Over Half Of My Retirement Is Invested In These Sectors

I love investing, but let me tell you 2020 has been a wild ride. It's not often, if ever, we are combating a global pandemic, a US election, unprecedented central bank stimulus and fear-driven public sentiment all at the same time!

It reminds me of a scene from Serenity. Capt. Mal Reynolds says:

So here is us, on the raggedy edge. Don't push me, and I won't push you.

As 2020 comes toward a rapid conclusion, we all could benefit from learning from each other and the events that have occurred. I'm blessed to be part of our investment community. We are more than 4,000 income investors who are actively supporting one another, learning about investing, and locating great opportunities in the market. I, alongside my team, work diligently to locate great opportunities. That being said, sometimes portfolio construction means knowing how much capital to allocate to any given sector before finding great opportunities.

I've Got 65% of My Retirement in Two Sectors

Personally, I have 65% of my retirement in two large sectors. These sectors are ripe with opportunities and allow me to also generate high immediate income. I also often see strong capital gains to boot as my Income Method has a heavy bent toward value investing as well.

Why do only two sectors make up 65% of my retirement savings?

Reliable income streams that keep on coming Clear insight into the companies' finances Price is anchored by external forces

45% Is Fixed Income

Fixed income was a small portion of the portfolio four years ago. Why? Because the bull market was still strong. Allocating to common equity was key to see the strongest returns.

Early in 2019, we saw the writing on the wall and started moving more and more of our portfolio into fixed income. This was designed to protect our portfolios and keep our income streams stable regardless of the market's volatility.

By buying preferred stocks, baby bonds, and bonds, you also climb higher in the capital stack. This means you are less likely to see price volatility in your portfolio and you can achieve safer income in the form of dividends and interest. Even in unique situations of volatility, their dividends are restricted from being stopped willy-nilly, a must for those who depend on them. In the event of a market crash, they tend to be the first to recover, and good ones recover very quickly!

Allocating 45% of my portfolio to fixed income for the rest of the year will provide steady income and exciting opportunities to lock in additional capital gains in the future.

Preferred stocks and baby bonds benefit from having PAR values that also are tied to their liquidation value. In most cases, the PAR value of a baby bond or preferred stocks is $25 per share. So even in moments of extreme trading, an investor who's holding for income knows they have an expected return of capital plus some gains at maturity, which provides much needed psychological benefits.

Speaking of psychological benefits, holders of fixed income securities and other dividend-paying securities can see their dividends coming in and locking in a return with each payment. Those who hold non-dividend-paying securities have to depend on the price alone to generate a return and do not receive this benefit.

Having a high allocation to fixed income, including preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds, and preferred stock CEFs/ETFs really pays off in times like now. Having this allocation has greatly reduced the overall volatility of my portfolio during the current market turbulence. I'm happy that most of these preferred stocks yield well over 7%. High yield and low price volatility? It can't get any better for an income investor!

Fixed income should be the bedrock upon which your portfolio rests easy at night. I don't stress my home's foundation day to day, likewise, you shouldn't be worrying about your portfolio's foundation. Speaking of homes...

20% Allocation to Property REITs

Real estate continues to be one of the safest asset classes to invest in. This has been proven throughout history and still does as the pandemic rages. The reason is that real estate is a physical asset that produces an income stream. Over time, real estate prices tend to rise, likewise the income it generates. As an investor, you can either choose to invest in property REITs or invest directly in physical properties. Not only do property REITs offer you higher liquidity, but it also means you investing in the management of the real estate, so you don't have to bother about running your own properties, which is a big headache. On top of being a property REIT investor, I also own a lot of apartments and I know what I'm talking about. Tenants can be a nightmare, and many times I chose not to rent my properties and leave them vacant so that I don't have to bother with all the negatives that come with having tenants. In recent years, I have been selling my rental properties and investing in property REITs instead.

One very important point to note. In addition to their income generation power, property REITs are one of the best hedges against inflation. When inflation rises, investors tend to buy real estate to protect their hard-earned money. This results in a self-reinforcing price pressure, with more demand for real estate resulting in even higher prices.

With governments printing massive amounts of money, inflation will creep on us over the coming years. Someone will have to pay for all this spending and debt accumulation. This will be devastating for savers and retirees. One of the best solutions is investing in property REITs. They are in one of the sweetest spots today. Not only are valuations still low and attractive, but if you are a smart investor, buying real estate early in the cycle is a great move. This should result in solid capital gains in addition to collecting nice high yields.

My best advice is to load up on property REITs as the year ends. Currently, most property REITs are trading at multi-year low valuations. I would rather be invested in "value stocks" that generate great dividends than high flying stocks with prices that go all over the place. REITs are the perfect place today to generate wealth through both divided income and capital appreciation.

Importantly, I expect large waves of inflation to start impacting every one of us as soon as the year 2022. We already have the first signs of inflation through home prices in the United States: U.S. home prices hit a record high in 2020, with the median home price in the U.S. just above $320,000 today. With many property prices rising in tandem with inflation, real estate is one of the best inflation hedges to own. This is why I'm bullish on property REITs in general and residential REITs in particular.

Conclusion

2020's conclusion does need to be scary or stressful, it's a time of opportunity. Keep your eye out for outstanding fixed income and property REIT investments and jump on those opportunities. The market will toss and turn over short-term anxieties. As income investors, we need to focus down the road. Buying fixed income and property REITs makes sense looking years down the road and the rest of the year should provide ample opportunities in these sectors.

I'm betting my retirement on it. 65% of my retirement savings are in fixed income and property REITs. I'm a pure income investor and currently 100% invested in income-producing securities, including high dividend stocks with my retirement money. I do not believe in telling others how to play the game that I don't play myself. I eat my own cooking, so to speak. If you want more details about what dividend stocks we are buying, we provide details to members of the High Dividend Community through a "model portfolio" and weekly updates.

Do you like investing in dividend stocks too? I look forward to your comments below.

