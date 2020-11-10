Affimed N.V.'s (AFMD) CEO Adi Hoess On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 8:20 AM ET

I'd like to welcome and thank you all for joining us today for the third quarter, 2020 financial results and operating operational update call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the press release issued earlier today related to our earnings call can be found on the investor relations section of our website. We have also posted updates like updated slides that will be used to guide our discussion today on the call.

Today, we have doctors, Adi Hoess, our Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Harstrick, our Chief Medical Officer, our Arndt Schottelius, our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Wolfgang Fischer, our Chief Operating Officer, Denise Mueller, Chief Business Officer, and Angus Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. The whole team will be available for the Q&A session. Before we start, I will quickly go through the Safe Harbor statement. Today's discussion contains projections and forward looking statements regarding future events. These statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this. As of the date of this call, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated and the forward looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. These forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed on finding these statements due to various factors including but not limited to those identified under the section entitled Risk Factors. In our filings with the S.E.C. and those identified under the section entitled Forward Looking Statements and the press release that we issued today and filed with the FCC. With that, I will turn the call over to Eddy.

Adi Hoess

[00:02:30] Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2020 business update call. It's also my press releases today and yesterday we have a number of quite exciting updates to report on, including progress on our clinical programs. Acceptance of key data at major conferences and importantly, we have forged new strategic partnerships, which will help expand the opportunities for the platform and thereby give patients we need more therapeutic options. Our platform is the foundation for future value creation and its ability to generate a set of diverse delegates for a multitude of team and solid tumor cancers with consistent profiles and tumor license and safety. The platform uniquely activates all variants of six tonight with unprecedented affinity, and its engager can be customized to specific tumor targets, guaranteeing a sustainable pipeline of novel and potentially curative medicines. That platform has a proven record of rapidly and predictability, predictability, building potent and stable six and eight targets of data molecules tailored to specific diseases. We believe this platform positions us as a leader in the field of community. Our goal is to leverage this platform, to broaden the opportunities within our pipeline, to create value and ensure our transformative medicines reach patients in need. To achieve this goal, we have a three pronged strategic approach. First, we're driving the development of our alligator molecules, such as immunotherapies in the area of high unmet need.

[00:04:29] Second, we're pursuing novel therapeutic combinations, including the combinations with in case of therapy and other eye to eye approaches, such as checkpoint inhibition. The third component of our strategy is thoughtful partnering to expand and deepen our scientific expertize and provide options to accelerate our pipeline while bringing in negative cash. I'm very excited today to report that we have made substantial progress on all three components of our strategy. We have made important unity, progress on our monotherapy approaches for two of our wholly owned molecules from 13 and from 24, Andrius will provide more details on the. The further advanced our strategy of exploring novel combinations for a molecule, particularly combinations with an KSR. And yesterday, we announced an agreement with Roydon scientists to expand and diversify our strategic collaboration. The relevant collaboration is a further validation that our initial engagement can play an important role in the fight against cancer. This collaboration will accelerate the development of a from 30 to provide significant, long, dilutive capital for the company and thereby extending our cash. Rawnsley, Denise Horstmann, aunt will address collaboration's and the rationale behind them in their remarks. However, before we discuss the new collaboration, let me hand over the call to Andrea, who provides an update on our clinical programs Andrea.

Andreas Harstrick

[00:06:11] Thank you for the overview and welcome from my side to everybody who joined us on the call today. We are very pleased that today we could report that we are making good progress on both of our wholly owned clinical stage molecules, AFAM 13 and AFAM 24. Let's start with AFAM 13, our first in class in eight cell engager, four patients with 30 positive lymphomas. Here we are very pleased to report that offense 13 to two has continued to recruit well and has now reached the required number of patients, both in the high desert, expressing as well as in the local authorities expressing cohort's that our prespecified and required for the preplanned interim analysis. We are expecting to complete the interim analysis in the first half of 2020 one. As you may recall, after 13, 2002 is the registration directed monotherapy study investigating HSM 13 in patients with relapsed and treatment refractory peripheral TSL lymphomas. If we stay with Afrim 13, we also reported that the first patient in study and 13 one four has completed the first four week cycle of therapy and has achieved a partial response, according to local investigator assessment. This patient is scheduled to receive a second cycle of treatment. And we are also looking forward to enroll as a second patient at the same dose level.

[00:08:00] As a reminder, I'm certain one or four is an investigator sponsored Phase one study conducted at the Anderson Cancer Center, which is evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of RFM, certain preloaded allogeneic cord blood derived national killer cells, followed by weekly 13 infusions in patients with refractory Certa expressing lymphomas. In the dose escalation part of the study, the dose of N.K. cells is increased from 10 to the six and K cells per kilogram body weight to tend to the seven and finally to 10 to the eight and K. S per kilogram. So study can further expand and include more patients at the recommended dose. Turning to offend 24 hour inmates cell engager for EGFR expressing malignancies, we announced this morning that we have cleared cohort's two and are treating patients in cohorts three in the dose escalation part of this phase one. Phase two, a clinical study. Patients that are enrolled in this study are patients having relapsed or refractory advanced EGFR expressing solid tumors. The aim of the dose escalation phase, as you know, is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and to establish a recommended dose for further phase two testing. So face to a dose expansion phase is intended to collect preliminary evidence of activity of AFAM 24 as a single agent and to further confirms the safety and side effect profile.

[00:09:52] For the expansion study, we have identified a number of indications where we believe that monotherapy treatment for AFAM 24 is a suitable. We are pleased with the progress being made in the apparent 24 dose escalation study and are optimistic about the potential of AFAN 24 as a safe and effective monotherapy for certain patients with EGFR expressing solid tumors. We also recognize that treatment strategies in immuno oncology often rely on finding combination approaches for certain patient populations and or indications. Was this in mind? We are actively looking towards preparing clinical combinations of offense 24 with checkpoint inhibitors like PD one or PDL one antagonists, as well as combinations with both allogeneic and autologous and case cells. We believe that this broad strategy will increase and expand. The clinical utility of AFAM 24 was a goal to provide better patient outcomes. Wolfgang Cantante will go into more detail about the rationale and see approach behind the combinations of Ari NEITZEL engages with N.K. cell therapies in their remarks. Before we turn to that, Denise will present more details about the deals and see collaborations that we have announced over the last few days. So I may head over to Denise, please.

Denise Mueller

[00:11:29] Thanks, Andre. Good morning, everyone. A real pleasure to be here today to give you an update on our business development activity. We'll start today with some details around the That transaction. Roydon collaboration diversifies our partnership with industry innovators and will help accelerate the development of the Atom 32, as well as our own pipeline, while providing significant value not only to our shareholders but our patients. The highlights of the agreement include granting Royden a worldwide license to our preclinical assets, as I'm thirty two, as well as options to develop other novel targets that currently are not within our pipeline. We will receive sixty dollars million in upfront consideration, which consists of 40 million dollars in cash and prepaid R&D and 20 million dollars of Royden stock. Additional financial terms include up to two billion dollars in future milestones, with potential near-term milestones tied to options to develop novel molecules beyond some 30 to attempters eligible to receive tiered royalties of net sales and all the molecules developed under this agreement. Our responsibility in the collaboration is to drive discovery research all lines enabling preclinical development, which is funded completely by Roydon ROI that will be responsible for being responsible for clinical development and commercialization worldwide. What was important here for assessment is that we retain the option for promotion, the ROI, the business model on the structure of the terms which include upside potential in terms of buoyant stock, the cash up front and the full funding of R&D work, as well as the option to promote make Royden an ideal partner to drive an enhanced value to our shareholders.

[00:13:22] Now, we also recently announced two other partnerships which are designed to support enable the combination strategy that Audy alluded to. As a leader and innate immunity, we very much recognize the emerging and expanding role and cell therapy complete and comprehensive in a community therapeutic approaches. The result of this, we've done a tremendous amount of work analyzing a number of unexcelled technologies for combination approaches to enhance therapeutic benefit, we believe our unique selling Gauger's can offer substantial value to and sell products and have taken a careful, thoughtful approach to selecting the right Nextel partners. But not only have leading technology, but are also aligned with our strategic mindset. We entered into collaborations with companies that are developing different types of platforms to enhance our flexibility, each of which have a different focus. And together with me, Anderson, this allows us to broadly explore combination options for selling gaugers and generate data in a variety of clinical and preclinical scenarios. We believe these partnerships positioned as well to lead and define this emerging area within immuno oncology. I'll move to a few details, which may be of interest, we announced a collaboration with Numax. This is a clinical collaboration looking at the CO administration approach of AVAM twenty four with adopted and Castell transfer.

[00:14:55] We will be using and Max's SMK one autologous cell product at first, which is meaning the cells are coming from the patients and our goal is to transition to a combination within Max's allogeneic cell product. We have cosponsored the IMC and clinical development costs will be split 50/50. Each of us is responsible for manufacturing development of the products that we bring to the collaboration. And last Thursday, we announced a collaboration with our Tiva to show off the shelf combination products which are co manufactured by preloading or Chiba's clinical grade allogeneic cells with our innate selling Gauger's. The combo product has been cryopreserved in a single vial, the products developed under this collaboration represent a novel approach and a new class of drugs which avoid the complex engineering of Carl Icahn case while still providing that powerful, targeted, innate immune system based therapy. A new collaboration's combined with our ongoing work with M.D. Anderson, allow us to explore these diverse approaches in parallel to more broadly understand development opportunities for selling Gauger's in combination with empty cell therapies. We look forward to providing you updates in the future on the progress of all of our collaborations. And I will turn things over to Wolfgang and aunt, who will walk you through the scientific rationale and some of the data that support pursuit of these combinations. We'll start with Wolfgang. Thank you, Denise.

Wolfgang Fischer

[00:16:31] Welcome to everybody on the call on my side. As you have heard from the team, a key component of our strategy is to broaden the applicability of our NHL engagements by pursuing combinations. We thought it would be helpful to spend a few minutes discussing the scientific rationale for the therapeutic approach of combining NHL engagement with several lines of evidence has demonstrated the potential of interest in cancer therapy. First, in previous clinical trials, mainly in AML, and yet patients treatment will adopt different types of transfer has shown objective responses and good tolerability. Second, there is evidence showing that high and case numbers are associated with better outcomes. For example, patients with metastatic cutaneous melanoma have improved survival rates if their tumor show evidence in case of infiltration. Third, in a more recent child abduction case of transfer was combined with rituximab in patients with hematological tumors reaching high or. For the first data, we see, 19 current data shows encouraging high or higher rates with a much better safety profile known from Contee approach.

[00:17:51] In summary, we believe and case of therapy can play an important role in a comprehensive community, therapeutic approaches, and we saw three distinct collaborations are establishing agreement as a leader in the space of immune therapies. Combination of our innate challenge of molecules with in case of therapy could potentially represent powerful clinical strategies for treating cancer patients. Our approach and our combination is strongly supported by preclinical data evaluating the synergistic potential of case with our to engage. Our preclinical work with the Anderson Cancer Center evaluated the direct expanded and activated in case of preloaded with a protein. These initial investigations showed a clear effect in vitro and in vitro and are the basis for the 13 one four study, which was mentioned by Underoath before. Importantly, in this context, it's also that we have observed that our NATO engagements possess strong cell retention, binding on a case of weight compared to monoclonal antibody. The collaboration with Max will add to the body of clinical evidence through the administration of AFM 24 with a will and Kate, one also expanded and activated in case of patients with EGFR expressing tumors in a clinical trial without any. In addition to the research collaboration with the Biopharmaceuticals, it's aiming for the development of several off the shelf preloaded and. Both collaborations before are based on previously conducted preclinical studies demonstrating the synergy of the combination of our engagement with ENCOM. In summary, we believe that the combination of our engagement with in Kosovo can be differentiated from monoclonal antibody and KSR combinations and current case and will be a key component of whole value creation strategy. As you can imagine, we are very happy to be partnered with some of the leading institutes and companies that have developed these high quality education products platforms. I will now turn over the call to arms, who can provide more details into the data supporting our belief in the power of the Internet to engage in case of approach and.

Arndt Schottelius

[00:20:31] Thank you, welcome. And good morning to everyone on the call. In the next few minutes, I would like to briefly discuss the preclinical data generated through a collaboration with the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at Washington University School of Medicine, which will be the focus of an oral presentation at the upcoming city conference. This collaboration has identified promising combinations of A13 with the cytokine activated adult blood or cord blood natural killer cells against CD 30 positive hematological malignancies. The data show that combinations with natural killer cells deepen the in vitro and indeed will efficacy with our eight and 13 eight engages, and that this effect was particularly strong with cells from healthy donors. The collaborative research analyzed data from 30 mediated tumor cell killing in combination with several products, including conventional network of cells from healthy donors in cells from patients with Hodgkin's lymphoma, cytokine induced memory like NKE, cells from peripheral blood and reactivated cord blood, natural killer cells, the cord blood derived in case cells within Stavely preloaded with age from 13, enhancing the responses to 30 positive lymphomas, in vitro and in vivo immunodeficiency A.G. mouse models. The conventional natural killer cells from healthy donors exhibited superior responses versus those from Hodgkin's lymphoma patients when combined with age from 13, suggesting that the source of cells impacts tumor cells, killing cytokine induced memory like in case cells exhibited enhanced killing of KDDI 30 lymphoma cells when directed to the tumor by a 13 compared to conventional and cells.

[00:22:43] These data form the basis of an investigation into your drug application and further substantiate the rationale for combining April 13 with adoptive and cell-based therapies, as is being currently investigated in the Phase one clinical study and the Anderson Cancer Center. Now, let me briefly summarize the features of our selling gauges, which are strongly differentiated. These are the normal and F.C. enhanced monoclonal antibodies and current case cells, firstly are an excellent gages by two 16, a unlink cells and macrophages with high affinity leading to effective tumor cell killing via ATCC and ADC. As you can see on Slide 14, ordinate cell engager based drug candidates exhibit superior lysis of primary tumor cells via ATCC in the presence of healthy donor derived alginate in cells when compared to FC enhanced Jeje one targeting the same antigen. Secondly, as you can see on slide 15 on the left, our Nate Simon gauges have superior binding and retention of cells, which has been shown to persist over several days. In strong contrast, normal ECG and also F.C.

[00:24:10] enhanced antibodies rapidly fall off the cells, as you can see on the figure. Importantly, as you can see on the right of the slide, the addition of physiological levels of political analog as far as circulating in the human body has no or minimal competing effect on the binding of an innate cell engager to any cells, since its binding epitope is distinct from the binding epitope, often IDAG molecule. But finally, as you can see on slide 16, N.K. cells preloaded with our high affinity cell engages show improved tumor cell killing, which is fully maintained after freezing, thawing and washing, as you can see on the right hand side. This approach rendering and Casscells into a car encased in setu like molecule without the need for engineering may thus offer superior antitumor efficacy and strong differentiation. We believe that the broad and diverse approach to generating further evidence of these novel combinations of our NetSol engages with adoptive and case cell based therapies will lead to a suite of flexible options for dosing administration and ultimately advance important therapeutics in the fight against cancer. And now turn the call over to NGOs to provide an update of our financial position and quarterly results and.

Angus Smith

[00:25:46] Thank you, aren't you? And nice to be speaking with everyone this morning. That's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board or ISB, the consolidated financial statements are presented in euros, which is the company's functional and presentation currency. Therefore, all financial numbers that I will present in this call, unless otherwise noted, will be in euros. We ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets have ninety seven point three million euros, compared to one hundred four point one million euros on December 31st, 2019. During the quarter, the company received net proceeds of approximately eleven point six million euros under its at the market or ATM program and a milestone payment from its partnership with Genentech in an undisclosed amount. The proceeds to be received in the collaboration we announced with Roy yesterday are not included in our liquidity position as of September 30th. And as he mentioned, we will receive 40 million dollars in upfront cash and prepaid R&D funding, up to two billion dollars in potential milestones and tiered royalties from this collaboration. The financial contributions from this agreement provide Apte met with an important source of nonpolluting funding, and combined with our Genentech collaboration, we are now eligible to receive a total of up to seven billion dollars in potential milestone payments that can serve as additional sources of capital for Afmadow and create substantial value for our shareholders. Our pro forma cash position as of September 30th, 2020 included the forty dollars million, including the forty million dollars of upfront cash, proceeds from the Roydon collaboration would be one hundred and thirty one point five million euros. Based on our current operating plan and assumptions, including the proceeds from the joint collaboration, we anticipate that our cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets will support operations into the first half of 2020 three.

[00:27:46] Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter ended September 30th, 2020 three point six million euros, compared to eleven point seven million euros in the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was ten point five million euros, compared with two point one million euros in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue in the third quarter of twenty, twenty and twenty nineteen predominantly relates to the Genentech collaboration. Revenue from the Genentech collaboration in the third quarter of 2020 was comprised of revenue recognized for collaborative research services performed during the quarter and the recognition of revenue related to a milestone payment. R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were ten point one million euros, compared to eleven point seven million euros in the third quarter of 2019. Expenses and 2020 relate predominantly to our AFAM 13 and AFAM 24 clinical programs, as well as to our early stage development and discovery activities. Gené expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were three point five million euros, compared to 2.8 million euros in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was six million euros or seven cents per common share, and for the third quarter of 2019, the company's net loss was ten point nine million euros, or 17 cents per common share. The weighted number of common shares outstanding for the quarter ended September 30th, 2020 were eighty six million. Finally, we encourage shareholders to also review our six page filing for the quarter as filed with the FCC this morning. I will now turn the call back to Hoddy for closing remarks. Adi?

Adi Hoess

[00:29:24] Thank you very much. So being in the midst of COGAT and this pandemic, hearts and minds are rallying behind the quest for a vaccine for covid-19. Particularly watching with vested interest, there's a heightened level of public private partnerships, stripes to quickly produce tempting options and the solution. This approach is what drives us adapting as we strive to achieve our goals, to enhance and add uniquely meaningful benefits in the treatment of cancer. We continue to make progress with our pipeline, with our existing collaborations, and by establishing new strategic partnerships such as the ones we recently announced with Roy Blunt and Comox America and our TEEB, importantly, we now have a strong cash position with funding into at least the first half of 2020 three. Thanks to the depth and breadth of industry leadership experience helping our company, I it is at an inflection point in the trajectory of our company. We're are excited to share more as we progress more news as we progress into the next year. Again, some of the key inflection points until mid 2020 to include four, eight and 13. We expect to complete the interim analysis of our registration directed study for Kitco, this monotherapy in the first half of 2021 and provide updates on the progression of our combination study with a blood device and Kaser product at the end of the cancer center.

[00:31:00] For April 24, we expect to report safety and activity data from the ongoing Phase one dose escalation study and initiation of multiple expansion cohorts as monotherapy. We will update you on the initiation of combination studies within Katyal's and Fertilizations as we'll provide updates on progression of these studies. Our broken glass a day from 28, we expect to report data from preclinical studies and our iPhone. When our collaboration with Roy Barnes, we look forward to the initiation of 1832 in enabling studies and providing updates on 1832 and the additional programs. Before we open the call for Q&A, I would like to say thank you to the patients who entrust us with their health. Our colleagues who are doing. The very best to advance our company, our science and our programs and to our investors who believe in us and continue to support our scientific discoveries. Finally, our recent achievements are a testament to the drive, dedication and passion of our employees who are unrelenting in their pursuit to stop cancer from ever derailing patients like. We have the whole team here, and I look forward to your questions. Operator.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:00] Great. Hi. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on all the partnerships. My first question is on your income tax partnership and your comments about your city presentation. You talked about the conventional and Castell from healthy donors being better than from cancer patients. Why do you believe that it came back to autologous in case a product will behave differently than your data?

Adi Hoess

[00:33:32] Welcome. Can you take this question, please? And you can support someone.

Wolfgang Fischer

[00:33:39] Yes. This is worse than the the data from N.K. Max's previous preclinical study. But also they have shown in the clinical study that there is an Castells work very nicely and that in response rate and also had even higher response rates when they combine it with the presentation.

[00:34:11] And the D application is a presentation from the Anderson Cancer Center, Katie Rosalina and from sending us from Washo. And here they present the impact, preclinical impact or preclinical studies, a concert team on these cold blood derived in case out and on so-called single cells memory like in case of from phosphine. And the data have shown also when they use in case of asking them for my. So that has been shown previously and they incubate these cells with a concertinaed that these cells are highly functional again. Does this answer your question? Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:35:05] Yes. Thank you. That's very helpful. And my second question is, with numerous partnerships you have now, you talk about how you will determine what Target goes to each partner in the future and what you plan to keep internally. How do you how do you think about that?

Adi Hoess

[00:35:26] Can you take that question?

Denise Mueller

[00:35:28] So are you specifically relating to Genentech and Roy event and target selection process? Just to clarify.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:35:36] And also in Cmax and yeah, and and and Rajiva.

Denise Mueller

[00:35:43] So address, you know, genetic and Roydon first, because those are obviously similar in that we are developing novel molecules for them with a specific target that is selected by the partner. As you may recall, the genetic partnership, they selected their target last year. And so it came from them. And in Royden case, they obviously selected preclinical, said if I'm thirty two and then target selection moving forward will be at their discretion, provided the target is not already taken by somebody else or part of affirmance preclinical pipeline. In terms of N.K., Max, we've decided to start with AFAM 24, primarily because the autologous product does not need the modification. And we felt that it was amenable for solid tumors moving forward. And that will decide in collaboration with Numax whether to expand the clinical collaboration with our other inmates on Gauger's based on the data that's generated from the twenty four clinical collaboration. In terms of our CHIVA, we've decided again to start with as I'm twenty four and we will also be pursuing as I'm 13 in the Kovil pre manufactured product. Given that these are both clinical products of clinical access for women at this time. And then we will consider whether or not we expand into other options based on our preclinical pipeline and based on strategic along the strategic approach of both companies.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:37:13] Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Dilip Joseph

[00:37:49] I think this a delay of sitting in for Dana, just a little bit more on your strategy here. Should we be expecting additional collaborations with our commercial partners? And is the plan to select one for late stage development after data read out and then on the ROI that can confirm is the target for some 30? Two was for environmental with this internally discovered?

Adi Hoess

[00:38:21] Yeah, I'll take this question. So regarding the untasteful partnerships with explained, we've been selecting the field and currently came down with the collaboration because they offer us a breadth of opportunities that what we are, what we want to explore. So we're good for the moment. However, this is a very dynamic field and we have numerous additional contacts. And again, the other side progress, though, with the way how we have done it. We keep our we can still keep our options open. But on the other side, with each of these parties, we're really developing the product. So it depends on the outcome, how well this is progressing so we can decide based on data and how we move forward. And that was important for us, that we can come to a broad set of collaborations that gives us really important optionality. So we are indeed very happy with our three partnership regarding the target. So if I'm 28 and 30 to have been targets that we selected about a year, one and a half years ago and have started earlier stage a program. So each of these targets were selected by our permit based on a particular algorithm.

[00:39:39] And in and give you just a few examples. One of the algorithms parameter, Paskin, that an antibody already has been in the clinic and has shown clinical data. But the clinical data and maybe also a antibody draconic that has been developed but not providing the optimal therapeutic window. So we picked particular targets where we thought that they have a rationale. And based on this rationale, we could entertain that discussion. And this is what is indeed what Bronto relevant in that we have a very solid rationale for why we choose targets and why we would develop and how we would develop in particular indications. And this process is ongoing again at that moment. So we are creating additional options for further targets so we can still broaden that the space with our platform quite significantly and will have additional double agents available either for future developments. But again, we can strike deals based on the breadth of knowledge the company has in the NIH field and based on the rationale how we would bring forward such companies. It's already started.

Dilip Joseph

[00:40:57] Ok, thank you. And I may have missed it. That is the dose escalation data from eighteen point four still on track to be reporting first half, 2020 one. Thanks, Andrea.

Adi Hoess

[00:41:12] Yes, we have said previously this is a dose escalation study, was a very innovative agent. So it's a little bit difficult to predict how many dose levels we will have to test. We have, as we said, at those levels, three actively recruiting dose level. We have clear those of the two actively recruiting dose level three. Also, this study is progressing as predicted, but again, was a very novel and it is a little bit hard to say how many dose cohorts you will have to reach the recommended phase two dose.

Operator

Jim Birchenough

[00:42:07] Hi, can you guys hear me?

Adi Hoess

[00:42:08] Yes, we can hear. Welcome. How are you doing?

Jim Birchenough

[00:42:12] Terrific. Congrats on all the progress, Audie and team and the terrific partnership. So maybe just the start for aunt. If you could talk a bit about the Arqiva platform and what drew you to that and Casel platform specifically. It sounds like you've interrogated a wide range of different and Kaso approaches. And so maybe just what you liked about that one. And and I guess the second question might be for Andrius, but is there a scenario where study tools to interim provides an opportunity to add an N.K. cell therapy to the protocol? Is there any possibility of that outcome off of the interim? Thanks that.

Adi Hoess

[00:42:52] Thank you, Jim. So, Andrea, why don't you take the second question first and then answer and Wolfgang can jump in on the Archibong and themselves.

Andreas Harstrick

[00:43:03] So as you know, as I'm certain to add to, is the registration directed study, which was discussed and agreed upon, which was FDA and regulators.

[00:43:14] So I think there is not an option and no intention to modify the study. We see this as an opportunity to pursue an accelerated approval process if we can basically repeat the activity levels that were shown in earlier studies like the Columbia study. Now, as Wolfgang and aunt have indicated, both of our partnerships with and Cmax as well as with our Tiva, allow us to work with both As'ad Syphoned, 24, as well as AFAM 13. So we are definitely looking with our partners into options, whether and at which point it may make sense to to combine AIFMD 13 with was in case our products, but it's unlikely that it will be a part of Seeto to study.

Adi Hoess

[00:44:08] Thank you.

Arndt Schottelius

[00:44:10] Yeah, aren't you I'll start working on it, so. Hi. Hi, Jim. How are you doing? So, you know, we live in Cmax and our TIV are closely very impressed, really. When we did the preclinical studies in-house, both companies high and consistent functionality, when we combined with our ICD, we saw likewise, very nice synergism increase side of toxicity against the you know, the specific targets also increased cytokine secretion, granulation. We looked at that very carefully. But also when you look at the platforms of manufacturing that both can comment here that that was, you know, very well in place in both places, including cryopreservation. Wolfgang, do you want to comment maybe a little bit also on the on the GAAP?

Wolfgang Fischer

[00:45:16] Yes, I was looking at this from a from a CMC perspective that we looked at this in case of products. And Activa had a very robust and reliable process established in collaboration with the Green Cross in South Korea. So they have really established a process and really analyzed several. Bachus and has a very homogeneous product, not only from a phenotype, but also from a functionality which was which was very high, as I just mentioned. On top of that, the cryopreservation process. And we all know that cryopreservation, in case health is not an easy task force or is very, very stable and robust as well. So these have been some factors which we looked at and considered the product. And the manufacturing is very good.

Jim Birchenough

[00:46:15] Great, well, thanks for taking the questions, guys.

Adi Hoess

[00:46:17] Thanks, Jim.

Yale Jen

[00:46:33] And also my congrats for all the other developments and deals with consumers lately. My first question, just trying to confirm in terms of their I'm too old to study the prespecified, the number of patients, is that 40 or that's a different number now.

Arndt Schottelius

[00:46:54] I can ask questions. We said the two cohorts, NCDOT expressing high expressing, expressing our separately. And these analyzes are based on 20 patients per cohort. So the total data set will be 40 patients.

Yale Jen

[00:47:12] Ok, great. And maybe a little bit housekeeping questions in terms of the relevant revenue. I'm sorry. Yes.

[00:47:22] Revenue you received, I assume that will be amortized. Could you give us some guidance in terms of how that will be projected?

Angus Smith

[00:47:35] Yeah, I guess I can I can take that question. I mean, we're still obviously working through the accounting, having having just announced the deal yesterday. But but I anticipate that, you know, a portion of the revenue will be recognized in the fourth quarter and then there will be a portion of it that will also be amortized.

Yale Jen

[00:47:53] Ok, maybe your last question here is that how would you reconcile? It seems that the Atiba. Efforts to achieve a.

[00:48:08] It's pretty it's very similar to the design and that the approach is very similar to set at the end of season. So how would you reconcile these two different collaboration going forward in terms of either commercialization or other product development? Thanks.

Adi Hoess

[00:48:31] Yeah, I think that's premature, as we've said before, been really important to be broadly active in this field. We realize that we have a differentiating platform with the platform that allows that the high affinity binding to be being noncompetitive to circulating RTG. So ensuring that a loaded cell indeed can reach the target without any hurdles and stays on this on this cell. So this is the this is the situation we have. And we also learned that there is there are multiple opportunities for collaborations and with our team and come up to me and if we truly have found platforms that highly synergise that we want to explore. So at the end, we felt that a breadth of collaboration suits us best. Thank you.

Yale Jen

[00:49:26] Thank you very much.

Adi Hoess

[00:49:37] Yes, and I'm concluding this earnings call and thank you to all of you for attending today. It's been quite a exciting day and indeed exciting weeks for us being able to strike all these partnerships, move forward with the programs and creating different options. And as we're saying, our our strategy around telling nature is truly built on scientific rational. So we try to develop those in monotherapy settings where we feel that there is a degree of chance of seeing a meaningful benefit. We are looking into combinations with encasements and this may increase the difficulty in particular setting. And the third pillar is the combination with checkpoint's. Again, we're already in the past generate the data from certain to be the one, and we've shown that you can double the rate of 2020 monotherapy. So quite exciting times for us. And we're looking forward to providing data throughout the twenty, twenty, twenty, twenty one in 2020 to now we can run rate in 2023. This is quite a solid situation that you've achieved. Thank you very much and have a nice think.

