The Stock Market Is Delusional

We are in a stock market bubble that will end badly just like all others.

A new generation of option traders are pushing stock valuations into the stratosphere without a parachute.

Economics are terrible and there's no quick turnaround in sight even with vaccines in 2021.

The stock market rallied hugely Monday on repeat news of a potential emergency use vaccine. In other words, the stock market went into full speculative delusion on no news or change in dismal economics.

While the trader's narratives keep coming to justify the long trade, the reality is that we are just witnessing traders being traders when traders have a lot of excess liquidity at their disposal. We are seeing the inflation of a bubble.

Of course, we never know how long a bubble will inflate. Shorting can be monumentally dangerous as markets can remain irrational longer than we can remain solvent - ask any number of busted hedge funds. What we can do is dial down risk to match up better with forward earnings expectations.

I'm No Permabear

In mid 2017, I had the following Twitter exchange with Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital.

Of course what happened soon after in 2018 were a pair of corrections both in the range I outlined, and then markets took off to highs over 300 on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in early 2020.

In my "2020 Outlook: Euphoria To Despair," after describing expecting an early year volatility event (Coronavirus certainly qualifies, but I was thinking something akin to the volatility unwind of 2018), I concluded with this:

The question has become will we see the end of year sell-off that I expected? I believe so, but for reasons much different than what I thought. And, probably not as severe - yet.

Monday's Rally

Late Sunday night the stock market futures were roaring as news of positive early results for Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine hit the wires. The stock market followed through with a huge rally on Monday that only petered out a bit at the end.

Small cap stocks led the way as the Russell 2000 Index (IWM) screamed higher by 3.7%. Globally, value stocks, or anti-Coronavirus work-from-home stocks, roared:

This was a follow up on the rips higher in other averages last week after a mystery trader took a $300 million call bet via Interactive Brokers.

While a pittance compared with the early Softbank call traders, this was still significant as it signaled some big traders were going to the other side of the boat ahead of the correction.

In my Friday webinar I discussed how and why that massive call trade was made. The short answer was that call buying by traders had fallen off ahead of the election as a wave of small traders positioned for volatility and a possible stock market decline. We can see that in this chart from Sentiment Trader.

Some large traders, our $300 million mystery trader presumably included, hung on to the long calls trade into the election:

What likely happened early Monday was that traders loaded up on calls again as they jumped on the vaccine narrative, spurring market makers to buy stock. Some traders sold into the close Monday as early and overnight bets paid off.

A lesson that we ought to be learning by now is that the Millennials are now a very important force in the stock market as I mentioned here:

Will Young Traders Flip The Option Switch To Cause A Crash?

Another lesson is that the big traders, hedge funds and some private offices in particular can still move the needle with big trades against the grain. I have been warning that hedge funds will be faster when the time comes to flip the switch to negative and could pull the carpet out soon on Millennial traders and the market chasers in general.

In any case, how much of Monday was real and how much was fake? Well, as I write this before bed on Monday night, futures are pointing firmly down. We'll see how things look Tuesday and beyond.

Valuations Are Stratospheric

We already knew that valuations were through the roof before Monday's rally. I cover that with some frequency to avails that valuations should be stupid high due to the Fed's "money printer go brrr" meme.

As of Monday, valuations were higher. Firmly sitting in 3rd standard deviation territory as much of the value has been wrung out in one huge day.

Post Election Thoughts On Markets

I don't think the split Congress, at least through January, is likely to yield anything more than a skinny stimulus deal, if anything at all. Mitch McConnell signaled that again today.

The Federal Reserve might not be as accommodating as the market expects and presumes in coming months. The dollar weakened significantly Monday and there's only so much decline the dollar can take before a financial crisis could set in or inflation got too hot.

Regardless of the make-up of Congress, the unstoppable march toward cleaner energy, smarter machines and technology driven work environments will continue. Many "grandpa stocks" are in trouble as the long war between inflation and deflation continues.

Going into the end of 2020, I believe the risk for a dislocation is high. Lack of significant stimulus will be met with falling stock prices. Disappointments in earnings, revenue growth or vaccine news will all be met with falling stock prices.

I largely think that these risks are overlooked. Normally, they would constitute a wall of worry to climb, but as valuations tell us, that was has been climbed.

The biggest risk is that excess liquidity stops expanding. I'm not even sure it needs to fall. Excess liquidity seems to be the only thing keeping valuations from contracting. Any level of normalization in liquidity will be met with falling stock prices - like it did in June.

Keeping the money printer going brrr seems to be the only thing that can keep the stock market up and that comes with its own huge set of risks that are eerily similar to the lead up to the financial crisis.

Investment Ideas

I'm maintaining small put positions on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the SPDR Oil & Gas E&P ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) as described in this heavily commented piece:

SPY And XOP: Buy The Rumor, Sell The News (NYSEARCA:SPY)

I also think the rally in REITs Monday was grossly overdone and that people ought to really reevaluate expected FFO. While i was out of REITs except for STOR Capital (STOR), I might go looking for companies to hedge with. For those who saw REITs jump 20%-40% on Monday, I think largely selling is advisable. Risks are far higher than any of services I've seen discuss.

I'm long a few things and strongly adhering to the Margin of Safety Investing Barbell Investing For The 2020s approach:

On Monday, I use the dip in gold stocks to close covered calls on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which I bought below $20 per share on March 16. I believe that gold miners will continue to do extremely well for years and that any pullbacks should be bought.

Massive 2020s Gold And Gold Stock Bull Market Is Just Beginning

I also have some under loved technology names and dividend yielding communications stocks. What has been really grabbing my eye in recent weeks is the run up in biotech diagnostic stocks. I can't say any are priced right long term, but the moves make you wonder what to do on pullbacks.

I'm going to start a new series on stocks that the market is missing something on, so please do follow me to get those alerts.



Find out what our members already know. Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year. ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: And I own puts on XOP and SPY