that you would expect to realize that some of this type? Are we talking months, quarters, weeks? Like, you know, what's typically the sales cadence of, you know, a big launch like this and that you see historically, you know, nothing of the scale, obviously, but any kind of way you could claim would be helpful. Thank you.

Tom Greco

[01:01:30] Sure. I mean, first of all, we will measure the performance of each discrete element of the campaign and measure that against our cost per incremental dollar metrics that we have. And our marketing investment this year have proven to be very effective in that regard and much better than our historical rates. So we will continue to measure that. And when we obviously have the enough time to measure the performance against this particular advertising, we'll look at that very clearly. The reference to years is, you know, we're talking about, you know, building a brand that's over a billion dollars so that that takes, you know, a sustained investment over time. We're not talking about year on year increases necessarily in marketing in 2021 and 22, we're talking about, you know, a quarterly increase in the fourth quarter to get the brand launched and being smart about how we spend our marketing dollars next year. So overall, you know, the profile of this is to create differentiation for our brand, to drive traffic to our stores, you know, to really make sure that people know that we're a destination for diehard batteries and that requires an investment in a sustained investment.

Chris Bottiglieri

[01:02:47] Well, just one final verification question, the big picture for Die Hard is essentially that you're going to have to replace your old brain with the autograph or whatever it's called. So, like for every student, there was a lot of the autocrat's brand. You're going to have a die hard sgu now and then. Do you foresee like higher pricing power but die hard like for the same SKU? Would you charge more for die hard of these at the same price? Is it more like a traffic players are also hard to play.

Tom Greco

[01:03:16] It's really both, you know, I mean, we're looking very carefully at that, and I've already taken some actions to strengthen the margin profile of our batteries already. So there's a couple of things that we're doing there that we're pretty excited about that can drive margin and already have. So you're going to continue to see to see not only top line benefit, but gross margin benefit their.

Chris Bottiglieri

[01:03:40] Ok, great. That's the question.

[01:03:44] Your next question is from Seth Basham with Wedbush.

Seth Basham

[01:03:51] Thanks a lot. And good morning. My first question is just diving a little bit deeper into punishment. We are just seeing some damage to gross margin from that now on a net basis as we look forward. Should we be thinking about that net benefit growing as you convert more transparent management?

Tom Greco

[01:04:10] Absolutely. You know, obviously, the more stores you have, the better it is the good things. That's what this is. We were able to identify new buildings. Now that can potentially accommodate some of these changes based on capacity moves and some of the additional analysis we've done. So we've got the initial savings that we modeled, you know, pretty confident we'll be able to put that in in the bank by the end of the third quarter, as we said earlier. And now there's some additional stores that we're going to add beyond that. But, you know, every time we, you know, convert a store, we take miles out. And it was literally the plan is for millions of miles to come out of the system. And that obviously saves you on a rate basis per mile.

Seth Basham

[01:05:00] That's helpful. And then secondly, thinking about your store portfolio, you guys are reevaluating, likely to negotiate and rent for stores well on the real estate next quarter. But if we think about the portfolio at large, do you think there's going to be material reduction in the number of stores are operating or are you just saying the base to resume growth, that we're not anticipating a material reduction?

Jeff Shepherd

[01:05:23] We you know, we closed about 50 stores in the first half of the year. You know, in the third quarter was a handful, 10 or 12. We've taken out most of our nearly all of our structural issues in terms of stores, you know, stores across the street from each other less than a mile apart, just in the wrong geographic location within a market. That's what we've been doing the last several years. And so, you know, again, the real estate is a much broader initiative. We do have some stores that we've recently closed that are closed, but we're still paying the rent. We call those stores and we're getting out of those. And really what that does is it sets us up for 21. And, you know, once you start paying that right, it's an immediate benefit. And so we're looking at that. We're looking at the field offices. We're looking at our corporate locations and just making sure we have the correct footprint. So I don't anticipate this to have a meaningful impact on our stores. We're always going to be closing a few stores here and there, but we're done with that. And we're going to be looking strategically at stores that we can start to open so that that's part of the plan going forward into 21.

Seth Basham

[01:06:37] Understood. Just to put some numbers around it, Jeff, I know you're not providing guidance for that year to maintain its budget comps. Would you expect to still, you know, to leverage estudiantes buy some of these headwinds associated with the advertising as well as the least buyouts?

Jeff Shepherd

[01:06:53] You talking specifically in the fourth quarter?

Seth Basham

[01:06:55] Yes.

Jeff Shepherd

[01:06:59] Yeah, I think we could.

Seth Basham

[01:07:01] Excellent. Thank you very much.

[01:07:06] There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Tom Greco for closing remarks.

Tom Greco

[01:07:13] Well, thanks to everyone for joining us, as you've heard today, we continue to improve execution across advance, and we're proud of how our team has responded throughout this unprecedented time. We believe the next few months for our country will continue to have its challenges. But we're confident that we're taking the necessary steps for the health, safety and well-being of our team members and customers who are helping to make a happy, even stronger. Before we conclude the call, I want to take a moment to thank all of our veterans from each branch of the military for their service, including the thousands of advance team members who previously served. We're honored to continue partnering with several organizations to recruit and support current and former service members, including building homes for heroes. I've personally seen the impact that this organization has had on families, and I'm proud of the impact and our commitment to continue supporting these important initiatives in the years to come. Once again, thanks for joining us today and we look forward to sharing our Q4 results with you in February.

[01:08:16] Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.