Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is a manufacturer of testing and other equipment for the semiconductor industry. As a small company, it has been impacted by some order delays due to Covid-19, and that has pushed the stock back down towards the March lows. This has created a buying opportunity, as orders that were delayed for the past couple of quarters are likely to still be placed. In response to the Covid-19 slowdown, the company has cut costs significantly which should boost future profits.

While Covid-19 has created some pushback for capital expenditures in the chip industry, this should only be temporary, especially as the economy rebounds, 5G goes mainstream, and as other growth drivers like autonomous vehicles increase demand for this company's products. Furthermore, this stock has rebounded repeatedly and significantly when it hit the levels it is trading at now. This could be another sign that investors who buy now are likely to be rewarded in the not too distant future. Let's take a closer look:

Aehr Test Systems Supplies Many Of The Biggest Global Chip Makers:

As shown above, this company has an impressive customer base. It is also worth noting the Aehr Test Systems has a strong intellectual property library with 50 issued patents and more in the pipeline. In addition to the partial list showing some of Aehr Test Systems' customers above, it has also been known that its wafer-level burn-in testing tools are used by Apple (AAPL). Page 13 of Aehr Test Systems Investor Presentation also indicates use of its products in the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3.

The Charts Looks Very Bullish With A Triple Bottom Formation And Oversold Levels Signal A Potential Rebound:

As the chart below shows, this stock was trading for nearly $2.50 per share in early 2020, and it then declined to about $1.20 per share when the stock market plunged in March over the spread of Covid-19. It then rebounded and within a few weeks was back to trading for over $2.40 per share, however, another major selloff has since occurred that has been prompted by a recent pullback in tech stocks and weaker than expected quarterly results. The chart shows that this stock has seen pullbacks to around the $1.20 level area three times since 2018, and in every case, it rebounded sharply back above the $2 level. We will have to see if history repeats, but this chart does show that investors who bought on pullbacks to this level, have been rewarded in a very short time for their investment.

As this second chart below shows, the 50-day moving average is $1.42 per share and the 200-day moving average is $1.75 per share. On a technical rebound in the stock from oversold levels, it would not be surprising for the stock to quickly hit the $1.42 per share level, (or 50-day moving average) and then push toward the $1.75 per share level (or the 200-day moving average).

Aehr Test Systems Has Multiple Growth Drivers Going Forward:

As shown below, there are a number of reasons why Aehr Test Systems should experience accelerated growth over the coming years. As semiconductors become increasingly complex and as more critical systems are created with chips, the need for reliability and testing also increases. The company expects growth from data centers, the buildout of 5G infrastructure, and the automotive and related industries are also major potential growth drivers. As an example, chips used in sensors for traffic lights, and in cars for collision avoidance and for autonomous driving need to be thoroughly tested and provide complete reliability as lives depend on them.

Q1 Financial Results Were Weak, But The Selloff Is Overdone Since The Company Maintained Growth And Profitability For 2021:

Aehr Test Systems reported weak results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and this led to a significant pullback in the stock. For the first quarter, net sales were $2 million, compared to $5.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net income was $107,000 or 0 cents per diluted share. However, there was some very good news including expense reductions that are expected to result in "total cost savings of over $550,000 per quarter."

Management states that expense reductions will result in lowering Aehr’s revenue break-even by approximately $4.5 million per year. That is very significant, especially for a company of this size. Management attributed the decline in revenues as being due to "customer order pushouts and delays in production ramps" and went on to say: "For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2021, Aehr maintains its expected full year total revenue to be between $25 million and $28 million, which would represent growth between 12% and 26% year over year, and to be profitable for the fiscal year." Gayn Erickson, the President and CEO made these additional comments in the fiscal Q1 press release:

“While COVID-19 has created real challenges due to travel restrictions and overall caution that resulted in delays of some customer production ramps, we believe these delays are temporary and do not impact the demand for our products or the attractiveness of the key markets that we serve. We maintain our belief that we will come out of this worldwide pandemic stronger than we went in with more production customers, more applications, and higher value products. Our key customers are serving some of the highest growth markets including data centers, 5G infrastructure, sensors and technology for smartphones and tablets, electric and hybrid electric vehicles, and memory and data storage in computing, data centers, mobile devices and hundreds of applications that are keeping the world connected. As a result, we believe our products will be in high demand this year and for years to come."

The net takeaway from the Q1 report was that management appears confident that the orders which were delayed will still be booked in this fiscal year and that means the pullback appears to be a significant buying opportunity. Since this company sells testing equipment that can be relatively expensive, the delay of one or two orders can make a big impact on a single quarter, and that is why this company has historically had lumpy results. That can create an exaggerated selloff in the stock which is what appears to be the case after recent Q1 results. But, this has historically been a buying opportunity. In addition, when investing in small company stocks, it makes sense to consider debt levels and overall balance sheet strength. Aehr Test Systems has about $6.31 million in cash and only around $3.78 million in debt. This balance sheet strength reduces potential downside risks for investors.

Potential Downside Risks:

With any stock there are potential risks to consider. Some of the obvious ones are if there is some type of black swan event that leads to a deep recession or a geopolitical conflict. However, the tech industry seems to be well-insulated from economic shocks because the demand is so strong and even critical in terms of health and safety. I believe that downside risk events such as Covid-19 are proving to be very temporary in nature for tech companies and that means the potential downside risks appear limited.

With any small company or a stock that is trading in the single digits, there is often balance sheet risk because many small companies have very little cash and lots of debt. However, this company has a strong balance sheet and enough cash to more than pay off the little amount of debt that it has. Limited liquidity is another potential downside risk that is prevalent with smaller company stocks.

Limited liquidity can increase the likelihood for exaggerated moves to the upside or the downside. That leaves management execution as the main potential downside risk. If management of this small company does not come through with product development and effective marketing plans, this could lead to declining sales and open the door to other competing companies and technologies.

Price Target Is $2 Per Share In The Near Term And $2.75 Per Share In 2021:

The consensus analyst price target for this stock is $3 per share. My own price target is for $2 in the next 3 to 6 months, and $2.75 per share in the next 12 months. This would be based on the company earning about 5 cents per share for the current fiscal year and an estimated 14 cents per share for fiscal year 2022. A price to earnings ratio of 20 would support the $2.75 price target if the company can earn 14 cents per share. (Please see revenue and earnings estimates below for fiscal year 2021 to 2024.) The $2.75 price target is actually very close to the 52-week high for this stock which is $2.78. Based on all of this it seems that a 12-month price target of $2.75 is realistic and achievable.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2022 Fiscal Year 2023 Fiscal Year 2024* Estimated Revenues: $25m $31.7m $36.4m $39.7m Estimated Net Profit: $1.16m $3.25m 4.41m $5.58m Earnings Per Share: 5 cents 14 cents 19 cents 24 cents

*Above numbers are based on around 23.25 million shares outstanding, and author's revenue and profit growth estimates.

In Summary:

The recent selloff appears to be an ideal buying opportunity for a number of reasons. This stock has repeatedly rebounded sharply after past selloffs, especially at the $1.20 level. In spite of a weak quarter, the fundamentals remain strong and management has maintained the growth and profitability outlook for fiscal 2021. This suggests that the selloff is overdone and an opportunity for investors to buy low. In the coming years, tailwinds like demand from data centers, 5G and the automotive sector could be a gamechanger for this small company. Finally, the strong balance sheet reduces potential downside risks. Overall I see a very undervalued company and a highly favorable risk to reward ratio at this time.

